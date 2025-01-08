SRAM Patent Hints at Universal Brake Mount

You're familiar with the UDH. Now, consider the future existence of the UBM, or Universal Brake Mount - my words, not those of SRAM. The term is somewhat warranted, as you will see. The behemoth component manufacturer was recently granted a patent for a new brake post mount design that is positioned coaxially to the hub - not dissimilar to the coaxial mounting arrangement of UDH and T-Type derailleurs.
Throughout the patent
, the post mount is shown as having two mounting portions; one at the axle, and another on the seat stay where the post is clamped to a bolt that threads into the inboard face of the seat stay. The post mount is fixed to the dropout by means of a threaded sleeve that sits between the thru-axle and the dropout, held securely by a nut on the outboard side. The design fixes the post mount axially with the hub and thus the rotor, which should make for better and more consistent alignment as compared to traditional frame mounts where manufacturing tolerances, and thus alignment, can vary.
The patent itself makes mention of this design putting reduced stress on the frame itself, with the brake mount automatically aligning the caliper with the hub. I quote: "the example brake mount creates a strong or absolute axial and radial reference between the rear brake caliper and the rear hub assembly instead of the frame. This allows little or no adjustability relative to the hub rear assembly. As a result, the brake mount more accurately positions the rear brake caliper relative to the rear brake rotor".
The improved alignment is also said to help reduce vibration and resulting noises. "Resonance frequencies can cause squealing and other performance and safety issues. The structural and elastic properties of the primary loaded parts have a direct effect on such vibrations. Known brake designs include frame or adapter elements within the load path that are not optimized within the brake system context. The example brake mounts disclosed herein are configured so the load path is lead through strong references and optimized structure. The axial distance from the brake rotor to the torque support area at the second opening constitutes the leverage for twisting loads. Compared to known designs, in some examples, this distance is significantly shorter and therefore results in reduced deformation within the brake mount. The twisting loads are at least partially absorbed by the frame and therefore do not interfere in the direct load path of the brake mount".
Noteworthy: the concept of a brake mounted co-axially to the hub isn't novel by itself. The MMR Kenta
XC bike features an aluminum brake mount, fixed co-axially to the hub and braced at on the chainstay portion of the swingarm. The Ghost AMR Riot
did something very similar, mounting the post co-axially with another fixing on the seat stay. Ghost's engineers claim similar advantages for the design, stating that it avoids transferring too much braking stress to the frame's carbon seatstay, and that it helps eliminate the braking noise that can occur with misaligned calipers.
Finally, the patent touches on the implications of the design for frame manufacturers, alluding to improved safety, and reduced weight and cost, including frame development, testing and manufacturing cost savings.
Will frame manufacturers adopt this new brake mount design? If the story of the UDH is anything to go by, then absolutely. Manufacturers fell over themselves to adopt SRAM's universal derailleur hanger design, and I imagine that history will repeat itself. Of course, this brake mount isn't going to work with all suspension designs, though it does look to be compatible with most - notable exception being a faux-bar layout where there is a pivot on the seat stay, in close proximity to the dropout.
We have reached out to SRAM for comment, and will update this article if any new information comes to light.
This is not yet it, but i'd bet its a tile in the groundwork.
the horror!
Just like they minimize varying hanger deflection caused by the leverage of their massive derailleur.
Shimano can even use XD drivers, but in their infinite wisdom chose to create a new standard.
I have Shimano on several of my bikes (rode my GRX bike to work today), but I don't understand everyone's crap take is on UDH.
Let us not forget that SRAM isn't the first to do direct mount rear mechs, as Shimano was there long before SRAM, every component group wants OEM's to spec their parts vs. the others so no real surprise there.
When you follow the correct steps to setup transmission... it's literally set and forget. SRAM took the magical guesswork out of set-up and maintenance so the derailleur always "just works".
So you may be right about this as well. Seeing how well their UDH to Transmission project worked out. They are probably looking at doing something similar with brakes, take out the variability of each bike makers ability to properly manufacturer and align a brake mount... and you can probably make a brake with much tighter manufacturing tolerances that doesn't have to account for so much variability and make setting up the "perfect" brake much simpler.
And manufacturers love it. It was actually quite a significant cost savings to not have to make or have made, hangers, and potentially different hangers for each bike model. Instead they just buy a shit ton of cheap UDH's (even less if the bike is being shipped with transmission) and then customers can find them in shops if needed so manufacturers don't even have to make or provide spares. Multiplied across thousands of bikes, that's a lot of money.
So, not having to engineer and manufacture brake mounts would be another significant cost savings when multiplied against thousands and thousands of bikes.
"You can trust us, it's for XYZ benefit and means your brakes will always fit without any adaptors"
Nah, I don't think so.
That is fair. Regarding poor shifting performance, I always advise looking at hangers and housing. Not a new derailleur because the old one is "probably worn". In many other cases component manufacturers often suffer bad rep. while the actual fault is on the frame side.
Having said that SRAM isn't innocent. Their first generation of SX Eagle was impossible to set up to our shop standard because of the slop. Funnily enough most of the slop comes from the attachment bolt which would be so easy to address on SRAM side. And I took a dab at SRAM cos while I prefer much of their functionality, their quality left me in anger many a time.
And yes, UBM would definitely make frame manufacturing cheaper and less prone to f..k up. While I doubt this will translate into cheaper frames. As you pointed out, at least half of the benefit should each the shops and users (as with UDH).
I just wanted to hint at the actual motivation for inventing this as well as general poor tolerance adherence in bicycle product manufacturing. Yes, things can be designed in a way that allows less error such as this. But they can also be produced to a higher standard especially bearing the price and certain marketing claims in mind.
Price of transmission if not disadvantage since there cheaper option on the market and u are not forced to use id, also complete bikes with transmission reasonably priced.
I'm not certainly sure about "slow" shifts as it shifts in/on specific position and it will depends on how fast u pedal or rotate cogs to be in right position
Wireless brakes are never gonna happen. Brakes must work in a power fail situation.
SRAM: Nope
If it's a Trojan horse for anything, my bet is a brake ace clone
How is this any different?
Just a note: large manufacturers are just as guilty. Post mounts or flat mounts out of spec are all too common.
When you follow the correct steps to setup transmission... it's literally set and forget. SRAM took the magical guesswork out of set-up and maintenance so the derailleur always "just works".
Seeing how well their UDH to Transmission project worked out. They are probably looking at doing something similar with brakes, take out the variability of each bike makers ability to properly manufacture and align a brake mount... and you can probably make a brake with much tighter manufacturing tolerances and/or some kind of novel design, that doesn't have to account for so much variability and make setting up the "perfect" brake much simpler.
And manufacturers love it. It was actually quite a significant cost savings to not have to make or have made, hangers, and potentially different hangers for each bike model. Instead they just buy a shit ton of cheap UDH's (even less if the bike is being shipped with transmission) and then customers can find them in shops if needed so manufacturers don't even have to make or provide spares. Multiplied across thousands of bikes, that's a lot of money.
So, not having to engineer and manufacture brake mounts would be another significant cost savings when multiplied against thousands and thousands of bikes
My Opinion - Though i am sure that SRAM will tout "XX%" improvement in this and "XX%" improvement in this other area and the standard change will be justified.
If a bike has these mounts and a new better brake mount system is introduced you'd be able to retrofit to any bike with this standard. Even simply getting rid of the adaptors between the bike and the caliper means less room for malalignment.
Blows my mind that you can patent a variation on a theme like you just invented the wheel.
FYI: IS is 51mm. PM is 74mm...well 74.2, or 74.17 and on a path of 60 degrees, or 57 degrees. :/ Standard? The original PM spec isn't a standard followed by all manufacturers and there are a bunch of specs that conflict, especially as larger rotors got added. SRAM did their best to add 203 and 223 rotor sizes to their spec, but that means breaking from their own standard to accomodate for how others in the market implemented them (203mm mounts are so frustrating)
tinyurl.com/mawhc5he
However breaking brake mounts? I have never seen that.
I am not sure how more "it just works it can be" and setting up a derailleur correctlt is not rocket science.
With how many upvotes your comment got, it seems a lot of people really don't understand UDH's...wow.
What have they got coming next???
patents.google.com/patent/US20240182133A1/en?oq=us20240182133
What is confusing is that people usually focus on the patent as a whole, which of course makes it look Sram is trying to monopolize the design in general. In reality is that what is covered is much, much narrower.
After taking a look at the Sram patent, the novelty of the design covered in claim 8 is how the bracket is coupled to the seat stay. In this case claim 8 specifically requires the opening 422 at the top of the bracket, the gap 506 (the split clamp looking part), the bolt to tighten the split clamp part, and the post 423 that is used to fasten the bracket to the seat stay. There is more than that, but you can see how specific claims can get. Design a part without having some of those things at all and it might (EMPHASIS ON MIGHT) be possible to avoid infringement (NOT LEGAL ADVICE SRAM DON'T SUE ME!).
What will really piss you off is that a thing called "new-use patents" exists and is used by big pharma to protect the use of the old compound in a new way. However, the patent will only protect the way or how the old compound is used, not the compound itself or being used in any other way than specified in the claims. It's very, very narrow.
Same fitment problems and what's in it for shimano? They don't need brake force meters!
If SRAM brings this to market then they do the work convincing the bike manufacturers to get on board and they manufacturer the mounts to work with the existing brake mount standards. As a consumer we get to buy a new bike that works with our old brakes, while also allowing for new developments. Your bike may not have any SRAM components. SRAM gets to sell the mounts and the licence to anyone wanting to make their own, but that will have minimal impact on you if you buy a bike with this and a PM adapter.
SRAM then eventually releases a caliper with it's own mounting system with much better tolerances when changing rotor sizes, and a brake sensor mount (although that's waiting for a patent that takes the ideas already presented here...).
The whole eagle saga is about how easy manufacturers or products managers to spec bikes to meet budget needs for consumers (90% buys complete based on budget)
And sram nx shifter for exmple performs almost same as gx xx1 , etc, same goes for other components.
Match maker backward compatible for last 7 years? For any od sram brakes / shifters and it is bad ass and sleek. Same with chainring interface, etc etc etc
It is like u can install 90% of aps on iphone from 7 years ago same as newone and look and feel will be same
- to have Eagle and all cross compatible, or eagle transmission and have same
- it is required quite of an effort for Shimano ecosystem, since you have 11/12 and different cages, and specs and so and so on and so on
so when u need to have $x000 bike, u can easily swap 1 component for another cheaper component without need to trigger multiple component / entire groupset swap.
I'm not sayin 24 better then 28.99 or vise versa in term of performance,
I have bikes with both ecosystems now, and do prefer sram more for reason mentioned above.
I do not have bike with transmission, however since sprocket of transmission compatible with trasmission only , it should be straight forward with transmission ecosystem as well
203 is silly anyways, wouldn't be sad in the least if it goes away.
The PM adapter to go from 180 to 200 isn't even the same as the one to go from 200 to 220.
@AndrewHornor absolutely a 180-200 and 200-220 adapter aren't the same. 160-180 and 180-200 should be different too, but at that size the angle change is small enough to generally be within tolerance of what the caliper can handle. The caliper sits at an angle to where it sits over the rotor, so a correct fitting adapter adjusts for that change of angle across sizes. This is also why adding 1.5mm of washers won't work the same for 200-203 and 220-223.
Sram is trying to own all the standards by changing them all.
www.universalderailleurhanger.com
Seems like a whole lot of engineering capital to give away for free to "own the standards"
Frames once came (still do) with mounts that are like this but with 2 screws)
Do you use centre lock rotors too to?
I still have a large bullmoose stem at home that reduced the bolts down to 2 for my stem. Then there was the/is the Rental stems that come lose with less bolts.
Next step bikes with OEM SRAM calipers with this mounting system built in, omitting post mount compatibility from the frame and unless you spend an extra $150 for the mount you're locked into SRAM brakes for the life of the frame. And the second-hand market for the brakes is non-existent until UBM has penetrated the market, limiting your options to sell them to fund a change to your preferred brake.
On any frame design that this is compatible with, is proper alignment and facing of post mounts really that hard for the big manufacturers? Avid brakes used to have spherical washers which allowed you to align the brakes in plane with the disc even if the post mounts weren't properly faced, but they seem to have died out so it can't be such a big issue? And who has had an actual problem with their brakes putting too much stress on the frame?
Brakes are already a very standardized thing. Yes PM needs good tolerances, but this just shifts the tolerance game towards the roundness of holes which many manufacturers have huge problems with (Canyon).
I've seen so many frames with crooked brake mounts, so anything that can help align it better would be an improvement.
But there will only be one disc size anyway, 195.99 mm.
- alignment
- adding bolt that brakes, flex stay, frame safety, basically adds replaceable braking point
- lighter, better calipers that do not require extra spacers, etc
- ability to run bigger rotors on lighter frames
It's a good idea in theory, but Hope tried something similar a few years back with a proprietary frame/brake/hub setup where the brake caliper mounting points were recessed and sat on posts on the frame which in theory allowed for perfect alignment, but in use didn't permit any lateral adjustment of the brake caliper. As soon as the disc bent even 1mm or the pistons started sticking you had a constantly dragging brake. I only ever had one through my workshop and it was a total headache getting the thing to work properly. I just hope whatever new standard SRAM are cooking up is more mechanic/maintenance friendly than hopes effort.
"Regarding Claim 20, the primary references applied do not teach a structure analogous
to: the sleeve has a length such that when the hub assembly is coupled to the bicycle, the
sleeve extends through an axle opening in a frame of the bicycle."
I'll a little old fashioned for that stuff, but easy to solve.
The production frame manufacturers will have been asking for this because it makes it easier and cheaper to make frames. Now weird extended molds for carbon post mount. No warping during heat treating in aluminium. They just have to supply a round hole prarllel to the direct mount hole and a place to screw the bolt in.
For frame makes from the big behemoths down to the little guy this will save a lot of time and money to fabricate and it actually makes it a lot easier to adapt a bike to a myriad of different calipers by simply swapping out the coaxial brake mount. So if teh theorists are right and SRAM comes out with a new caliper interface specification then guess what, just buy a new co-axial bracket and send it.
It also will have the 7mm thickness which means the rear end can be symmetrical now as the UDH hanger pushes the drive side frame end out by 7mm. Everyone still gets to use their std. 142 or 148 hubs. Bonus. Huh?
As a frame builder who is wrestling with the brake side frame end currently in redesigning my platforms I am glad this has popped up again after it was first reported on about a year ago. I had forgotten about it and it has prompted me to go back and have a hard look at the specification. I'll happily modell and get it fabricated and implemented if it proves it ticks all teh boxes of what I want out of a component.