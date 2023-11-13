SRAM Patent Shows Smarter Built-In ShockWiz on Forks & Shocks

A recent patent from SRAM indicates that the Quarq ShockWiz could be about to see a major overhaul. The drawings in US Patent 20230348007 A1 depict a suspension component analysis tool (SCA) integrated in various ways into both forks and shocks. Its role is to assess behavior of the suspension component and, working with an app, to make setup recommendations to the rider based on a combination of the captured data, and the rider's preferences.

The SCA assesses performance by deriving the fork or shock position over time by measuring changes in air pressure or damper displacement, or through other means like optical measurements, magneto-resistive measurements, eddy current displacement measurements, strain measurements, and so on. The Quarq ShockWiz device we're familiar with simply measures changes in the air pressure inside a fork or shock's positive air chamber. Even though a heap of other methods are listed, we'd expect any next generation ShockWiz to use the same kind of pressure sensor - it's fairly common for companies to patent a multitude of different methods to achieve the same goal, if only to ward off competitors.

ShockWiz
The current ShockWiz is its own separate entity that sits outside of the fork, connected to the air spring via a hose

The interesting aspect of this patent is in the integration. At the moment, ShockWiz is a separate tool that works with air-sprung suspension components via a hose that simply threads onto the air can valve. It's been around since 2016, but never really became mainstream. That's not hugely surprising. A unit costs $399, which is a significant sum of money for something that might help you find a better suspension setup. Also, most people just want to go ride their bike.

photo
photo

All that said, integration of ShockWiz could mean the technology is about to get a lot more commonplace and, a lot smarter, too. The patent in question shows the SCA integrated into the top cap assembly of a fork (220 in Fig. 2, 3 & 5), with a cylindrically shaped housing that allows it to slot in without any major changes to the fork's architecture.

It is also shown in other forms where it is only partially disposed inside the fork spring, with the housing for the circuitry and other hardware placed on the fork leg (Fig. 9 & 11). We like the top cap idea best.

photo

Then, on the shock, the SCA is shown in a multitude of locations. In none of the 'embodiments' is it housed entirely within the shock architecture, however. In Fig. 13 we see it on the air can (1300), with a hose connecting it to the air spring via a secondary valve.

photo

Then in Fig. 17, we see it on the damper piggyback. On the latter, it can measure damper fluid displacement to derive position (or travel usage), but it could also get that information through magnet sensing, for example. Indeed, Mondraker's MIND Telemetry System uses magnets to monitor travel usage.

photo

Throughout the document, it is suggested that the SCA could be paired with other analysis tools on the bike: a seat post position sensor, tire pressure sensor (read, TyreWiz), and so on. That could make the technology more insightful altogether, producing tire pressure recommendations, and setup recommendations for both seated and standing pedaling, as well as descending. It stands to reason that the more the system knows about the rider and the terrain, the better a recommendation it can make.

A hypothetical future exists where all RockShox suspension components have this built-in telemetry. Realistically speaking, if the brand is to take this design forward, it's more likely they'll contain it to the higher-end offerings, like the Ultimate level forks and shocks.

It seems to us the system could easily be configured to tie in with Flight Attendant, too. This is briefly alluded to in the patent, "The device can learn that when the rider is riding up hill, to tune towards efficiency; or when the rider is descending, the device can look for more suspension travel and tune for preserving speed of the bike instead of pedaling efficiency".

photo

That said, a second aspect of the patent has piqued our attention. It reads, "When used in conjunction with a GPS device, an SCA can have the ability to track and store tuning settings or events directly for sections of trail or geographic terrain types. The locations of the SCAs can be used to build a predictive tuning logic via which a rider can input where they are planning to ride and, if the riding location is a new location, and the rider may be provided a recommendation on how to change their suspension based on a database of other user's information and trends for tuning to that geographic area associated with the new location".

3D map of Whistler on Trailforks
"Hey AXS, give me the best setup for Freight Train."

So, say you're off to Madeira next week. Theoretically, you could go into your AXS app and ask it to give you a ball-park suspension setting that suits both you as the rider, and the new terrain you're about to go ride.

SRAM could be killing two birds with one stone here. By making future RockShox suspension products data harvesting devices, they'd be able to funnel that valuable data into the development of future suspension products.

For now, it's no comment from SRAM.

22 Comments
  • 12 0
 One step closer to the freemium subscription model becoming standard for bikes.$5/mo for low speed adjustments and standard shifting. $25/mo for high and low speed suspension adjustments, auto-shifting, and who knows what other BS. Forgot to update your subscription to your new CC? Congrats, your $15k mtb is now a rigid singlespeed.
  • 3 0
 KTM.
  • 2 0
 I reckon it will work more like loot boxes. Where you basically gamble. Its like 100 bucks for 25 boxes and you might win 5 gear shifts or maybe 5 fork compressions. If your lucky you win the no fork dive for 5 minutes power up.
  • 5 0
 wild. that last part feels like we're on a fast track to our phones being like 'good morning i noticed you arrived in Whistler last night. its 7 am. the weather today is 60 degrees and partly cloudy. AXS has adjusted your tuning setup accordingly and I've added your bike park ticket to your wallet. Enjoy' 5 years? 10 years?
  • 5 0
 Ah, finally going to ride Dirt Merchant
"I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid you can't do that."
  • 1 0
 Would indeed wonder how it will tune the suspension for someones SID fork who wants to roll down Hardline. Or would it just forgo the tuning bit and stream your efforts straight in social media instead.
  • 1 0
 @pockets-the-coyote: chapeau my friend, chapeau...
  • 1 0
 A little concerned with the exposed wire/tube depicted in the images, but I'd be all for an integrated option. The availability of the data without all the zip ties would be nice.
I appreciate having a shock wizzinator, and my friends who I've lent it to do too. That said, integration makes these less "sharable."
  • 5 0
 This is a cool idea
  • 5 0
 Nobody beats the Wiz.
  • 2 0
 The youth of the world needs to know..... youtu.be/Gc0LZGOoFSA?si=KY9KiwCgM4pNhSVV
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc0LZGOoFSA
  • 1 0
 Can anyone offer a current review of the shockwiz? I see they are currently on sale...

Is it worth it? Were the recommended changes useful?
Would you buy/rent it again?
  • 1 0
 Looks really cool and one things for sure, it'll be out of my price range lol.
  • 2 0
 For the love of God no. This is something that is not needed or wanted.
  • 1 0
 This is what Flight Attendant should have been.
  • 1 0
 What view is that in Trailforks? It is very cool and I couldn't recreate.
  • 3 0
 It's the 3D view - if you're on the desktop version there's a button on the bottom right of the map that you can click to toggle between 2D and 3D. And then holding down CTRL and clicking the mouse lets you adjust the angle,
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Must take a more creative eye that I have. So kudos to whoever created that image.
  • 1 0
 Izzy, wizzy, let's get busy! Yes, I really am that old.
  • 4 5
 Now if they could get it to do this; "Hey Srammy, fix my brakes"
  • 3 1
 Wouldn't like to use that wording when traveling at speed. They'll lock, then remain fixed.







