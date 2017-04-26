SRAM – UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest – Rd 1, Lourdes

Think you've got an eye for a winner? Reckon the 29er DH bikes will take victory this weekend and are willing to bet on it?
With the opening round of the World Cup DH Series coming up this weekend in Lourdes, France, SRAM would like to reward a set of the new Code brakes
to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00pm PST on April 29, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.Start List
What You Could Win
Two sets of the new SRAM Code brakes
are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.
267 Comments
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loïc Bruni
3rd : Troy Brosnan
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Connor Fearon
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Troy Brosnan
2. Connor Fearon
3. Aaron Gwin
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loic Bruni
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Tracey Hannah
1st Loïc Bruni
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Aaron Gwin
Pro Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Tahnee Seagrave
3rd Miranda Miller
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Connor Fearon
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd anny Hart
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd :Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1st : Tahnee Seagrave
2nd : Rachel Atherton
3rd : Myriam Nicole
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
1st : Danny Hart
2nd :Aaron Gwin
3rd : Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tracey Hannah
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Troy Brosnan
Women
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1. HART Danny
2. GWIN Aaron
3. BROSNAN Troy
Women :
1. ATHERTON Rachel
2. HANNAH Tracey
3. SIEGENTHALER Emilie
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd :Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Manon Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Greg Minnaar
Pro Women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tracey Hannah
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Loic Bruni
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
2)Aaron gwin
3)loic bruni
1)Rachel atherton
2) manon carpenter
3)tahnee seagrave
1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro Women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Tracey Hannah
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
2. Loic Bruni
3. Aaron Gwin
1. Manon Carpenter
2. Rachel Atherton
3. Tahnée Seagrave
1) Aaron Gwin
2) Loic Bruni
3) Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1) Rachel Atherton
2)Tracey Hannah
3) Manon Carpenter
1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro women:
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Loris Vergier
3rd : Danny Hart
Women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1. Troy Brosnan
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loris Vergier
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
2. Bruni
3. Masters
1. Nicole
2. Bell
3. Atherton
You may be thinking, "why do you feel they will podium?"
Well, I don't. I just think SRAM brakes are garbage.
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
1: aaron gwin
2: Loïc Bruni
3: Danny Hart
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st- Loris Vergier
2nd- Danny Hart
3rd- Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1st- Rachel Atherton
2nd-Tracey Hannah
3rd- Manon Creampieater
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Greg Minnaar
Women:
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Loic Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1st : Tahnee Seagrave
2nd : Rachel Atherton
3rd : Myriam Nicole
Pro Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
1st: danny hart
2nd: Greg Minaar
3rd Aaron Gwin
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Danny hart
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
Women: 1st Rachel Atherton, 2nd Tracey Hannah, 3rd Myriam Nicole
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Loris Vergier
2. Danny Hart
3. Laurie Greenland
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Myriam Nicole
Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
2) Luca Shaw
3) Laurie Greenland
1) Rachel Atherton
2) Manon Carpenter
3) Marine Cabirou
1st Aaron Gwin
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Loic Bruni
Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Tahnee Seagrave
3rd Manon Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Minnaar
2. Gwin
3. Hart
Pro women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Gwin
2. Bruni
3. Minnar
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Caprenter
3. Seagrave
1. Danny Hart
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Luic Bruni
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tanhee Seagrave
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
Women 1. Atherton 2. Carpenter 3. Seagrave
1: Brosnan
2: Hart
3: Bruni
Women:
1: Seagrave
2: Atherton
3: Carpenter
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Guinea
3. Danny Hart
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1: Aaron Gwin
2 : Danny Hart
3 : Troy B.
women
1 : Rachel Atherton
2 : Myriam Nicole
3: Tanhee Seagrave
1 Danny Hart
2 Aaron Gwin
3 Logic bruni
Women:
1 Rachael Atheron
2 Myriam Nicole
3 Manon Carpenter
1st Hart
2nd Gwin
3rd Minaar
Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Seagrave
3rd Carpenter
1. Loic Bruni
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1st- Loris Vergier
2nd- Danny Hart
3rd- Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1st- Rachel Atherton
2nd-
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loic Bruni
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Greg Minaar
3rd : Loïc Bruni
Pro Women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Miriam Nicolle
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Greg Minnaar
3rd : Danny Hart
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tracey Hannah
1st: Danny Hart
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loïc Bruni
3rd : Greg Minaar
Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1.) L Bruni
2.) A Gwin
3.) G Minaar
Pro Women:
1.) R Atherton
2.) M Carpenter
3.) M Nicole
1st: Loic Bruni
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Myriam Nicole
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Aaron Gwin
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tracey Hannah
1st: Greg Minaar
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1: Aaron Gwin
2: Danny Hart
3: Loic Bruni
Women:
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Nicole
2nd : Gwin
3rd : Hart
Pro women:
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Carpenter
3rd : Myriam Nicole
1st - Gwin
2nd - Bruni
3rd - Hart
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minnaar
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
Pro Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
1st- Aaron Gwin
2nd-Danny Hart
3rd- Loic Bruni
Women:
1st- Rachel Atherton
2nd- Tahnee Seagrave
3rd- Tracy Hannah
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Danny Hart
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
2, Pope Bruni
3, #Gwinning
1. Rachel (duh)
2. Tracey
3. Myriam
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Mannon Carpenter
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
pro women 1 Atherton, 2 Nicole, 3 Seagrave
pro women: 1. R.Atherton 2. M.Nicole 3.M.Miller
1. Gee Atherton
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tracy Hannah
Women: 1.Rachel Atherton 2.Tahnee Seagrave 3.Manon Carpenter
Woman: 1 Seagrave, 2 Atherton, 3 Carpenter
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tracey hannah 3. tahnee seagrave
1. Gwin
2. Hart
3. Bruni
Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1- Bruni
2- Gwin
3- Brosnan
Women:
1- Atherton
2- Seagrave
3- Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Danny Hart
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1. Danny Hart
2. Loris Vergier
3. Troy Brosnan
Women
1. Tanée Seagrave
2. Rachel Atherton
3. Myriam Nicole
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Tracey Hannah
2: Greg Minaar
3: Arron Gwin
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Manon Carpenter
1st Minaar
2nd Gwin
3rd Bruni
Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Seagrave
3rd Carpenter
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Danny Hart
Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1- Aaron gwin
2 - loic bruni
3 - danny Hart
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
Women; 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahne Seagrave 3. Miriam Nicol
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
1. Danny Hart
2. Loris Vergier
3. Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
Women: 1 Atherton, 2 Hannah, 3 Carpenter
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
1: Hart
2: Minnaar
3: Bruni
WOMEN:
1: Hannah
2: Seagrave
3: Carpenter
2nd: Greg Minnaar
3rd: Danny Hart
1. Greg Minaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Tracy Hannah
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Myriam Nicole
1. Bruni
2. Hart
3. Gwin
Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
1. Minnaar
2. Shaw
3. Gwin
Women:
1. Seagrave
2. Hannah
3. Nicole
Women: 1.Atherton 2.Nicole 3.Seagrave
women: 1. Atherton 2.Hannah 3.Seagrave
1. Hart
2. Minnaar
3. Gwin
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3.Carpenter
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Greg Minaar
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tanhee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
1. Bruni
2. Gwin
3. Hart
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
Pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
1. Bruni
2. Gwin
3. Minnaar
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
2) gwin
3) brosnan
1) seagrave
2) atherton
3) Nicole
1) Gwin
2) Minaar
3) Bruni
Women:
1) Atherton
2) Carpenter
3) Hannah
Aaron Gwin
Danny Hart
Luca Shaw!
Pro Women:
Rachel Atherton
Tracey Hannah
Mannon Carpenter
1st Gwin
2nd Minnaar
3rd Atherton
Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Miller
3rd Seagrave
Atherton>Hannah>Carpenter
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
1. Gwin
2. Bruni
3. Minaar
Pro women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Mannon Carpenter
1st Greg Minaar
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Loic Bruni
Pro Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Carpenter
3rd Seagreave
1-Loris Vergier
2-Aaron Gwin
3- Loic Bruni
Women:
1- Atherton
2- Seagrave
3-Nicole
1. Bruni
2. Hart
3. Gwin
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Nicole
1)Atherton, 2)Hannah, 3) Seagrave
1. Gwin
2. Hart
3.Minar
Women:
1.Atherton
2.Seagrave
3.Carpenter
1. Minnar
2. Bruni
3. Gwin
Woman
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
2: Hart
3: Bruni
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. seagrave
1. Gwin
2. Brosnan
3. Bruni
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Greg Minaar
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Manon Carpenter
2nd: Greg Minaar
3rd: Loic Bruni
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
1. Hart
2. Bruni
3. Brosnan
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
1. Hart
2. Brosnan
3. Minaar
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
1st - Gwin
2nd - Bruni
3rd - Minnaar
Women
1st - Atherton
2nd - Seagrave
3rd - Carpenter
1. GWIN
2. MINNAAR
3. BROSNAN
women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
1.Gwin
2.Bruni
3.Minaar
Women:
1. Atherton
2.Seagrave
3.Hannah
2) Minaar
3) Bruni
Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Hannah
1: Gwin
2: Minnar
3: Hart
Woman:
1: Seagrave
2: Carpentar
3: Hannah
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loic Bruni
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
1. Hart
2. Bruni
3. Brosnan
Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
1. Danny Hart
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
2 - L Bruni
3 - L Vergier
Women:
1 - R Atherton
2 - T Seagrave
3 - T Hannah
2. Hart
3. Gwin
Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
1st Bruni
2nd Minaar
3rd Gwin
Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Nicole
3rd Hannah
W: Seagrave Atherton Carpenter
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Troy Brosnan
Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Tracy Hannah
