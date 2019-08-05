SRAM Announces Crankworx Whistler Activities, New Location for Service

Crankworx Whistler is just around the corner, whether you’re deep in the thick of summer shredding, or dusting off lingering cobwebs amping for those glorious first laps on the mountain – SRAM, RockShox and ZIPP have an action packed list of activities, demos, services and parties for you to get your ultimate Crankworx experience underway. Some of the juicy details below to sink your teeth into – looking forward to seeing you all there!
SRAM/RockShox Service
New for 2019, SRAM/RockShox service moves to Lot 2 - Same great service, same great techs. Service will be on a first come-first serve basis as usual, starting at 9:00am each day and ending at 5pm sharp beginning Friday, August 9th and carrying through the week until Sunday the 18th. There will be an early close on both Saturday and Sunday for the RedBull Joyride Slopestyle event and teardown the following day. RockShox
First there, last to leave. Stop by the RockShox booth 9-5 daily during Crankworx and get set up right—our suspensions techs are ready to chat tuning, set up, product details and more. RockShox on Trail Tech Clinics!
Join us for a morning out on the trails at Lost Lake to learn the ins and outs of suspension tuning on the trail. Bring your bike and let's get your ride dialed. Sign up here! The Ultimate After Party
– RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge fires up Thursday August 15th 6-10pm. The fun won’t stop at the track as RockShox invites you to the official after party at the GLC. We’ll set things in motion with DJ Nathalie Morel and drink specials so good we were told we couldn’t talk about them. Hot beats kick off at 10pm, with tie-dye attire strongly encouraged. ZIPP
As showcased on opening weekend, ZIPP’s demo program will again be on-site with the new 3ZERO MOTO carbon 27.5 and 29 Enduro/trail wheelsets, Register in advance for your first chance to experience the difference. Sign up and info here
.SRAM/RockShox Women's Programs
The SRAM Women’s Program will be in full effect with all sorts of clinics, suspension tuning/education and ride experiences for the ladies. Grab a friend and join us for a free clinic!Register here.
See you there!
