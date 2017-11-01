SRAM - Red Bull Rampage 2017 Fantasy Contest Winner





This year's Red Bull Rampage didn't disappoint, with every competitor throwing down incredible runs from top to bottom. Mother Nature decided to play along, too, and for once the desert winds weren't a factor in deciding the champion. Over 2,000 entries were submitted for the Fantasy Contest, but no one managed to correctly guess the top three. It came down to a random drawing between the users with the correct top two riders, and @RedHeadFool will be receiving a brand new SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain for his efforts.

It is awesome to win such a cool prize, from a cool company, for trying to predict the winners of an incredible event. — RedHeadFool





What was needed to enter?



Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order. Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.











Red Bull Rampage 2017 Results



There's never any shortage of controversy when it comes to judged mountain bike competitions, especially a high profile event like Red Bull Rampage, but when all was said and done it was Kurt Sorge who snatched his third Rampage title, followed by Cam Zink and Ethan Nell.







