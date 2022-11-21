SRAM & FSA Release Warnings About Fake Websites

SRAM and FSA have warned customers about fake websites that appear to be selling products with huge discounts.
The past month has seen a return of scam websites
appearing as SRAM and FSA have released warnings to customers about deals that seem too good to be true.
SRAM was the first to issue a warning about the fraudulent website sramcycling.com with the brand confirming to Cycling Tips
that it has taken action against the site, but it still remains live. Some of the fake deals on the site include Code RSC brakes for $98 and X01 AXS mechs for $91.
FSA has released its own statement about fake websites as it recently found an increase in sites falsely referring to the brand without its authorization.
FSA has published the following statement:
|We would like to remind you that the only official company websites are:
https://www.fullspeedahead.com/
https://www.visiontechusa.com/
https://www.fsaproshop.com/
Any other site, which uses names like our brands, is to be considered unofficial and we do not consider these sites to be safe sales channels and advise against their use.
FSA and Vision products are sold only through our official distributors, authorized retailers or through our corporate sites listed above.
Last year Shimano
had to release a similar warning after a website was branding itself as a clearance store offering its range of flat and clipless pedals for at least 50% off the retail price.
It is always worth double-checking if a retailer is legitimate, especially if the price and availability look too good to be true.
10 Comments