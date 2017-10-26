SRAM - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2017

How to Enter

Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 27, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Riders List





Darren Berrecloth // CAN

Logan Binggeli // USA

Antoine Bizet // FRA

Reed Boggs // USA

Pierre Edouard Ferry // FRA

Thomas Genon // BEL

Ryan Howard // USA

Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP

Conor Macfarlane // NZL

Tyler McCaul // USA

Ethan Nell // USA

Brett Rheeder // CAN

Brandon Semenuk // CAN

Kurt Sorge // CAN

Bas van Steenbergen // CAN

Tom van Steenbergen // CAN

Carson Storch // USA

Kyle Strait // USA

Vincent Tupin // FRA

Cameron Zink // USA



*All riders are correct at the time of writing.



Red Bull Rampage is tomorrow and we're upping the stakes for you viewers with a fantasy contest where you could walk away with a complete 12-speed drivetrain from SRAM. Think you know a lot about freeriding? Reckon you have the skills to be a judge? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and cast your vote for who will be the top three riders of the day.Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.