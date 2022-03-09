close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

SRAM Enters Softgoods Market with Purchase of Velocio Apparel

Mar 9, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Velocio Apparel has announced today that they are selling to SRAM. The company launched in 2013 selling high-end women's road cycling kit. They eventually began to create men's apparel, and more recently, mountain bike apparel. This is SRAM's third acquisition in the past year after the purchase of Time Sport and Hammerhead, but will be SRAM's first foray into apparel.

Velocio says that they were looking for a larger brand to partner to help with sustainable growth, stating that "succeed and your reward is a deeper expectation to grow. Grow too large, too fast and the risk is the often-lamented loss of brand, the dilution of product, and corner-cutting changes to boost profits. We won’t do any of those things."

bigquotesIn selling Velocio, our focus was on finding a partner, a large brand or brand family that would value our three pillars: design, responsibility and culture. We approached SRAM precisely because we thought there might be a place in their well-respected orbit of components and bike products for us. We approached SRAM because our cultures are compatible.Velocio

SRAM and Velocio shared sponsorship of the UCI pro cycling team Velocio-SRAM back in 2015 and so, although softgoods is unchartered territory for SRAM, their history of partnering with Velocio goes back several years. Both brands have also been supporters on World Bicycle Relief throughout the years.

Velocio says their supply chain, manufacturing, and product design will remain independent and will not fold into SRAM's manufacturing arm. Their guarantee policy will remain the same, as will their customer service team.

bigquotesWhat’s exciting is that we’ll now have SRAM’s backing for more independent product design and development, including a still bigger push towards sustainability in our product offerings and how we deliver them. We’ll also have SRAM’s reach into racing and teams as well as their insights into global distribution and retail support. If the burden of a growing business is to grow ever further, there are few partners more suited for that future in the cycling industry than SRAM.Velocio

You can read the full letter from the Velocio team including CEO Brad Sheehan, CMO Andrew Gardner, and CRO Olivia Dillon here.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases SRAM Velocio


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76147 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
60408 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59343 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
57076 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49628 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
36970 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
31283 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30121 views

21 Comments

  • 100 1
 First foray into softgoods? Tell that to my Reverb
  • 6 0
 if this doesn't make it into 2022's best comments i'll eat one of the dub crankset caps i find on the trail
  • 13 0
 Can't wait for AXS bibs that automatically feed me snacks as I bonk up the fire road
  • 2 0
 And XPLR vests that minimize vibrations when you're going on rocky downhills
  • 7 0
 If they can make a trail pant long enough for someone with a 34 inseam, I'm down.
  • 21 0
 it'll be 33.99" but yeah you're supposed to embrace the visible socks and near-capri length.
  • 3 0
 Just have each Tib/Fib shortened by 2 inches. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 @fullendurbro: true! Make a couple of those napkin holders out of the removed sections!
  • 1 0
 I'm 6 foot with a 36 inseam and I really love showing the gap between my kneepads and shorts (no sarcasm i swear Frown ).
  • 3 0
 Ugh-- Velocio had a great Indy brand/ non-racer story as an alternative to the Walmart/Rapha gear. The sale explains why the expertvoice store has been closed so far this season. Oh well.
  • 2 0
 Man this is really unfortunate. I really dig Velocio gear, and having the ability to get it at a discount through expertvoice was the only way I could justify the expense. I love SRAM stuff, but when these things happen they usually lead to a less than desirable change in the goods produced. Was a good run Velocio!
  • 3 0
 took me too long to figure out why "velcro" had clothes. i have figured it out
  • 4 0
 Looking forward to size medium.99
  • 2 0
 Be cool to see them enter the mtb market. They make nice road/gravel kit but haven't really dipped their toes into mtb wear except for 1 pair of shorts I think.
  • 2 0
 I presume that means their zippers will make an ungodly strange sound.

Or their rain jackets won't actually stop rain?
  • 3 0
 Their gilets will now be referred to as dublets.
  • 1 0
 I have some Velocio stuff which is really nice, but looking on their site now, a regular short sleeve road jersey is $180 - $200. Thin stretchy material for 200$ wtf?
  • 3 0
 Their first new short should be called Sramies.
  • 2 0
 don't like market consolidation
  • 1 0
 so pretty much how Shimano owns Pearl
  • 1 0
 I get my softgoods from the merch table.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008490
Mobile Version of Website