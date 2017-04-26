RACING

SRAM – UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest – Rd 1, Lourdes

Apr 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
SRAM UCI World Cup Fantasy Contest 2017 Round 1 Lourdes.

Think you've got an eye for a winner? Reckon the 29er DH bikes will take victory this weekend and are willing to bet on it?

With the opening round of the World Cup DH Series coming up this weekend in Lourdes, France, SRAM would like to reward a set of the new Code brakes to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00pm PST on April 29, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List




What You Could Win
Two sets of the new SRAM Code brakes are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.




Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.

267 Comments

  • + 3
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 2
 Pro men

1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loïc Bruni
3rd : Troy Brosnan

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 2
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Connor Fearon
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 2
 Pro men:
1. Troy Brosnan
2. Connor Fearon
3. Aaron Gwin

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 2
 Pro Men

1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loic Bruni
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Tracey Hannah
  • + 2
 Pro Men:
1st Loïc Bruni
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Aaron Gwin

Pro Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Tahnee Seagrave
3rd Miranda Miller
  • + 2
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Connor Fearon
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 2
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd Big Grin anny Hart

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd :Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 2
 1st : Loic Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Troy Brosnan

Pro women:

1st : Tahnee Seagrave
2nd : Rachel Atherton
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 3
 Gwin, Aaron Bruni, Loic Hart, Danny Atherton, Rachel Seagrave, Tahnee Nicole, Miriam
  • + 2
 1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1st : Danny Hart
2nd :Aaron Gwin
3rd : Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tracey Hannah
  • + 2
 Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Troy Brosnan

Women
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 2
 Men :

1. HART Danny
2. GWIN Aaron
3. BROSNAN Troy

Women :

1. ATHERTON Rachel
2. HANNAH Tracey
3. SIEGENTHALER Emilie
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 2
 Blokes - 1 Fearon 2 Bruni 3 Brosnan Sheilas - 1 Hannah 2 Atherton 3 Carpenter
  • + 1
 1st : Loic Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd :Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Manon Carpenter
  • + 2
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro Men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Greg Minnaar

Pro Women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tracey Hannah
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 2
 1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Loic Bruni

1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 2
 1) Danny hart
2)Aaron gwin
3)loic bruni

1)Rachel atherton
2) manon carpenter
3)tahnee seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men

1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro Women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Tracey Hannah
  • + 2
 Pro Men 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Danny Hart 3. Troy Brosnan Pro Women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Myriam Nicole 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 2
 Men:
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan

Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men's 1st - Danny Hart 2nd - Loic Bruni 3rd - Aaron Gwin Ladies 1st - Rachel Atherton 2nd - Tahnee Seagrave 3rd - Miriam Nicole
  • + 2
 1. Danny Hart
2. Loic Bruni
3. Aaron Gwin

1. Manon Carpenter
2. Rachel Atherton
3. Tahnée Seagrave
  • + 2
 Pro Men:
1) Aaron Gwin
2) Loic Bruni
3) Danny Hart

Pro Women:
1) Rachel Atherton
2)Tracey Hannah
3) Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro men:

1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro women:

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men's 1st - Danny Hart 2nd - Loic Bruni 3rd - Aaron Gwin Ladies 1st - Rachel Atherton 2nd - Tahnee Seagrave 3rd - Miriam Nicole
  • + 2
 Men. 1. Hart 2. Gwinn 3. Bruni Women. 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 2
 Men 1. Danny hart 2. Aaron gwin 3. Loic Bruni Women 1. Tahnee Seagrave 2. Rachel Atherton 3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men
1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Loris Vergier
3rd : Danny Hart
Women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Troy Brosnan
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loris Vergier

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Ratboy
2. Bruni
3. Masters

1. Nicole
2. Bell
3. Atherton


You may be thinking, "why do you feel they will podium?"

Well, I don't. I just think SRAM brakes are garbage.
  • + 1
 Pro men

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Aaron Gwin

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Tanhee Seagrave
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 1. HART Danny 2. VERGIER Loris 3. GREENLAND Laurie ------------------------------- 1. ATHERTON Rachel 2. CARPENTER Manon 3. SEAGRAVE Tahnee
  • + 1
 Pro men

1: aaron gwin
2: Loïc Bruni
3: Danny Hart
Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1st- Loris Vergier
2nd- Danny Hart
3rd- Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1st- Rachel Atherton

2nd-Tracey Hannah
3rd- Manon Creampieater
  • + 1
 Men:

1st : Loïc Bruni
2nd : Aaron Gwin
3rd : Greg Minnaar

Women:

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Manon Carpenter
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1st : Loic Bruni
2nd : Danny Hart
3rd : Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1st : Tahnee Seagrave
2nd : Rachel Atherton
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 2
 Pro Men: 1. Loic Bruni 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Danny Hart
Pro Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st: danny hart
2nd: Greg Minaar
3rd Aaron Gwin
Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Danny hart

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 2
 1st, 29er, 2nd 29er, 3rd 29er... Just kidding, the first one if the year is always the hardest.
  • + 1
 Pro Men 1. L. Bruni 2. D. Hart 3. A. Gwin Pro Women 1. R. Atherton 2. T. Hannah 3. T. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men: 1st Danny Hart, 2nd Aaron Gwin, 3rd Gee Atherton
Women: 1st Rachel Atherton, 2nd Tracey Hannah, 3rd Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 I hope no podium for Santa Cruz or the whole bike industry would get raped again
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Loris Vergier
2. Danny Hart
3. Laurie Greenland

Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 0
 Pro men:

Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1) Greg Minnaar
2) Luca Shaw
3) Laurie Greenland

1) Rachel Atherton
2) Manon Carpenter
3) Marine Cabirou
  • + 1
 Men:
1st Aaron Gwin
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Loic Bruni

Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Tahnee Seagrave
3rd Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Loic Bruni 3. Danny Hart 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Minnaar
2. Gwin
3. Hart

Pro women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro Men 1st Minaar 2nd Gwin 3rd Bruni Pro Women 1st Atherton 2nd Seagrave 3rd Hannah
  • + 1
 1 Aaron Gwin 2 Loic Bruni 3 Danny Hart 1 Rachel Atherton 2 Tahnee Seagrave 3 Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Bruni
3. Minnar

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Caprenter
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Danny Hart
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Luic Bruni

Pro Women:

1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni

Women:

1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Gwin 2. Hart 3. Brosnan.

Women 1. Atherton 2. Carpenter 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1: Brosnan
2: Hart
3: Bruni

Women:
1: Seagrave
2: Atherton
3: Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Loic Bruni 3. Danny Hart 1. Rachael Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Loic Bruni
2. Aaron Guinea
3. Danny Hart

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1.Aaron Gwin 2.Danny Hart 3.Loic Bruni 1.Rachel Atherton 2.Tahnee Seagrave 3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 men
1: Aaron Gwin
2 : Danny Hart
3 : Troy B.

women
1 : Rachel Atherton
2 : Myriam Nicole
3: Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men 1. Danny Hart 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Loic Bruni Women 1.Rachel Atherton 2.Tanhee Seagrave 3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1 Danny Hart
2 Aaron Gwin
3 Logic bruni

Women:
1 Rachael Atheron
2 Myriam Nicole
3 Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1st Hart
2nd Gwin
3rd Minaar
Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Seagrave
3rd Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Loic Bruni
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minaar

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1st Aaron Gwin 2nd Danny Hart 3rd Greg Minaar 1st R. Atherton 2nd T. Seagrave 3rd M. Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1st- Loris Vergier
2nd- Danny Hart
3rd- Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1st- Rachel Atherton
2nd-
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loic Bruni
Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 0
 Pro Men

1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Greg Minaar
3rd : Loïc Bruni

Pro Women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Miriam Nicolle
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Manon Carpenter 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Greg Minaar 3. Danny Hart
  • + 0
 Pro men
1st : Aaron Gwin
2nd : Greg Minnaar
3rd : Danny Hart

Pro women
1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tracey Hannah
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Danny Hart
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men 1. Loic Bruni 2. Danny Hart 3. Aaron Gwin Women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee seagrave
  • + 0
 Pro men

1st : Danny Hart
2nd : Loïc Bruni
3rd : Greg Minaar

Pro women

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Tanhee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pick your order, Gwin, hart, bruni, Hart, bruni, gwin, Or Bruni, gwin, hart. So many interesting choises today.
  • + 1
 Pro men 1. Danny Hart 2. Loris Vergier 3. Aaron Gwin Pro women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Manon Carpenter 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 I DONT EVEN CARE ABOUT THIS CONTEST!!! FUCK YES WORLD CUP RACING IS FINALLY HERE!!
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1.) L Bruni
2.) A Gwin
3.) G Minaar

Pro Women:
1.) R Atherton
2.) M Carpenter
3.) M Nicole
  • + 1
 Men's 1. Minnaar 2. Bruni 3. Gwin Women's 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1st: Loic Bruni
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Greg Minaar
Pro women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Myriam Nicole
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1st: Loic Bruni
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Aaron Gwin

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tracey Hannah
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Greg Minaar
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Danny Hart

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1 Danny Hart 2 Loic Bruni 3 Aaron Gwin 1 Rachel Atherton 2 Manon Carpenter 3 Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1: Aaron Gwin
2: Danny Hart
3: Loic Bruni

Women:
1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Nicole
  • + 1
 1st : Minaar
2nd : Gwin
3rd : Hart

Pro women:

1st : Rachel Atherton
2nd : Carpenter
3rd : Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1st - Gwin
2nd - Bruni
3rd - Hart

Pro Women:

1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Women 1st Rachel Atherton 2nd Tahnee Seagrave 3rd Manon Carpenter Men 1st Loic Bruni 2nd Danny Hart 3rd Greg Minarr
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Manon Carpenter
3rd: Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 lockler il y a un jour Mens 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Hart Womens 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seegrave
  • + 1
 1.greg minaar 2.aaron gwin 3. danny hart 1.rachel atherton 2.tahnee seagrave 3.manon carpenter
  • + 1
 pro men: 1. Aron Gwin 2. Loic Bruni 3. Greg Minaar
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Greg Minnaar

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro Men: 1. Loic Bruni 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Danny Hart
Pro Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Loic Bruni 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Danny Hart 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1st- Aaron Gwin
2nd-Danny Hart
3rd- Loic Bruni

Women:
1st- Rachel Atherton
2nd- Tahnee Seagrave
3rd- Tracy Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Danny Hart

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men 1st- Loic Bruni 2nd- Troy Brosnan 3rd- Aaron Gwin Women 1st- Tahnee Seagrave 2nd- Rachel Atherton 3rd- Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Danny Hart
3. Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1, Mr Minn. (You kids watch how fast the big wheeler rolls)
2, Pope Bruni
3, #Gwinning

1. Rachel (duh)
2. Tracey
3. Myriam
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar

Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Mannon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Danny Hart Greg Minnar Loic Bruni Tahnee Seagrave Rachel Atherton Miriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Danny Hart 3. Loic Bruni
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 pro men; 1 Bruni, 2 Hart, 3 Gwin
pro women 1 Atherton, 2 Nicole, 3 Seagrave
  • + 1
 pro men: 1. L.Vergier 2. D.Hart 3. T.Brosnan
pro women: 1. R.Atherton 2. M.Nicole 3.M.Miller
  • + 1
 pro men 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Danny Hart 3. Loic Bruni pro women 1 Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gee Atherton
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart

Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tracy Hannah
  • + 1
 men: 1.Danny Hart 2.Aaron Gwin 3.Greg Minaar

Women: 1.Rachel Atherton 2.Tahnee Seagrave 3.Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men: 1 Bruni, 2 Brosnan, 3 Gwin,
Woman: 1 Seagrave, 2 Atherton, 3 Carpenter
  • + 1
 pro men: 1. loic bruni 2. greg minaar 3. danny hart
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tracey hannah 3. tahnee seagrave
  • - 1
 PB: the link for the Code brakes links to your article on the Fox Proframe helmet. Might want to update that to: www.sram.com/sram/mountain/family/code-brakes#sm.000zees836nldil10tm1qs0f9jvfe
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Hart
3. Bruni

Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men 1st Gwin , 2nd Hart , 3rd Bruni Women 1st Myriam Nicole , 2nd Atherton 3rd Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1.Aaron Gwin 2.Loic Bruni 3.Troy Brosnan 1Rachel Atherton 2.Tracey Hannah 3.Miriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Danny Hart

Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Loic Bruni 2.Danny Hart 3.Greg Minnar 1.Rachel Atherton 2.Tahnee Seagrave 3.Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1- Bruni
2- Gwin
3- Brosnan

Women:
1- Atherton
2- Seagrave
3- Carpenter
  • + 1
 1st Danny Hart 1st Rachel Atherton 2nd Loic Bruni 2nd Tahnee Seagrave 3rd Luca Shaw 3rd Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Danny Hart

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Danny Hart
2. Loris Vergier
3. Troy Brosnan
Women
1. Tanée Seagrave
2. Rachel Atherton
3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Loris Vergier 2. Loic Bruni 3. Danny Hart
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Danny hart 2. Greg minaar 3. Gee atherton 1. Rachel atherton 2. Tahnee seagrave 3. Myriam nicole
  • + 1
 1: Danny Hart
2: Greg Minaar
3: Arron Gwin

1: Rachel Atherton
2: Tahnee Seagrave
3: Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1st Minaar
2nd Gwin
3rd Bruni

Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Seagrave
3rd Carpenter
  • + 1
 1.Danny Hart 2. Loic Bruni 3. Aaron Gwin 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Danny Hart

Pro Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Myriam Nicole
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1- Aaron gwin
2 - loic bruni
3 - danny Hart

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Danny Hart 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Loic Bruni
Women: 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracey Hannah 3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men 1. Danny hart 2. Aaron Gwin 3. Greg Minnaar Women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Myriam Nicole 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men; 1. Loic Bruni 2. Danny Hart 3. Aaron Gwin
Women; 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahne Seagrave 3. Miriam Nicol
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1. Danny Hart
2. Loris Vergier
3. Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 0
 Men 1 Hart 2 Minnar 3 Gwin Women 1 Atherton 2 Carpenter 3 Seagrave
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3. Minnaar 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. HART 2. Joe Smith 3.Brosnan 1.Nicole 2. Atherton 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter / 1. Gwin 2. Hart 3. Bruni
  • + 1
 Men: 1 Gwin, 2 Kerr, 3 Fearon
Women: 1 Atherton, 2 Hannah, 3 Carpenter
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Minaar
3. Brosnan

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 MEN:
1: Hart
2: Minnaar
3: Bruni

WOMEN:
1: Hannah
2: Seagrave
3: Carpenter
  • + 1
 1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Greg Minnaar
3rd: Danny Hart
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seagrave
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1. Greg Minaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Tracy Hannah
  • + 0
 1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Danny Hart
3rd: Greg Minaar

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men :
1. Bruni
2. Hart
3. Gwin

Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men 1.Hart 2.Gwin 3.Bruni Women 1. Atherton 2.Nicole 3.Carpenter
  • + 1
 1st minaar 2nd Hart 3rd gwin 1st Atherton 2nd Nicole 3rd Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Minnaar
2. Shaw
3. Gwin

Women:
1. Seagrave
2. Hannah
3. Nicole
  • + 1
 Men: 1.Gwin 2.Hart 3.Bruni

Women: 1.Atherton 2.Nicole 3.Seagrave
  • + 1
 men: 1. Hart 2. Gwin 3. Bruni
women: 1. Atherton 2.Hannah 3.Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men 1. Hart 2. Bruni 3. Gwin Women 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 0
 1 aaron gwin 2 troy brosman Greg minnaarr 1 rachel athertn 2 trasy hannah Seagelthaler
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Hart
2. Minnaar
3. Gwin

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3.Carpenter
  • + 0
 1st: Danny Hart
2nd: Aaron Gwin
3rd: Greg Minaar

1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tanhee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1.Gwin 2.Minaar 3.Bruni 1.Seagrave 2.Atherton 3.Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Carpenter 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Brosnan Hart Minnaar Atherton Nicole Miller
  • + 1
 1.Hart 2.Bruni 3.Minnaar 1.Seagrave 2.Atherton 3.Nicole
  • + 1
 1 Gwin 2 Hart 3 Vergier 1 Atherton 2 Seagrave 3 Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seegrave
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Hart 3. Minaar 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Hannah
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Bruni
2. Gwin
3. Hart

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Pro men: 1. Aaron gwin 2. danny hart 3. greg minaar
Pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Brosnan 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Minaar 2. Brosnan 3. Hart 1.Atherton 2.Nicole 3.Hannah
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Bruni
2. Gwin
3. Minnaar

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 You can also go to MtbFantasyLeague.com to play for the complete season!
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3.Thirion 1. Atherton 2. Hannah 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1) Bruni
2) gwin
3) brosnan

1) seagrave
2) atherton
3) Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1) Gwin
2) Minaar
3) Bruni

Women:
1) Atherton
2) Carpenter
3) Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Burni 2. Gwin 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Brosnan 2. Minaar 3. Fearon 1. Seagrave 2. Hannah 3. Atherton
  • + 0
 Pro Men:
Aaron Gwin
Danny Hart
Luca Shaw!

Pro Women:
Rachel Atherton
Tracey Hannah
Mannon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3Nicole
  • + 0
 Men:
1st Gwin
2nd Minnaar
3rd Atherton

Women:
1st Atherton
2nd Miller
3rd Seagrave
  • + 1
 1 gwin. 2. Bruni. 3. Hart. 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave. 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 Minnaar Bruni Brosnan Atherton Hannah Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Minnaar 3. Hart 1. Seagrave 2. Carpenter 3. Atherton
  • + 1
 Hart Minaar Gwin Atherton Seagrave Carpenter
  • + 0
 1st. minnaar 2nd. hart 3rd. fearon 1st. atherton 2nd. seagrave 3rd. nicole
  • + 1
 Men 1. Bruni 2. Minnaar 3. Hart Women 1. Seagrave 2. Atherton 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 hart brosnan gwin atherton hannah carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Miller
  • + 1
 Minaar>Gwin>Bruni
Atherton>Hannah>Carpenter
  • + 1
 Hart, Gwin, Bruni Atherton, Nicole, Seagrave
  • + 0
 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Loic Bruni 3. Greg Minnaar 1. Rachel Atheron 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 0
 pro men: 1. Aaron gwin 2. greg minaar 3. danny hart
pro women: 1. rachel atherton 2. tahnee seagrave 3. tracey hannah
  • + 1
 1.D hart 2.G Minaar 3.A Gwin 1. R Atherton 2.M Nicole 3.M carpenter
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1. Gwin
2. Bruni
3. Minaar

Pro women:
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 gwin minnar hart atherton seagrave carpenter
  • + 0
 1st Greg Minaar 2nd Danny Hart 3rd Loic Bruni 1st Tahnee Seagrave 2nd Rach Atherton 3rd Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Bruni 3. Brosnan 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Aaron Gwin
2. Loic Bruni
3. Greg Minnaar

Women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Mannon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1.Gwin 2.Hart 3.Minnaar 1.Atherton 2.Seagrave 3.Carpenter
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1st Greg Minaar
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Loic Bruni

Pro Women:
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Carpenter
3rd Seagreave
  • + 1
 Gwin, minnar, hart Rachel Atherton, seagrave, hannah
  • + 1
 Men 1 Hart 2 Bruni 3 Gwin Women 1 Atherton 2 Carpenter 3 Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Minaar 2. Hart 3. Gwin 1.Atherton 2.Carpenter 3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Men:
1-Loris Vergier
2-Aaron Gwin
3- Loic Bruni

Women:
1- Atherton
2- Seagrave
3-Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Bruni
2. Hart
3. Gwin

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Nicole
  • + 1
 1) Bruni, 2)Hart, 3)Vergier
1)Atherton, 2)Hannah, 3) Seagrave
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Hart
3.Minar

Women:
1.Atherton
2.Seagrave
3.Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Minnar 3. Hart 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Miller
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Pierron 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Brosnan 3. Thirion . 1. Carpenter 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 1.Hart 2. Fearon 3. Gwin 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Minnar
2. Bruni
3. Gwin

Woman
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
  • + 1
 1 vergier 2 Minnar 3 Hart 1 Atherton 2 Nicole 3 carpenter
  • + 0
 Men 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Danny Hart 3. Greg Minnaar Women 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tahnee Seagrave 3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Aaron gwin Luca shaw Danny hart Rachael Atherton Hannah Seagrave
  • + 1
 1: Gwin
2: Hart
3: Bruni

1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. seagrave
  • + 1
 men 1. Gwin 2. Brosnan 3. Hart women 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Gwin
2. Brosnan
3. Bruni

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Brosnon 2. Minnaar 3. Bruni 1. Atherton 2. Siegenthaler 3. Seagrave
  • + 0
 1st Aaron Gwin
2nd Danny Hart
3rd Greg Minaar

1st Rachel Atherton
2nd : Myriam Nicole
3rd : Manon Carpenter
  • + 0
 1st: Aaron Gwin
2nd: Greg Minaar
3rd: Loic Bruni

Pro Women:
1st: Rachel Atherton
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hart
2. Bruni
3. Brosnan

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Hannah
3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1 - Loic Bruni 2 - Aaron Gwin 3 - Danny Hart
  • + 1
 Men 1. Vergier 2.Gwin 3.Bruni Women 1.Atherton 2.Seagrave 3.Nicole
  • + 1
 1. Minnaar 2. Gwin 3. Bruni 1. Atherton 2. Seegrave 3. Carpenter
  • + 0
 Men:
1. Hart
2. Brosnan
3. Minaar

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Men:
1st - Gwin
2nd - Bruni
3rd - Minnaar

Women
1st - Atherton
2nd - Seagrave
3rd - Carpenter
  • + 0
 men:

1. GWIN
2. MINNAAR
3. BROSNAN

women:

1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 1
 1. Gwin 2. Hart 3. Bruni 1. Atherton 2. Miller 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. Bruni 2. Gwin 3. Brosnan 1. Atherton 2. Carpenter 3. Seagrave
  • + 1
 1. bruni 2. gwin 3. minaar 1. Atherton 2. seagrave 3. carpenter
  • + 0
 1 Loic Bruni 2 Troy Brosnan 3 Greg Minaar 1 Rachel Atherton 2 Tahnee Seagrave 3 Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1.Gwin
2.Bruni
3.Minaar

Women:
1. Atherton
2.Seagrave
3.Hannah
  • + 1
 MEN Hart Gwin Minnar WOMEN Atherton Carpenter Seagate
  • + 1
 1) Hart
2) Minaar
3) Bruni

Women:
1) Atherton
2) Seagrave
3) Hannah
  • + 1
 1 gwin 2 hart 3 neko 1 artherton 2 nicole 3 seagrave
  • + 1
 Men
1: Gwin
2: Minnar
3: Hart

Woman:
1: Seagrave
2: Carpentar
3: Hannah
  • + 1
 men: gwin, hart, bruni....women: atherton, seagrave, hannah
  • + 1
 1. Hart 2. Gwin 3.Minnaar 1. Atherton 2. Nicole 3. Seagrave
  • + 0
 Men 1. Aaron Gwin 2. Loic Bruni 3. Loris Vergier Women 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Miller
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1. Greg Minnaar
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Loic Bruni

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Tahnee Seagrave
  • + 0
 1. Greg Minnar 2. Danny Hart 3. Gee Atherton 1. Rachel Atherton 2. Tracy Hannah 3. Myriam Nicole
  • + 1
 bruni, hart, gwin atherton, seagrave , nicole
  • + 1
 1. Minnaar 2. Bruni 3. Gwin 1. Atherton 2. Seagrave 3. Nicole
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hart
2. Bruni
3. Brosnan

Women:
1. Atherton
2. Seagrave
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Pro men:
1. Danny Hart
2. Aaron Gwin
3. Greg Minaar

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Manon Carpenter
  • + 0
 1 - D Hart
2 - L Bruni
3 - L Vergier

Women:
1 - R Atherton
2 - T Seagrave
3 - T Hannah
  • + 0
 1. Greg Minar 2. Aaron Gwinn 3. Danny Hart 1. Atherton 2. Manon Carpenter 3. Tracey Hannah
  • + 1
 1. Bruni
2. Hart
3. Gwin

Women :
1. Atherton
2. Carpenter
3. Hannah
  • + 0
 Men:

1st Bruni
2nd Minaar
3rd Gwin

Women:

1st Atherton
2nd Nicole
3rd Hannah
  • + 1
 M: Gwin Brosnan Bruni
W: Seagrave Atherton Carpenter
  • + 0
 1. Danny Hart
2. Greg Minnaar
3. Troy Brosnan

Pro women:
1. Rachel Atherton
2. Tahnee Seagrave
3. Tracy Hannah
  • - 2
 1st Loic Bruni, 2nd Greg Minaar, 3rd Florent Payet

