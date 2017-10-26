SPONSORED

SRAM - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2017

Oct 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Red Bull Rampage is tomorrow and we're upping the stakes for you viewers with a fantasy contest where you could walk away with a complete 12-speed drivetrain from SRAM. Think you know a lot about freeriding? Reckon you have the skills to be a judge? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and cast your vote for who will be the top three riders of the day.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.

*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 27, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.



Riders List


Darren Berrecloth // CAN
Logan Binggeli // USA
Antoine Bizet // FRA
Reed Boggs // USA
Pierre Edouard Ferry // FRA
Thomas Genon // BEL
Ryan Howard // USA
Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
Conor Macfarlane // NZL
Tyler McCaul // USA
Ethan Nell // USA
Brett Rheeder // CAN
Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Kurt Sorge // CAN
Bas van Steenbergen // CAN
Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
Carson Storch // USA
Kyle Strait // USA
Vincent Tupin // FRA
Cameron Zink // USA

*All riders are correct at the time of writing.


What You Could Win

A complete SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain is up for grabs!



MENTIONS: @SramMedia


430 Comments

  • + 3
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy I don't think this is gonna happen, but those are the guys I would like to see on the top steps!
  • + 1
 1.andreu lacondeguy 2.brandon semenuk 3.antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Reed Boggs
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Brandon semenuk
  • + 2
 1st Conor Macfarlane 2nd Antoine Bizet 3rd Pierre Ferry
  • + 4
 1.McGazza 2.McGazza 3.McGazza
  • + 2
 1. Kyle Strait // USA
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 1
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch going out on a limb kinda but whatevs, sometimes cray stuff happens and people crash.
  • + 2
 1. Kyle Strait // USA
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait // USA
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 1
 1. Andreu 2. Zink 3. Semenuk 4. Storch 5. Strait 6. Bizet 7. Rheeder 8. Nell 9. Ferry 10. MacFarlane
  • + 2
 1. Berrecloth 2. Boggs, 3. Semenuk
  • + 2
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Reed Bggs 3. Thomas Genon
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2. Vincent Turpin // FRA
3. Cameron Zink // USA
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
3. Vincent Tupin // FRA
  • + 2
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Darren Berrecloth
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Kyle Strait // USA
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 1
 1.Cameron Zink // USA
2.Pierre Edouard Ferry // FRA
3.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
  • + 2
 1. Zink, 2.Semenuk, 3. Berrecloth
  • + 1
 1)Antoine Bizet // FRA

2)Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP

3)Brandon Semenuk // CAN
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait // USA
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 2
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Zink 3 Semenuk
  • + 1
 the brain says semenuk, strait, zink the heart says zink, lacondeguy, strait
  • + 1
 Although I'd like to see Boggs pop up in the podium because he's from Cleveland which is just down the road from me.
  • + 2
 1.Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Berrecloth
  • + 1
 1. Bizet 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1I lacondeguy
2) semenuk
3) sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Storch 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1)Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2)Kyle Strait // USA
3)Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
  • + 1
 1.Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1: Brandon Semeuk 2: Cam Zink 3: Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1) Lacondeguy 2) Strait 3) Zink
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1) Semenuk
2) Zink
3) Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Howard
  • + 1
 1. Kurt Sorge 2. Antoine Bizet 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Antoine Bizete 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 Strait 2 Lacondeguy 3 Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait // USA
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Brett Rheeder // CAN
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Zink 3 Boogs
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Nell
  • + 1
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Darren Berrecloth
  • + 1
 lacondeguy, zinc, semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Conor Macfarlane // NZL
3. Reed Boggs // USA
  • + 1
 #1. Cameron Zink
#2. Carson Storch
#3. Conor Macfarlane
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Reed Boggs
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Zink
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Cameron Zink 3.Vincent Tupin
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Strait 3. Laconderguy
  • + 1
 1. Brandon semenuk 2. Tom van steenbergen 3. Cam zinc
  • + 1
 Andreu Lacondeguy Cam Zink Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 Zink, Lacondeguy, Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Rheeder 3.Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 Tyler McCaul // USA
Carson Storch // USA
Cameron Zink // USA
  • + 1
 1. Kyle strait 2. Brandon Semenuke 3. Andreu lagundaguy
  • + 1
 1- Antoine Bizet 2- Andreu Lacondeguy 3- Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1 - Semenuk 2 - Zink 3 - Strait
  • + 1
 1.Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Macfarlane
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cameron Zink 3. Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1) Zink 2) Semenuk 3) Rheeder
  • + 1
 1 semenuk, 2 lacondeguy, 3 storch
  • + 1
 1 Antoine Bizet 2 Brandon Semenuk 3 Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kyle Strait 3. Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Tom van Steenbergen
3) Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1-Brett Rheeder // CAN
2-Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
3- Kurt Sorge // CAN
  • + 1
 1. A Lacondeguy 2. B Semenuk 3. C Zink
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kyle Strait 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Bizet 2 Semenuk 3 Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Zink, 2. Semenuk, 3. Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Tom van 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Andreau 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1) Zink. 2) Berrecloth. 3) Semenuk
  • + 1
 1) Tyler McCaul, 2) Brandon Semenuk, 3) Andreu Lacondeguy,
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Darren Berrecloth
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 More seriously 1 Conor macfarlane 2 semenuk 3 lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Sorge 2. Strait 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 - Cameron Zink 2 - Brandon Semenuk 3 - Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Zink
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy, 2. Antoine Bizet, 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Carson Storch 2. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 Andreu Lacondeguy 2 Cameron Zink 3 Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy, 2. Conor Macfarlane, 3.Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Darren Berrecloth 2. Conor Macfarlane 3. Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Strait 3. MacFarlane
  • + 1
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2. Cameron Zink 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Bizet 2. Sorge 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1) Semenuk
2) Vinny T
3) Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Macfarlane
  • + 1
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Darren Berrecloth
  • + 1
 1 Kyle norbraten 2 Nicholi rogatkin 3 Aaron gwin
  • + 1
 1, Brandon Semenuk 2, Andreu Lacondeguy 3, Carson Storch
  • + 1
 Semenuk Storch Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Bizet 2 Rheeder 3 Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1- Brandon Semenuk 2- Cameron Zink 3 - Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Antoine Bizet 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1st, Semenuk. 2nd, Zink. 3rd, Tom van Steenbergen.
  • + 1
 1. Conor Macfarlane 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1.- Cam Zink 2.- Brandon Semenuk 3.- Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1.Vincent Tupin, 2.Cameron Zink, 3.Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Zink, Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Sorge 2. Semenuk 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1 lacondeguy 2 zinc 3 semenuk
  • + 1
 1) semenuk 2) andreau 3) bizet
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1: Cameron Zink 2: Andreu Lacondeguy 3: Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1 Storch 2 Rheeder 3 Bizet
  • + 1
 Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Carson Storch // USA
  • + 1
 1 - semenuk 2 - zink 3 - lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Lacondeguy 3. Bizet
  • + 1
 1) Brett Rheeder
2) Carson Storch
3) Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1) Semenuk

2) Lacondeguy

3) Sorge
  • + 1
 Cameron zink Kurt sorge Boggs
  • + 1
 Semenuk Rheeder Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1: Zink
2: Semenuk
3: Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. lacondeguy 2. semenuk 3. straight
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Macfarlane 3. Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • + 1
 Brett Rheeder Cam Zink Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 Kurt sorge Cam zink Darren Bearclaw
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Kurt Sorge // CAN
3. Kyle Strait // USA
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zinc 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1- Andreu Lacondeguy 2- Cameron Zink 3- Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Andrew Lacondeguy 2. Tom Van Steenbergen 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1.Zink 2.Semenuk 3.Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1st. Tom van Steenbergen 2nd. Antoine Bizet 3rd. Tyler McCaul
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Strait 3. Vinny T
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Carson Storch 2. Vincent Tupin 3. Bas Van Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1. cam zink 2. brandon semenuk 3. andreu lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Reed Boggs 2. Ethan Nell 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 1: lacondeguy 2: strait 3:zink
  • + 1
 1) Tyler McCaul 2) Vincent Tupin 3) Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 Cam Zink, Tom van Steenbergen, Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2. Reed Boggs 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk, 2. Rheeder, 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. semenuk 2. zink 3. lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 semenuk 2 steenbergen 3 stretch
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Sorge, Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1.Andreu Lacondeguy 2.Kurt Sorge 3.Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 Brandon Semenuk, Cam Zink, Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1 Strait 2 Semenuk 3 Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1: Brandon Semenuk
2: Andreu Lacondeguy
3: Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1- Zink 2- Semenuk 3-Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1:Zink 2:Semenuk 3:Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1.Kurt Sorge 2.Conor Macfarlane 3.Vincent Tupin
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cameron Zink 3.Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 Brandon semenuk Kyle straight Cam zink
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Ethan Nell
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Conor MacFarlane 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1)Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP

2)Brandon Semenuk // CAN

3) ZINK
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cameron Zink 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Bizet 2. Semenuk 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 3. Sorge , 2. Lacondeguy , 1. Zink
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk. 2 Lacondeguy. 3 Storch.
  • + 1
 1. Kurt Sorge 2. Cameron Zink 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1st Kyle Strait 2nd Brandon Semenuk 3rd Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Macfarlane
  • + 1
 1 semenuk 2 lacondeguy 3 zink
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 bizet 2 Berrecloth 3 Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1) Zink
2) Genon
3) Semenuk
  • + 1
 1.Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3.Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Strait 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Andreu 2. Semenuk 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1st Branden Semenuk 2nd Cam Zink 3rd Kyle Strait
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. T. van Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Tom van Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3.Tyler McCaul
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Strait 3 Boggs
  • + 1
 1) Cameron Zink, 2)Brandon Semenuk 3)Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Zink
  • + 1
 1.Cameron Zink 2.Brandon Semenuk 3.Tom van Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1: Semenuk
2: Storch
3: Genon
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Boggs
  • + 1
 1. Rheeder 2. Kyle Strait 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Andreu 2. Semenuk 3. Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Conor Macfarlane
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 1. semenuk 2. lacondeguy 3.sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1.Kyle Strait 2.Antoine Bizet 3.Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1.Bizet 2.Semenuk 3.Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Strait 2 Lacondeguy 3 Semenuk
  • + 1
 Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Kyle Strait // USA
Antoine Bizet // FRA
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Tyler McCaul 3. Tom van Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Zink
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink!
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Ethan Nell
  • + 1
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Cameron Zink 3.Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk, 2nd Cameron Zink, 3rd Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Reed Boggs 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Conor McFarlane
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Strait 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1st. Pierre Edouard Ferry 2nd. Tom van Steenbergen 3rd. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Nell 3 Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1)zink
2)Semenuk
3)strait
  • + 1
 1. Andrew Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Bas van Steenbergen, Storch
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Zink 3. Nell
  • + 1
 1-semenuk 2- rheeder 3- strait
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3.Vincent Tupin
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Andreu lacondeguy 2. Carson storch 3. Kurt sorge
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1.) Brandon Semenuk
2.) Cameron Zink
3.) Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Semenuk 3 Tupin
  • + 1
 1: semenuk, 2: Zink, 3: Sorge
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Bizet 2. Nell 3. T.Steenbergen
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2.lacondeguy 3.semenuk
  • + 1
 Lacondeguy, Semenuk, Zink
  • + 1
 1.Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Cameron Zink 3 Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1: Lacondeguy 2: Semenuk 3: Nell
  • + 1
 1-Zink, 2- Lacondeguy, 3- Sorge
  • + 1
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Cameron Zink 3.Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd A. Lacondeguy 3rd Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Tupin
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2) Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
3) Kurt Sorge // CAN
  • + 1
 1.Cameron Zink // USA
2.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3.Carson Storch // USA
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk, 2 Sorge, 3 lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Cam Zink
  • + 1
 1. ZINK!!! 2. Rheeder 3. ETHAN NELL!!!
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1: Semenuk
2: Storch
3: Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink!!
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Carson Storch 3. Andrew Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Conor Macfarlane. 2. Semenuk 3. Atonie Bizet
  • + 1
 Kyle strait, Carson storch, Andreu lecondeguy.
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. cam zink 2. antoine bizet 3. andreu lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk, 2 Lacondeguy 3. Tom Van steenbergen
  • + 1
 1-B.Semenuk 2-K.Sorge 3-A.Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1st. Zink 2nd. Semenuk 3rd. Straight
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brandon Semenuk Maybe in that order
  • + 1
 1. semenuk 2. lacondeguy 3. strait
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd A. Lacondeguy 3rd Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1 - semenuk 2 - zink 3 - bizet
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Ethan Nell
  • + 1
 1. Sorge 2. Zink. 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Strait 2. Semenuk 3. Boggs
  • + 1
 1) Semenuk
2) Lacondeguy
3) Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Strait 3.Semenuk
  • + 1
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Tom van Steenbergen 3.Vincent Tupin
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Zinc, Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1-B.Semenuk 2-K.Sorge 3-K. Strait
  • + 1
 1-semenuk 2- rheeder 3- strait
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Kyle Strait // USA
3. Antoine Bizet // FRA
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Storch 3 Zink
  • + 1
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Strait
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 Zink, semenuk, Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1.) Brandon Semenuk
2.) Cameron Zink
3.) Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Nell
  • + 1
 1.Lacondeguy 2.Cam Zink 3. Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. semenuk 2. zinc 3.rheeder
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Strait
  • + 1
 1 - Cameron Zink 2 - Semenuk 3 - Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Zink 3 Nell
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cameron Zink 3. Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Ethan Nell
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Cameron Zink 3rd Andreu Lecondeguy
  • + 1
 1.Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 0
 When its a huge Freeride competition and Sram decides to give away a 12 speed enduro drivechain, completly logical Smile
  • + 1
 When there's a free contest and the first thing you do is complain, you have totally missed the point. :/
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Boggs
  • + 1
 1-Lacondeguy 2-Semenuk 3-Zink
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1.) Cameron Zink
2.) Brandon Semenuk
3.) Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1.Cam Zink 2.Brandon Semenuk 3.Ethan Nell
  • + 1
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2.Ethan Nell 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1) Zink 2) Semenuk 3) Storch
  • + 1
 Strait, Lacondeguy, McCaul
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Strait
  • + 1
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Thomas Genon
3) Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lancodeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Tom Vansteenbergen
  • + 1
 1 - Carson Storch 2 - Brandon Semenuk 3 - Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1: Andreu Lacondeguy
2: Brandon Semenuk
3: Cameron Zink
  • + 2
 semenuk zink strait
  • + 1
 1. Andrew Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 1. K. Sorge 2. C. Stitch 3. T. McCaul
  • + 1
 That was Storch not stitch stupid autocorrect
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Boggs 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1 - Kurt Sorge 2 - Ethan Nell 3- Antoine Bizet
  • + 1
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Carson Storch 3rd Kurt Sorge
  • + 1
 1/ Antoine Bizet
2/ Brandon Semenuk
3/ Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Bizet 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Zink 3 Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Storch
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andrew Lacondeguy 3. Brett Rheeder
  • + 1
 1. Tom Van-Steenbergen 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreau Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 Kurt Sorge, Conor Macfarlane, Brandon Semenuk
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk, 2. Strait, 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1.zink 2.lacondeguy 3.nell
  • + 1
 1st semenuk 2nd zink 3rd strait
  • + 1
 1. T. Steenbergen 2. Storch 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1.Kurt Sorge 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Cameron Zink
  • + 1
 1. Cam Zink 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Vinny T
  • + 1
 1st: Brandon Semenuk
2nd: Brett Rheeder
3rd: Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1 semenuk 2 mc caul 3 boggs
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • + 1
 1. B Semenuk 2.T McCaul 3. C Storch
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Zink 3 Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Brandon semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Carson storch
  • + 1
 1- Zinc 2- Semenuk 3-Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 - Brandon Semenuk 2 - Cameron Zink 3 - Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Reed Bggs 3. Thomas Genon
  • + 1
 1) Conor Macfarlane // NZL
2) Brett Rheeder // CAN
3) Cameron Zink // USA
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge. 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 bizet
  • + 1
 1. A Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. C Zink
  • + 1
 1) Zink
2) Semenuk
3) Strait
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Steenbergen
  • + 1
 I mean: Tom van Steenbergen in 3rd. Bas might win the style ranking, though!
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1-Semenuk 2-Zink 3- Rheeder
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Howard
  • + 1
 1. Kyle Strait 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 1 Semenuck 2 Strait 3 Storch
  • + 1
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Andreu Lacondeguy 3 Carson Storch
  • + 1
 1 zink 2 semenuk 3 strait
  • + 1
 1.Cameron Zink // USA
2.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3.Brett Rheeder // CAN
  • + 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Tyler McCaul
  • + 1
 Semenuk Storch McCaul
  • + 1
 Zink, Semenuk, Claw
  • + 1
 Lacodeguy, Semenuk Boggs
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Storch, Zink
  • + 1
 Rheeder Semenuk Storch
  • + 1
 Zink, Semenuk, Nell
  • + 1
 lacondeguy, nell, smenuk
  • + 1
 Zink Semenuk Rheeder
  • + 1
 Semenuk Zink Storch
  • + 1
 Semenuk Zink Storch
  • + 1
 1. Zink, Semenuk, Strait
  • + 1
 Lacon Selenio Bizet
  • + 1
 Lacon Semenuk bizet
  • + 1
 Semenuk Zink Strait
  • + 1
 Sorge, Storch, Semenuk
  • + 1
 SEMENUK, ZINK, GENON
  • + 1
 Lacondeguy Zink Semenuk
  • + 1
 Zink Semenuk Vinny T
  • + 1
 lacondeguy, bizet, sorge
  • + 1
 Zink Carson Rheeder
  • + 1
 Zink Lacondeguy Semenuk
  • + 1
 Zink Sorge Bizet
  • + 1
 Zink Andreu Boggs
  • + 1
 Bizet Semenuk Nell
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Boggs, Zink
  • + 1
 1 Zink 2 Bizet 3 McCaul
  • + 1
 Semenuk, Zink, Rheeder
  • + 1
 Carson Semenuk Zink
  • + 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Sorge
  • + 1
 Strait Zink Storch
  • + 1
 Strait Lacondeguy Storch
  • + 1
 Lacondeguy, Nell, Zink!
  • + 1
 Semenuk Bizet Howard
  • + 1
 Semenuk Zink Lacondeguy
  • + 1
 Semenuk McCall Rheeder
  • + 1
 *storch
  • + 1
 Semenuk Bizet Storch
  • + 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Zink
  • + 0
 1 Zink 2 McCaul 3 Nell
  • + 0
 1 Zink 2 Strait 3 Howard
  • + 0
 Zink, Storch, Boggs
  • + 0
 Semenuk Zink Strait
  • + 0
 Semenuk Storch McCaul
  • + 0
 Zink, Semenuk, Andreu
  • + 0
 Semenuk Strait Sorge
  • + 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Zink 3 Sorge
  • + 0
 Zink Semenuk Storch

