Video: Dan Slack Flows Through his Local Dirt Jumps

Jun 12, 2020
by Noah Rusbridge  
Dan Slack Shreds Dirt Jumps

by noahr2011
Dan Slack should be racing his first season of world cups at the moment with Sr Suntour 1 Vision Racing. Despite not being able to race at the moment he's still been having fun on the bike and mixing it up on the dirt jumps!

