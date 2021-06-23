A Deeper Look at SRAM's Patent Application For a Wireless Automatic Suspension Controller

Jun 23, 2021
by Seb Stott  

SRAM has published a patent application for an electronic and wireless suspension controller, which could be used with sensors to automatically adjust the compression damping of the rear shock. The patent was filed in December 2019 and published in June this year.

Of course this is not the first system to promise seamless and automatic adjustment of a bike's suspension.Fox Live valve has been around since 2018, and RockShox, along with Lapierre and Ghost, showed off their e.i system as early as 2012, but that's no longer available. So what makes this different?

Fox
Ghost AMR with e.i electronic suspension and RockShox Monarch RT3 shock
Both Live Valve and e.i offer noticeable benefits, but downsides too. Neither caught on in a big way.

It's Wireless

Both Fox Live Valve and e.i use wires to connect the various sensors (accelerometers and, in the case of e.i, a pedaling sensor) to the shock via a separate frame mounted battery/controller. This meant that, in both cases, it wasn't compatible with many frames. SRAM's new system appears to be a self-contained unit (battery and all) that sits on top of the shock. That means it should be possible to mount it to almost any frame.

It looks like the electronic controller won't work with existing shocks, as the architecture of the head valve (at the top of the piggyback) is quite different, but the controller is removable and replaceable. I'd be interested to see if it's possible to replace the electronic controller with a manual adjuster, in case of failure or a flat battery, or to allow one shock design to work with the electronic actuator or a manual dial.

The electronic controller is removable.

It Has at Least Three Settings

Instead of using a solenoid to toggle the compression circuits in the shock and fork between fully open and fully closed like Fox's Live Valve, SRAM's system uses a rotating electric motor and a system of gears to turn a threaded plunger, which then moves into or out of the shock's head valve. The patent art depicts three settings for the plunger. Open, where oil is allowed to flow past the plunger and through a port below; partially closed, where the plunger closes off the port but allows oil to flow through the parallel high-speed shims, and closed, where oil can't flow through either of these paths and is forced to go through the lockout shims above. How oil flow is regulated is nothing unusual. It's how the shock/controller changes between the three modes that's different.

The three states of the compression assembly: (from left to right) open, partially closed and closed. The arrow on the left of each diagram is the compression oil flow path; the arrow on the right is rebound. When the plunger (924) is at the top, oil can flow freely through the low-speed port; in the middle position, the port is closed, but the oil can flow through the high-speed shim stack (916); and in the closed position (right), the oil is forced to flow through the lockout threshold valve (912).

I say "at least three" modes because it might be possible to minutely adjust the position of the plunger in the open mode, without fully closing the port, in order to fine-tune the low-speed damping in a sliding-scale sort of way. The patent document doesn't go into this, so this is pure speculation, but that could allow the shock to be fine-tuned to the terrain at hand while descending, either by automatic sensors and an algorithm, or by a bar-mounted controller. You could imagine, for example, the system automatically firming up the compression just a few clicks on a smooth flow trail, or if it detects you've been in the air a long time suggesting a big landing is imminent.

However, there are a couple of reasons to doubt this "sliding scale" theory. Most importantly, the patent doesn't explicitly talk about a graduated scale, and the power requirements to regularly adjust the valve position might be too much for a small battery if you want to have a reasonable battery life. So while the sliding scale adjustability might be possible with this screw-in plunger, I think it's more likely that the system is intended to switch between three distinct compression settings.


It May Use Both Rider & Terrain Input to Determine Settings

The document is fairly detailed on the system's output (how it can control the compression damping) but it's less clear on what the system's inputs would be.

It does mention a handlebar-mounted remote that could manually control the shock. Anyone who's ridden - or indeed looked at - a Scott TwinLoc bike will appreciate the benefit of a wireless lockout system over current offerings, but this isn't exactly groundbreaking. The patent refers to automatic adjustment of the suspension, but remains vague: "the bicycle may have one or more sensors to measure and/or detect various parameters ... e.g. speed of the bicycle, a pitch angle of the bicycle, a crank assembly torque, etc."

So while Fox's Live Valve takes input from accelerometers in the fork, swingarm and frame, opening the shocks if vibrations are detected, it looks likely SRAM's system will be using speed, pitch and pedaling sensors as inputs which feed into an algorithm to decide what to do with the damper. There may be other inputs, perhaps including an accelerometer on the fork which can detect bumps and open up the shock before said bump reaches the rear wheel. After all, this is how the e.i. system worked.

The patent doesn't refer to a controller for the fork, but a wireless symbol is seen on the top of the fork in one image, so this could suggest an input sensor/transmitter on the fork (e.g. an accelerometer) which might communicate with the shock controller. The same drawing shows two wireless symbols on the stem, which could be a central computer and/or a manual remote switch.

The wireless symbol on the fork top cap could be an accelerometer communicating with the shock.

The phrase "crank assembly torque" is particularly interesting. E.i. used a simple magnetic cadence sensor in the bottom bracket to detect when the rider was pedaling and opened the compression damping whenever pedaling stopped. A torque sensor might do the same job but with a faster reaction time, making it harder to catch the system out.

I also found this patent for a crank sensor, which also was filed by SRAM in 2019 and published in 2021. It's not a torque sensor, but it is claimed to fit inside a crank axle and "measure angular velocity or position [of the crank] in less than a single revolution of the crank axle" In other words, it would detect pedaling faster than a magnet in the BB, which only detects pedaling once per revolution. Here's the really juicy bit: "The apparatus also may include a wireless transmitter to communicate with another component, such as a suspension controller."

So perhaps this crank sensor is one of many possible inputs for the suspension controller. It may work like an updated version of e.i., with faster pedal detection, three (or possibly more) compression modes, and no wires. It could be that SRAM are aiming towards a complete wireless ecosystem, building on their existing wireless AXS gearing and dropper post. Perhaps the wireless shock controller could be used with an array of detectors (cadence/torque, speed, accelerometers, bar-mounted remotes etc.), and be configures to respond to multiple different input sensors at once, adjusting the shock to suit the terrain and/or what the rider is doing.


Disclaimer

To be clear, I don't know anything about this product other than what I can glean from the patents linked in this article. I don't know if the product will launch tomorrow, or in a year, or never. And of course, much of the speculation I've made about how it might work could be way off.

With that in mind, feel free to have a look through the patent document yourself (I'd recommend a strong coffee first) and let us know how you think it could work in the comments.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending SRAM


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
91037 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
85153 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
73329 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
65301 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
57795 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56486 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43909 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39677 views

23 Comments

  • 13 1
 Maybe if livevalve didn’t cost a metric crapload of money it might have caught on. Just a hunch.

For me, I don’t want any batteries on my bike, whether derailleur, suspension, or moped but I am probably not representative of the mainstream
  • 2 0
 ...you assume this won't also cost a metric crapload of money...because I got the opposite impression, its going to cost a a metric crapload of money to basically get a more pure wireless version of Fox's setup. I'm with you on the batteries on the bikes...I don't want something I need something else I need to charge in addition to my phone, watch, and lights. Going out on a ride should not feel like your about to launch the space shuttle
  • 2 1
 @SATN-XC: You are both right - as a person new to MTN and all that jazz, my initial foray into AXS is what it is..that said, more so than the batteries, IMO - they collectively need to make up their minds (PTL, PUL) Push to Lock, Push to Unlock...both RockShox and Fox...why, oh why cant a brand keep at least THAT consistent?

That said, given a chance, my new bike would been Live Valve. But, it has to have special things built into the frame. I did tear of the RS shock from it for a customized Fox...and then...well, SC34 is PTL, rear is PTU...and I hate all suspension companies. I use my lock out all the time, all the time....
  • 1 0
 It would be smart to add a self powering system to a shock, as absorbing Kinect energy is it's sole purpose, so it would be truly free of cables and chargers.
  • 11 0
 Doesn't matter how sophisticated the suspension is...with a head angle that steep, it's gonna suck on the descents.
  • 2 0
 hey now, my 69 (nice) degree head angle is fine
  • 1 2
 @mior: if you never point it downhill, sure
  • 1 0
 Isn't this what Fox already has on market with its Live Valve system?

EDIT: actually read the article now....so basically a pure wireless version of the Fox Live Valve system which was already a wireless version of simply having lockout controls on your handle bar. gotcha...don't need. Smile
  • 1 0
 Sort of, only this system is wireless. It will likely have AXS integration as well.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: true, but the Fox system was technically wireless in that you didn't have to control the lockout and there were no switches/levers for you to control. There were/are wires connecting the brains to everything else though...which I agree with the article, is a big pain if the setup is not coming directly from the factory like with the Trance X Adv. Pro 29 0. This is basically a more user friendly of that setup.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: I think what's distinctly different about this setup is the potential for it to integrate into the rest of the AXS lineup from SRAM. How about suspension that gets stiffer as you shift into lower gears? And then opens back up as you shift closer to the middle of the cassette? Drivetrain integration sounds pretty cool to me.
  • 1 0
 This is an interesting area. A lot of time I feel like I'm always making a compromise with rebound and compression settings. I want to bike to be playful and poppy on flowy trail sections, but I also want to survive high speed rock gardens and accidentals drops to flat. I've been curious about how it would be to ride with something like a suspension clutch. Pull it in to tighten/speed things up for fun, then let it out to get out of trouble.

I have no idea how to best integrate a hand control, or if this would be as fun as I imagine, but this article is the first thing I've seen that is remotely related.
  • 1 0
 hadn't thought of that, I love it. Maybe instead of it being spring loaded it could be a little slide next to the grip that you could just slide up and down in order to adjust shock tune on the fly.
  • 1 0
 This will be a wireless lockout system for xc. With an auto unlock in the event of a hard hit, as in if a rider forgets to unlock it before a descent. Anything else is live valve ish. Which isn't used by any xc racers, or anyone for that matter.
  • 1 0
 Even without the pedaling sensor, a feature to firm up the suspension when the dropper is fully extended will be helpful on some of these long travel enduro bikes. So I could see this being introduced in phases, initially just linked to the dropper, then linked to the torque sensor, and then finally to a fork accelerometer.
  • 1 0
 "in the middle position, the port is closed, but the oil can flow through the high-speed shim stack"

The oil "must" flow through the shim stack in the middle pos. It "can", and probably does at high shaft speeds, even in the open position.
  • 2 0
 Are you sure it doesn't just vibrate and they are entering the market with an expensive industrial 'adult toy'?
  • 1 0
 This is already a problem that's been solved with bikes with a suspension design with high anti-squat values.
  • 1 0
 I would be shocked if there going to be wireless brakes!
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to a group test. This against a Kona Magic Link bike.
  • 1 0
 Anyone who has ever bought AXS has seen this coming. I say bring it on.
  • 1 0
 Just packed my car for a weekend trip, two bikes, two ASX systems...five batteries and two chargers.... ;-)
  • 1 0
 does it have 42 way damping ? i think not.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010550
Mobile Version of Website