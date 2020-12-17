SRAM & Commencal Muc-Off Team Part Ways After 5 Years

First IXS announced they were parting ways
with the Commencal Muc-Off team after a four-year partnership, and now SRAM has announced they will be parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team after being a team partner for five years.
|@myriam_nicole, @remithirion, @amaurypierron4, @thibautdaprela, @gaetruff, @tibaldog and the rest of the RA family —
We’ve been there with you as you’ve chased trophies, titles and rainbows. We’ve witnessed the ultimate highs, and watched you endure the lowest of lows. Those long recoveries, and subsequent triumphs won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the winning streak that set the downhill world alight in 2018. True stories that reflect the passion and professionalism that you bring to the downhill pits week in and week out.
Thank you for 5 amazing years of partnership. Your friends at SRAM wish you every success the future may bring. See you at the races.—SRAM
We look forward to seeing who the team will be partnered with in 2021 and whether the roster will be changing as much as the sponsors.
Though with shimano debuting a new saint groupset in near future I suppose it could be them as well prompting the change. Hopefully no upgrades to brakes though. Saint/zees. Are perfect as they are. But both could use a drivetrain update. A 10-46 zee fr with the the latest cassette/chain tech would be amazing for the enduro guys.
