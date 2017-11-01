SPONSORED

SRAM - Red Bull Rampage 2017 Fantasy Contest Winner

Nov 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
SRAM Rampage Fantasy.


This year's Red Bull Rampage didn't disappoint, with every competitor throwing down incredible runs from top to bottom. Mother Nature decided to play along, too, and for once the desert winds weren't a factor in deciding the champion. Over 2,000 entries were submitted for the Fantasy Contest, but no one managed to correctly guess the top three. It came down to a random drawing between the users with the correct top two riders, and @RedHeadFool will be receiving a brand new SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain for his efforts.

bigquotesIt is awesome to win such a cool prize, from a cool company, for trying to predict the winners of an incredible event. RedHeadFool


What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order. Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Your 2017 Rampage legends.


Red Bull Rampage 2017 Results

There's never any shortage of controversy when it comes to judged mountain bike competitions, especially a high profile event like Red Bull Rampage, but when all was said and done it was Kurt Sorge who snatched his third Rampage title, followed by Cam Zink and Ethan Nell.



SRAM Rampage Fantasy.


The Prize

A SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain was up for grabs for the person who correctly guessed the top three finishers.


About SRAM GX Eagle:

This is the range of Eagle. The range to reach. To realize. A range beyond limitation or complexity. Beyond what’s been done before. A range where fearless dedication meets relentless engineering. Where silent precision meets trouble-free reliability. Where simplicity matches strength.

A whole new system for whole new horizons. The range to realize. This is GX Eagle



Congratulations to RedHeadFool!



MENTIONS: @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
84934 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
80585 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
65070 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
62538 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
61119 views
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017
60541 views
Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017
54205 views
Patrol 672 – Review
50853 views

3 Comments

  • + 3
 Sick congrats you RedHeadFool! That’s gonna be a sweet upgrade on your Jeffsy.
  • + 4
 Awesome. Good for you and enjoy many happy and safe miles of riding
  • - 2
 looks like bizet got robbed of this one too

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050953
Mobile Version of Website