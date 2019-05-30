SR Suntour Welcomes Paul Basagoitia to Werx Athlete Team

PRESS RELEASE: SR Suntour
SR SUNTOUR is honored to welcome Paul Basagoitia to our Werx Athlete Team! Paul will be focusing on eBikes, helping to promote the evolving world of electric assist bikes along with SR SUNTOUR.
Hailing from Reno, Nevada, Paul burst into the mountain biking world as a young slopestyle and freeride athlete, winning consecutive Crankworx Slopestyle titles in 2004 and 2005. Paul is known for creatively pushing the progression of what’s possible on a mountain bike, setting a high bar for difficulty and style.
If not familiar with his story, a life-changing crash in competition at the 2015 Red Bull Rampage, left Paul with broken vertebrae in his spine and paralysis from the waist down. His progress over the last four years has been simply incredible. That long road is still a part of Paul’s daily life, with continuous dedication to his training, physical therapy, and now again, riding bikes.
A major aspect of his recovery and physical therapy has been eBikes, giving Paul a new lease on riding. Both for his physical therapy and the pure joy of riding with friends, the emergence of eMtb’s have played a significant role in Paul’s recovery and life. As Paul put it, “I’m more comfortable now on an eBike, than I am walking.”
As the world of eBikes grows and evolves, we are excited to be expanding the benefits and enjoyment of riding to more people, in more places. Many new adventures and possibilities await, with Paul as an SR SUNTOUR athlete and ambassador, we're stoked to begin the journey.
Stoked to be catching air again!
Beautiful spring riding in Reno
For the remainder of 2019, look for Paul on tour promoting his Red Bull Media House feature film 'Any One of Us
', a documentary following Paul’s story immediately after suffering a spinal cord injury. Along the film tour he will be documenting his experience and leading group eMtb rides.
Follow Paul at @paulbasmtb
Words & Photos: JP Gendron
