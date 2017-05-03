SPONSORED

SRAM – UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

May 3, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
SRAM UCI World Cup Fantasy Contest 2017 Round 1 Lourdes.

We had a record breaking, 2,264 entries for the Lourdes World Cup DH Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @RayEpicon and @o2a6k will each be receiving a new set of SRAM Code brakes based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.

What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

The men's race was turned on its head and Alexandre Fayolle's victory came as a surprise to all the entrants, but RayEpicon did pick him in his top three, and we're giving him the win for that.

o2a6k correctly predicted the top three finishers in the women's race, Rachel Atherton, Tracey Hannah, and Tahnee Seagrave.


SRAM UCI World Cup Fantasy Contest 2017 Round 1 Lourdes.


The Prize

Each winner will be receiving a new set of the recently updated SRAM Code brakes.


MENTIONS: @SramMedia


13 Comments

  • + 30
 Hat's off to SRAM for not pulling the exacto-card. I would have never thought Alexandre would sit on the podium, good for him!
  • + 10
 Agreed! Happy to see the prize was handed out to @RayEpicon with the closest answer! Well done mate!
  • + 6
 Step 1: create a bot
Step 2: have bot create PB accounts
Step 3: have bot choose different options for all results
Step 4: win a prize prolly not worth the time and effort for the above 3 steps
Step 5: sell for profit?
  • + 4
 Because there are 3215544 possible podiums
  • + 2
 Rad! Glad SRAM/PB chose to award winners, rather than bag it.
  • + 0
 To all those complaining that they also got the women's podium right: it's a random draw between ALL those who got it right.

Congrats to @RayEpicon and @o2a6k!
  • + 1
 I also guessed the women right!
  • - 1
 and I predicted them before the winner of the brakes, so why didn't I win them?
  • + 1
 What was second prize? Two sets of codes?
  • + 1
 Wow only one dude guessed it right! Nuts
  • + 8
 Right-ish
  • + 1
 esh sram brakes
  • + 0
 I picked all the correct womens too. hmm

Post a Comment



