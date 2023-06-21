SR Suntour Launches Tom Pidcock's Olympic Winning Electronic Suspension for €5499 - Eurobike 2023

After years of testing, multiple World Cup wins and even an Olympic gold medal
the electronic suspension from SR Suntour is finally available to purchase.
The new suspension is currently going to be sold as a package for its launch with riders able to spend the not insignificant amount of €5499 to acquire the same fork and shock being used this year by Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on the Inoes Grenadiers team. The only difference we were told with the retail version is the battery is stored externally as part of the bottle cage rather than the fancy internal solution given to the Ineos race team.
The system onboard Pauline Ferrand Prevot's race bike.
While mainly aimed towards XC racers who will see the most significant benefit of rapid changes in suspension compression and simplified race tactics allowing them to focus on putting down the watts and not what their suspension is doing, we were told it is still pretty fun for the more casual rider.
When it comes to the tech the new TACT suspension from Suntour uses a similar concept to past examples of electronically controlled suspension where sensors analyse data collected from the trail and then open or close the compression to hopefully react in the best way to the current riding challenge. SR Suntour's approach was to contain pretty much the whole system inside the fork with only a battery pack and wires needed to connect the fork and the shock. Interestingly, when it comes to sensors we were told most of the work happens in the fork - it sends a signal back to the shock telling it what to do.
SR Suntour's take on the electronically controlled suspension is not just either open or closed; they have developed a system where the compression damping can be adjusted by the system across three positions. For launch, these are either closed, open or a medium damping setting. One advantage we were told about the internal system they have created is the performance is not affected by the weight of the riders and none of the pretty rapid reaction times are changed for heavier riders.
The rear shock paired with the new electronic controller is also the only twin-tube design available from SR Suntour at the moment.
While riding they estimate a change in compression setting can happen within four to five milliseconds. Impressively, the decision after assessing the sensor data can be made in just one millisecond meaning the fork and shock can change settings within five to six milliseconds. At this year's Nove Mesto World Cup SR Suntour found that on his way to the win Tom Pidcock's suspension was adjusting itself between 150 and 200 times a lap, a feat that wouldn't be possible if it was being done mechanically. While the actual raw advantage of this isn't exactly testable it is interesting to see Nino Schurter experimenting
with his own electronic suspension and even taking the win with it in Lenzerheide.
Alongside the suspension, SR Suntour has created an app where you can connect with the suspension and adjust the setting across eight levels from a more comfort-based setup to one that feels more sporty.
We were told that SR Suntour is taking orders from today as the first day of Eurobike marks its official launch. We don't currently know what the exact availability will be or worldwide pricing, but at the show, the fork, shock and everything else you will need is set to retail at €5499.
