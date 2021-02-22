SRAM Buys Time Sport Pedal Business From Rossignol Group

Feb 22, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Time Speciale review

SRAM has announced it has purchased the entire range of pedals, cleats and related patents of Time Sport from Rossignol Group.

Founded in Nevers, France, in 1987, Time began manufacturing clipless mountain bike pedals in 1993 and they were the favored choice of XC racing legend Julien Absalon. Apart from Truvativ flat pedals and the now discontinued PowerTap pedals, SRAM have not been a major player in the pedal market. Following the acquisition completion on February 18, Time now joins an extensive list of SRAM acquisitions, including Rockshox, Avid, Zipp, Truvativ, PowerTap and Quarq.

bigquotesTime is a legendary brand and was the first to focus on ergonomics through the pedal stroke. We will work to preserve Time’s history and heritage, and continue their legacy of innovation and quality. SRAM President Ken Lousberg

This news comes at an interesting moment as SRAM discontinued its support for PowerTap power meter pedals and hubs earlier this month. With the purchase of Time, it looks like SRAM still have plans to stay in the pedal market. Could we see PowerTap, or something similar, returning on future Time branded pedals?

While SRAM have purchased the pedal side of the business, the bike and frame arms of the company have been bought by Cardinal Cycling Group. The ownership of the Cardinal Cycling Group includes Tony Karklins, founder of Allied Cycle Works and past Orbea USA Managing Director and Martial Trigeaud, former elite racer and industrial engineer.

bigquotesI’m thrilled that we have found two exceptional buyers for Time. Each brings unique strengths to drive the great Time brand forward. Rossignol Sr. VP Bike Division, Scott Rittschof

Both owners will continue marketing any new products under the Time name with SRAM using the Time Sport branding and the Cardinal Cycling Group using Time Bikes. Time customers can expect to see no change in service and support through a transition period until the middle of the year.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases SRAM Time


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
184170 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
59887 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
54739 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
53295 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
48388 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
46448 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
44832 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
43134 views

35 Comments

  • 45 2
 New pedal thread standard is coming...
  • 10 0
 SRAM maxle pedals. Because someone somewhere needs to be able to switch between flats and clips quicker.
  • 6 0
 @djbutcher13: I prefer the 20mm pinch bolt standard for my pedals.
  • 6 1
 SRAM axs pedals. Now clip in electronically!
  • 3 0
 @adrennan: Idk, that sounds pretty flexy. 28.99mm is where it's at.
  • 1 0
 It won't be the shoes that stick to the pedals, but the pedals that stick to the shoes
  • 2 0
 @pk71: those are magnets and they've been downvoted
  • 1 0
 @JulioValeinte: Just wait til pressfit pedals
  • 12 1
 If they manage to make Time pedals reliable again (not that crap plasticky POS that Time became lately) I will definitely consider switching back to ATAC. It is a very clever and functional engagement system. Nothing against SPD or CB but ATAC is better in some aspects
  • 5 0
 I have heard that their cleat system is very nice. Maybe someday, if there is Time ill try it out.
  • 2 0
 @Thirty3: They are. I ride Z Control Time's. I have 11 years on one pedal set right now. They are beaten and bruised but still function perfectly. I like them so much, when I found out that they were going to discontinue that model, I bought a set to keep in a drawer. I might be approaching the point where I get to use them. This is for MTB. For road, I use Speedplay Zero's.

I REALLY hope that SRAM does not mess this up.
  • 4 1
 I love my Times, but quality the past 5 years has been so hit or miss I've considered SPD or Crankbrothers, but neither has the same feel and Crankbrothers is even more hit or miss on quality... maybe SRAM won't mess this up?
  • 1 0
 I know what you mean as a fellow Time fan. Their MX pedals and other plastic stuff they've offered over recent years aren't great and I switched away to other brands, but I came back to the metal Speciales and they are fantastic and are totally solid.
  • 3 0
 Time hurt themselves by selling those crappy plastic MX pedals for so long before they released the Speciale. Late to the party, but they are great pedals. I've spent a ton of time on various pedal systems SPD, HT, CrankBros, Time. They each have their pros and cons, but the Time Speciale pedals are my current favorites. I'm running them on enduro, hardtail, and gravel bikes.
  • 1 0
 A time power meter pedal that works well on all bikes would be a very interesting product. I'd be curious to see how they protect the strain gauge and battery for mountain biking. Even if they just claim it's only to be used for gravel riding it would still fill a void in the market.
  • 1 0
 My first pair of clip pedals for my mountain bike were the Time Sierra's. The Sierra was similar to the Attack in design. The cleat was thicker, the pedal was one sided, and it had a dedicated shoe as the lugs had to be thicker as well on the soles. I have never had issues with Times, other than the carbon spring in their road pedals. Now, my road, gravel, mountain, touring and winter beater all have the newer style Attacks. It doesn't matter what bike I jump on, any of my shoes will work. I hope Sram leave the pedal production in France.
  • 1 0
 Time was acquired by Rossignol 5 years ago, now Rossignol sold the pedal business to SRAM. I still love my TIME RSRX ULTeam (carbon lugged). The pedals, I prefer the MTB ones to any brand out there. However, they are not as durable as the Shimano ones, and I can speak for the road ones as well.
  • 2 1
 Never ridden Time pedals, but everyone I know who owns them, likes them a good bit and says they are well built/durable. After 25+ years on SPD, I currently ride HT's (when I use clips) so figure the action is similar.
  • 4 0
 Wouldn’t ride any other clip pedals.
  • 2 0
 This makes me hopeful that my favorite pedals will be easier to come by and worried that my favorite pedals are going to change and not be good anymore.
  • 5 3
 It's about Time someone does something with it
  • 12 1
 About SRAM Time!
  • 4 0
 Sram is clearly on Atac mode right now
  • 1 0
 SRAM has clearly been an Avid fan of Time Pedal designs for years, and now they are hoping to Boost their sales.
  • 1 0
 It will be interesting to see if they bring some new innovations to the table with Time.
  • 2 0
 Time are great - six pairs here
  • 1 0
 This should be interesting to see what happens from here. I'm hoping sram can push for some new innovation.
  • 1 0
 Any guesses as to who will be chosen as TIME pedal of the year 2021?
  • 1 0
 The Time honoured brand is snatched up by sram before time ran out.
  • 1 0
 Crap polishing crap.......
  • 2 3
 Sram didn't buy Time. We, stupid frenchies, sold it to them. Best pedals anyway!
  • 1 1
 I hope they come up with new Boost standard for pedal axels...
  • 3 5
 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! SRAM ruins everything. I'd better buy another set of ATACs so I'm set for the next 15 years.
  • 3 6
 It's about time.
  • 2 0
 Time is money.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011298
Mobile Version of Website