SRAM Acquires Cycling Computer Brand Hammerhead

SRAM has announced that they have acquired cycling computer brand Hammerhead. The transaction was completed December 30, 2021 for an undisclosed amount, but was made public today. Hammerhead will remain a stand-alone brand within the SRAM portfolio.
Hammerhead was founded in 2013 by Piet Morgan (CEO) and Laurence Wattrus (Head of Technology) and is headquartered in New York City.
|Hammerhead has always been focused on building the world’s best cycling computer. Joining the SRAM portfolio allows us to innovate and expand even more rapidly, and ultimately deliver a better riding experience for cyclists.—Pieter Morgan, CEO | Co-Founder at Hammerhead
This is the latest acquisition from SRAM after they entered the pedal market in February of 2021 with the purchase of Time Sport pedals from Rossignol Group
. SRAM said it will continue to develop the Hammerhead Karoo product line under its portfolio that now includes RockShox, Truvativ, Zipp, Quarq, Time, and Hammerhead.
Hammerhead stated on their website
that their Karoo 2 cycling computer will continue to "seamlessly integrate with a wide variety of existing hardware and software products and services including both Shimano and SRAM electronic shifting."
|Hammerhead is an amazing brand with award-winning products, and we do not plan on changing anything about how they innovate. We are excited about this acquisition and excited that their team will continue to design, manufacture, and sell technology and quality leading head units that work with every brand of drivetrain.—SRAM’s VP of Growth, Clint Weber
SRAM said that consumers, dealers, and distributors can continue to use Hammerhead's current channels for sales, service, and warranty.
IE both Garmin and Wahoo need competition. And SRAM likely has deep pockets to fund Hammerhead's development.
Like XD driver bodies work with Shimano cassettes?
