First Look: SRAM's AXS Web Tool Tracks Your Shifting and Dropper Post Usage

Attention data dorks everywhere: SRAM's new AXS Web tool gives you the ability to track more ride metrics than ever before, including shifting and dropper post usage, and even your tire pressure. You can record it all via a Garmin (and Wahoo, soon) computer and then check it out post-ride on your phone.
Alright, who's this for?
We're all dorks who love pedaling around the forest on a sunny Saturday afternoon, but while some of us would prefer nothing more than sending the same hip jump all day, others have just as much "fun" crushing a hard tempo session on their way to the descent. If you use your highly calibrated thumbs to check tire pressure, live in the biggest cog from the garage to the top of the mountain, or aren't sure what a watt is, then maybe stick with Angry Birds rather than the AXS Web.
AXS Web Details
• Tracks usual metrics w/ Garmin, Wahoo head unit
• Mapping function
• Records shifting and dropper post usage
• Tracks time spent in each gear
• TyreWiz integration
• Low battery push-to-phone warning
• www.axs.sram.com
But if you look at Strava as soon as you get back to the garage to see how those KOM attempts went, routinely swap tires or change suspension settings to better suit conditions, or could talk for hours about something called an FTP, then the AXS Web tool might be your kind of dorkery. Access to the new software is free, just like the app, but you'll obviously need the AXS drivetrain
and/or the AXS Reverb
to partake.
The idea with all this data, SRAM says, is to offer ''... a web tool designed for riders who want to better understand and improve their experience on the bike. Riders can quickly and easily learn more about how their bike is working for them and consider adjustments.
''
A Garmin or Wahoo head unit tracks the usual ride metrics, and you can view them on the AXS Web dashboard.What Does It Tell You?
Using a Garmin or Wahoo (soon) head unit, you can keep tabs on ride time, elevation change, distance, the heart rate and power numbers that you may or may not live by, and all the other usuals that you'll be able to see on the AXS Web dashboard. But more interesting that that stuff is its ability to track AXS shifting metrics through your phone, which you'll also need to bring with you.
Using the AXS Web dashboard, you'll be able to see how much time you've spent in each gear, how many shifts you've done, and even your shift-per-mile ratio. It also tells you how many times you've used your dropper post and the drop-per-mile ratio, which is directly correlated to the smile-per-mile ratio. Besides (some of us) finding those numbers interesting, how could the data be used?
Shifting, tire pressure, and dropper post metrics are tracked through your phone, which then talks to the AXS Web dashboard where you can view it all.
If I went out for a three-hour lap and spent all but twenty minutes in my 50-tooth cog, then I might use that data to determine that no, my 36-tooth chainring isn't ideal given my current fitness level. Or maybe I've been training my ass off and eating three fewer donuts each weekday, and the numbers tell me that while I spent two-hours and forty-minutes in my biggest cog when I did that ride in January, I only spent an hour in it during the same ride yesterday. Probably why my legs are so damn sore, too.
There is a ride mapping function, of course, and James Meyer, Category Manager for SRAM's Digital Integration, did say that they ''Definitely want to put a lot more data on the map, including gearing and dropper actuations.
'' There's no ETA on that, but overlaying shift and dropper post data on the map would let you see what gear you were in at any point during the ride, and the same goes for whether your seat post was up or down. It sounds like that's coming.
The TyreWiz system (left) is integrated into AXS Web, but ShockWiz (right) isn't yet incuded. That'll likely happen down the road.Where's the ShockWiz Integration?
The AXS Web tool will tell you your tire pressure down to a tenth of a PSI by talking to your TyreWiz gadgets
that everyone owns and uses all the time, but it doesn't speak with a much more useful gadget: SRAM's ShockWiz device. At least not yet. ShockWiz is a tuning tool
that constantly monitors the fork or shock's air pressure as it extends and compresses, and then uses that data to calculate things like sag, number of deep compressions, rebound speed, and even average time spent in the air per jump. It'll also tell you how far out to lunch you are with your current setup, and give you tuning suggestions to make it better.
The ShockWiz system ain't cheap, but it can be very helpful when it comes to getting the most out of your bike's suspension.
AXS Web tool and ShockWiz integration seems like a no-brainer to me, and while Meyer agrees, that ability isn't included yet: ''We intentionally left ShockWiz out of AXS Web so we didn't blow up our development team and confuse users on our first release,
'' he explained before adding that it's in the works but there's no ETA. There are also those persistent AXS suspension rumors, and it'd sure make sense to release that stuff and ShockWiz compatibility at the same time. It's also worth noting that SRAM is usually a one-stop-shop kinda company, so don't be surprised to see them eventually offer their own head unit at that point. Stay tuned.
When and if that happens, you might be able to zoom in on a precise point on your ride map to see exactly what your suspension was doing. How could that be useful? Let's say there's a section of trail that always gives you or your bike trouble; maybe it's one heavy smash at the bottom of a steep rock slab that might cost you some teeth one day, or maybe it's just a rough bit of trail that rattles those teeth loose. Theoretically, AXS Web might be able to focus on those exact moments of your ride to tell you that yes, your suspension setup could be improved and here's how to do it. We'll see.
What's your take: Would you love to dig into this kind of shifting and dropper post data, especially if you could put it over a ride map? Or do smiles-per-mile count for everything during your ride?
17 Comments
Post a Comment