SRAM AXS and Eagle Boss Joins YT as Head of Development

The business aspect is critical of course, but I love riding bikes and that’s my passion. This is clearly shared by YT and the people within the company. I look forward to developing products that more people want to be a part of and excite them to go ride their YT bike. — Chris Hilton

Our effort and success in the past years has led to us become a brand with a global following. My experience within the industry and knowing YT Industries inside out allows me to take on the new role as Chief Information Officer. I look forward to pursuing the goal of improving the customer experience as a whole and ensuring the further development and success of the brand.” — Stefan Willared

Chris Hilton, who was the mountain bike drivetrain product manager at SRAM, has joined YT Industries as their new Chief Technical Officer. Chris has been developing products since the mid-90s and will continue to do so at YT as he heads up the research and development side of the business.Chris has been an innovating force in mountain biking and oversaw the introduction of XX1 1x systems, 12 speed Eagle and wireless AXS drivetrains in his ten years at SRAM.Chris is taking over from Stefan Willared, who has been with YT since almost the beginning and was the engineer responsible for their curent line up of bikes. After 10 years in the CTO role, Stefan is becoming the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to "confront the challenges posed by developing a brand that operates on a global level".The final change is the introduction of Elmar Keineke as Global Marketing Director.