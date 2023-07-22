SRAM & RockShox Announce Crankworx Whistler Events

PRESS RELEASE: SRAM
SRAM and RockShox are excited to announce a schedule full of interactive events in celebration of Crankworx Whistler July 22nd to 28th. From athlete and ambassador-led rides and skills clinics to on-trail suspension tuning and more, riders can choose from a range of activities to make the most of their trip to Whistler this July.
All proceeds from registrations will be donated directly back to Indigenous Women Outdoors
. Be sure to register soon: space is limited!
SATURDAY JULY 22
10:00AM – 3:00 PM INDIGENOUS WOMEN OUTDOORS RIDE OUT
We are proud to present our second annual Indigenous Women Outdoors Crankworx Ride Out for 2023
This event provides an inclusive space for Indigenous Women and Youth to experience Crankworx and the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in a barrier free and safe way, all on the world stage of Crankworx.
In partnership with Hilltop MTB
and SRAM, this event is open to all Indigenous, First Nations, Inuit, & Metis woman identifying and non-binary individuals, living of visiting the Whistler area during Crankworx, and is suitable for all experience levels from beginner up.
Join us as we rock Crankworx on the shared traditional territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Lil̓wat7úl nations.REGISTER HERE
SUNDAY JULY 23
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm RockShox DH After Party (Dusty’s in Creekside)
Celebrate with the world’s best racers following the finish of the inaugural RockShox DH race on Whistler’s newest downhill trail “1199”.
Be sure to stop in for our DH All-Stars Athlete signing from 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm!
TUESDAY JULY 25
9:30 am – 12 pm: Youth Skills & Ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors. REGISTER HERE
9:30 am – 12 pm: Co-Ed Skills & ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors.REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Co-ed on-trail suspension tuning clinic with SRAM & RockShox ambassadors, professional MTB coaches and suspension experts. REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Women’s Only on-trail suspension tuning clinic with SRAM & RockShox ambassadors, professional MTB coaches and suspension experts. REGISTER HERE
(All clinics meet at the SRAM booth)
WEDNESDAY JULY 26
9:30 am – 12:30 pm: Co-Ed “VIP Treatment” on-trail suspension tuning clinic and après with SRAM & RockShox ambassadors, professional MTB coaches and suspension experts.
Registration Includes bike park day-pass, morning coffee and suspension theory, on-trail tuning and après at the SRAM Volcano in Skiers Plaza.REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Women’s only Skills & ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors. REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Co-Ed Skills & ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors. REGISTER HERE
(All clinics meet at SRAM booth)
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: SRAM & Rockshox “Women of Freeride” athlete signing with Hannah Bergemann, Casey Brown, and Brooklyn Bell.
(Meet at the RockShox booth)
THURSDAY JULY 27
9:30 am – 12 pm: Youth Skills & Ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors. REGISTER HERE
9:30 am – 12 pm: Women’s only Skills & ride clinic with SRAM & RockShox professional MTB coaches and ambassadors. REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Co-ed on-trail suspension tuning clinic with SRAM & RockShox ambassadors, professional MTB coaches and suspension experts. REGISTER HERE
1:30 – 4:00 pm: Women’s Only on-trail suspension tuning clinic with SRAM & RockShox ambassadors, professional MTB coaches and suspension experts.
(Meet at the SRAM booth)REGISTER HERE
(All clinics meet at SRAM booth)
1:00 – 2:00 pm: Athlete signing with Brandon Semenuk.
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: RockShox Trek Race Team athlete signing.
(All athlete signings meet at the RockShox booth)
FRIDAY JULY 28
11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Slope Style All-Stars athlete signing with Tomas Lemoine, Nicholi Rogatkin, Erik Fedko, David Godziek.
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Emil Johansson Athlete signing.
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Enduro All-Star Athlete singing with Rhys Verner, Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan.
(All athlete signings meet at the RockShox booth)
For a full list of event registrations click HERE
and be sure to visit us at the SRAM and RockShox booths throughout the week to check-out the All-New BoXXer
and a one-of-a-kind RockShox legacy line-up as well as the latest and greatest in SRAM MTB Transmission
and brake technology.