SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle

SRAM and Fox have both filed documents that dismiss all claims and counterclaims in a legal battle that stretches back to 2015, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
.
The original dispute arose over chainrings, produced by Fox-owned Race Face, that SRAM alleged infringed on two of its patents. SRAM had previously licensed the X-SYNC technology to Chromag and the Accell Group
, but Fox later challenged the validity of that patent. That case was followed by Fox suing SRAM for infringing on several Fox-owned suspension and axle-related patents in 2016. The battles have been the subject of plenty of column inches
as the component heavyweights butted heads in courts throughout the USA
.
In the end, both sides filed documents with courts in Colorado and Illinois last Thursday saying they were dismissing claims and counterclaims, with no admission of liability by either and with each side to bear their own costs and attorneys fees. Industry titles are speculating
that the costs, which are believed to have spiralled into the millions, simply became too high for either party to continue pursuing the matters.
SRAM is granting Fox a non-exclusive license to make and sell products using SRAM's chainring-related patents in exchange for royalty rates. Fox is granting SRAM a non-exclusive royalty-free license to make and use products and services covered by Fox's axle patents.
SRAM and Fox have both been contacted for further comment.
32 Comments
Post a Comment