Review: AXS Rocker Paddle Upgrade Kit

SRAM's wireless Eagle AXS drivetrain has impressed us with its performance and consistency, but a grumble we've had ourselves and heard from others is the shifter paddle's shape - it just doesn't feel natural. Now there's a second and very different paddle option that's said to provide ''more traditional feeling actuation.''



The new paddle comes with a replacement pivot pin and spring for $20 USD on its own, or you can have it already installed when you buy your $200 AXS shifter.

AXS Rocker Paddle Details



• Replaces stock AXS paddle

• Mimics traditional paddles

• Pivot pin, spring incl.

• MSRP: $20 USD

• www.sram.com

The original AXS paddle is on the right, with the new rocker paddle on the left with a larger face and added extension.

What's Different?

The new paddle is flatter, larger, and the extension is designed to mimic the release trigger found on normal shifters.

Is It Any Better?

The new paddle is an improvement, but you might need to also use a different clamp setup to get the most out of it.

Pinkbike's Take

AXS' push-button function leaves room for customization that isn't possible with a traditional shifter that needs to pull and release a steel cable, and the new rocker paddle is likely just the first of many different options we might see in the future, be it from SRAM or other brands. If you're just about to spring for AXS, it's worth spec'ing it with the new rocker paddle. And if you've already bought AXS, it's worth spending another $20 USD for improved ergonomics. — Mike Levy