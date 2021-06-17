Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)

Jun 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We've had a set of spy shots beamed over from the Whistler lift line that seem to show a SRAM test rider with twin caliper brakes fitted to their downhill bike.

Unfortunately, most of the interesting stuff is hidden by a plastic shell but we can take a few educated guesses about what's going on based on what we can see. The most obvious thing to notice is the hose splitter on both brake lines that is used so that one lever can actuate two separate calipers inside the shell. The calipers use a fitting that's similar to SRAM's Level brakes, with a locking nut to attach the hose to the caliper, rather than the banjo that is used on the Code or G2, but we don't know what the lever is at this time.


More calipers, more power?

So why are there two calipers when one does the job just fine for most of us? Well, the most obvious answer would be to increase the power of the brake - twice the calipers, twice the power and twice the heat dissipation.

This isn't the first time we've seen twin calipers on a mountain bike, but traditionally the two calipers have been laid out like a motorbike with each one paired to a separate rotor on opposite sides of the wheel. Those designs didn't catch on in mountain biking though as in reality, riders didn't need that much power at the time.

RAM bike and fork
The RAM URT prototype used twin calipers for its front braking but it was designed for a 6'6" rider who tipped the scales at nearly 290 lbs.

However, with the increasing speeds and weight brought on by 29" downhill bikes or eMTBs, we've seen an arms race for power in the braking world. 200mm rotors simply don't cut it for a large number of riders anymore and 220mm or even 246mm rotors have been developed in recent years.

It could be that SRAM believes two calipers will be better than a larger diameter rotor, but we don't think that's actually what's going on here, and for a number of reasons we don't expect a twin caliper brake to be coming from SRAM in the near future.


It's probably a test rig

We think the more important thing to note is the Quarq Qollector rear disc rotor. We've seen this previously on Cecile Ravanel's bike at the 2017 Val di Sole downhill World Cup but haven't heard much about it since. Four years ago it was being used to measure brake forces, specifically focussing on how much Cecile was dragging her brakes but we've no doubt it could measure other useful metrics.

Having two calipers on the same rotor would allow SRAM to A/B test things like pad wear, modulation, heat dissipation or the performance of two different components. We think it's more likely that we're looking at a brake testing rig that can compare and contrast between setups during a run. Putting both brakes on at the same time allows SRAM to cut out the variables that would change between runs and also save time swapping out parts.

We reached out to SRAM for comment on the photos and they told us they are, "always working on product developments but cannot comment at this time."

What do you think? Is this a clever testing set up or will be all be running four calipers on our bikes in the future?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Brakes SRAM


79 Comments

  • 59 19
 So sram's brake might finally have enough power? Nice.
  • 35 14
 bruh get on the codes you havn't lived
  • 5 5
 @cdkozeluh: LOL
  • 12 4
 Code RSCs are where it’s at
Oh wait… SaInTs ArE tHe BeSt!
  • 8 0
 I weight 225lbs with no gear, and find they have plenty of power with the correct rotor size.
  • 9 2
 And twice the amount of squealing noise. Earmuffs not included.
  • 6 0
 To be honest I'm mostly joking. Mostly. My code rsc's aren't too bad, but even on relatively short (tho steep) descents they seem to heat up and get a little weak.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: try galfers 2.0mm rotors and some mtx pads. That combo has taken away every complaint I could ever have about the brakes. They are so phenomenal now
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: aka no fade, no noise, more power with smooth delivery
  • 4 0
 @kcy4130: Try larger rotors, they will headstock less, and have more area to dissipate heat.
  • 5 0
 @kcy4130: "Aren't too bad" defines my feelings on Codes. They aren't too good either.
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: Same here I'm loving mine
  • 1 0
 @cdkozeluh: codes lol. Trp quads were better lol
  • 1 0
 I have guides and even then I find theres lots of power but bleeding is a bit finnicky and they have to be perfectly bled to get the power
  • 3 9
flag conoat (11 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @cdkozeluh: Codes suck. like, the lever pull and fade are worse than any....and f*cking mean any, option from Shimano. Power? sure....for the first 90 sec of a DH run, or until they get wet. Worst part? the RSC's are nearly 300 bucks a pop! You can buy Saint or Hope or Magura for far less and get better power, lever feel, heat dissipation, you f*cking name it....

at this point Sram should just do the honorable thing and commit Seppuku.
  • 1 0
 This is going to get the SRAM brake fans all lathered up.
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: If I need more than 180mm rotors on a trail bike... That kinda indicates that they do in fact lack power.
  • 3 1
 @salespunk: That depends if your comparing the code R to RSC. They are not comparable.
Code RSC fit every catagory such as
-Quality 4/5
-Price
-Durability 4/5
-Stopping power 4/5
-Ease of service 4/5
-Consistency 4/5
-Maintinance 4/5
-Part availability 5/5
-Part pricing 4/5
-Warranty 5/5
I dont feel there is anything truly amazing about them, except they work the way they should 99% of the time. I have broken a pair, and I have had one seize up. SRAM delivered in warranty each time with brand new brakes within a couple days.
From the factory, the assembly is a bit lackluster. With a rebuild and some proper DOT grease on all seals, I have had zero issues beyond the regular service required to maintain them.
I feel there aren't really any other companies that are as consistant in all aspects of the categories mentioned that match SRAM on this. While I do agree other brands do excel in several of the categories, none have provided the same consistency in terms of meeting all that criteria as SRAM. I would love to see some other brands prevail however... But SRAM has set the bar.
  • 1 0
 @salespunk: price was supposed to be 4/5 sorry
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: Naw man, Magura Mt7's are the way to go!!!
  • 10 0
 Am I the only person that is fine with the way things are and wants nothing to change ONLY for the sake of change?
  • 11 3
 If there is something in this planet that needs change that´s sram brakes
  • 1 0
 And get off my lawn!
  • 7 0
 If it's using both calipers at the same time to " A/B test" it makes no sense. The stronger caliper or higher friction pad compound will do more work and make whatever results meaningless.
  • 3 1
 They may have an on off on the brake line at the caliper to direct the fluid into a single caliper.
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: Though that may be the case, it wouldn't be a true A/B test as there would be too many variables changing at a time. Unless they could somehow guarantee that the flow of fluid to both calipers was the exact same when switching a valve. Even then, the position of the caliper on the caliper mount and the subsequent pad contact points on the disc would confound an A/B test as well.
  • 1 0
 @TET1: Your guess is as good as mine, I was simply providing an educated guess.
  • 8 1
 Who had enough grip for this much power? I can lock up my breaks on pretty much anything with single piston, and absolutely anything on dual piston.
  • 6 0
 *brakes
  • 2 0
 Definitely needed on the rear for epic skids.
  • 1 0
 it's about having to pull less hard to lock up the brakes. If I give you a brake with enough power to lock the wheel, but it takes 85lbs of lever pull to do it. cool. but what if I offered you a brake that takes 11lbs of lever pull to do it? which one do you want on a park day? on an epic 5000ft descent? in general?
  • 4 0
 Could be a true double pad set up to test the real-world upper boundary limit of braking force that the Qollector could possibly see by eliminating brake power as a variable completely.
  • 3 0
 So much SRAM hate here.

I've never had anything but great experiences with their 12 speed drivetrains (X01 and new GX), brakes (two sets of Code RSCs) and droppers (four flawless Reverbs).

I've run RS until recently and have always been impressed by their easy setup and great customer support (thanks Fluid Function). Not to mention that they are dead easy to service and the upgrade parts like air springs are under 100 bucks.

Hate all you want but SRAM will be getting my money in the future.
  • 5 0
 Did anyone else immediately look at the hoses to verify they were hoses and not electric cables?
  • 1 0
 Look at the first phot with the raw aluminum Y connector. That's a barb and olive setup.
  • 2 0
 My thought was electric brakes, which sounds scary.
  • 2 0
 Normally... more pad area, more heat dissipation, more power or better still consistent power and better feeling, principaly if it is used different piston diameter

Or....

It could be SRAM adopting Honda's Combined Brake System?
Smile
  • 2 0
 2022 Honda RN01 V2 now with combined brakes and V-Tec Minaars podium dominance is just starting
  • 2 0
 Don't quite get the principle of design here. The whole idea with hydro braking power is that the higher the ratio of master cylinder x-section to piston area, the higher the clamping force for a given master cylinder force (just based in pressure being force/area, assume equivalent force, area difference is all that's left). So yeah, massive piston area will give huge power...

But on the other hand, the larger the piston area, the less piston motion per lever motion. So squeezing these to the bar will only move the pistons a tiny amount, right? In other words, wouldn't you have to set the brakes up with the pads basically on the rotor, dragging constantly?

Maybe that doesn't matter for the DH use case...?
  • 5 0
 I have code Rs on my 2020 Enduro. Don't see a point in needing more power than that.
  • 4 0
 Now you can chase your friends down the mountain with the soundtrack of four turkeys instead of just two. This is genius.
  • 3 0
 Codes and dinner plates = more power than anyone could ever need. If that's not enough for you that means you're riding your brakes WAY too much.
  • 4 0
 Can’t stop this breaking news from getting out.
  • 2 0
 Is there a Quarq disc brake rotor I'm not familiar with. The pictures of the rear brake rotor like new tech also
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/cecile-ravanels-quarq-electronic-brake-monitor-val-de-sole-dh-world-cup-2017.html
  • 2 1
 Sram testing their new All Bullshit System.
  • 1 0
 Momma always used to say, there’s only one thing better than a brake with a finned caliper. It’s a brake with two finned calipers!
  • 1 0
 2 calipers. So if one set fails the other one still works. Are they working on a two lever per side design for the master cylinder failures too??

Maybe a double Reverb?
  • 1 0
 I'm a bit disappointed, I was expecting two calipers on each each side. Not lined up behind each other. We are probably due another hub standard anyway
  • 1 0
 Rather than developing a new brake, might they be collecting data on and comparing two different callipers?
  • 1 0
 Weird that it is on what looks like a syndicate frame... They have been full shimano for a hot minute.
  • 3 0
 Hold my beer
  • 2 0
 Guys, this is ABS. Look at the quark spider on the rotor...
  • 1 0
 This was my first thought as well.
  • 1 0
 do you know how ABS works? I assume not....otherwise you wouldn't make this comment based on the photos.
  • 2 0
 New Avid Juicy. Don't quote me on that.
  • 1 0
 They lost the rights to the name and the term juicy is being cancelled.... like the Totem.
  • 1 0
 What they need is dual levers so when one seizes you have a backup. Presto!
  • 1 0
 Guarantee you if those make it to market, the splitter will be a problem spot.
  • 1 0
 it's so the test rider doesn't know which of the two calipers hidden inside is being used. blind testing!
  • 1 0
 ABS? At a braking threshold measured by the Qarq rotor, the pistons are able to be robot-modulated to not lock up?
  • 2 0
 Gimme' a brake!
  • 1 0
 They're hydraulically hosed and caliper challenged!
  • 2 1
 SRAM should just use car brakes
  • 2 0
 Welcome back to 2000's
  • 1 0
 This new model is called the Billboard RSC.
  • 1 4
 Oh FFS! Why not have 4 or even 8 calipers so that it covers the whole frickin disc while they're at it?!? So, having bigger rotor is not enough power or just their brakes are so shitty that they burn up on steep descents? Wait, must be trying to get in another new standard... @@
  • 6 0
 Or they're simply doing some testing of different setups, just like the article says...
  • 2 1
 Yep seems like they just rigged up a more powerful setup using 2 calipers to answer a question like "how much power is enough?" through testing.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: Kinda moot when you can measure variables with 2-pot vs 4-pot (or mult-pot caliper systems) in addition to rotor size and rider weight. Then, put those metrics on slope gradients. Finally, in addition to these metrics to measure stopping power, maybe do a bit more extensive analysis on heat dissipation and fading with modulation. Those data are more meaningful than just coming out with something that's developed for race track cars. I'm sure techs from Shimano, Formula, Magura, Hope, etc,, are all laughing their heads off with this rig.
  • 1 0
 That RAM frame will forever give me nightmares.
  • 1 0
 8 brake pads per bike, brilliant..
  • 1 0
 Bluetooth. Hoses are just too throw us
  • 1 0
 :-D :-D
  • 2 3
 of corse they are, we can allways trust sram for the bullshit unessecary "standards"
  • 1 1
 AND I'll bet there's a "new" "standard" of brake mount to go with it. Meaning you can only run Rock Shox product if you want the HYPE new double brake
  • 2 0
 @nojzilla: I doubt sram would do that. In this day and age, proprietary generally leads to less market shares. Hence the UDH. They also own enough of the OEM market to not need to create something that doesn't actually improve performance. While I agree, many things are trivial, it's the constant push of innovation to improve performance that got us where we are today with mountain bikes.
  • 1 0
 MO POWA BABEH!!
  • 1 0
 Banana warmer

Post a Comment



