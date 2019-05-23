SRAM Announces New DH Cranks & Colab With Troy Lee Designs

A number of photos emerged from the first round of the DH World Cup in Maribor that showed SRAM crankarms covered with what looked like plasti-dip, or truck bed liner. It turns out that those were the latest version of SRAM's X01 DH carbon cranks, which come equipped with a new abrasion guard that's designed to keep them looking fresh even after months of riding in muddy, grimy conditions.
The new cranks are now part of the DUB family
, and have the same 28.99mm spindle diameter as SRAM's enduro and XC cranks. That extra-precise measurement caused plenty of internet heckling when it was announced – rounding up to 29mm would have been an easy way to avoid that – but now that all of SRAM's mountain bike cranks use the same spindle diameter it should be easier for shops to ensure they have the correct bottom bracket in stock.
The X01 DH cranks retail for $383 USD, and are available in red or black in either 165mm or 170mm lengths. Not into carbon? There's also a new aluminum Descendant crankset, which is priced at a more affordable $164 USD. Those DUB-compatible cranks are also available in 165mm or 170mm lengths.
SRAM's X01 DH and GX DH 7-speed derailleurs and shifters remain relatively unchanged for this year, other than a subtle graphics change.
For riders looking to add a little extra flash to their ride, Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs collaborated on a new set of red or silver hi-tech camo graphics for the Descendant cranks and handlebars. There are carbon and aluminum bar options, with either a 35 or 31.8mm clamp diameter. The cranks are only available in carbon, in 165, 170, and 175mm lengths for the standard Descendant cranks, and 165 and 170mm lengths for the DH version. MSRP: $449.99 USD. sram.com
