SRAM Announces New DH Cranks & Colab With Troy Lee Designs

The new X01 DH cranks now work with DUB bottom brackets, and have an abrasion guard to keep them from getting scuffed up.

Truvativ and TLD teamed up to create this hi-tech camo pattern that's available on certain cranks and handlebars.

The carbon Descendant TLD Colab bar is priced at $199.99 USD and comes in 20 and 25mm rise options.

The aluminum versions of the Descendant bar are also available with 20 or 25mm of rise and cost $99.99 USD.