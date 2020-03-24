First Look: SRAM's AXS Web Tool Tracks Your Shifting and Dropper Post Usage

Alright, who's this for?



We're all dorks who love pedaling around the forest on a sunny Saturday afternoon, but while some of us would prefer nothing more than sending the same hip jump all day, others have just as much "fun" crushing a hard tempo session on their way to the descent. If you use your highly calibrated thumbs to check tire pressure, live in the biggest cog from the garage to the top of the mountain, or aren't sure what a watt is, then maybe stick with Angry Birds rather than the AXS Web.



AXS Web Details



• Tracks usual metrics w/ Garmin, Wahoo head unit

• Mapping function

• Records shifting and dropper post usage

• Tracks time spent in each gear

• TyreWiz integration

• Low battery push-to-phone warning

• www.axs.sram.com



A Garmin or Wahoo head unit tracks the usual ride metrics, and you can view them on the AXS Web dashboard.

What Does It Tell You?

Shifting, tire pressure, and dropper post metrics are tracked through your phone, which then talks to the AXS Web dashboard where you can view it all.

The TyreWiz system (left) is integrated into AXS Web, but ShockWiz (right) isn't yet incuded. That'll likely happen down the road.

Where's the ShockWiz Integration?

The ShockWiz system ain't cheap, but it can be very helpful when it comes to getting the most out of your bike's suspension.