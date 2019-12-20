SRAM Announces a YT Dream Build Raffle with Proceeds Going to World Bicycle Relief

Press Release: SRAM
This YT Industries JEFFSY CF 29 canvas is fully loaded with a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS drivetrain, SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes, RockShox Pike Ultimate fork and Deluxe Ultimate shock, RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost, Zipp 3ZERO MOTO wheels and Truvativ Descendant bar and stem.
Our goal is to create the greatest impact possible by auctioning it off for World Bicycle Relief to mobilize students, healthcare workers, and entrepreneurs.
Your Chance to Win: Donate for your chance to win. Every 10 Euros is one chance to win. Those who choose to donate the cost of a full Buffalo Bike
- 134 Euros, you will receive 20 chances to win! That's an extra 6 entries, simply for providing a life-changing bike to an individual in need. Donate and enter here
. About Bicycles for Education
By providing bicycles to children, especially girls, you can empower them with knowledge and ultimately, change the course of their lives. Learn more
.
