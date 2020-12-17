SRAM & Commencal Muc-Off Team Part Ways After 5 Years

@myriam_nicole, @remithirion, @amaurypierron4, @thibautdaprela, @gaetruff, @tibaldog and the rest of the RA family —



We’ve been there with you as you’ve chased trophies, titles and rainbows. We’ve witnessed the ultimate highs, and watched you endure the lowest of lows. Those long recoveries, and subsequent triumphs won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the winning streak that set the downhill world alight in 2018. True stories that reflect the passion and professionalism that you bring to the downhill pits week in and week out.



Thank you for 5 amazing years of partnership. Your friends at SRAM wish you every success the future may bring. See you at the races. — SRAM