SRAM – UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

We had a record breaking, 2,264 entries for the Lourdes World Cup DH Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @RayEpicon
and @o2a6k
will each be receiving a new set of SRAM Code brakes based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The men's race was turned on its head and Alexandre Fayolle's victory came as a surprise to all the entrants, but RayEpicon did pick him in his top three, and we're giving him the win for that.
o2a6k correctly predicted the top three finishers in the women's race, Rachel Atherton, Tracey Hannah, and Tahnee Seagrave.
The Prize
Each winner will be receiving a new set of the recently updated SRAM Code brakes
.
