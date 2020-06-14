Pinkbike.com
Video: Dan Slack Flows Through his Local Dirt Jumps
Jun 12, 2020
by
Noah Rusbridge
Dan Slack Shreds Dirt Jumps
by
noahr2011
Dan Slack should be racing his first season of world cups at the moment with Sr Suntour 1 Vision Racing. Despite not being able to race at the moment he's still been having fun on the bike and mixing it up on the dirt jumps!
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
