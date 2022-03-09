SRAM Enters Softgoods Market with Purchase of Velocio Apparel

Velocio Apparel has announced today that they are selling to SRAM. The company launched in 2013 selling high-end women's road cycling kit. They eventually began to create men's apparel, and more recently, mountain bike apparel. This is SRAM's third acquisition in the past year after the purchase of Time Sport
and Hammerhead,
but will be SRAM's first foray into apparel.
Velocio says that they were looking for a larger brand to partner to help with sustainable growth, stating that "succeed and your reward is a deeper expectation to grow. Grow too large, too fast and the risk is the often-lamented loss of brand, the dilution of product, and corner-cutting changes to boost profits. We won’t do any of those things.
"
|In selling Velocio, our focus was on finding a partner, a large brand or brand family that would value our three pillars: design, responsibility and culture. We approached SRAM precisely because we thought there might be a place in their well-respected orbit of components and bike products for us. We approached SRAM because our cultures are compatible.—Velocio
SRAM and Velocio shared sponsorship of the UCI pro cycling team Velocio-SRAM back in 2015 and so, although softgoods is unchartered territory for SRAM, their history of partnering with Velocio goes back several years. Both brands have also been supporters on World Bicycle Relief throughout the years.
Velocio says their supply chain, manufacturing, and product design will remain independent and will not fold into SRAM's manufacturing arm. Their guarantee policy will remain the same, as will their customer service team.
|What’s exciting is that we’ll now have SRAM’s backing for more independent product design and development, including a still bigger push towards sustainability in our product offerings and how we deliver them. We’ll also have SRAM’s reach into racing and teams as well as their insights into global distribution and retail support. If the burden of a growing business is to grow ever further, there are few partners more suited for that future in the cycling industry than SRAM.—Velocio
You can read the full letter from the Velocio team including CEO Brad Sheehan, CMO Andrew Gardner, and CRO Olivia Dillon here
.
21 Comments
Or their rain jackets won't actually stop rain?
Post a Comment