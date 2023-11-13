SRAM Patent Shows Smarter Built-In ShockWiz on Forks & Shocks

A recent patent from SRAM indicates that the Quarq ShockWiz could be about to see a major overhaul. The drawings in US Patent 20230348007 A1 depict a suspension component analysis tool (SCA) integrated in various ways into both forks and shocks. Its role is to assess behavior of the suspension component and, working with an app, to make setup recommendations to the rider based on a combination of the captured data, and the rider's preferences.
The SCA assesses performance by deriving the fork or shock position over time by measuring changes in air pressure or damper displacement, or through other means like optical measurements, magneto-resistive measurements, eddy current displacement measurements, strain measurements, and so on. The Quarq ShockWiz device we're familiar with simply measures changes in the air pressure inside a fork or shock's positive air chamber. Even though a heap of other methods are listed, we'd expect any next generation ShockWiz to use the same kind of pressure sensor - it's fairly common for companies to patent a multitude of different methods to achieve the same goal, if only to ward off competitors.
The interesting aspect of this patent is in the integration. At the moment, ShockWiz is a separate tool that works with air-sprung suspension components via a hose that simply threads onto the air can valve. It's been around since 2016, but never really became mainstream. That's not hugely surprising. A unit costs $399, which is a significant sum of money for something that might
help you find a better suspension setup. Also, most people just want to go ride their bike.
All that said, integration of ShockWiz could mean the technology is about to get a lot more commonplace and, a lot smarter, too. The patent in question shows the SCA integrated into the top cap assembly of a fork (220 in Fig. 2, 3 & 5), with a cylindrically shaped housing that allows it to slot in without any major changes to the fork's architecture.
It is also shown in other forms where it is only partially disposed inside the fork spring, with the housing for the circuitry and other hardware placed on the fork leg (Fig. 9 & 11). We like the top cap idea best.
Then, on the shock, the SCA is shown in a multitude of locations. In none of the 'embodiments' is it housed entirely within the shock architecture, however. In Fig. 13 we see it on the air can (1300), with a hose connecting it to the air spring via a secondary valve.
Then in Fig. 17, we see it on the damper piggyback. On the latter, it can measure damper fluid displacement to derive position (or travel usage), but it could also get that information through magnet sensing, for example. Indeed, Mondraker's MIND Telemetry System
uses magnets to monitor travel usage.
Throughout the document, it is suggested that the SCA could be paired with other analysis tools on the bike: a seat post position sensor, tire pressure sensor (read, TyreWiz), and so on. That could make the technology more insightful altogether, producing tire pressure recommendations, and setup recommendations for both seated and standing pedaling, as well as descending. It stands to reason that the more the system knows about the rider and the terrain, the better a recommendation it can make.
A hypothetical future exists where all RockShox suspension components have this built-in telemetry. Realistically speaking, if the brand is to take this design forward, it's more likely they'll contain it to the higher-end offerings, like the Ultimate level forks and shocks.
It seems to us the system could easily be configured to tie in with Flight Attendant
, too. This is briefly alluded to in the patent, "The device can learn that when the rider is riding up hill, to tune towards efficiency; or when the rider is descending, the device can look for more suspension travel and tune for preserving speed of the bike instead of pedaling efficiency
".
That said, a second aspect of the patent has piqued our attention. It reads, "When used in conjunction with a GPS device, an SCA can have the ability to track and store tuning settings or events directly for sections of trail or geographic terrain types. The locations of the SCAs can be used to build a predictive tuning logic via which a rider can input where they are planning to ride and, if the riding location is a new location, and the rider may be provided a recommendation on how to change their suspension based on a database of other user's information and trends for tuning to that geographic area associated with the new location
".
So, say you're off to Madeira next week. Theoretically, you could go into your AXS app and ask it to give you a ball-park suspension setting that suits both you as the rider, and the new terrain you're about to go ride.
SRAM could be killing two birds with one stone here. By making future RockShox suspension products data harvesting devices, they'd be able to funnel that valuable data into the development of future suspension products.
For now, it's no comment from SRAM.
"I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid you can't do that."
I appreciate having a shock wizzinator, and my friends who I've lent it to do too. That said, integration makes these less "sharable."
Is it worth it? Were the recommended changes useful?
Would you buy/rent it again?