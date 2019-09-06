SRAM to Introduce a Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019

Word is that the hanger is designed to rotate backwards if the derailleur is smashed into something. It doesn't return on its own - you'll have to dismount and push it back into place - but I suspect that it takes an uncommonly hard hit to make it move. The UDH works with all current derailleurs. And yes, current derailleurs also pivot backwards themselves, but in the future they might not need to if that functionality can be built into the hanger.



There's also what looks like a ramped fin that extends above the hanger. It's intended to help guide the chain back onto the cassette if it's bounced off one of the smaller cogs towards the frame. This should put an end to getting the chain jammed between the cassette and the frame, a rare but annoying occurrence.



The UDH is designed to rotate backwards if impacted hard, hopefully saving both it and the derailleur in a worst-case scenario.