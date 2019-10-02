Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

SRAM AXS and Eagle Boss Joins YT as Head of Development

Oct 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Chris Hilton, who was the mountain bike drivetrain product manager at SRAM, has joined YT Industries as their new Chief Technical Officer. Chris has been developing products since the mid-90s and will continue to do so at YT as he heads up the research and development side of the business.

Chris has been an innovating force in mountain biking and oversaw the introduction of XX1 1x systems, 12 speed Eagle and wireless AXS drivetrains in his ten years at SRAM.

bigquotesThe business aspect is critical of course, but I love riding bikes and that’s my passion. This is clearly shared by YT and the people within the company. I look forward to developing products that more people want to be a part of and excite them to go ride their YT bike.Chris Hilton

Chris is taking over from Stefan Willared, who has been with YT since almost the beginning and was the engineer responsible for their curent line up of bikes. After 10 years in the CTO role, Stefan is becoming the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to "confront the challenges posed by developing a brand that operates on a global level".


bigquotesOur effort and success in the past years has led to us become a brand with a global following. My experience within the industry and knowing YT Industries inside out allows me to take on the new role as Chief Information Officer. I look forward to pursuing the goal of improving the customer experience as a whole and ensuring the further development and success of the brand.”Stefan Willared

The final change is the introduction of Elmar Keineke as Global Marketing Director.

Posted In:
Industry News YT Industries


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
77412 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
69449 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
65085 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
48299 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
47720 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
46507 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
45244 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Ferrari Themed Carbon Mega 290 - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
37901 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013046
Mobile Version of Website