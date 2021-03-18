SR Suntour Welcomes Kurtis Downs to the Team

Kurtis Downs SR Suntour 2021 WERX Team SR Suntour 2021 Team Camp

Press Release: SR Suntour

SR Suntour is excited to announce that Kurtis Downs has joined the Werx Athlete team. You may already know Kurtis from X-Games and the BMX world and his successes with Nitro Circus. If you don’t know who he is yet, we’d suggest you look him up. He’s not one to shy away from pushing the boundaries of what's capable on two wheels and you’ll soon find out that it’s no different with his venture into the mountain bike scene. He recently joined us for our 2021 USA team camp based in Virgin UT and quickly made it known that he means business."As I progress, I'm trying to bridge the gap between motocross and BMX. Freeride mountain biking brings me that satisfaction and feels like the ultimate balance of the two."Kurtis is a king of hype and one of the nicest and funniest people you’ll ever have the opportunity to meet. His seemingly endless energy translates not only into impressive riding but also into a willingness to be open-minded and inviting to others, making him a perfect fit for the SR Suntour Team. We are thrilled to welcome Kurtis to the SR Suntour family for 2021 and beyond and are excited to work with him to further progress in the sport."I chose to work with SR Suntour because of their extensive time in the industry proving their products time and time again. They have some of the top athletes and I hope to add to that roster."Kurtis will be riding the SR Suntour Durolux and Rux forks and the TriAir rear shock in 2021. Be sure to keep your eyes out for the 2021 team recap video dropping in April; Kurtis has some moves you definitely won't want to miss.