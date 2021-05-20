SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk

May 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

SRAM has created a number of new crankarm prototypes in conjunction with Autodesk that use generative design to attempt to maximize their properties.

What is generative design? Well, rather than starting with a drawing of what they believe a product should look like, the designer instead defines the parameters needed for the final result - for a crank arm that might be its length, strength, weight, Q factor and construction method (forged vs 3D printed). These parameters are then entered into a computer software, in this case Fusion 360, and thousands of potential designs are generated in just a few hours. SRAM isn't the first mountain bike brand we've seen use this technique and there have been similar experiments in design optimization from Robot and Starling in the past few years.


Autodesk claims these designs are unlike any a human could come up with and SRAM has now selected a number of them to prototype for real-world testing. Forbes reports that, "The end results from the design team employ differing materials of construction, and vary from something that still looks quite a bit like any other crankarm, but with significant portions of material removed, to a futuristic design that resembles a structural truss."

SRAM chose to focus on the crankarm because, unlike other areas of the drivetrain, it has remained generally identical to the version we were riding when the sport was invented. It's a structural component, so it has to be safe, but SRAM believed there was an opportunity to reduce the weight if it was approached in a new way. The titanium truss pedals in the video above certainly look lighter than conventional cranks but we don't currently have any concrete numbers on them, other than that they are apparently able to handle up to 10 g of force.


The method doesn't just remove material but it removes time from the process as well. By reducing the steps involved, its claimed an engineer can go from the design phase to the final product more quickly, and that ultimately means a cost-saving over the course of the R&D process.


At the moment, this is all early prototyping and there's no guarantee that it will be taken forward into a real-world product. Instead, SRAM is using it as a learning experience for its future product developments. Will King, Senior Design Engineer at SRAM, said, "We design products to get to the podium in the Tour de France, or to hope for medals in the Olympics. This helps us get to the finish line faster and more educated—to see where material needs to be, and where it can be removed. Generative design has a great app for our traditional construction materials, helps us understand loads and constraints, and pushes ideas we can evaluate.”

Basically, while the more unorthodox designs the software has generated are unlikely to ever be stocked on shelves, SRAM may be able to produce lighter, stronger and cheaper cranks in the future because of its experimentation. We look forward to seeing what real-world results come from this very cool partnership.

65 Comments

  • 44 3
 Computer designed to meet all design loadings in a more efficient way.
Pinkbike: nah mate looks weak dont trust it.
  • 8 2
 Well, you now have to trust both the data set, the algorithm, the structural knowledge about your alloy (well this one doesn't count), the reliability of the machine...
So it would be reasonable not to trust it without more proof of the viability of the final product.
  • 7 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: The first is a marketing claim. The second is an opinion. Nothing inherently wrong with either.
  • 2 0
 And a year after enough people test it and if works out ok fine. Pinkbike: Looks cool actually...Take my money.
  • 1 0
 Since when was Pinkbike Australian?
  • 1 0
 It’s not just about design loads. But also stiffness. Old school cranks were “strong” enough but flexed and wasted energy.
  • 19 0
 The thing with these structures is, that they can only work well if your input data matches the real world well. For the main stresses coming from eg pedalling and jumping, that might work very well. But for e.g. crashes, where the stresses differ a lot from normal use, it is very hard to model that. And in theses cases, the crank might be way more likely to fail with a lot of optimisation for certain stresses
  • 4 1
 OK, so without taking real world stresses into account, the crank 'might' be more likely to fail. That is allways true. Is there anything in these designs that make you think that they did not do that or just your assumption that it's hard to model?
  • 3 0
 you might me right. but keep in mind:
"We design products to get to the podium in the Tour de France, or to hope for medals in the Olympics." - Will King, Senior Design Engineer at SRAM

If this is the product of this goal only, it works. because with crashes you most likely not gonna win any medals at Olympics and TDF.
"Manufacture cranks that will hold up in a crash" therefore is another goal that needs to be considered. Frankly it bites the main goal: winning Olympics. Wink
  • 3 0
 I would be worried especially about pedal (crank) strikes. It might be ok on road bikes, where it's not such an issue.
  • 4 0
 This is essentially automated guess and check FEA, right? i.e. start with a design and loading data, run FEA, remove material in low stress areas and add in high stress areas, then repeat over and over. FEA is a great tool. It can reduce, but can never replace real world testing.
  • 1 0
 Furthermore, 10g acceleration might sound like a lot, and it is if sustained for any length of time. But the impact of even a small hammer blow will be far more than that, even if it only lasts milliseconds.
  • 1 0
 technically this is correct, but it's weird to mention this in the context of the article. of course you will need to test it in the real world, exacltly the way you test every product or new technology. so this is supposed to be a con of the technology? let's just use a piece of tried and true wood instead.

btw. the x shape shape you see on the rf evolve and sram gx cranks is created with a similiar algorithm. seems to work alright?
  • 1 0
 I don't fully agree with you. It all depends on the input and I am sure there was an input on e.g. lateral forces which are usual when crashing. I very much doubt they only considered radial forces (pedaling/jumping).
  • 16 0
 Artificial intelligence has discovered drillium. Or speed holes. Whatever it's called.
  • 3 0
 AI needs to be fed the Danny Mac dataset and the Sam Hill motofoam dataset
  • 17 1
 wait until it's full of mud Big Grin
  • 5 1
 Could easily have a sheath over the top to keep the lines clean, but structurally within it’s all wibbly wobbly.
  • 1 0
 A carbon fiber sheath would be cool...
  • 2 0
 @dingus: sounds itchy...
  • 1 4
 @dingus: what would be the point of using carbon fibre sheath? It wouldn't transfer any forces anyway...
  • 6 0
 @ciechan: to keep the mud out? Did you even read the first comment?
  • 14 0
 So this is why alien technology in movies always looks so weird, they're just using autodesk...
  • 2 0
 I'd hate it when my cranks would come alive.

(That said: If it's not in a Terminator movie kind of way, but helping me pedal, that would be OK)
  • 1 0
 @jeroenk: But what if they won't let you stop, ever?
  • 1 0
 @jeroenk: I immediately thought of Terminator as well...
  • 2 0
 This technology is pretty common and widely available - and by no means limited to Autodesk. The shapes it tends to produce are often weirdly organic/alien in appearance. The reason you don't notice them in products very often is that the output has to be greatly simplified and adapted to traditional manufacturing methods. With additive manufacturing, though, possibilities get interesting!
  • 1 0
 @ABhardtail: it's not really the manufacturing that stops these designs. The first ti 3d printed one could be machined easily.

The problem with topology optimization in general is that it's extremely sensitive to the boundary conditions and selected loads of your FE model.

Most of the optimization routines also do a horrible job of exploring the possible solution set. GE had a competition obviously targeted at topology optimization---a simple design from a human that maximized MOI ended up being far superior compared to the computer generated solutions.

www.ge.com/news/reports/jet-engine-bracket-from-indonesia-wins-3d-printing#:~:text=A%20jet%20engine%20bracket%20designed,receive%20%247%2C000%20in%20prize%20money.

Engineers haven't needed computers to design parts for 100 years. It's not going to change any time soon.
  • 1 0
 @ABhardtail: It shouldn't be a surprise that the shapes often appear organic. All aspects of living organisms including structures have been "optimizing" thru evolution for hundreds of thousands of years (millions? depending on the species).
  • 6 0
 "Up to 10 g of force".


Is that 10 grams or 10G as in g-force?

Cos my 10G is probably higher force than yours, without a weight for the 10G of force to act upon it means nothing, its just 10x gravity, or 10x your normal weight.
  • 1 0
 Engineering probably did a 10G static force simulation using the weight of a ~95th percentile rider as an approximation of the dynamic forces a crank would see. And then when marketing asked them "how strong is it?" they tried to explain this and the resulting interpretation is what we see in the article, haha.
  • 3 0
 All that time making "better" crank arms, shame they couldn't spend a little engineering time to sort out their bottom brackets. Whichever designer dreamt up the GXP axle/bearing layout needs to go back to school.
  • 2 0
 What‘s frightening me is the idea that the same guy might have done the crank arms…
  • 4 0
 I feel a pair of these should be tested by Brage Vestavik on his Real MTB hits!
  • 4 0
 The sight of those 3d ti printed arms in the in a grid in printer and the CNC'd al arm gave me an engineering boner.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the brake caliper designs Bugatti came up with using 3D printed titanium. Those were the strangest brake calipers I’d ever seen but they tested them on basically an aircraft test bed and they didn’t blow up. Cranks should be a walk in the park.
  • 3 0
 SRAM just bought a pedal company so this software will probably help them develop a new spindle standard
  • 2 0
 maybe those big brains at autodesk can help sram make a competent crank preload system and main bolt design.
  • 2 0
 Might as well integrate a "little mouth" to get the full Alien / HR Giger looks
  • 3 0
 It wouldn't be HR Giger without loads of phalluses
  • 1 0
 But no human could come up with that design.
  • 2 0
 At 1:28 we can see the engineer performing the full SRAM testing and QC cycle.
  • 1 0
 Why not remove the cranks all together? If you add an electric motor, you won't have to worry about excess weight either. Then, just add a throttle and voila!
  • 2 0
 the t800 could probably shit out a better crank design
  • 1 0
 Citation Needed
  • 1 0
 Bikes will be out here looking like ass, but at least they'll be lighter, stronger, and safer.
  • 2 0
 I need this. Bored of all cranks that look all the same.
  • 3 1
 I see they've set the Attractiveness parameter to 0
  • 2 1
 Looks a bit weak...a huck to flat would very quickly become a huck to splat...
  • 1 0
 The only innovation I can see here is they are riding with AUTODESK FUSION 360 JERSEYS
  • 2 1
 Autodesk... Ptsh what gobble funk they talk in the marketing department.
  • 2 2
 Could have been even lighter if drive side was mounted to chain ring, but computer was not told to do that?
  • 2 0
 ha nerd cranks
  • 1 0
 Looks like the back of my GX cranks. Maybe I should do some cutouts!!
  • 1 0
 It's one thing to design it...it's quite another to make it, economically.
  • 1 0
 How well does it work after an average crash into a rock?
  • 1 0
 No clearance in these cranks to accept water bottles??? Dig it!
  • 1 0
 Another fine SCAM product....
  • 1 0
 These appear to be the hole-y grail of cranks.
  • 1 0
 They should've just dug up H. R. Geiger for these. (W/ all respect to him)
  • 1 1
 the second image generates in me a feeling of urgence to eject...
  • 1 1
 As long as they are not made of plastic it's all good.
  • 1 0
 i dont like it
  • 1 0
 NOPE!

Post a Comment



