SRAM & FSA Release Warnings About Fake Websites

Nov 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

SRAM and FSA have warned customers about fake websites that appear to be selling products with huge discounts.

The past month has seen a return of scam websites appearing as SRAM and FSA have released warnings to customers about deals that seem too good to be true.

SRAM was the first to issue a warning about the fraudulent website sramcycling.com with the brand confirming to Cycling Tips that it has taken action against the site, but it still remains live. Some of the fake deals on the site include Code RSC brakes for $98 and X01 AXS mechs for $91.

FSA has released its own statement about fake websites as it recently found an increase in sites falsely referring to the brand without its authorization.

FSA has published the following statement:

bigquotesWe would like to remind you that the only official company websites are:

https://www.fullspeedahead.com/
https://www.visiontechusa.com/
https://www.fsaproshop.com/

Any other site, which uses names like our brands, is to be considered unofficial and we do not consider these sites to be safe sales channels and advise against their use.

FSA and Vision products are sold only through our official distributors, authorized retailers or through our corporate sites listed above.

Last year Shimano had to release a similar warning after a website was branding itself as a clearance store offering its range of flat and clipless pedals for at least 50% off the retail price.

It is always worth double-checking if a retailer is legitimate, especially if the price and availability look too good to be true.

Industry News Fsa SRAM


10 Comments

  • 12 0
 Yeah, make sure you don't fall for any of these scams, they are the worst. Anyway, if any of you would like to buy some top notch brand new SR4M durailuurs or a Santa Claus frame set I'll do you a great deal.
  • 7 0
 Scam FSA headsets are probably more reliable than the original.
  • 5 0
 Are we sure these are scams? Prices still seem a little high...
  • 3 0
 Especially for SRAM brakes Smile
  • 3 0
 Remember kids... if it looks too good to be true... it's probably Chain Reaction cycles undercutting the small independent business owners again.
  • 1 0
 Basically, if SRAM brakes are below the guide price then it's probably a scam...
  • 1 0
 Maybe I should have bought fake FSA cranks so they would quit falling off my bike.
  • 2 0
 Huh... Someone's finally selling sram stuff for what it's actually worth.
  • 1 0
 Tune has also warned about false websites
  • 1 0
 This could be fake....





