SRAM - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2017

Red Bull Rampage is tomorrow and we're upping the stakes for you viewers with a fantasy contest where you could walk away with a complete 12-speed drivetrain from SRAM. Think you know a lot about freeriding? Reckon you have the skills to be a judge? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and cast your vote for who will be the top three riders of the day. How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.
*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 27, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Riders List
Darren Berrecloth // CAN
Logan Binggeli // USA
Antoine Bizet // FRA
Reed Boggs // USA
Pierre Edouard Ferry // FRA
Thomas Genon // BEL
Ryan Howard // USA
Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
Conor Macfarlane // NZL
Tyler McCaul // USA
Ethan Nell // USA
Brett Rheeder // CAN
Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Kurt Sorge // CAN
Bas van Steenbergen // CAN
Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
Carson Storch // USA
Kyle Strait // USA
Vincent Tupin // FRA
Cameron Zink // USA
*All riders are correct at the time of writing.
What You Could Win
A complete SRAM GX Eagle
drivetrain is up for grabs!
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2. Vincent Turpin // FRA
3. Cameron Zink // USA
2. Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
3. Vincent Tupin // FRA
2. Kyle Strait // USA
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2.Pierre Edouard Ferry // FRA
3.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2)Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
3)Brandon Semenuk // CAN
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2) semenuk
3) sorge
2)Kyle Strait // USA
3)Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
2) Zink
3) Lacondeguy
2. Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3. Brett Rheeder // CAN
2. Conor Macfarlane // NZL
3. Reed Boggs // USA
#2. Carson Storch
#3. Conor Macfarlane
Carson Storch // USA
Cameron Zink // USA
2) Tom van Steenbergen
3) Brandon Semenuk
2-Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
3- Kurt Sorge // CAN
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Darren Berrecloth
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Antoine Bizet
2) Vinny T
3) Sorge
Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Carson Storch // USA
2) Carson Storch
3) Antoine Bizet
2) Lacondeguy
3) Sorge
2: Semenuk
3: Sorge
2. Kurt Sorge // CAN
3. Kyle Strait // USA
2: Andreu Lacondeguy
3: Cameron Zink
2)Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3) ZINK
2) Genon
3) Semenuk
2: Storch
3: Genon
Kyle Strait // USA
Antoine Bizet // FRA
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Carson Storch
2)Semenuk
3)strait
2.) Cameron Zink
3.) Kurt Sorge
2) Andreu Lacondeguy // ESP
3) Kurt Sorge // CAN
2.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3.Carson Storch // USA
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Antoine Bizet
2: Storch
3: Lacondeguy
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Ethan Nell
2) Lacondeguy
3) Kurt Sorge
2. Kyle Strait // USA
3. Antoine Bizet // FRA
2.) Cameron Zink
3.) Kurt Sorge
2.) Brandon Semenuk
3.) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Thomas Genon
3) Brett Rheeder
2: Brandon Semenuk
3: Cameron Zink
2/ Brandon Semenuk
3/ Andreu Lacondeguy
2nd: Brett Rheeder
3rd: Carson Storch
2) Brett Rheeder // CAN
3) Cameron Zink // USA
2) Semenuk
3) Strait
2.Brandon Semenuk // CAN
3.Brett Rheeder // CAN
