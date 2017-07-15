PRESS RELEASES

SRAM Introduces New Roam 60 Carbon Wheels

Jul 15, 2017
by SRAM  
Press Release

SRAM Roam 60
SRAM Roam 60

The evolution of high-performance 29” wheel bikes is undeniable. From XC to DH, these bikes have proven to be incredibly capable, not to mention a ton of fun. Making great 29” wheels requires a purpose-built approach, because bigger without a purpose is not necessarily better. Developing a proper wheel for these bikes means understanding that this new wheel needs to capitalize on the quick-rolling properties they bring to the table, while still making them light, efficient, responsive and, above all, playful.

To accomplish this we’ve increased the spoke count, changed the lacing pattern, and engineered a new hub-shell design. The sum of these changes gives you a laterally stiff wheel that can smash berms and sprint out of corners, a torsionally stiff wheel that feels more responsive and accelerates faster, and a wheel that gives you the right amount of radial stiffness for best traction. And an added byproduct of the new ROAM 60 29 design is that tests show it to be really tough, too.

Faster. Tougher. Playful. More is better.


SRAM Roam 60
SRAM Roam 60


Roam 60 Details

Spoke count: 28
Spoke pattern: 4 cross
Spoke type: straight pull
Rim: Carbon clincher, hookless, tubeless-ready, asymmetrical profile
Finish: Unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included
Internal rim width: 30mm
Hubs: Double Time, four pawl,sealed cartridge bearings, 6-bolt disc
Front axle compatibility: QR, 15x100mm—regular or torque caps, Boost: 15x110mm—regular or torque caps
Rear axle compatibility: QR, 12x142mm Boost: 12x148mm
Weight:Front: 835g, Rear: 955g, Pair: 1,790g
Price (front/rear): $900/$1000 USD
www.sram.com

Must Read This Week
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
61311 views
Whyte G-170 - First Ride
46838 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
46149 views
From the Top: David Turner
41036 views
Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic
39007 views
What's Inside Your Toolbox? - Jason Marsh
35293 views
The Perfect Storm: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017 - Race Day Photo Epic
33566 views
Team Videos: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
32567 views

20 Comments

  • + 4
 1900$ for a wheelset? These wheels like OK but there nothing here that's any better than existing I9 or DT Hubs and Nox rims. Also, 4 cross? Interesting. It's kind of sad that "Double Time" is still only 52 PoE. No wonder they don't advertise the actual engagement.
  • + 5
 The reazon they came up with that price?
Because of the answers on those pinkbike poll questions ; How much would you be willing to pay for a high end wheelset?
  • + 0
 Well according to SRAM, more is better, so they upped the price to $1,900.
  • + 1
 But they are 28 hole now! That's like... as stiff as it comes! Wink
  • + 2
 Would be interesting to know how many of these 2000 bucks wheelsets are sold. It's hard for me to imagine that many people buy this stuff. The same goes for 11k bikes that aren't really special. Hmm...
  • + 5
 Lol no one gives a shit
  • + 1
 Exactly!
  • + 1
 Light bikes 1200USD, in the states and Canada now. Dt240 hubs, uprade to 54t for 100 bucks cdn, why would you get anything else. There like the Honda Civic of the wheel industry.
  • + 0
 I agree except about the civic
  • + 1
 In for light bicycle. Have some ones I bought second hand on here laced to Chris king and they've done great. For the price I could keep a backup wheelset built lol.
  • + 3
 $1000 bucks for a set of light-bicycle rims with DT 240s. Lighter and Cheaper. All of my DB wheels have been flawless.
  • + 2
 Here we go again. Just what we don't need.
  • + 1
 oh well, good luck. they might be good in Antarctica on the Banzare Coast till it melts away
  • + 1
 Sorry for that , but too narrow rims.
  • + 1
 Now, every other used carbon wheelset lost all their value.
  • + 1
 I dunno, maybe you saw it like I did — at first, I read it as $1000 USD for the set. But that's just for the rear. $900 for just the front. Definitely not threatening the used market or new for that matter. Pass.
  • + 1
 What's the warranty?
  • + 0
 Whats the advantage to asymmetrical rims? My fuel ex came that way way.
  • + 2
 More even spoke tension on the high and low side because bracing angles and spoke lengths on both sides are more equal becuse of the offset. More even sooke tension should yield a stronger and longer lasting wheel.
  • + 1
 And I say high and low side, as in drive/nondrive or viceversa, as usually one side has a much higher tension than the other....
Evey wheel is different but in my experience lately, asym rims bring the low side up to at times 90+% tension of the high side, where a non-asym rim might give you say, 60% in the same wheel.
Mind you these %'s vary, but for illustrative purposes....you get it.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031688
Mobile Version of Website