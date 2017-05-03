SR Suntour Rux World Tour – Video

May 3, 2017 at 12:00
May 3, 2017
by SR Suntour  
 
RWT Start

by SRSuntour
Views: 221    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The Rux has earned its laurels, Rampage victory, World Cup podiums, World Championship podiums and we are hungry for more.

RWT kickoff

But don’t be fooled; it's not all work and no play. We love what we do and what's better than sharing the joy of success with your colleagues and teammates. The RUX is a common platform for freeriders as well as DH racers and for sure the set-ups and applications are very different. However, one rationale behind the Rux World Tour is to show how Freeriders and Downhillers can inspire each other. The Rux's versatility is made for such an aspiration.

RWT

The Rux World Tour members are not less than the best in their business: Mick Hannah, Florent Payet, Kurt Sorge, Sam Reynolds, James Doerfling, Benoit Coulanges, Carson Storch, Mitch Chubey, Mark Matthews, Garett Buehler and Vincent Pernin.

RWT

RWT Voices

by SRSuntour
Views: 49    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


We kicked off the Rux World Tour at the EVO bike park by ground-breaking the new DH course. Shortly after our RUX World Tour landed in the southern hemisphere with the Polygon UR Team at Queenstown in New Zealand. Europe and North America are next up. Watch out for the content we create worldwide.

RWT Polygon UR

by SRSuntour
Views: 111    Faves: 3    Comments: 0



Follow along with us as we share our story at some rad places with great people. Next stop, Interior BC baby!
RWT kickoff


MENTIONS: @SRSuntour
4 Comments

  • + 1
 Everyone needs a lucky break and winning the first world cup was definitely one!
  • + 0
 There's luck, and then there's all the best competitors with different sponsors have to ride through a river trying to catch someone who rode down a dry track with a suntour fork luck.
  • + 3
 @bridgermurray: why does everyone feel the need to point this out? its like every ones on a mission to take away from his win. just let him have it and move on.
  • + 1
 sik mick is so the man

Post a Comment



