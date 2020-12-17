SRAM & Commencal Muc-Off Team Part Ways After 5 Years

Dec 17, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Hopefully not the only sighting we ll get of Myriam Nicole in her World Champs jersey in 2020.


First IXS announced they were parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team after a four-year partnership, and now SRAM has announced they will be parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team after being a team partner for five years.


bigquotes@myriam_nicole, @remithirion, @amaurypierron4, @thibautdaprela, @gaetruff, @tibaldog and the rest of the RA family —

We’ve been there with you as you’ve chased trophies, titles and rainbows. We’ve witnessed the ultimate highs, and watched you endure the lowest of lows. Those long recoveries, and subsequent triumphs won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the winning streak that set the downhill world alight in 2018. True stories that reflect the passion and professionalism that you bring to the downhill pits week in and week out.

Thank you for 5 amazing years of partnership. Your friends at SRAM wish you every success the future may bring. See you at the races.SRAM


We look forward to seeing who the team will be partnered with in 2021 and whether the roster will be changing as much as the sponsors.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours SRAM


22 Comments

  • 13 1
 Kinda sad to hear actually...
  • 10 0
 EXT dual crown fork incoming
  • 1 0
 That would be great to see! Imagine how much one would cost if the Era is one of the most expensive single crown already!?
  • 7 0
 If it’s not sram then it’s almost bound to be shimano for drivetrain at lest
  • 7 0
 Could be TRP. Or another newcomer.
  • 11 5
 Imagine how much faster Amaury will be now with that patented migrating bite point on Shimano! You can't slow down if your pads never touch your rotors.
  • 4 0
 Oh, it seems the industry is withdrawing its chips ahead of an uncertain 2021 season. Let's see, who else jump off the coming weeks.
  • 5 0
 I hope you’re wrong but think you could have a good point
  • 2 0
 Yeah, could be that. And/or maybe that with the bicycle boom there's no need for advertisement ? (I don't know I'm awfull at marketng and anything like that)
  • 1 0
 when I read about IXS, I said: ah ok, Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron and Thibaut Dapréla are making that team expensive... but now that SRAM is also leaving, it must be true that Vali Höll and Loris Vergier are at Trek Factory Racing in 2021, which would make a lot of sense for SRAM
  • 2 0
 My guess is ohlins offered them a lot of money. If they want to compete with top 2 doesn’t hurt to sponsor 2 of the top teams in the sport.

Though with shimano debuting a new saint groupset in near future I suppose it could be them as well prompting the change. Hopefully no upgrades to brakes though. Saint/zees. Are perfect as they are. But both could use a drivetrain update. A 10-46 zee fr with the the latest cassette/chain tech would be amazing for the enduro guys.
  • 4 0
 I bet Shimano... but suspensión? Fox? Öhlins?
  • 1 0
 BOS is back...
  • 6 3
 @EnduroManiac: Um, BOS was never in.
  • 1 0
 @Tearsforgears: maybe you’re too young to remember the Sunn team and Nicolas Vouilloz and ACC (among others)
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: Isn't BOS is the company that not even replies to their customers?
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: they replied to me. And my BOS Deville is still the best suspension element I ever owned.
  • 3 0
 maybe FOX DIALED will be fun even if Loris goes to specialized.
  • 7 2
 *trek

he already did a stint with S
  • 3 0
 Would love to see Amaury spank everybody on Suntour or Xfusion stuff.
  • 1 0
 BOX!
  • 1 0
 We would all love to see a smaller player come in, but Amaury and co aren't going anywhere but Fox !

Post a Comment



