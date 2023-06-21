SR Suntour Launches Tom Pidcock's Olympic Winning Electronic Suspension for €4999 - Eurobike 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The SR Suntour stand handily had some very reflective glass.

After years of testing, multiple World Cup wins and even an Olympic gold medal the electronic suspension from SR Suntour is finally available to purchase.

The new suspension is currently going to be sold as a package for its launch with riders able to spend the not insignificant amount of €4999 to acquire the same fork and shock being used this year by Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on the Inoes Grenadiers team. The only difference we were told with the retail version is the battery is stored externally as part of the bottle cage rather than the fancy internal solution given to the Ineos race team.

The system onboard Pauline Ferrand Prevot's race bike.

While mainly aimed towards XC racers who will see the most significant benefit of rapid changes in suspension compression and simplified race tactics allowing them to focus on putting down the watts and not what their suspension is doing, we were told it is still pretty fun for the more casual rider.

When it comes to the tech the new TACT suspension from Suntour uses a similar concept to past examples of electronically controlled suspension where sensors analyse data collected from the trail and then open or close the compression to hopefully react in the best way to the current riding challenge. SR Suntour's approach was to contain pretty much the whole system inside the fork with only a battery pack and wires needed to connect the fork and the shock. Interestingly, when it comes to sensors we were told most of the work happens in the fork - it sends a signal back to the shock telling it what to do.

The only external parts of the new system are the wires and the battery.

SR Suntour's take on the electronically controlled suspension is not just either open or closed; they have developed a system where the compression damping can be adjusted by the system across three positions. For launch, these are either closed, open or a medium damping setting. One advantage we were told about the internal system they have created is the performance is not affected by the weight of the riders and none of the pretty rapid reaction times are changed for heavier riders.

The rear shock paired with the new electronic controller is also the only twin-tube design available from SR Suntour at the moment.

While riding they estimate a change in compression setting can happen within four to five milliseconds. Impressively, the decision after assessing the sensor data can be made in just one millisecond meaning the fork and shock can change settings within five to six milliseconds. At this year's Nove Mesto World Cup SR Suntour found that on his way to the win Tom Pidcock's suspension was adjusting itself between 150 and 200 times a lap, a feat that wouldn't be possible if it was being done mechanically. While the actual raw advantage of this isn't exactly testable it is interesting to see Nino Schurter experimenting with his own electronic suspension and even taking the win with it in Lenzerheide.

Alongside the suspension, SR Suntour has created an app where you can connect with the suspension and adjust the setting across eight levels from a more comfort-based setup to one that feels more sporty.

We were told that SR Suntour is taking orders from today as the first day of Eurobike marks its official launch. We don't currently know what the exact availability will be or worldwide pricing, but at the show, the fork, shock and everything else you will need is set to retail at €4999.

125 Comments

  • 72 0
 there's gotta be a typo in that price right? right?
  • 54 3
 yeah its actually 54,99
  • 9 2
 You'd think so.....

With that said, from a marketing perspective, jack up price sky high, cue the outrage and chatter, as PT Barnum said "All publicity is good publicity"...that's my take.
  • 24 1
 I mean it does have an integrated water bottle cage, that’s gotta be worth the price right?
  • 18 1
 @Justachillin2: that cage better be made out titanium, wrapped in carbon fiber, wrapped in unobtainium, plated in diamond dust.
  • 1 0
 I guess it depends on which fork and rear shock are included in the package.
  • 16 0
 @Justachillin2: SR Suntour has been paying attention to how much the Pinkbike crowd loves water bottles.
  • 33 0
 I think they just released it for UCI rules about prototypes being available for sale within a year or whatever. They probably don't really want to sell it, so they put an absurd price on it to keep production down.
  • 20 0
 The price seems fair to me. You aren't just getting a fork and a shock. You're getting a fork, a shock and a bottlecage.
  • 6 1
 @novajustin: that’s not diamond dust , it’s cocaine , cause you high as f*ck if you buy this
  • 2 2
 its a significant ($2,500) price hike compared to flight attendant, which is its closest competitor. If this works better, I could see that price uplift on a top end $15000 bike not being unsurmountable
  • 4 0
 Buy the cage for just 5499 and SR Suntour will throw in the fork and shock for free!
  • 1 8
flag atiboa (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Korbi777: your (and other 18 ppl, so far) knowledge in this industry converge to 0. But thanks for participating.
  • 2 0
 $420
nice
  • 2 0
 Isnt there some rule that UCI approved things have to be available for peeps to buy its a bit like homologation but without the rally car costs…… oh wait a mo it 5499 not 54.99
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor:
Right!
Ok, is there not a laser sensing the contour of the ground off the fork? In what would be a modern take on “active suspension”.
If not, then WTF justifies the $5.5k+ price tag?
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: That only works if your company isn't viewed negatively. Unfortunately for SR, they've played the cheapo bike game for far too long and that's all they're know for.
I do not agree with the concept of all publicity being good publicity, unless you think it's working out well for Andrew Tate.
  • 1 0
 Makes you wonder who in the world their target market is. I mean, if you’re a pro racer who would actually take advantage of something like this, aren’t you already sponsored by SR Suntour? And if you’re not at that level, do you really need it? Enough to spend that kind of cash? What kind of returns would you get from it to justify the spend?
  • 1 0
 @Untgrad: I don't know, while flight attendant is kind of fast, it is a something turning the knobs for you. Only open and eventually closed. Fox Live Valve has lots of wires to the fork, shock, fork again, rear wheel, speed sensor?, and a battery.

This is the neatest of the three. One external battery and two wires. Also has 3 positions for compression, and 200 adjustments for every 16 minutes?

Sure the price is high, but the refinement is there.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Doesn't that kind of reasoning go for most competition level stuff? Still, more than a few people opt for Shimano XTR over Deore XT.
  • 4 1
 They can fork off at that price. Absolutely shocking how they’ve got the bottle.
  • 1 2
 Or you could just not buy it. Or do you hate capitalism?
  • 2 0
 @cfox109: I think you're probably right, homologation special.
  • 1 0
 @scottlakesmtb: upvoted
  • 3 0
 @vinay: The cost difference between XTR and XT isn’t as prohibitive or extreme as between this and even the highest end regular, unmodified shock. Regardless, everyone reaches a point where the cost becomes too high for the perceived increase in performance for any given product. I’d say a pretty high percentage would say the cost here far exceeds that. I just can’t imagine they have much of a market for this product.
  • 1 0
 @Notmeatall:
Well I’m the guy that says there’s no such thing as spending too much money on a two wheeled machine. As long as you ride it.
But that price is ludicrous..
But, if it’s the difference between winning and losing a bike race..
  • 2 0
 I think few of us have a remote idea of the money that goes into racing. The logistics, the support, the facilities... I think for those top athletes the money spent on equipment is only a small fraction of the total costs. If the added cost of more expensive suspension (and a bottlecage) can give you an advantage that could otherwise be reached through much higher investments in the other fields and a win can give you a huge increase in sponsor income, it may actually be cheap. For those not making similar investments across the board and those not making money through winning at the top level of the sport, this is an expensive product. Think hard about which category you fall into. If in doubt, your reaction to the price may be a good indication.
  • 32 0
 Maybe a total of four Cat 1 XC guys who are rich, love cool tech, and want to finish in 6th instead of 7th out 32 guys in the age 40-49 bracket might buy it?
  • 2 0
 Lol, nice.
  • 17 0
 56 YO cat. 1 here. I'm ordering 2. One for the race bike and a second for my backup bike. I'm going to be terrorizing the Strava leaderboards for my age group now! Watch out. I get slower every year but my bike budget gets bigger.
  • 3 0
 @jonemyers: Bring one to SmileCon this year, I want to check it out
  • 29 0
 Just a marketing announcement, they don't want to sell these suspensions obviously
  • 24 2
 Jordie at Fox last week saying "We have 2 XC racers at most come in to get their forks set up" kind of devalues this fork's potential function.
  • 13 0
 And when he asks what they want they give a simple 1 word response "Firm"
  • 8 0
 @notsosikmik: "Can you remove the Kashima for me? It bobs up and down when I climb."
  • 20 1
 How well does this work with Switch Inifinity?
  • 40 0
 ...and beyond
  • 1 0
 Would like some for my Cervèlo, too.
  • 1 6
flag vinay (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Is there anything about the Yeti suspension design that wouldn't make it compatible with this Suntour shock? Seems to me it is just like a four bar linkage with a really, really long lower link (perpendicular to those guide tubes), isn't it?
  • 6 1
 @vinay: It is entirely compatible, actually I suggest every Yeti owner purchase this immediately. Switch Infinity technology improves one's suspension performance exponentially when paired with the priciest bullshit on the market. My only gripe is Kashima isn't available!
  • 1 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: Switch Infinity has Kashima already regardless of the shock, doesn't it? Maybe the Suntour stanchions have a special coating too, who knows? Only solution for SRAM I can think of to take back the reign is to release a shock/fork/bottlecage combo for 5499.99. Could very well be 5500 but it should be 5499.99, to not dumb things down.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Flight Attendant plus water bottle cage velocity calculator! All the bull- that flight attendant already does plus the benefit of calculating the velocity & mass of the water within the water bottle so it perfectly tunes the suspension to incorporate inertia of your onboard liquids
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Woooosh
  • 2 0
 @BrambleLee: Yeah, I'm feeling it.
  • 16 0
 "performance is not affected by the weight of the riders"
It's like Pinkbike is setting the ball on the tee for overweight dentist jokes.
  • 11 3
 These dentist references are getting a bit long in the tooth.
  • 5 0
 @bigtim: So many anti-dentites here.
  • 4 0
 Yeah you know the drill.
  • 10 0
 Bottle cage battery and therefore not being able to do proper headset cable routing is a dealbreaker for me.
  • 2 0
 Came here to say that.... you win!
  • 10 0
 Price is to compensate for the cheapo stigma around Suntour suspension
  • 2 6
flag atiboa (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 That stigma is created by poor riders who cannot afford even a mid-class suspension, so they pretend they're world class enduro riders... with Suntour XCT forks...
  • 4 5
 @atiboa: and riders who aren’t brainwashed sheep that get a Durolux that is superior to any fox or RS forks
  • 2 0
 @Frank191: u're talking about something that wasn't even said by someone. you're arguing with yourself.
  • 11 1
 @Frank191: Anytime someone uses sheep like that—just a friendly tip here—most people will immediately know that you're a total f*cking idiot.
  • 7 0
 People win Rampage on Suntour suspension, WC DH title for the UR team, lots of XC and lots of 4X titles. I think people just try really hard to ignore the successes had on Suntour suspension or only look at the times RockShox mentions a win on the Pinkbike banner. It is just the marketing department failing, not the people actually making these forks.
  • 3 0
 @vinay: I think it's because the majority of Suntour forks that we see on bikes are the really low-end stuff on cheap, crappy bikes. Rockshox and Fox have great reputations because they've been in the game for so long, and they allow for companies like SR Suntour and X-Fusion to take over the low-end scene. Suntour makes great high-end forks; they're just not very common compared to their lower-end offerings.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Well they don't win any comparison tests.
  • 5 0
 @danielfloyd: Yeah, as mentioned they didn't play the marketing game as well as some others. Shimano is also huge in the budget market, but the actual high end products don't show the Shimano logo that big but instead focus on the product series name/code. Tektro played it differently and invented the TRP name for their more expensive stuff.

I'd just expect the serious mountainbikers to look past these marketing tricks. Winning Rampage, winning the WC DH series, that's impressive stuff. What makes these people here agonize over what goes on cheap bikes and ignore the champions? Only to go ape-shit when they see the price tag of the latest stuff someone won the Olympics on?
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Also I would argue that rampage, xc or 4X are no categories profiting massively from better suspension
  • 1 0
 @fred-frod: Could you point me at the comparison tests in question? I'd like to see them.

As for the arguing, you consciously chose to exclude WC DH racing I see. Either way, I can't tell about the other ones really. The amount of travel you're left with for XC and 4X should be decent quality to make it through the roots and rockgardens I'd say. Slopestyle and pumptrack may be a different story but I didn't mention those. As for Rampage, as long as you stick everything perfectly on your prepped line, maybe you don't need the best traction and sensitivity. But if you wander off a little, it might still save your ass. I have to admit I have never ridden Rampage (only because I haven't been invited yet, of course) so we need the riders word on that.
  • 1 0
 @atiboa: The stigma is created by the fact that Suntour owns the market for entry level suspension forks.

They probably do very well for themselves because of it.
  • 8 0
 When you say "and everything else you will need" that includes the bike too, right? Maybe one of Tom's lungs?
  • 6 0
 A bike with an electric motor possibly yielding an advantage over bikes without
  • 1 0
 ahhhhh... you're right!
  • 3 0
 They HAD to launch it. It had to be made publicly for sale in order for him to run it in the olympics. But they of course can price it so high that they only intend to sell 20 of the things... doesn't matter. Just has to be available to the public within a specific amount of time of its usage in the olympics.
  • 3 0
 It's easy to make fun of suntour, but you need to remember that besides the ones that that Nino won (and we all know Nino could win on a unicycle with a flat tire), an SR Suntour equipped bike has won every single mens XCO world championship since 2015!
  • 3 0
 Yes! Suntour finally launching affordable electronic suspension to show Fox and Rockshox how it's done without screwing over your customers! And its only $549...9.. Crap, they went all Fox Kashima on us!
  • 5 1
 So Shop-Rite Suntour's product line price tiers are now: $59, $89, $129, $5,499.
  • 1 0
 As others have noted, they just put it out there to comply with the rules. If they wanted to mass produce this product and sell lots of them they would have put a more realistic price tag on it. Similar tricks have been played before by Ineos and British cycling with tailor-made products that came to market for a ridiculous price.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike commenters in the voice of a very excited Rob Warner: LOOK AT THE PRICCCCEEEEE!!

It's basically one off high end, high performance kit. It's so f*cking tiresome listening to people complain about the price of stuff like this.
  • 5 0
 bruh moment
  • 2 1
 Would I pay this much?no. Do I think this is very expensive? Yes
To put it into perspective buy a high-end fork buy a high-end shock custom tune. Add all electronics and computersThat price does not seem too far off
  • 1 0
 That price is insane. I ran a Lapierre EI system which worked really well, and sounds identical to this, buit only for the rear shock in 2013 - yes thats right 10 years ago. A full carbon zesty with it fitted cost 3k!
  • 2 0
 Well they will sell at least 2 at that price. RockShox and fox development team will have put on the virtual fake moustache and ordered a set.
  • 3 0
 Dubau's $1500 Manitou analog stuff looked better than Pidcock's microcontroller stuff on the chunk and descents....
  • 1 0
 Right?! Pidcock could win on a toaster
  • 4 0
 No.
  • 3 0
 Yikes, the whole flight attendant package is astronomically less.
  • 1 0
 especially for an XC bike. genius...
  • 2 0
 @atiboa: what about the wheight?
  • 1 0
 @Notmeatall: that question you should be addressed to the right person, i think.
  • 4 0
 I’ll take two, please.
  • 5 0
 Ping me your bank card details and I'll get right on it.
  • 4 0
 Crack heads
  • 3 0
 Perfect, i'll take 3
  • 2 1
 Is it supplied with a Tom Pidcock or PFP so that they can ride for me on race day?
  • 2 0
 In 5 years it‘s worth 0
  • 1 0
 "The SR Suntour stand handily had some very reflective glass."

Outside: Please buy a polarising filter for Ed.
  • 1 0
 Did they add another 1000 Euros to the price after the Olympic W or what?
  • 1 0
 well if you are in the search for olympic gold, there you go
  • 1 0
 So this is why they want internal headset routing...
  • 1 0
 How much is it worth to just replace a remote lockout?
  • 1 0
 Is this part of Suntour's upgrade program? I want one for the Marlin.
  • 1 0
 Buying EPO on the black market, is far more economical.
  • 1 0
 I would rather buy a car for this Pimp
  • 1 0
 Lol again. Bike industry you nuts.
  • 1 0
 No 20mm thru axle option? Pass.
  • 1 1
 Are there really that many pro level xc racers that also practice dentistry full time? Hmm
  • 1 0
 When you make flight attendant look affordable, you might have screwed up.
  • 1 0
 Just what I needed to justify Apple’s headset pricing.
  • 1 0
 I was worried the price would be outrageous. Glad they proved me wrong
  • 1 0
 wut.
  • 1 0
 Oomph
  • 1 2
 Full loop: SR used to make Shimano's cranks in teh early 1970's, now they use aPRO (Shimano) bottle cage...
  • 1 0
 lmao
  • 1 1
 Lmao over 8 grand Canadian for a fork and shock!! Get bent!!
  • 1 0
 LMAO like they will just do a conversion. The Canadian way is double the price, add some more for fun then restrict sales so you can't even buy it out of province never mind internationally.
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 wut
  • 1 1
 Mental, I mean, Dental price tag! Wink






