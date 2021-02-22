SRAM Buys Time Sport Pedal Business From Rossignol Group

SRAM has announced it has purchased the entire range of pedals, cleats and related patents of Time Sport from Rossignol Group.
Founded in Nevers, France, in 1987, Time began manufacturing clipless mountain bike pedals in 1993 and they were the favored choice of XC racing legend Julien Absalon. Apart from Truvativ flat pedals and the now discontinued PowerTap pedals
, SRAM have not been a major player in the pedal market. Following the acquisition completion on February 18, Time now joins an extensive list of SRAM acquisitions, including Rockshox, Avid, Zipp, Truvativ, PowerTap and Quarq.
|Time is a legendary brand and was the first to focus on ergonomics through the pedal stroke. We will work to preserve Time’s history and heritage, and continue their legacy of innovation and quality.— SRAM President Ken Lousberg
This news comes at an interesting moment as SRAM discontinued its support for PowerTap power meter pedals and hubs earlier this month. With the purchase of Time, it looks like SRAM still have plans to stay in the pedal market. Could we see PowerTap, or something similar, returning on future Time branded pedals?
While SRAM have purchased the pedal side of the business, the bike and frame arms of the company have been bought by Cardinal Cycling Group. The ownership of the Cardinal Cycling Group includes Tony Karklins, founder of Allied Cycle Works and past Orbea USA Managing Director and Martial Trigeaud, former elite racer and industrial engineer.
|I’m thrilled that we have found two exceptional buyers for Time. Each brings unique strengths to drive the great Time brand forward.— Rossignol Sr. VP Bike Division, Scott Rittschof
Both owners will continue marketing any new products under the Time name with SRAM using the Time Sport branding and the Cardinal Cycling Group using Time Bikes. Time customers can expect to see no change in service and support through a transition period until the middle of the year.
35 Comments
I REALLY hope that SRAM does not mess this up.
Post a Comment