SRAM Patent Shows Different Electronic Shifting System for e-Bikes

Nov 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A patent filed by SRAM in September and first spotted by Bicycle Retailer and Industry News could reveal a version of electronic shifting that has the potential to be cheaper than its current AXS offerings.

SRAM's current electronic drivetrain is totally cable-free and uses a small electric motor, two clutches and a gearbox to actuate the derailleur, plus an encrytped wireless network to relay inbetween the shifter and the derailleur. In short, it's a very complex, high-tech piece of equipment that sits right at the top of SRAM's range and it carries a justifiably sizable price tag along with it.

This new design is totally different from that, and looks similar to a device we tested in the past from Archer Components. This system uses a standard mechanical derailleur, but instead of the cable being routed inside or along the frame to a shifter on the handlebars, it is cut short and fed into the cable puller that sits on the chainstay on the drive side of the bike. This cable puller is then operated wirelessly from a handlebar switch. It's easiest to think of it as a chainstay-mounted shifter that you operate from your handlebars.
Archer Components review
There are definitely similarities between the Archer D1x we tested in 2018 and SRAM's new patented design.


Archer Components Wireless Shifter

by mikekazimer
Views: 12,439    Faves: 7    Comments: 1

The Archer D1x gives a pretty good idea of how the SRAM patented design might work

The main difference between the SRAM and Archer pullers comes in how they are powered. Whereas the Archer 1Dx uses a small removable battery, much like SRAM's own AXS, this new design will rely on the power of an e-bike's battery. The patent says: "Previous designs of electronic cable pullers were self-powered, often relying on batteries... The present disclosure provides examples of electronic cable pullers that may be powered by a centralized battery of an electric power assisted bicycle ("e-bike") and may not be internally powered."

Translating that patent-ese, we believe this design will be something that is integrated into the electronics of an e-bike. This is something we've seen previously with headlights, ABS and even 4G computers but this would be the first time derailleur shifting would be involved with that as well.

One of the patent diagrams features an e-MTB but this product could have been designed with commuter e-bikes more in mind.

On top of this, SRAM even hints that the product wouldn't necessarily need rider input and could shift automatically to provide the best cadence for a rider depending on the terrain they are riding, or if they change the power mode of the motor. While the patent does include a diagram of a potential shifter design, the patent also says, "Additionally or alternatively, the shift control may send the gear change signal to the electronic cable puller without user input. For example, in response to a sensed change in terrain or heading, the shift control may automatically send a signal to the electronic cable puller to change gears. In some cases, the shift control may be part of or in communication with a controller of an e-bike. The shift control may send a gear change signal to the e-bike controller which may send a signal to the electronic cable puller via the wire to change gears.


So, why would SRAM make this product when it already produces a wireless drivetrain? Simply, this strips away a lot of the intricacies of the AXS system so will likely be a cheaper and simpler way to get rid of handlebar clutter. There's still a lot we don't know about this system though. Is it designed with mountain bikers in mind? How much is it expected to cost? Will it ever even see the light of day? And does SRAM have more plans for e-bike integrated technology? SRAM is tight-lipped about its patents so we'll have to keep guessing until it's ready for the market.

View the patent, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Industry Insider Drivetrain SRAM


11 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wonder if all this AXS stuff is EMP safe?
Could a person with ill intent just blast a bike with a little EMP and completely ruin someone's day?

Note I would do such a thing because I'm not an a*shole, but plenty of those people do exist.
  • 2 0
 I am not sure if I would want to get out for a ride just after WW3 started.
  • 1 0
 @paulcgn: "I was JRA in the nuclear wasteland when my bike stopped shifting. Is that covered under warranty?"
  • 1 0
 I worry more about the lizard people than I do EMP's.
  • 1 0
 Only case we’d see an EMP blast is nuclear at the moment. It’s been a sort of holy grail of military weaponary goal for a long time, it has yet to become a reality on it’s own. Not really an issue.
  • 1 0
 At this point why aren't they just building frames with solenoids, actuators and servos built in and powered by the ebike battery??
  • 1 0
 It seems a little complicated just to save ~5 feet of cable and housing. And who the hell thought that placing electronics right where the chain slaps was a sensible idea?
  • 1 0
 Maybe the target market doesn’t even know that chain slap is a thing!
  • 1 0
 Are they patenting the 1995 AMP ebike too?
  • 1 0
 We want gearbox
  • 1 0
 That is the plus side to ebikes as they can overcome the inefficiency inherent in gearbox applications for human powered bikes.

