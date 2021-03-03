SR Suntour Reveals New TriAir2 Shock - Taipei Cycle Online 2021

SR Suntour has revealed an update to its TriAir shock at the Taipei Cycle Online show today.
The Taipei Cycle Online show replaces the face-to-face show that was cancelled this year due to COVID. It opened today and will be running until March 30 as a virtual reality exhibition with over 240 exhibitors from 24 countries displaying products. As with the physical Taipei show, it's mainly an industry-facing event packed with smaller components, catalogue frames and new technologies. It does still feature new, customer-ready products too but far less than the other big shows of the year such as Sea Otter
and Eurobike
.
One such piece of kit that caught our eye while surfing the halls was this new shock from SR Suntour. Unfortunately, virtual reality trade shows don't come with virtual reality product managers so there isn't a huge amount of detail for it at the moment but it does look strikingly different from the current generation TriAir. Rather than running parallel to the shock body, the piggyback has now been reshaped into a perpendicular one similar to the DVO Topaz 2
. The shock body has also changed shape and now looks stouter than its predecessor, although this could just be due to the photos we have.
We can tell you it carries over the 3CR adjustment from the previous version that provides 3 positions of compression and eight clicks of rebound, and it also uses Internal Floating Piston volume adjustment like the previous TriAir as well. The final feature listed on the product description is a high flow piston.
The shock will be available in the following sizes: Trunnion - 185x50/55, 205x60/65, 225x70/75, Metric - 210x20/55, 230x65, 250x70/75 & Imperial - 200x51.
You can visit the Suntour booth at the show, here
. We've reached out to Suntour for some more information and will update you when we have it.
