SR Suntour Rux World Tour – Video

The Rux has earned its laurels, Rampage victory, World Cup podiums, World Championship podiums and we are hungry for more.But don’t be fooled; it's not all work and no play. We love what we do and what's better than sharing the joy of success with your colleagues and teammates. The RUX is a common platform for freeriders as well as DH racers and for sure the set-ups and applications are very different. However, one rationale behind the Rux World Tour is to show how Freeriders and Downhillers can inspire each other. The Rux's versatility is made for such an aspiration.The Rux World Tour members are not less than the best in their business: Mick Hannah, Florent Payet, Kurt Sorge, Sam Reynolds, James Doerfling, Benoit Coulanges, Carson Storch, Mitch Chubey, Mark Matthews, Garett Buehler and Vincent Pernin.