SRAM - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest - Rd 4, Vallnord 2017

Will it be wet, wet, wet this Saturday? Here we are back in the rainy Pyrenees for Round Four of the UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra



Coming into the forth round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, SRAM would like to reward a Eagle GX Drivetrain to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.



How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 12:00am PST on July 1st, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.









What You Could Win

Two SRAM GX Eagle™ Drivetains are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.



About SRAM GX Eagle:

This is the range of Eagle™. The range to reach. To realize. A range beyond limitation or complexity. Beyond what’s been done before. A range where fearless dedication meets relentless engineering. Where silent precision meets troublefree reliability. Where simplicity matches strength.

A whole new system for whole new horizons. The range to realize.





Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.





