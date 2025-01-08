Powered by Outside

SRAM Patent Hints at Universal Brake Mount

Jan 8, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

You're familiar with the UDH. Now, consider the future existence of the UBM, or Universal Brake Mount - my words, not those of SRAM. The term is somewhat warranted, as you will see. The behemoth component manufacturer was recently granted a patent for a new brake post mount design that is positioned coaxially to the hub - not dissimilar to the coaxial mounting arrangement of UDH and T-Type derailleurs.

photo
photo

Throughout the patent, the post mount is shown as having two mounting portions; one at the axle, and another on the seat stay where the post is clamped to a bolt that threads into the inboard face of the seat stay. The post mount is fixed to the dropout by means of a threaded sleeve that sits between the thru-axle and the dropout, held securely by a nut on the outboard side. The design fixes the post mount axially with the hub and thus the rotor, which should make for better and more consistent alignment as compared to traditional frame mounts where manufacturing tolerances, and thus alignment, can vary.

photo
photo

The patent itself makes mention of this design putting reduced stress on the frame itself, with the brake mount automatically aligning the caliper with the hub. I quote: "the example brake mount creates a strong or absolute axial and radial reference between the rear brake caliper and the rear hub assembly instead of the frame. This allows little or no adjustability relative to the hub rear assembly. As a result, the brake mount more accurately positions the rear brake caliper relative to the rear brake rotor".

The improved alignment is also said to help reduce vibration and resulting noises. "Resonance frequencies can cause squealing and other performance and safety issues. The structural and elastic properties of the primary loaded parts have a direct effect on such vibrations. Known brake designs include frame or adapter elements within the load path that are not optimized within the brake system context. The example brake mounts disclosed herein are configured so the load path is lead through strong references and optimized structure. The axial distance from the brake rotor to the torque support area at the second opening constitutes the leverage for twisting loads. Compared to known designs, in some examples, this distance is significantly shorter and therefore results in reduced deformation within the brake mount. The twisting loads are at least partially absorbed by the frame and therefore do not interfere in the direct load path of the brake mount".

Ghost Bikes AMR Riot
The Ghost AMR Riot fixed the brake mount co-axially with the hub

Noteworthy: the concept of a brake mounted co-axially to the hub isn't novel by itself. The MMR Kenta XC bike features an aluminum brake mount, fixed co-axially to the hub and braced at on the chainstay portion of the swingarm. The Ghost AMR Riot did something very similar, mounting the post co-axially with another fixing on the seat stay. Ghost's engineers claim similar advantages for the design, stating that it avoids transferring too much braking stress to the frame's carbon seatstay, and that it helps eliminate the braking noise that can occur with misaligned calipers.

Finally, the patent touches on the implications of the design for frame manufacturers, alluding to improved safety, and reduced weight and cost, including frame development, testing and manufacturing cost savings.

Will frame manufacturers adopt this new brake mount design? If the story of the UDH is anything to go by, then absolutely. Manufacturers fell over themselves to adopt SRAM's universal derailleur hanger design, and I imagine that history will repeat itself. Of course, this brake mount isn't going to work with all suspension designs, though it does look to be compatible with most - notable exception being a faux-bar layout where there is a pivot on the seat stay, in close proximity to the dropout.

We have reached out to SRAM for comment, and will update this article if any new information comes to light.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech SRAM Patents


Author Info:
Jessie-MayM avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
264 articles
Report
306 Comments
  • 2308
 This is 100% a trojan horse for something in the future...
  • 1841
 If the UDH was a trojan horse for Transmission, which is a wireless derailleur, then we can deduce that SRAM is soon coming out with the elusive BLUETOOTH BRAKES.
  • 290
 @dantecusolito: no bleeding required!
  • 2471
 @f00bar: you will bleed so the brakes dont have to!
  • 5718
 I guess SRAMs goal for a while has been to sneak something in so that frames can only be fitted with Sram components. Create a walled garden and extract monopoly rents (e.g. via subscription).

This is not yet it, but i'd bet its a tile in the groundwork.
  • 4921
 @Ttimer: Not sure where you get this idea. UDH is freely shared with anyone who wants to use it and works with all brands. SRAM made a solid wireless shifting platform but it was frame makers who decided (in some cases) to make frames that are wireless only. Honestly Shimano seems like a worse player in this regard, e.g. refusing to allow SRAM’s computer (Hammerhead) to communicate with Di2 shifters even though all other computers can.
  • 192
 @dantecusolito: according to some freinds of freinds of freinds (lame stretch i know) sram tested wireless brakes but never used them because of lack of lever feel. No idea how accurate this info is so take it as a grain of salt for your food for thought. curious if brake by wire tech will become more possible as servo technology improves
  • 1313
 @Drew-O: And now Shimano cannot use direct mount like Transmission does ...
  • 104
 @mior: Blake on GMBN made his own (sketchy) version of wireless brakes.
  • 20
 indeed the universal bicycle
  • 3744
flag zyx8910 (Jan 8, 2025 at 7:15) (Below Threshold)
 @Drew-O: the only thing cool about shimano right now is their fishing catalog.
  • 30
 @mior: my 2019 Honda hybrid has an electric brake booster and a separate "brake operating simulator" that regulates the pedal feel regardless of high voltage battery charge status. I can't imagine conti or bosch don't have something cooking with their cargo bike ABS systems that could use servos to actuate the brake master cylinders and simulate feedback at the lever, it's in theory just a smaller design...and they could integrate those assemblies into the handlebar or top tube assembly so you have a truly wireless cockpit

the horror!
  • 3634
 @zyx8910: always go shimano over sram. I would expect sram to pay me if they want product testing to be done by the public
  • 262
 After years of frame manufacturers regularly failing to produce (or qc & post-process) geometrically sound brake mounts... Sram is probably just trying to minimize caliper misalignment in their own way.

Just like they minimize varying hanger deflection caused by the leverage of their massive derailleur.
  • 62
 @mior: can’t spell friend though
  • 182
 It will be a brake caliper and mount all in one. It will allow the caliper design to change in a way that could not only increase the power but shave weight all in one shot.
  • 10
 Abs.
  • 244
 @Drew-O: I honestly don't understand why you are being down voted. Anyone can use UDH, even Shimano.

Shimano can even use XD drivers, but in their infinite wisdom chose to create a new standard.

I have Shimano on several of my bikes (rode my GRX bike to work today), but I don't understand everyone's crap take is on UDH.
  • 13
 exactly. UDH was for the AXS. i bet you its either a 13 spd or a gearbox unit
  • 117
 @iloveloam323: blame the american school system
  • 110
 @winko: IF IT BLEEDS, WE CAN KILL IT
  • 91
 @Ttimer: To be fair the UDH does more than just encourage frame manufactures to spec SRAM, it also limits the number or different derailleur hangers on the market. Also nothing about the UDH hanger is making you bolt a SRAM mech to it, just performs as a standard hanger.

Let us not forget that SRAM isn't the first to do direct mount rear mechs, as Shimano was there long before SRAM, every component group wants OEM's to spec their parts vs. the others so no real surprise there.
  • 295
 @Quebracho: What you're saying is somewhat true. The reason behind the UDH and then Transmission was that SRAM engineers where sick of creating a derailleur that worked so well when setup correctly and maintained correctly only to be thwarted by riders who where not capable of keeping the derailleur perfectly set-up, or set up properly in the first place... and then complain about performance that was their own fault.

When you follow the correct steps to setup transmission... it's literally set and forget. SRAM took the magical guesswork out of set-up and maintenance so the derailleur always "just works".

So you may be right about this as well. Seeing how well their UDH to Transmission project worked out. They are probably looking at doing something similar with brakes, take out the variability of each bike makers ability to properly manufacturer and align a brake mount... and you can probably make a brake with much tighter manufacturing tolerances that doesn't have to account for so much variability and make setting up the "perfect" brake much simpler.

And manufacturers love it. It was actually quite a significant cost savings to not have to make or have made, hangers, and potentially different hangers for each bike model. Instead they just buy a shit ton of cheap UDH's (even less if the bike is being shipped with transmission) and then customers can find them in shops if needed so manufacturers don't even have to make or provide spares. Multiplied across thousands of bikes, that's a lot of money.

So, not having to engineer and manufacture brake mounts would be another significant cost savings when multiplied against thousands and thousands of bikes.
  • 30
 @scrawnydog: this for sure. And you know what? I’d love it
  • 230
 @mior: the freind of my freind is my enema
  • 32
 @mior: I’m still in the American school system. And it’s gotten worse. I can’t spell without autocorrect on
  • 60
 @iloveloam323: so is me
  • 91
 @zyx8910: except that now you can have a lot of bikes XT equipped at a fair price. Now if the only factor is blingness you can go with XX sl, but if you're more interested in mountain biking and you like replace a derailleur for 60 bucks Shimano catalog is still cool or at least functional. Bonus for braking brakes.
  • 60
 @dantecusolito: the bluetooth device is connecteda successfully.
  • 50
 @danctm: the fact that bluetooth lady is not on axs is the only reason i havent bought it
  • 99
 Generally you need to have a good idea to build a moat around it with intellectual property. SRAM brakes are the worst option around, from Mavens all the way down to Level T's. There are so many better options from TRP, Hayes, Hope, and even Shimano.
  • 34
 I saw this and thought precisely the same thing.

"You can trust us, it's for XYZ benefit and means your brakes will always fit without any adaptors"

Nah, I don't think so.
  • 31
 @islandforlife:

That is fair. Regarding poor shifting performance, I always advise looking at hangers and housing. Not a new derailleur because the old one is "probably worn". In many other cases component manufacturers often suffer bad rep. while the actual fault is on the frame side.

Having said that SRAM isn't innocent. Their first generation of SX Eagle was impossible to set up to our shop standard because of the slop. Funnily enough most of the slop comes from the attachment bolt which would be so easy to address on SRAM side. And I took a dab at SRAM cos while I prefer much of their functionality, their quality left me in anger many a time.

And yes, UBM would definitely make frame manufacturing cheaper and less prone to f..k up. While I doubt this will translate into cheaper frames. As you pointed out, at least half of the benefit should each the shops and users (as with UDH).

I just wanted to hint at the actual motivation for inventing this as well as general poor tolerance adherence in bicycle product manufacturing. Yes, things can be designed in a way that allows less error such as this. But they can also be produced to a higher standard especially bearing the price and certain marketing claims in mind.
  • 48
flag nickmalysh (Jan 8, 2025 at 11:41) (Below Threshold)
 there are no known disadvantages in UDH, transmission is superior drivetrain from performance point of view. for recreational use there still mechanical gx on the market
  • 214
 @nickmalysh: Other than shifting slow as shit, costing four figures, and weighing way more than any mechanical drivetrain, Transmission has no known disadvantages.
  • 22
 @lkubica: Shimano could use direct mount, they choose not to. I wish they would in a mechiancal option so I would have Shimano drivetrain options while using the superior Direct Mount/UDH interface. I have little interest in wireless/electronic shifting and the only higher end options with cable are Shimano and some extraordinarily expensive boutique brands. One major reason I don't want to go wireless/electronic is cost.
  • 47
 @fentoncrackshell UDH do not poses any disadvantage.

Price of transmission if not disadvantage since there cheaper option on the market and u are not forced to use id, also complete bikes with transmission reasonably priced.

I'm not certainly sure about "slow" shifts as it shifts in/on specific position and it will depends on how fast u pedal or rotate cogs to be in right position
  • 10
 …
  • 20
 @nickmalysh: Where I live you can only get GX for medical use.
  • 10
 @lkubica: the shimano group that will fit UDH type frames will in a couple of weeks…I see only good in this and it was just very well player by Sram.
  • 30
 @GrundleJ: shimano could use direct mount, IF they find a way around the patents that SRAM has on its transmission derailleurs. The dropout itself can be manufactured by any bike brand, but the derailleur will have to carefully find ways to attach that SRAM hasn't included in its patent.
  • 60
 @nickmalysh: eh it kinda sucks that it took away flip chips for chainstay length adjustment
  • 10
 @KolaPanda: will it take them away or just make them more complicated
  • 30
 I'm calling it now for brake power meters. They'll simply switch out this flexy piece with one that's got batteries and sensors in it to measure brake force. They found another place that needs a battery.
  • 42
 @nickmalysh: UDH is overcomplicated solution to unexisting problem which also adds a few more unnecessary failure points to the system. Just like almost everything from SRAM.
  • 10
 @mior: I would imagine part of the drawback to wireless brakes, in addition to lever feel (though that could be simulated) would be the size of batteries required to power this system. Brakes create a ton of heat, and likely need larger batteries at the caliper due to the forces required. I'm not holding my breath for something quite as revolutionary as T-type, though I've been proven wrong plenty of times in my life.
  • 11
 @Dougal-SC: You don't actually want flexy in a power meter, but yeah hopefully more options for people to chose to add brake sensors.
  • 11
 @carrottread: UDH as a frame design choice allows removing the derailleur hanger (ie. Transmission), and so removes complication and failure points...
  • 10
 @mior: you'd need a motor to mimic the feedback to you. Without this, it's only a spring.
  • 20
 @sweatytechie: load cells require flex.

Wireless brakes are never gonna happen. Brakes must work in a power fail situation.
  • 10
 @dantecusolito: and nobody is stopping us
  • 20
 @fabwizard: absolutely. Direct incorporation of a rotation sensor at the hub/axle/rotor.
  • 11
 A move away from the 74mm post mount standard I guarantee. Calipers are getting bigger and bigger and barely fit between the posts as it is.
  • 11
 @mior: i had a mate whos brother rides for sram... idk if it was sram or not that tested it but i've heard that apparantley brakes can function fine... but its the riders mentral aspect of not having something physicalley connect from the levers to the caliper meant it was really hard for them to ride it
  • 10
 @eshaysrus: despite the mod badge, I really don't have any industry connection through PB, an this is a personal anecdote through the grapevine, I heard the same thing, that sram tested and decided it was too weird, and riders missed the feedback through the levers.
  • 10
 @shmoodiver: Then Lewis and Hope couldn't sell 6 pot calipers.
  • 10
 Well, this looks odly similar with a torque arm. Is sram trying to get a geared hub with motor in the works?
  • 10412
 This is pretty sweet for smaller frame manufacturers, making post mounts correctly requires very well calibrated jigs, and not always it comes straight. Props to SRAM.
  • 70
 Paving the way for a UBM brake caliper to get rid of the post mount, although they'll have to come up with somthing for side to side adjustment, maybe a floating caliper like cars?
  • 252
 Why are sram wanting to do this. Whats in it for them. It’s not to make life easier for people to know where to put brake mounts on a frame
  • 4613
 The mountain bike community: We want adjustable chainstay flip-chips to be standard on all bikes

SRAM: Nope
  • 262
 @chriskneeland: If the brake is concentric around the axle. That means the brake position moves with the axle position. Doesn't this actually allow for adjustable chainstays?
  • 132
 @chriskneeland: Maybe the opposite is true, flip-chips will be easier to design since this will allow to move the brake mount with the axle. This would also explain why the chain stay mount is so wide.
  • 81
 @mitchbike: I'm no engineer but looking at the way it threads into the chainstay, the flip chips would have to be massive to accept it. The same reason why the UDH prohibits adjustable chainstays on the drive side.
  • 82
 It doesn't seem like SRAM has done anything new here? My Scott has the same system, except instead of the thread on the axle and pinch bolt on the stay, it's a friction fit for both (which is arguably a better design with fewer pieces and easier to install). Also doesn't seem really different than the examples in the article above.

If it's a Trojan horse for anything, my bet is a brake ace clone
  • 41
 @chrismac70: I mean if they get to sell an extra $10 part for every bike (price entirely made up) that seems like it would be a nice profit
  • 20
 @chriskneeland: if you look at the Trek Stranglehold droupouts from several years ago, it was basically this. It allows for chainstay adjustment for single speed applications. It had the brake mount attached to the chainstay, not seatstay and used a bolt to secure it to a slot in the chainstay for adjustability. Those also used a USD style dropout on the driveside. The biggest problem with the Stranglehold system was keeping it tight it was always loosing up and creaking. My Farley fat bike has them.
  • 31
 @mtmc99: You already need to buy a brake adapter when you install a brake. (unless your frame happens to be direct mount for your rotor size of choice)

How is this any different?
  • 72
 @chrismac70: their hopes are to eventually mold us all into the exact same rider.....the universal bicycle rider that is spoon fed stuff without questioning
  • 24
 @mitchbike: So this is to fix the problem sram created with transmission. Why they couldn’t figure this out before launching it on the public is a mystery
  • 11
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: Ya that was a horrible system. It struggled on single speed commuter bikes. There's no way it would survive on an enduro or DH bike.
  • 20
 @theoskar57

Just a note: large manufacturers are just as guilty. Post mounts or flat mounts out of spec are all too common.
  • 30
 It's the small manufacturers (small enough to be paying attention to every frame) who are getting it right most of the time. Brake mount alignment and fit/finish is often poor for more mass produced factory frames.
  • 20
 @privateer-wheels: Then again they'd still have to buy these mounts from Paragon or a similar company. It typically isn't their own work. Either way, it may make it easier for smaller manufacturers to produce frames now, even with adjustable chainstays whilst keeping everything aligned. I just hope it doesn't make the alternatives obsolete. For instance I think Cotic really needs the IS brake mount standard for their suspension design. I personally still prefer the IS standard anyway.
  • 33
 @chrismac70: If SRAM owns the rights to the technology, everyone who uses it would have to pay SRAM. They help the bike frame manufacturing and benefit from it. As far as their future endeavors I have no idea.
  • 10
 @Nobble: it’s not as far as I can tell. Was just pointing out SRAMs benefit for making this standard
  • 20
 @chriskneeland:actually totally incorrect. I have a Revel Big Iron V2 titanium fat bike that has Paragon Machine Works adjustable sliders and a UDH. It is an excellent set up. Obviously there is chain length to consider but I can set it up for winter single track riding (slightly shorter wheel base/ chain stay length) or slightly longer for more stability when touring/ bike packing. However to be honest, like with a lot of adjustable features, once it is set up at a good length for 95% of my riding it does not get touched and actually then just becomes one more thing that could become loose and one more thing to check over on the frame.
  • 33
 @chrismac70: The reason behind the UDH and then Transmission was that SRAM engineers where sick of creating a derailleur that worked so well when setup correctly and maintained correctly only to be thwarted by riders who where not capable of keeping the derailleur perfectly set-up, or set up properly in the first place... and then complain about performance that was their own fault.

When you follow the correct steps to setup transmission... it's literally set and forget. SRAM took the magical guesswork out of set-up and maintenance so the derailleur always "just works".

Seeing how well their UDH to Transmission project worked out. They are probably looking at doing something similar with brakes, take out the variability of each bike makers ability to properly manufacture and align a brake mount... and you can probably make a brake with much tighter manufacturing tolerances and/or some kind of novel design, that doesn't have to account for so much variability and make setting up the "perfect" brake much simpler.

And manufacturers love it. It was actually quite a significant cost savings to not have to make or have made, hangers, and potentially different hangers for each bike model. Instead they just buy a shit ton of cheap UDH's (even less if the bike is being shipped with transmission) and then customers can find them in shops if needed so manufacturers don't even have to make or provide spares. Multiplied across thousands of bikes, that's a lot of money.

So, not having to engineer and manufacture brake mounts would be another significant cost savings when multiplied against thousands and thousands of bikes
  • 11
 @andrewbikeguide: Again, a single speed hard tail winter fat bike and an enduro race bike are two different animals. You know what isn't prone to loosen and require regular retightening? thru axles.
  • 42
 @islandforlife: Are you reciting SRAM copy directly? This is a false narrative. Plenty of smaller brands hate it because they lose freedom in dropout design.
  • 10
 @chrismac70: u can have more rigging caliper/mount interface for improvement performance of sram brakes, also the following interface can improve performance of bikes with level / guide / code brakes that are subpar to competitors
  • 20
 @fentoncrackshell: Astroturfing.
  • 10
 @privateer-wheels: this is true, most of them get it right, the thing is that it just cost a lot of money and effort to get it right, speaking from experience, and when you have such small batch of bikes you can quality control them (and also you have pride in what you make. Out of 21 “big brand” bikes that I’ve owned, 3 of them had (and have) severe misalignment.
  • 30
 @chrismac70: SRAM are doing this to make frame manufactures to change their frame designs so they have to use SRAM components (there is most probably some sweetner deal in their on OEM groupsets), then making sure the purchasers of these bikes have to keep using SRAM components.
My Opinion - Though i am sure that SRAM will tout "XX%" improvement in this and "XX%" improvement in this other area and the standard change will be justified.
  • 20
 @theoskar57: Precisely why I own not one, but two disc brake facing tool sets, to ensure alignment. They are dang expensive but almost necessary.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: lol not how that works
  • 10
 @bigmeatpete420: If not, I'll believe it when I see it.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: the UDH is around 18mm instead of 12mm for the axle alone, so you only need flip chips to be 6mm bigger, i'm sure frames can find that space if they want adjustable chainstays, it's hardly massive!
  • 21
 @chrismac70: This does have huge advantages for the consumer. Like the UDH which means finding a Hangar for my current bike is a doddle, on my previous bike I ordered the wrong hanger that I waited 3 weeks to come from another country. If it also means the bike can work with future derailleurs, so this bike can be upgraded.

If a bike has these mounts and a new better brake mount system is introduced you'd be able to retrofit to any bike with this standard. Even simply getting rid of the adaptors between the bike and the caliper means less room for malalignment.
  • 10
 @Tristanssid: why would there be a need for yet another brake standard? We’ve already been through four and settled on 51mm post mount pretty much 15 yrs ago. The only advantage to this would be the ability to swap between 51mm post and road flat mount, which is only useful on XC and gravel bikes where someone may want to swap back and forth for some dumb reason. The limitations I see are pivot location, and the very real potential for SRAM to release proprietary brakes that only fit UBM bikes. So, if you decide to buy a non-UBM frame or want a different brand of brake you have to buy more BS to make it all compatible.
  • 10
 @headset-apologist: of course it's not new, it's exactly how a coaster brake attaches! Plus those ancient a2z IS disc adaptors.

Blows my mind that you can patent a variation on a theme like you just invented the wheel.
  • 11
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: This doesn't try to replace the post mount; the pictures in the article are of a post mount. PM, IS, Flat, integrated to the caliper would all work with this.
FYI: IS is 51mm. PM is 74mm...well 74.2, or 74.17 and on a path of 60 degrees, or 57 degrees. :/ Standard? The original PM spec isn't a standard followed by all manufacturers and there are a bunch of specs that conflict, especially as larger rotors got added. SRAM did their best to add 203 and 223 rotor sizes to their spec, but that means breaking from their own standard to accomodate for how others in the market implemented them (203mm mounts are so frustrating)
  • 451
 It's a trap. Next this will allow them to switch the UDH to the left an the brake mount on the right! Then bam... LEFT HAND DRIVE BIKES!!!!
  • 80
 Interestingly, this was already done on track bikes. As track riders always race anti-clockwise, swapping the drivetrain from the right side to left flips the side of aerodynamic drag to actually improve lefthand cornering.
  • 50
 @felimocl: been done on street BMX bikes for decades
  • 30
 @bman33: true story my friend at the BMX shop I worked at made the first LSD hubs. Called the EMO hub. "everything made opposite" Not long after Haro came out with LSD bikes.
  • 280
 Shame it’s not BUM - Brake Universal Mount. Much more memorable
  • 233
 Didn't we do this in the early 00's with ISO mounts? I have to tip my hat to the big manufacturers though, because they are very creative at finding new ways to take our money.
  • 10
 2000 bought us both IS mounts and hayes published their 74mm post mounts and 6 bolt hub mount which the industry has fully adopted.
  • 130
 Although the term "universal" is mentioned in the text, the brake doesn't seem as diverse and bizarre as the hanger before the introduction of UDH. Instead, it seems more like a solution to other problems, rather than being truly universal.
  • 30
 The example shows the brake mount connecting to the frame at the dropout and on the seat stay. This is what frames would need to be designed for. It also shows a standard post mount for the caliper to bolt onto...but that could be changed without requiring any changes to the frame (or hub / rotor) to absolutely any way of getting a brake on the bike. You could make an IS mount, a PM mount for a larger rotor, anything custom, or event a caliper integrated with the mount. So, universal.
  • 20
 @sweatytechie: Yes, you're right. A universal solution on the manufacturing side is one approach. I spent some time observing, and it seems that it can reduce precision control and manufacturing costs. At the same time, using the axle-based force transmission method is more suitable for high-strength and larger brake discs. In any case, this is a good thing. I also have a sense that at some point in the future, SRAM will release a direct-mount brake compatible with this system.
  • 30
 Btw, what happens if there is a pivot between both points of contact - for example 4bar like kona? I know the movement of this pivot is minimal but that might still limit frame design...
  • 39
flag chrismac70 FL (Jan 8, 2025 at 7:25) (Below Threshold)
 Given how many different versions of the udh there are there is no such thing as universal
  • 70
 @chrismac70: The "Universal Derailleur Hanger" (UDH) is just that. It's a universal single design that fits on every bike (that is designed for it). There are not "many different versions". The UDH was designed specifically to get rid of the old hanger system of which there were innumerable different versions.

tinyurl.com/mawhc5he
  • 20
 @winko: this definitely limits frame design. Just like UDH does (but this is even worse due to 2 contact points a considerable distance apart). Having the mount for any bike isn't what makes it universal, it's having the bike accept any mount with this interface. Just like the UDH doesn't universally fit every bike, every UDH bike accepts the UDH hanger (yes, duplicate "hanger" because the Universal Derailleur Hanger design is only partly about a specific hanger, partly about not needing a hanger, and totally about the dropout design) or Transmission or whatever else bolts onto the drive side dropout with the UDH interface.
  • 10
 My other comment had a lot more technical details, but it looks like the mods deleted the comment it was in reply to Frown
  • 20
 @islandforlife: I understand UDH because breaking derailleur hangers is a relatively common occurence.

However breaking brake mounts? I have never seen that.
  • 11
 @opignonlibre: You can only understand UDH when you think about how it wasn't for a standard hanger, it was about a standard dropout design for a "it just works" Transmission. Easy to replace hangers is a bonus.
  • 30
 @sweatytechie: the thing is so far traditionnal hangers have also been a "it just works" solution to me. I click on the trigger or turn the gripshift, chain goes from one cog to another.

I am not sure how more "it just works it can be" and setting up a derailleur correctlt is not rocket science.
  • 11
 @opignonlibre: UDH wasn't created to stop breakage of derailleur hangers, it was created to get frame manufacturer's to make all their frames in such a way that they would be able to accept SRAM's direct mount Transmission system. SRAM's direct mount Transmission system was created because it is a much more robust and foolproof drivetrain than previous systems that use hangers. SRAM engineers got sick and tired of meticulously designing exceptionally well performing drivetrains that were too easily messed up by poor calibration or poor maintenance or an errant rock strike and having owners complain about things that were out of SRAM's control. When you follow the steps to set up a direct mount Transmission system properly, it is essentially "set and forget" and has a much better chance of staying perfectly set up for much longer.
  • 238
 Proprietary frames for sram brakes only incoming!
  • 148
 true. UDH is only compatible with Sram rear mechs too...
  • 31
 @vikoszekely: UDH not, but the direct mount interface after you remove the UDH is SRAM only...
  • 51
 @vikoszekely: It is when companies seal off the shifter cable holes!
  • 40
 @lkubica: if I remove the derailleur hanger on any bike it becomes single speed only.
  • 101
 @vikoszekely: No... the "Universal Derailleur Hanger" is compatible with all rear mechs. It's just a hanger.. it's the frame's dropout construction that had to be slightly adjusted to accommodate UDH's.

With how many upvotes your comment got, it seems a lot of people really don't understand UDH's...wow.
  • 40
 @islandforlife: I'm pretty sure that was a bit of sarcasm you missed there.
  • 30
 @Spencermon: Haha, ya probably... internet sarcasm is so easily missed...
  • 40
 "SRAM brakes only..." I just threw up a bit.
  • 130
 Trojan Brake Mount.

What have they got coming next???
  • 101
 They are basically going to have the whole rear end of the bike patented. The UDH on the drive side and this on the other. They have something in the works. We are already seeing bikes not having any holes for cables to be run. I really wonder what they are up to?
  • 142
 Oh good, something else that can creak at the rear hub.
  • 20
 @noapathy Haha!
  • 114
 Sram got sick of pinkbikers incorrectly aligning their callipers and complaining about spongy brakes in the comments so they decided to do it for them. Seriously though all jokes aside the previous design was crap. We don’t need adjustments because most people will get it wrong and brake won’t perform properly. The calliper should just bolt on like the first generation Hope frame. There’s no need for adjustment at the calliper bolts.
  • 30
 Aside from being set up wrong, I guess flexy frames are likely to cause pistons to be pushed back, causing sponginess and inconsistent lever pull... axle mount might stiffen that up?
  • 10
 @pbuser2299: if your rotor isn’t perfectly straight and your calliper isn’t perfectly centred over your straight rotor on of the pistons will hit the brake surface before the others and that spongy feeling is the rotor flexing but yeah the rear end of your bike flexing contributes as well and usually the reason you have to realign your calliper. The rear brake is way more prone to running out of line than the front due to the tiny axel and all your weight going through the back wheel. I hardly ever has to realign my front brake.
  • 60
 Where I used to work designing medical equipment we spent a lot of time reducing the number of adjustments for the install technician and user because more often than not the adjustements were not done correctely and the assemblies worked worse. If at all possible it is best have something that just bolts on and works without adjustment. Sadly, the average tech or user just doesn't have the time or skill to follow a complicated install. Many of us just do the bare minimum. I can only imagine how many warantee requests Shimano and SRAM get for derailleurs that don't work that turn out to be incorrect B-tension adjustments or bent hangers. Aligning derailleurs and brakes to the axle seems like a much smarter way than to a derailleur hanger and frame brake mount.
  • 21
 @jonemyers: My first reaction was, "oh no, not another standard". After reading the article, I realized that this could actually solve an existing problem and be a good idea.
  • 10
 This patent will only make sense if they can get rid of the postmount bolts, so the patent drawings don't reveal the real plan.
  • 20
 Trouble is to remove the post mount adjustment you have to rely on hub manufacturers getting thier tolerances perfect for the distance from the end cap to the disc, i suspect that wont happen so there's always going to be a need for some side to side adjustment, i think Sram will do this by building in a floating brake caliper to this new standard mount.
  • 10
 @maglor: expecting frame and hub manufacturers to meet tolerances is the absolute bare minimum we can expect for how much they’re charging.
  • 60
 @thenotoriousmic: ever heard of tolerance stack, there's probably at least 10 different sizes between the hub, frame, disc and caliper that add up for the disc to align with the caliper, it doesn't take much for them to be out by enough to add up and make you disc rub, thats why post mount has side to side adjustment. Bike's might not feel cheap but when you consider how much manufacturing goes into one it's honestly a mircle they cost what they do, almost entirely thanks to cheap eastern labour to be honest.
  • 13
 @maglor: haha stop being silly. You might accept sloppy workmanship but I certainly wouldn’t. You honestly think it’s difficult to align a rotor and a calliper then you’ve have the wool pulled right over your eyes. Tolerance stack on a disk brake… pull the other one.
  • 10
 ..
  • 90
 Shimano has a similar application US 2024/0182133...
patents.google.com/patent/US20240182133A1/en?oq=us20240182133
  • 20
 Damn its literally identical isn't it?
  • 70
 How did they get the patent when Shimano is applying for the same thing, and it has already be implemented at least twice by bike manufacturers as shown in the article.
  • 60
 @Balgaroth: Srams application was filed before Shimano's, and the claims of the Sram patent are fairly narrow (i.e., specific). The only thing that matters from an enforcement and patentability standpoint are the claims. Patent applications are mostly full of known stuff to support the improvement/invention.
  • 20
 @Balgaroth: They make slight tweaks to existing designs and call it "new". SRAM's design has very likely been designed to not be *exactly* like other attempts so that they are able to get the patent. Note that this doesn't mean it's the most optimal design.
  • 50
 @vitaflo: Right, what's often overlooked is that just because you have a patent on something, doesn't mean you can't infringe someone else's. If a design is entirely the same and only tweaked to include a new feature, the claims protect the improvement, but don't protect you from infringing a patent covering the design you improved.
  • 20
 The craziest part of that Shimano patent is figure #2/image #3. That sure looks like an XD driver on on the hub. It does not mean that Shimano will be adopting the XD interface, but Shimano could have chosen any driver for the example image, including HG.
  • 60
 I'm no IP attorney, but I thought you couldn't patent something if another entity already made it. Doesn't Ghost's prior art void this patent?
  • 110
 @barp: I'm a patent attorney. I haven't studied Ghosts design, or any of the prior art, but the focus is only on the claims. The claims define the scope of protection on the design and are typically focused on a certain portion of the design as a whole. While we would love to obtain a patent that broad (and it's our goal), the prior art usually won't allow it.

What is confusing is that people usually focus on the patent as a whole, which of course makes it look Sram is trying to monopolize the design in general. In reality is that what is covered is much, much narrower.
  • 30
 @WValet: Are you saying I could patent anything that already exists, if I merely make a new claim about its functionality? Surely that can't be it.
  • 120
 @barp: Nah, the patent protection doesn't cover the existing device, only the new, novel, and non-obvious improvements. In fact, a common strategy for smaller companies is to just manufacture and sell a product that is covered by an expired patent to avoid any potential infringement issues (hiding behind the prior art).

After taking a look at the Sram patent, the novelty of the design covered in claim 8 is how the bracket is coupled to the seat stay. In this case claim 8 specifically requires the opening 422 at the top of the bracket, the gap 506 (the split clamp looking part), the bolt to tighten the split clamp part, and the post 423 that is used to fasten the bracket to the seat stay. There is more than that, but you can see how specific claims can get. Design a part without having some of those things at all and it might (EMPHASIS ON MIGHT) be possible to avoid infringement (NOT LEGAL ADVICE SRAM DON'T SUE ME!).

What will really piss you off is that a thing called "new-use patents" exists and is used by big pharma to protect the use of the old compound in a new way. However, the patent will only protect the way or how the old compound is used, not the compound itself or being used in any other way than specified in the claims. It's very, very narrow.
  • 60
 @WValet: appreciate someone who knows WTF they are talking about contributing. Thanks for taking the time.
  • 30
 @Hieronymus: You bet!
  • 10
 @nnowak: shimano had similar to xd design way before to accommodate 9t, look and canfields bikes that adopted for mtb
  • 10
 Shimano version is a far stiffer design.

Same fitment problems and what's in it for shimano? They don't need brake force meters!
  • 21
 As @WValet points out, this patent is really just about how to attach a brake mount to the frame. All of the benefits and different use-cases for having this style of mount are almost meaningless in relation to SRAM being awarded this patent. But, that one factor is also the only point that really matters to the consumer. That's the "standard" part. How are bike frames built to work with different manufacturers components.
If SRAM brings this to market then they do the work convincing the bike manufacturers to get on board and they manufacturer the mounts to work with the existing brake mount standards. As a consumer we get to buy a new bike that works with our old brakes, while also allowing for new developments. Your bike may not have any SRAM components. SRAM gets to sell the mounts and the licence to anyone wanting to make their own, but that will have minimal impact on you if you buy a bike with this and a PM adapter.
SRAM then eventually releases a caliper with it's own mounting system with much better tolerances when changing rotor sizes, and a brake sensor mount (although that's waiting for a patent that takes the ideas already presented here...).
  • 115
 I usually prefer Shimano parts, but SRAM’s universal/open standards have been a net positive. UDH is better. DUB is fine. A better engineered and more consistent brake mount sounds okay to me.
  • 106
 DUB is not fine, as an idea it's fine but execution is so poor, you need a huge breaker bar to get them off, then the BBs don't last 5 mins, i've had 2 sieze up in the last year (one lasted just 3 months) which you can't always tell as the axle just starts spinning in the bearing which wears the soft aluminium axle to the point it's scrap, then there's the plastic lock ring which is always coming loose or breaking, needless to say i'm now back on Shimano's 24mm hollowtech setup which is bulletproof, why did we ever try and make 30mm or DUB work, shaves a few grams but isn't fit for purpose in my experiance, Sram should of stuck with GXP.
  • 30
 @maglor: did someone say GXP??? Big Grin
  • 30
 @Artikay13: You mean the spindle that’s kinda 24mm but kinda not?
  • 10
 Xd, boost, match maker, list go on. Not saying components are superior, however currently entire ecosystem are far superior to others
  • 11
 @maglor: it is universal crank interface across all BB design, allowing manufacturers spec anything from budget to top of the line from sram ecosystem and mix and match

The whole eagle saga is about how easy manufacturers or products managers to spec bikes to meet budget needs for consumers (90% buys complete based on budget)

And sram nx shifter for exmple performs almost same as gx xx1 , etc, same goes for other components.

Match maker backward compatible for last 7 years? For any od sram brakes / shifters and it is bad ass and sleek. Same with chainring interface, etc etc etc

It is like u can install 90% of aps on iphone from 7 years ago same as newone and look and feel will be same
  • 50
 @nickmalysh: I'll agree matchmaker works well and is only one version rather than several i-specs from shimano BUT what part of 24mm hollowtech axles isn't compatible across all of shimano's range? They all use it and have done for much longer than DUB or 30mm has been around from SRAM, and here's the important bit, its reliable, also SRAM just chaged its chainring interface to the 8 bolt one so that's not very compatible freindly anymore. I'm not really picking on sram for trying to standardise, its more for choosing compatability across all BB types over good engineering (there's always compromises when trying to cover all scenarios) to the point the product doesn't do the job reliably which affects alot of riders negatively as so many bikes are speced with it.
  • 10
 @maglor: As a product manager (not a rider) even as a customer, it is a straight forward:
- to have Eagle and all cross compatible, or eagle transmission and have same
- it is required quite of an effort for Shimano ecosystem, since you have 11/12 and different cages, and specs and so and so on and so on

so when u need to have $x000 bike, u can easily swap 1 component for another cheaper component without need to trigger multiple component / entire groupset swap.

I'm not sayin 24 better then 28.99 or vise versa in term of performance,
I have bikes with both ecosystems now, and do prefer sram more for reason mentioned above.

I do not have bike with transmission, however since sprocket of transmission compatible with trasmission only , it should be straight forward with transmission ecosystem as well
  • 80
 They could call this, and bear with me, the "international standard" brake mount.
  • 92
 New standards are always a Boost...
  • 70
 Will it be available in 203mm ?!?!?
  • 52
 Doubt it, my friend. This is SRAM exerting further control over the component market by excluding 203mm rotors - which almost every other brand uses.
  • 133
 @AndrewHornor: or just buy 1.5mm washers and stick those under your brake caliper.

203 is silly anyways, wouldn't be sad in the least if it goes away.
  • 40
 @DServy: yes, it's an easy problem to solve. And I like the metric system and nice round numbers too... But making a new size absurdly close to an existing one, that was a calculated move and I resent it.

The PM adapter to go from 180 to 200 isn't even the same as the one to go from 200 to 220.
  • 40
 PS. Was meant tongue in cheek… 203 is a stupid concept. It should die off. Even though I have some bikes with 203 rotors too
  • 50
 202.99 only
  • 21
 SRAM is totally right to avoid 203mm. 203 post mounts is more than silly, it's done wrong. Properly stupid. The rotor may simply be 3mm larger, but the position of the post mounts doesn't sit in alignment with the path of 140-160-180-200-220 mounts.

@AndrewHornor absolutely a 180-200 and 200-220 adapter aren't the same. 160-180 and 180-200 should be different too, but at that size the angle change is small enough to generally be within tolerance of what the caliper can handle. The caliper sits at an angle to where it sits over the rotor, so a correct fitting adapter adjusts for that change of angle across sizes. This is also why adding 1.5mm of washers won't work the same for 200-203 and 220-223.
  • 10
 @sweatytechie: thanks for your articulate response. There's still something I don't quite understand: what is it that's better about the path of 20mm increments? Wouldn't points at +23 and +17 mm still sit on the exact same curve, just at odd spacing along its length? Explain it like I've had 20 years to forget high school math...
  • 22
 @AndrewHornor: there is nothing better about 20mm increments. You're simply getting sram marketing manuals.

Sram is trying to own all the standards by changing them all.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: Don't you have some suspension to be dogmatic about on some other forum? Doesn't SRAM licensees UDH for free?

www.universalderailleurhanger.com

Seems like a whole lot of engineering capital to give away for free to "own the standards"
  • 10
 @DServy: Letting someone license a proprietary mount design isn't as benevolent as you imagine.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: Still a hell of a lot better than misaligned brake post mounts and the sea of bespoke derailleur hangers.
  • 10
 @DServy: I haven't found a misaligned brake mount since a specialized shark fin back in 2000. All my bikes have been perfectly fine and those machining mounts are causing misalignment. I've never broken a hanger either but always had a spare for each bike.
  • 40
 If I can’t use a DOPE floating caliper link on it I don’t want it. Especially if it can’t be used on a single pivot/faux bar. Why not take advantage and go all in with a floating caliper.
  • 71
 Unlike a $12 adapter, changing rotor sizes will now cost $50 for a new mount.
  • 41
 Here's the Trojan horse: This mount will work together with a flip chip to adjust the chain stay length. SRAM will design a patented caliper that will work with the slight rotation that is introduced when the axle is moved> all frames that use this will need SRAM brakes.
  • 10
 Actually genius for flip clip bikes
  • 85
 I'll take a welded on brake mount any day of the week. Something bolted in always has a chance of coming loose and rattling. Yes this might solve some small scale manufacturing woes but from a consumer standpoint I don't want this.
  • 71
 you still screw the calliper to the mount!
Frames once came (still do) with mounts that are like this but with 2 screws)
  • 33
 @betsie: this still adds to the total bolts needed to hold a brake caliper
  • 31
 @Theukranian: yeah, it does, I have only ever had one come off once and that was user error.
Do you use centre lock rotors too to?
I still have a large bullmoose stem at home that reduced the bolts down to 2 for my stem. Then there was the/is the Rental stems that come lose with less bolts.
  • 11
 Even merida who arguably have the best alloy frames dont use welded on brake mounts...
  • 50
 here come the integrated brake mount and rear axle sensors to feed into flight attendant.
  • 10
 That's my guess too. I was also wondering if maybe the bolts for Postmount gets too narrow for really big brakes like the Maven or potentially bigger packages (ABS?). Could be another reason they are aiming for a different standard.
  • 20
 Or maybe a speed sensor between the brake mount and rotor for e-bike motors.
  • 10
 Nailed it. This will enable sensing brake torque in a very straightforward fashion. Throw a bearing in that concentric mount and some strain gauges, a sandwiched force sensing resistor, or other thing I can't think at this moment for the mount at the seat stay and boom, applied braking force measured directly via the caliper mounting bracket. You could use this for condition monitoring (are my pads bedded in? worn out?), feedback into active suspension, ebike motor control, and/or ABS or other more fancy traction control schemes with actuated brakes. I dream of the day I will be able to use all 10 of my fingers to hold onto the grips while going downhill and get rid of my brake levers cluttering the cockpit!
  • 60
 It's already on the druid V2. Works well!
  • 10
 Very niche, but it's also on the actofive p-train and i-train
  • 40
 Interesting that they develop a frame solution that "improves braking" but don't apply it to the fork that where they have all in hand.
  • 20
 Some advantages, but rules out not just faux bar, anything with a flex stay, but also or Trek ABP (or split pivot) without some modifications.

Next step bikes with OEM SRAM calipers with this mounting system built in, omitting post mount compatibility from the frame and unless you spend an extra $150 for the mount you're locked into SRAM brakes for the life of the frame. And the second-hand market for the brakes is non-existent until UBM has penetrated the market, limiting your options to sell them to fund a change to your preferred brake.

On any frame design that this is compatible with, is proper alignment and facing of post mounts really that hard for the big manufacturers? Avid brakes used to have spherical washers which allowed you to align the brakes in plane with the disc even if the post mounts weren't properly faced, but they seem to have died out so it can't be such a big issue? And who has had an actual problem with their brakes putting too much stress on the frame?
  • 20
 Aha, so an additional part in a place that already requires precise production will help frame manufacturers? And will it help us in that instead of a possible is or pm adapter we will have to buy this thing for about 50-100 dollars to mount a regular brake? Very fooking useful.
  • 20
 The increased flex will create ridiculous resonance and noise. The design as shown is absolutely terrible for stiffness and resonance. Also mtb brake mounts were standardized back in 2000 with the international standard mounts and hayes allowing full open use of their 74mm post mounts which everyone has adopted.
  • 20
 You're right Dougal-SC. Flex and squealing will be worse with additional play, so this is the "brilliance" of SRAM creating a "NEW" standard that does not solve the problem.
  • 20
 Sure Standardisation is a good thing, but PM is a standard already. This just adds another point with high creak potential. SRAM UDH was a neat idea and really nice to have, since derailleur hangers were in bad need to be standardized. I don't completely agree with execution of the UDH, since the threads feel really bad on them (at least on the ones made by Sram).
Brakes are already a very standardized thing. Yes PM needs good tolerances, but this just shifts the tolerance game towards the roundness of holes which many manufacturers have huge problems with (Canyon).
  • 20
 so basically a less eligant version of what scott were doing 6-7 years ago and it will cost more. r2-bike.com/SCOTT-Brake-Adapter-Postmount-160-mm-for-Spark-from-My-2022?srsltid=AfmBOorpcx_vCY4gPcPyfmyOzfk4DaAVRnwUd8XrqZiq0N_O4hHmCojk
  • 61
 xkcd.com/927 ...
  • 13
 Except there's no existing standard that this one would replace.
  • 10
 @mamrd: what about IS, Post Mount and Flat Mount ?
  • 30
 This has essentially been a thing in Race BMX for a good few years now. It's how a lot of frames ran disc brakes before they started making disc brake-specific frames
  • 50
 Does anyone remember the Specialized Shark Fin?
  • 10
 For "faux-bar" suspension designs you could still run this design by running it upside down on the chainstay. Exposes it to possible impacts but would still be much less than anything your derailleur goes through.

I've seen so many frames with crooked brake mounts, so anything that can help align it better would be an improvement.
  • 10
 The "faux bar" statement in the last section of the article shouldn't really be an issue for these designs as long as the unit fits inside the rear triangle. I'm more curious whether Trek will make enough room to make it work with their ABP where the pivot is at the rear axle.
  • 10
 Orbea and Devinci too.
  • 10
 If this is another SRAM Trojan horse, does that mean SRAM is on the verge of launching a one piece caliper that has this UBM mount built in? Probably stiffer and simplifies alignment, but changing rotor size would require a whole new caliper.
  • 10
 And will that be good or bad from SRAM’s point of view?

But there will only be one disc size anyway, 195.99 mm.
  • 10
 I'm going to go out on a limb and say this has something to do with the recent article released with Specialized engineers talking about how the Levo Gen 4 is on it's way to becoming "revolutionary". I mean when I switched from a analog MTB to an EMTB the bike was less playful. The biggest improvement I was able to make to increase bike control was by installing some powerful brakes and it felt a bit more like a 35lb bike.
  • 10
 My thoughts it will solve several problems:
- alignment
- adding bolt that brakes, flex stay, frame safety, basically adds replaceable braking point
- lighter, better calipers that do not require extra spacers, etc
- ability to run bigger rotors on lighter frames
  • 10
 As someone who so far has had 2 frames with less than perfect aligned brake mounts I welcome this idea, hopefully they make it with a generous surface area for the brake caliper to sit on, some mounts don't have that much material making contact due to rounded off or overly machined edges.
  • 10
 As other people have said this is likely a precursor to some type of "ubm" compatible brake that bolts straight into the mounting points and stays in a fixed position, likely only compatible with certain hubs that all have exactly the same spacing in the 6 bolt or centerlock mount.

It's a good idea in theory, but Hope tried something similar a few years back with a proprietary frame/brake/hub setup where the brake caliper mounting points were recessed and sat on posts on the frame which in theory allowed for perfect alignment, but in use didn't permit any lateral adjustment of the brake caliper. As soon as the disc bent even 1mm or the pistons started sticking you had a constantly dragging brake. I only ever had one through my workshop and it was a total headache getting the thing to work properly. I just hope whatever new standard SRAM are cooking up is more mechanic/maintenance friendly than hopes effort.
  • 40
 When I designed a bike frame, UDH 3D files was very helpful. Thanks Sram!
  • 30
 My Sonder Signal Ti pinion with sliding dropouts has a version of this too.
  • 30
 Um, if there is prior art (work) with this type of design, then shouldn't their patent application be denied?
  • 40
 If there is prior art that reads on the claims, then yes. Only the claims matter. The patent application will have tons of known/old stuff to support the improvement/invention. The claims cover only the invention, not the entire concept. The entire file history for the patent is under the "documents/transactions" link on the left hand side of the webpage linked in the article. In this case, the patent Examiner indicated what is patentable over the prior art uncovered during the search:

"Regarding Claim 20, the primary references applied do not teach a structure analogous
to: the sleeve has a length such that when the hub assembly is coupled to the bicycle, the
sleeve extends through an axle opening in a frame of the bicycle."
  • 10
 Exactly. Seems like pinkbike did the patent reviewer's job.
  • 40
 @keen515: We would need to compare the claims to the prior art. The claims in this patent are very specific.
  • 20
 @WValet: Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience with us.
  • 30
 @NWBasser: No problem man! Attorney's get a bad enough rap and patents are generally very misunderstood. Wanted to give some insight into how these things work and that there is a ton of nuance.
  • 20
 Surely paving the way for some new braking tech from Sram that will require this- my guess is electronic braking to incorporate an ABS system or something similar.
  • 32
 ABS is your brain and the mechanism is your fingers
  • 30
 @naptime: it was the same thing for cars and motorcycles.
  • 10
 @naptime: For the record, I'm not saying I want this. There are times where it would be counterproductive- like when there is so little traction available that it would be simply impossible to stop if ABS kicked in.
  • 10
 @Jmac888: ABS is switchable on any decent motorcycle. Could hypothetically be done on an MTB easy, especially with something like Flight Attendant.

I'll a little old fashioned for that stuff, but easy to solve.
  • 10
 @nickfranko: no it wasn't. Dual sport bikes generally have the ability to turn off ABS when offroad (MTB is guess what, off road) because you don't just brake with your rear brake on a dirt bike, you use it to steer and control. Same for MTB. MX doesn't use ABS. ABS has ZERO place on a mtb on dirt. Maybe E-Bikes for commuters who just ham fist their brakes. This isn't even a real discussion.
  • 2015
 OH FUCK OFF sram!!
  • 30
 I hope they call it the International Standard Universal Brake Mount. Just to make it super confusing.
  • 21
 It's a great idea, one that ensures better pad placement. But my concern is in taking away space from hubs and reducing spoke angles. Making wheels less stiff and more vague. Leading to death of rider.
  • 10
 Coming in 2026, proprietary wireless brakes for frames that have no routing for hydraulic lines! ...and 208.99mm rotors... because 220mm is just slightly too big and 200mm is not quite big enough.
  • 20
 Otso cycles (Wolf Tooth frame brand) uses a similar idea in their "tuning chip" system: otsocycles.com/blogs/otso-journal/tuning-chip-guide
  • 30
 How is it possible to patent something that already exist? alos the scott spark has the same break mount
  • 20
 Good bye adjustable chain stays and certain suspension designs like single pivot linkage driven like Kona or an inverted four-bar suspension design like Forbidden
  • 11
 Im a massive cynic about new standards and the motives behind them however this seems to make a lot of sense. I dont get the hate on UDH, its been a breath of fresh air and is compatible across multiple manufacturers. The fact that you no longer have to go to the frame manufacturer for a new mount and then years later find they dont make them is much easier. A UBM makes sense and they are solving issues by suggesting it. Im all for this if its open source like UDH.
  • 11
 So many conspiracy theorists on here. Don't ride too far you might fall off teh edge of the earth.

The production frame manufacturers will have been asking for this because it makes it easier and cheaper to make frames. Now weird extended molds for carbon post mount. No warping during heat treating in aluminium. They just have to supply a round hole prarllel to the direct mount hole and a place to screw the bolt in.

For frame makes from the big behemoths down to the little guy this will save a lot of time and money to fabricate and it actually makes it a lot easier to adapt a bike to a myriad of different calipers by simply swapping out the coaxial brake mount. So if teh theorists are right and SRAM comes out with a new caliper interface specification then guess what, just buy a new co-axial bracket and send it.

It also will have the 7mm thickness which means the rear end can be symmetrical now as the UDH hanger pushes the drive side frame end out by 7mm. Everyone still gets to use their std. 142 or 148 hubs. Bonus. Huh?

As a frame builder who is wrestling with the brake side frame end currently in redesigning my platforms I am glad this has popped up again after it was first reported on about a year ago. I had forgotten about it and it has prompted me to go back and have a hard look at the specification. I'll happily modell and get it fabricated and implemented if it proves it ticks all teh boxes of what I want out of a component.
  • 107
 Everyone, stop the press, this is braking news....
  • 30
 Errr surely its a BUM mount....Brake Universal Mount
  • 10
 Automated Stopper Setup
  • 10
 Won’t this take up space in between the dropouts, reducing wheel stiffness? Is there a new, even wider UAS (Universal Axle Standard) coming soon?
  • 31
 So far SRAM succeed in implementing standards that lately adopted by industry and or make life easier
  • 40
 this is FROM 2 YEARS AGO
  • 10
 Wonder if this will work on flex stays and aren't the current brake adaptors already universal ? Instead, Ditch the 203 and 223mm to a standard 200 or 220.....
  • 10
 This is a Trojan horse for a new property hub standard to interface with this. This way you avoid a monopoly or any anti competition laws.
  • 10
 I still laugh when SRAM announced they went metric! Jesus, when are the american company stop the trail blazing and start following international standards?
  • 20
 scott spark brake fixation, almost identical.
  • 11
 How important is this overall, as it only affects the rear brake? I think of the front brake (like on motorcycles) as doing 90% of the work.
  • 10
 Its possible to buy an adaptor from EBAY already for existing frames without a brake mount that this looks similar too!
  • 20
 Funnily enough they are also flexy garbage that create resonance and noise.
  • 10
 Could this be used as an active part on the frame to alter how brake forces affect suspension?
  • 10
 It makes way more sense aligning the brake mount to the axle rather than the frame. I approve!
  • 20
 Symmetry is king. Love it, but that part is a booger to make.
  • 20
 Has anyone said, “universal bowel movement” yet?
  • 20
 What are we Trojan-horsing this time?
  • 21
 meanwhile Shimano is working on Gen 3 Saints for 8 years. SRAM wiping the floor with them.
  • 20
 it ain't broke so why fix nothing
  • 21
 This patent seems like it's for future litigation purposes, our legal system is bonkers
  • 20
 Is this really necessary?
  • 10
 Wireless brakes incoming. This will be so much fun when your friends pair your lever to the caliper on the other bike.
  • 11
 My $0.02: looks good, SRAM doing some actual engineering. I'm sure Shimano are too but they've been looking a bit sleepy these last few years
  • 10
 Makes sense to me. I spend waaaay too much time trying to fix crappy brake mounts at work everyday!
  • 20
 What problem does this solve exactly?
  • 10
 Sram not being able to sell you brake force meters.
  • 10
 Hopefully i can dig out my old D.O.P.E linkage from my Kona Stinky and get it bodged on
  • 10
 I wonder what is actually patented, as this shown in article as being a product in public domain.
  • 10
 What's old is new again... A2Z disc mount adapters...specialized shark tooth disc mounts...etc.
  • 10
 Only thing I know of that is coming soon is wired T-Type for entry level bikes, will replace NX/GX, Feb/March time frame.
  • 65
 The only thing better than perfection is standardisation. I'm here for it.
  • 120
 The downside is instead of SRAM making this an open standard they're patenting it.
  • 143
 @ratedgg13: they will patent it and then license for free to frame manufacturers. Why? because as with UDH they are planning something ugly. Something that will hit Shimano and other players. Soon they will come up with something extra to bolt on there, as eg. an engine or some other kind of brakes. They never do anything for free. And being able to bolt there anything other than brake munt will require a fee.
  • 51
 @ratedgg13: or they're preventing others from patenting it. UDH is one of the few standards that I can say is an improvement in that I can now go to any bike shop and buy a spare hanger and I wont be stuck spending an extra $50 on 2 spare hangers every time I get a new frame. Transmission may have split views, but it's hard to hate on UDH.
  • 10
 @ratedgg13: XD and UDH are also patented and free.
  • 20
 @lkubica: I just patented the FUBU (Floating Universal Brake Utility). It is the second arm that will connect to the UBM to the seat tube and decouple the UBM from the rear suspension. It is the first standard bike component made for us by us!
  • 21
 @wilkassm: you missed an opportunity to call it FUBAR: Floating Universal Brake Articulation Rod.
  • 10
 @ratedgg13: Nice!
  • 20
 Oh no Frown
  • 10
 So like Scott had on their previous generation Spark...
  • 20
 And current model for the Spark. The Scale had a similar design on their previous model but have now reverted to a more "traditional" Postmount with threaded inserts on the stays.
  • 21
 Up next, Universal Bike Frames. Lol
  • 20
 Nope
  • 20
 Druid v2
  • 11
 I have been riding my first Sram equiped bike this week, why is freewheel so noisy?
  • 10
 That's the hub, not the shifting system
  • 21
 Forcing all the SRAM brake haters to use Maven sounds great to me.
  • 51
 I'll give up riding if I'm locked into SRAM brakes
  • 10
 i love how the mount, has a Shimano brake attached to it...
  • 20
 That's a picture of a similar mount Ghost came up for their AMR Riot, not the UBM.
  • 10
 Nothing new about this. Scott has being doing this a while on their Spark.
  • 10
 everyone ready for the 1st electric MTB brake? /s
  • 10
 Here comes the wireless brakes!!
  • 20
 kona DOPE
  • 10
 UGH, srams next patent or my reaction?
  • 10
 Inter-Continental Brake Mount - now "ICBM" has mountain biking application
  • 10
 wireless brakes here we come
  • 10
 When is the UBB coming out? Maybe after the UHS.
  • 12
 All of this stuff shimano is doing is kinda pointless. The only way they are ever going to be as good as sram is if they release wireless shit this year
  • 10
 Fuck You SRAM Pretty sure that should win the comments
  • 10
 LOL.
  • 10
 Lovely!
  • 11
 Motorcycles have been mounting their rear brakes like this for decades.
  • 10
 Some disc brake conversion kits look like this too, for bike frames that didn't come with any disc brake mounts. Some floating disc brake designs were like this, too. Hmm, now I'm imagining the Kona DOPE system being revived.
Below threshold threads are hidden







