SRAM Patent Shows Different Electronic Shifting System for e-Bikes



This new design is totally different from that, and looks similar to a device we tested in the past from Archer Components . This system uses a standard mechanical derailleur, but instead of the cable being routed inside or along the frame to a shifter on the handlebars, it is cut short and fed into the cable puller that sits on the chainstay on the drive side of the bike. This cable puller is then operated wirelessly from a handlebar switch. It's easiest to think of it as a chainstay-mounted shifter that you operate from your handlebars. There are definitely similarities between the Archer D1x we tested in 2018 and SRAM's new patented design.

The Archer D1x gives a pretty good idea of how the SRAM patented design might work

One of the patent diagrams features an e-MTB but this product could have been designed with commuter e-bikes more in mind.