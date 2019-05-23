SRAM Announces New DH Cranks & Colab With Troy Lee Designs

FIRST LOOK

A number of photos emerged from the first round of the DH World Cup in Maribor that showed SRAM crankarms covered with what looked like plasti-dip, or truck bed liner. It turns out that those were the latest version of SRAM's X01 DH carbon cranks, which come equipped with a new abrasion guard that's designed to keep them looking fresh even after months of riding in muddy, grimy conditions.

The new cranks are now part of the DUB family, and have the same 28.99mm spindle diameter as SRAM's enduro and XC cranks. That extra-precise measurement caused plenty of internet heckling when it was announced – rounding up to 29mm would have been an easy way to avoid that – but now that all of SRAM's mountain bike cranks use the same spindle diameter it should be easier for shops to ensure they have the correct bottom bracket in stock.


The new X01 DH cranks now work with DUB bottom brackets, and have an abrasion guard to keep them from getting scuffed up.


The X01 DH cranks retail for $383 USD, and are available in red or black in either 165mm or 170mm lengths. Not into carbon? There's also a new aluminum Descendant crankset, which is priced at a more affordable $164 USD. Those DUB-compatible cranks are also available in 165mm or 170mm lengths.

SRAM's X01 DH and GX DH 7-speed derailleurs and shifters remain relatively unchanged for this year, other than a subtle graphics change.


Truvativ and TLD teamed up to create this hi-tech camo pattern that's available on certain cranks and handlebars.


For riders looking to add a little extra flash to their ride, Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs collaborated on a new set of red or silver hi-tech camo graphics for the Descendant cranks and handlebars. There are carbon and aluminum bar options, with either a 35 or 31.8mm clamp diameter. The cranks are only available in carbon, in 165, 170, and 175mm lengths for the standard Descendant cranks, and 165 and 170mm lengths for the DH version. MSRP: $449.99 USD.


The carbon Descendant TLD Colab bar is priced at $199.99 USD and comes in 20 and 25mm rise options.

The aluminum versions of the Descendant bar are also available with 20 or 25mm of rise and cost $99.99 USD.




sram.com




52 Comments

  • + 43
 Shimano looks at Saint cranks and thinks
"nah, still the best. Carry on as usual"
  • + 7
 true statements. why fix what refuses to break
  • - 3
 Come off it. Sram have just released SX eagle. 12 speed drivetrains at deore prices. They’re that far ahead that even their budget stuff is better than shimano’s best. Look forward to the down votes but no response from the shimano fan boys.
  • - 2
 Keep telling yourself that. 2009 was ten years ago bro.
  • + 15
 @thenotoriousmic: Yup, and I'd STILL rather buy a 11 speed SLX groupset than anything SRAM makes. It just works.
  • + 3
 @thenotoriousmic: if by "better" you mean cheap plastic toys then yes, Sram's budget stuff is "better"

GX is on the verge of being acceptable - everything below that is simply trash for cheap entry level bikes. Sram needs to make a X1 Eagle. GX is too cheap, X01 is too expensive, X1 would be just right.
  • + 4
 @thenotoriousmic: what because more gears = better?
  • + 1
 I've never felt like 10 speed wasn't enough for my needs, this 12 speed stuff has always seemed like nonsense to me.
  • + 0
 @masonstevens: let me guess. You ride 26 inch wheels still. Just like the guy who thinks 4.5 pound Saint cranks are state of the art.
  • + 1
 can i put dese on my diamondback n shit
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: TRUTH!!!
  • + 0
 @f00bar: Shimano actually thought it was acceptable to release this. That tells you all you need to know about this company but enjoy your clunky plastic thumb shifters, random bite point brakes, front mechs, no existent suspension forks and this pressed steel monstrosity before it all goes wobbly and falls apart after a few months.

singletrackworld.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/3/files/2017/05/Shimano_XT_Cassette_5.jpg
  • + 2
 @wibblywobbly: well you're just a troll with no original content. also clearly a fanboy who thinks the new stuff makes one a better rider or have more fun.
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: that said I do run xx1 11 speed lol. as for saint cranks they are pretty bullet proof u cant argue that. Dated yes. but bullet proof
  • + 1
 @onelivinlarge: pinch bolts though.
  • + 1
 Shimano is the best!
Wait, no, SRAM’s the best!

Wait...what’s on my bike again?
  • + 38
 So, that abrasion guard on the crank arm will now get revenge on my shoes?
  • + 3
 exactly my thought
  • + 2
 Yeah, it seems a strange choice. You don’t need to make the crank abrasive/grippy to stop it wearing!
  • + 1
 There's going to be abrasion either way. On your shoes or on your cranks, pick one.
  • + 3
 I dont tend to wear down either because i refuse to pedal
  • + 1
 Don't worry , your shoes are likely to rub the rubbers off.
  • + 1
 @harvUK: honestly if you’re peddling. You’re doing it wrong.
  • + 1
 Or you could just helitape your normal cranks..
  • + 20
 Truck bed liner, really? So the solution to visually unappealing cranks when they're worn, is to make them unappealing in the first place.
  • + 1
 Raptor! Let´s get rid of your shoes one at a time Smile
  • + 15
 "Colab". Lord that word gives me douchechills.
  • + 3
 You get a free set of matching white sunglasses and white belt with the purchase.
  • + 1
 website writers are educated in click bait slang not formal language skills.
  • + 9
 how about we make cranks out of some material which is not so brittle and can handle the abuse better, like, I don't know... an aluminium alloy?
  • + 10
 Sram xo ''Stucco'' edition.
  • + 9
 Aaron needs a set of these
  • + 1
 Just add E13 stickers and hes away!
  • + 7
 So they are just the same but red and with sand paper glued to them?
  • + 4
 red is 8% faster
  • + 2
 @f00bar: You are correct, scientifically proven red is the fastest color.
  • + 1
 And costs more to insure
  • + 2
 High-tech graphics, really, how so, it's a ferking graphic, as for the grip tape crap on the cranks, just invisiframe them as on the picture of the high-tech graphic cranks FFS!
  • + 2
 Next World Cup we'll SRAM collab with TRUCK NUTZ and Saddle Bagz will be born. Little weights in a little sac that hang from the back of your saddle to help with g-out forces.
  • + 1
 Line-X is now helping to strengthen carbon cranks? HAHA

Rednecks everywhere are shaking their heads saying "yep i could have told you so a long time ago, I spray that truck bed-liner stuff everywhere"
  • + 2
 Gwin has the last say on cranks.
  • + 1
 Always found TLD designs kinda meh to be honest, these cranks and bars are no exception.
  • + 1
 Is that a stamped steel chaining on the $450 TLD edition Descendant cranks?
  • + 1
 Troy Lee collaborates with Adidas to make shoes. Tory Lee collaborates with SRAM to make shoe-wrecking cranks. ILLUMINATI.
  • + 1
 I am sure these will be excellent cranks, as reliable as the Guides. And there will never ever be a need to recall them.
  • + 1
 Grip tape for floors works just as well and is extremely cheap and can usually be bought by the foot.
  • + 3
 What's the issue with invisiframing them? Worked a treat for me. Just did the outer faces. Looks like they've done exactly that on the Descendants actually.
  • + 1
 Article published right along with 'Interview: Aaron Gwin and John Hall on Broken Cranks, Healing, and More'
  • + 2
 I wonder how abrasive it will be on shoes now?
  • + 3
 Bye Bye Shoes!
  • + 1
 The Demo 8 fan boys are gonna love this.
  • + 0
 I love love all the tld collaborations that are coming up

Post a Comment



