Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video

Jun 13, 2017
by SRAM  
Brandon Semenuk - Simplicity


There’s a special greatness in simplicity. And greatness is sometimes best measured in what you don’t see. When there’s something left for your imagination. When you can’t taste every ingredient. When you don’t see the hours of thought, and practice, and trial, and error. When you can do more, but less is more powerful. When you express yourself purely, simply. There’s greatness in simplicity, but it isn’t simple.


Video by: Revel Co.
Photos by: Ian Collins, Dan Frew & Rupert Walker

SRAM.com


44 Comments

  • + 23
 More style in one trick than Nicholi Rogatkin can even dream of having in an entire run.
  • + 1
 I was thinking this exact thought while watching. Never in a million years....
  • + 1
 More style in straight jump than Nicholi Rogatkin can even dream of having in an entire life*
Now correct Wink
  • + 0
 What are you Semenuk bender boy, you could not tie Nicholi Rogatkin shoe lace, there both top riders and that's a FACT
  • + 1
 you guys obviously didnt see the boooooooooooosted tuck no hander nicholi did in his celebration run at rotorua this year.
  • + 2
 that's not the point.
  • + 12
 They simply did not have time to clip the tree, so the simplest solution was to have him simply hit it with his face and make it look amazing.
  • + 5
 In the past few weeks with world cup we are all being bombarded with wheel sizes and prototype bike setups all these racers are running and whatnot.. Sure its exciting and interesting stuff but In the meantime Brandon Semenuk is doing unimaginable acts on a 26" Trek Session Park... (hasn't been in production since 2015) ...Makes me want to go ride!
  • + 3
 @RRMonster: Maybe if the industry goes full 29"Dh they'll think about 26" park bikes again. Just a thought.
  • + 6
 I love his stuff, but my favorite is him on the DH bike, it just looks so smooth and sick with tons of style.
  • + 6
 That looks so smooth I thought he was on a 29er.
  • + 1
 He just rolls over everything!
  • + 4
 Well I was gunna go to bed but then I saw this. Don't think I'm going to bed for a while now. Gunna have to watch at least 5 times. Can't wait!!
  • + 1
 Hand check!!
  • + 6
 Most stylish rider in the game. Unreal.
  • + 5
 SRAM, how about building some SIMPLICITY into your products by not changing standards, axle sizes, etc on us all the time?
  • + 4
 I would've commented sooner but I had to binge watch it a couple dozen times first
  • + 4
 B & W? more like balls to the wall!!!
  • + 3
 Trek: "Brandon we want you to ride a 29er now mmkay?"
Brandon: "Yeah....... naaaaahhhhhhhhh"
  • + 5
 GOAT
  • + 4
 That tabletop is straight out of Pumped BMX 2.
  • + 4
 Simplicity. Thinly veiled dig at Rogatkin?
  • + 2
 his riding is art. so dialed and beautiful to watch. oh and sick filming and editing too
  • + 3
 That video was almost as good as this watermelon I'm eating.
  • + 2
 The state or quality of being intricate or complicated.
  • + 2
 S T Y L E.
  • + 1
 Haven't watched it yet but I already know this is gonna be VOD
  • + 1
 Cork 720 one foot can. O my god
  • + 1
 I see, he is the shepard.
  • + 2
 whip to tuck was gold
  • + 2
 still the best.
  • + 1
 Love his edits
  • + 1
 he's a badass
  • + 1
 Frankly?
VOD !
  • + 1
 Woah!
  • + 1
 BÄM!
  • + 0
 wow
  • - 3
 Semenuk is going to ride Huffy, lets see what what he can do on 29"?
