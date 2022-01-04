close
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle

Jan 4, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

SRAM and Fox have both filed documents that dismiss all claims and counterclaims in a legal battle that stretches back to 2015, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports.

The original dispute arose over chainrings, produced by Fox-owned Race Face, that SRAM alleged infringed on two of its patents. SRAM had previously licensed the X-SYNC technology to Chromag and the Accell Group, but Fox later challenged the validity of that patent. That case was followed by Fox suing SRAM for infringing on several Fox-owned suspension and axle-related patents in 2016. The battles have been the subject of plenty of column inches as the component heavyweights butted heads in courts throughout the USA.

In the end, both sides filed documents with courts in Colorado and Illinois last Thursday saying they were dismissing claims and counterclaims, with no admission of liability by either and with each side to bear their own costs and attorneys fees. Industry titles are speculating that the costs, which are believed to have spiralled into the millions, simply became too high for either party to continue pursuing the matters.

SRAM is granting Fox a non-exclusive license to make and sell products using SRAM's chainring-related patents in exchange for royalty rates. Fox is granting SRAM a non-exclusive royalty-free license to make and use products and services covered by Fox's axle patents.

SRAM and Fox have both been contacted for further comment.

32 Comments

  • 28 0
 In other news, Fox and SRAM product pricing rose another 20% today.
  • 4 1
 You mean, they got ramped by 20%. Smile
  • 8 0
 Money talks, bullshits walk I guess. Now if they could have just put those millions into a collab to end steerer creak. Would have been a real Creaking News ahh ??
  • 1 0
 They're chain-linked together in the battle of the Chain-Rings!
  • 22 0
 I guess neither party had the teeth for this fight.
  • 1 0
 They just couldn’t see the lawsuit thru.
  • 6 0
 No more axles to grind....
  • 2 0
 That's a pretty narrow view of the issue.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Way to bRing in the new year!
  • 1 0
 Stick a fork in it; it's done.
  • 14 0
 Imagine these millions going to pay athletes…
  • 11 0
 Or just not resulting in price increases that get passed along to the average rider.
  • 4 0
 Or R&D, or trail building. Such a waste.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: or below average, in my case.
  • 12 0
 So only the lawyers win in the end. Sheesh.
  • 1 0
 thats how the legal system works
  • 11 0
 What a stupid waste of legal fees
  • 10 0
 Lawyers ALWAYS win in the end regardless of the results
  • 4 1
 Yeti sales will now be up 20%.
  • 3 6
 @kinematix: only posers buy yetis mang.
  • 1 3
 @kinematix: You beat me to it....what will all the dentists do when they show up and all the yeti's have been sold the the sram/fox lawyers....
  • 9 0
 Big companies do boring shit, who knew?
  • 4 0
 Riveting.
  • 3 0
 awww thats nice of them both
  • 3 0
 Ok. Thanks for letting us know.
  • 1 0
 I'm so glad I don't battle over this type of engineering dorkiness. Killing dragons and slayin' it with the maidens is so much more rewarding.
  • 2 0
 New suspension brand in 2023: Srox
  • 4 1
 Foxshox®️
  • 1 1
 FoxFace or HeadShox??
  • 1 0
 Not the most efficient way to get there, but if this means more parts standardization, I'm happy about that.
  • 2 0
 And all legal fees were passed on to the consumers.
  • 1 0
 Too bad they didn't come to this conclusion 7 years ago. I mean, millions spend. How much is that per chainring?

