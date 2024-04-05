SRAM Patent Shows Compact Motor x Battery Unit

Apr 5, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

A recent patent from SRAM depicts an all-new e-bike motor design that is quite the departure from the Brose-powered system that debuted last fall. The patent itself centers on the positioning and arrangement of battery cells, which seem to be located within the motor casing itself, or at least very closely sidled up against it. Placing weight so low on the bike would be advantageous, certainly for a full suspension mountain bike, where handling is massively affected not just by overall weight, but by where the mass is located.

photo
Potential charging ports on the top tube (214), seat tube (212) and downtube (210)
photo
A USB-C charging port (162) is clearly shown on the battery in Fig. 4 and Fig. 6


Notable is the method of charging; the patent reads, "Charge current may come from a DC source, or the charge current may be supplied from any USB C power source. This allows consumers to have a single standardized charger for their phone, laptop, and electrically powered bicycle". It's also clear that the battery is to be removable, and can also be used to charge other devices like a phone.

While useful, charging via USB-C isn't all that exciting. However, what's of greater interest is the arrangement of the motor unit itself. It's super compact, with all of the hardware sitting concentric to the bottom bracket.

photo

Most eMTB drive units take on an oval shape, having much of the hardware necessary for the reduction ratio (converting pedaling cadence to the electric motor's rpm) sitting offset to the stator. The SRAM Powertrain, powered by Brose, is one such example. It is a full-powered drive unit with a maximum torque of 90 Nm and a peak power output of 680 W, and it is the engine room of bikes like the Nukeproof Megawatt, Transition Repeater, Gas Gas ECC and the Propain Ekano 2 CF.

photo
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project

There are some mid-powered e-bike motors that are the exception to that rule. Namely, the TQ HPR-50 and the Free Flow Technology FF60. Both run on a similar Harmonic Pin Ring, or Strain Wave technology, that allows the stator to sit inside and concentric to the hardware carrying out that all-important reduction step between the rider's cadence and the motor's rpm. What we see in this recent patent from SRAM is a not dissimilar layout.

photo
photo

Though we can't see inside, it's clear that the drive unit itself is cylindrical in shape, and far more compact than the full-powered Powertrain. While SRAM has leaned upon the Brose technology for its first foray into the world of eBike motors, it'd be naive to assume they weren't tinkering away on a design of their very own. This could be our first glance at that system.

Though there's little to be gleaned at this stage, I'd hazard a guess that we may see a new motor from SRAM in the next few years that takes on this more compact shape, that is lighter than the 90 Nm Powertrain, but also much less powerful - likely in the region of 50-60 Nm.

We did reach out to SRAM for comment, but they decline to comment on patent applications.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Patent Pending SRAM


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
50 articles
Report
30 Comments
  • 17 0
 This is part of the direction I’d like to see ebike’s go. Next up, universal mount standard, a fully water proof unit and the option to buy replacement internal components. Though, by the time this happens I’ll likely be dead.
  • 16 0
 Don't worry they absolutely will continue to include the $900 derailleur and $500 cassette in their plans.
  • 14 1
 I bought a SL ebike last year at 57, it's put a lot more pleasure into my riding. Looking forward to see these develope over the coming years
  • 4 3
 I'm 20, but I'm still very excited for ebikes to keep getting lighter. The prospect of a 170mm enduro bike with a bit of assist that handles just like a non-electric enduro bike is very intriguing to me, as full-power ebikes have a very "point-and-shoot" type of feeling in my experience that is quite the departure from, say, a transition sentinel or spire.
  • 2 1
 @spencerimre: I bought a kenevoSL for my 30th and it’s been pretty much exactly that. Often ride it with the motor off, when riding with friends, can add some power for the later laps in the day. When riding solo after work, trying to beat sunset, full turbo to the top. Just been so versatile.
  • 8 0
 I'd rather have a gearbox in that place instead of the battery.
  • 1 0
 This looks like sub-optimal arrangement for a good thermal management of the battery. Having some cells just millimeters away from an high heat source like the motor will significantly accelerate cell aging and overall battery longevity.
  • 1 0
 Putting the cells across the frame rather than aligned with the tubes seems a great idea. Also good to use the space under the crank which current motors seem to almost fill but then leave just enough space that you cant use it as a nice bashguard to protect your chainring.
40 cells suggests 10s4p arrangement so probably a full fat bike. Be nice to see how compact and rearward biased weight distribution it could manage with half that (10s2p).
I have no real interest in heavyweight super powerful eeebs but lightweight ones are super liberating when you have no uplift options and limited time.
  • 4 0
 How does one axs this?
  • 4 1
 Nice, 30 AA batteries.
  • 4 0
 That's all Tesla does. "Our battery system – or Energy Storage System, as we like to call it – is comprised of 6,831 individual Li-ion cells."
  • 1 0
 @BermSkid72:

Yea 18650s or 21700s or even 4680s now. Cylinders are the best format for these batteries
  • 2 0
 If they manage to fit 30x 21700 cells in this package, they get close to 600Wh of Energy. This would be a fairly big battery. And even if they can only fit smaller 18650 cells this would still get them around 360Wh. For a SL eMtb this is pretty good.
  • 2 0
 Sorry but it looks like SAM'S effort is full of holes...
  • 1 0
 I'm impressed, this article has survived over 30 minutes without hateful comments related to EMTBs.
  • 3 0
 I, for one, welcome our new electronic overlords.
  • 1 0
 One of the battery cells must be their new rear shock
  • 1 0
 They are going all out not to put a gearbox in there!
  • 1 0
 Pinkebike
Below threshold threads are hidden







