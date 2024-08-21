Powered by Outside

SRAM Files Patent for Wireless Seatpost With Collar-Mounted Electronics

Aug 21, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

SRAM may be working on a new wireless dropper post that looks a bit like FOX's new Transfer Neo, with a lot of interesting tech hidden inside. A patent filed by SRAM and published in May this year shows a design of electronic dropper where the battery and wireless controller are mounted under the collar at the top of the lower tube. This is different from SRAM's current RockShox Reverb AXS where the battery and electronics (known as the control module) are housed at the top of the post, behind the seat clamp.

Eagle AXS XX1 review
The current Reverb AXS.

The patent makes plain why SRAM might want to make this change: "Some known dropper posts locate the control module on the seat clamp. However, this location can interface with the rear tire clearance. Therefore, locating the control module (222 ) at the upper end of the lower tube (202 ), adjacent the overlap region, can be advantageous to improve rear wheel clearance. This location also helps maintain a minimal ratio of drop height to overall length."

I haven't experienced the rear tire hitting the control unit on Reverbs in the past (it's something that would be more likely on smaller frames), but clearly, that would be far from ideal if it did happen. My main gripe with the current post is that the travel maxes out at 170 mm, while many riders on modern bikes prefer at least 200 mm of drop. Perhaps this design will allow SRAM to increase the travel without the overall length becoming too long for most frames. It also allows for a return to the twin-bolt clamp head, which is more foolproof than the design currently used, which can twist if not torqued up correctly.

n a
The motor and gearbox assembly (far right) is used to open the valve on the current Reverb AXS.

It's what's inside that counts

But there's a lot more new stuff happening on the inside.

The patent discusses using a solenoid (a spring-loaded electromagnet that moves forward and back when an electric current is applied) instead of a rotating motor to operate the valve that allows the post to move or locks it in place. Again, SRAM spell out why they think this could be an improvement: "motor systems require complex gear systems to create the linear motion to actuate the valve...[and] motor position encoders and monitoring systems to ensure proper valve actuation... [they are] complex to manufacture and can be relatively expensive... The solenoid-operated valves disclosed herein are advantageous because they do not require position monitoring ... [this] reduces manufacturing complexity and costs. Further, the example solenoids only make small, linear movements. This reduces the space needed to incorporate the actuation components in the seat post."

photo
The solenoid and valve assembly (520 ) live inside the upper/inner tube while the controller sits outside the lower/outer tube.

In addition to being more compact, simpler and cheaper to produce, the patent later says that they may use less electrical energy. Perhaps this could mean a longer battery life.

The solenoid which opens the valve is located inside the upper tube of the seatpost. Meanwhile, the controller is located on the outside of the lower tube. In order to transmit electrical signals and power from the external controller to the internal solenoid, a pair of wires run down the lower tube (532 & 534 ) and connect to another pair of wires (538, 540 ) that run up inside the piston shaft (508 ) which holds the piston assembly (510 ) in place.

photo

A suspension(ish) seatpost?

But that's not all. From what I can tell, the spring and locking mechanism seems to be adapted from their Reverb AXS XPLR, which is part gravel dropper post and part suspension seatpost. That is to say, it could use an air-only mechanism to act as a spring and locking mechanism, with no hydraulics at all. Here's how it works.

When the post is set somewhere in the middle of its travel (as in Figure 6 above) it works a bit like an air spring with a positive air chamber (516 ) above the main piston and a negative chamber (518 ) below. Both can be pressurised and adjusted via a valve on the head of the post (200 ). This will allow some squish, like the gravel version already in existence. According to the patent, "in an intermediate position, the seat may sag a small amount (e.g., 40 mm or less) as a result of the weight of the rider."

When the rider presses the remote button, the solenoid opens the valve (512 ) which allows air to move freely between the positive and negative chambers. This, in turn, allows the seatpost to compress under rider weight. When it reaches full compression, there will be a "hard stop", giving a solid feel.

The reason the seatpost can extend when no weight is applied and with the valve open is that the piston shaft (508 ) effectively reduces the area of the bottom of the piston relative to the top, so when the pressure is equal in both air chambers the force on top of the piston is greater, which causes the dropper to extend. Another way to think of it is that the shaft (508 ) is being forced out of the pressurised air chamber (518 & 516 ) into the atmospheric pressure in the chamber below (526 ). This may be enough to extend the post on its own, or the chamber below (526 ) may also be pressurised independently to provide more return force.

When the post reaches full extension (as in Figure 5 ), the volume of the negative air chamber (518 ) is almost zero. As a result, after the valve is closed, the seatpost will feel much firmer when force is applied to the saddle than it does in the middle of its stroke. The effect is similar to pressurising the air spring in a fork to a high pressure without equalising the air chambers - the spring is topped out and requires considerable force to make it compress even a millimetre. According to the patent: "the seat sags less than 10 mm as a result of the weight of the rider on the seat when the seat post is in the fully extended position."

So to summarise, this seatpost may have a few millimetres of sag from full extension, feel firm when fully compressed, and could function almost like a suspension seatpost when set to half-mast.

Having said that, the patent stipulates that the collar-mounted controller and solenoid-operated valve could be used with a more conventional hydraulic mechanism: "While the example valves and solenoids disclosed herein are described in connection with seat posts having a pneumatic platform, the examples disclosed herein can also be used in connection with hydraulic platforms."


What we'd like to see

The Reverb AXS is over five years old and it's starting to show its age. The 170 mm maximum drop is not enough for a lot of today's bikes and riders. To realise its full potential, we'd like to see versions with well over 200 mm of movement. I think it would be nice to see a return to a two-bolt seat clamp and if battery life and tire clearance could be improved then so much the better. The idea of a seatpost with up to 40 mm of sag, when set to the middle of its stroke, might be a tough sell for mountain bikers who can remember the Cane Creek Thudbuster, but I could see it being a benefit in some situations - so long as the sag at full extension is minimal and doesn't increase over time.

Will we see something like this on bikes any time soon? Given how old the original Reverb AXS now is, and how competitive the wireless dropper post market has become, I'd say it's likely. Needless to say, it was a "no comment" from SRAM on this one.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
329 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 8 1
 I genuinely enjoy the one bolt seat clamp. Most other designs have poor access to the front bolt imo.
  • 3 0
 Agree, the current Reverb AXS seat clamp is awesome.
  • 1 16
flag DoubleCrownAddict (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah that one bolt seat clamp makes up for it being the most unreliable product in MTB history.
  • 4 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: 5 years, never had 1 issue.
  • 3 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: the original hydraulic reverb would disagree with that statement
  • 8 3
 Just give me a post that will auto retract when I push the button. Thats what I want. Double click moves it to half way or another preset position. Quick button push for full extension and push and hold for full drop.
  • 1 0
 wait for the bontrager one then
  • 3 0
 long-press makes it what, go up and down repeatedly? Long-press from off makes it go up and down slowly. triple press sets a random up and down motion for variation. Two key-turn long-presses from commanding officers riding NFC connected remotes fires the top off like a f*cking sub-launched ballistic missile.
  • 7 0
 Literally after the new Fox Neo was released.
  • 2 0
 I have definitely gotten the rear tire to hit the battery. And I know other people who have had that problem too. It doesn’t take a small frame. I have a M mega tower, and with 170mm rear travel on a 29er it’s not that hard. To their credit, the way they positioned the latch, and the tab meant the battery just popped out and didn’t damage anything.

Makes sense that they would need a different architecture to go longer.
  • 1 0
 "The solenoid-operated valves disclosed herein are advantageous because they do not require position monitoring ... [this] reduces manufacturing complexity and costs..."

Surely it going to be cheaper than the actual one RIGHT? RIGHT???
  • 2 1
 most reverbs I have used on my bikes had the 40mm of travel feature after a couple months of use too! (good thing the newer ones come with a vent valve + tool to reset them once in a while*)
  • 1 1
 People will say that setting up cable actuated droppers is difficult when in realilty it takes less than 10 minutes to do on just about any modern bike.
  • 1 0
 I just hope they can make it expensive or they're going to be left behind in this pointless arms race.
  • 1 0
 Some just want a dropper post, not a Nintendo. I'm part of them.
  • 1 0
 Just come in to see how many ppl can afford those.
  • 2 2
 “My dropper has noids…”
Below threshold threads are hidden







