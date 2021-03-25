First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain

Two years ago, SRAM made waves with the release of their X01 and XX1 AXS wireless electronic drivetrains
. The concept of instant shifting, and the extra-clean look that results from ditching cables and housing was intriguing to many riders, but the $800 - $1000 price of admission was a substantial stumbling block. The height of that financial hurdle has now been lowered with the introduction of GX Eagle AXS, and it's likely that AXS drivetrains will become a much more common sight out in the wild.
$600 will get you a derailleur, shifter, battery, and a charger, everything that's needed to make the switch to the world of wireless shifting. Granted, that doesn't exactly qualify as a value-oriented option, since the price is still three times that of a regular GX derailleur and shifter, but it's a step in the right direction. The derailleur alone is priced at $370, without the $55 battery, and the shifter is $150 USD.
GX Eagle AXS Details
• Compatible with all Eagle drivetrains, 10-52 tooth cassette compatible
• Overload clutch system
• IPX7 waterproof
• Derailleur weight: 454 grams (w/ battery)
• Shifter weight: 68 grams
• Price: $600 USD (shifter, derailleur, battery, charger)
• sram.com
What differentiates the GX group from the X01 and XX1 AXS groups? In one word, weight. The GX AXS derailleur weighs in at 454 grams with the battery, compared to 390 grams for the X01 derailleur and battery. The main reason for that 64-gram difference is the material used for the pulley wheel cage – it's aluminum on X01, and steel on GX.
Otherwise the features of the two derailleurs are identical. They'll both accommodate up to a 10-52-tooth cassette, and they have SRAM's Overload Clutch mechanism that disengages the motor gearbox in the event of an impact, which allows the derailleur to swing inboard and then move back into place. It's a handy feature, and one that can help extend the lifespan of your shiny new robot derailleur.
The shifter paddle shape is identical to what's used on the X01 and XX1 groups, and SRAM also offer a different paddle shape that's closer to a traditional shifter for $20. It's possible to change the shifter paddle assignments via SRAM's AXS app in a matter of seconds. I prefer to have the derailleur move the chain up the cassette when I push upwards, and down the cassette when I push downwards, while I know some riders prefer the opposite orientation.
One final feature of the GX AXS derailleur that's worth mentioning is the new battery cover that's designed to ensure the battery doesn't get knocked off mid-ride, or to prevent sneaky riding buddies from stealing and hiding it when you're not looking. The cover is available separately for $20, and will also work with X01 and XX1 AXS derailleurs.
144 Comments
These electric drivetrains are equivalent to putting an electric throttle on a carburetor. It's tech, but it's not addressing the underlying problem that needs to be fixed.
I love all the haters here who have not even tried it saying it sucks.
i dont even know how they can improve eagle mechanica significantly. its just really good.
id get axs on the roadbike though, where shifting needs regular adjustements with cables.
I've run both SRAM and Shimano over the last 15 or so years, but I generally favor Shimano... this is the first time my eyes are lighting up and I'm thinking about a SRAM upgrade in a long time.
What would REALLY push me over the side is the integration opportunities. I love the idea of a wireless dropper... even if I've had bad luck with Reverbs. The often rumored electronic suspension controls are the game changer. Being able to use a few simple cockpit buttons to manage your suspension is really appealing - I think I'd get a hell of a lot more miles out of climb switches if they were easier to use. Imagine if you automatically when to climb mode if you hit your last cog? that'd be cool, but the opportunity to program that in or out would be great. Or a single click to toggle both ends from climb to open, or to cycle through climb, trail, open or whatever your suspension options are... nerdy fun that could actually be pretty useful on the trail.
Trying to post link to his post: www.instagram.com/p/CHDsN1anfjM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
$600 USD
$904 AUD
€620 EUR
£554 GBP
Add to that salestaxes in the US.
The introduce the reverb, hydraulically actuated (fine) but then they use a button. Years of bitching goes on about that stupid button until the rest of the industry is starting to catch them and then "we have this all new actuation paddle that is like a shifter paddle" available separate for $$$
Now years later they have done the same f*cking thing with axs - initially a completely different ergonomic that most people dislike, and now for only $20 extra we have a paddle (that we should have f*cking included at the beginning) it can be yours.
I'd like to pick this thing apart more, but no one seems to have publish any technical details. e.g. I assume it's BLE between the shifter and the derailleur?
I will never buy one of these and I hope my riding friends don't either, but hats off to you SRAM engineers.
bikerumor.com/2019/02/06/sram-axs-wireless-control-system-is-the-all-access-pass-to-future-components
Tomorrow : Full review!
It's like knocking full suspension bikes while only having ridden hardtails.
With cables, they work and have worked well for years. But it is not pollution free. I usually go through 3-4 cables a season per bike. All coated with teflon or some other coating. And at least 1 set of housing. Which is steel wrapped with plastic and injected with grease. All of those goes to the landfill every single year. On 2 bikes (1MTB and 1 Road) in 3 seasons, I've saved about 27 cables and cable ends, and about 25ft. of housing (and the grease inside them) from going into the landfill (plus their environmental cost for production, the cable coating environmental impact, transportation around the world and packaging). One needs to consider all of these environmental impact before thinking a tiny rechargeable battery is bad for the environment (assuming that's what you meant by "don't pollute as much").
I agree that "we need new" is definitely an issue. We don't all need the latest and greatest. But until you've tried electronic shifting, you won't know how much better it is than cable shifting. Is it necessary? No. But neither are disc brakes. We were doing "fine" on Canti's, then V-Brakes for many years before Cable Disc came out...then Hydraulic Discs.
Not against these, btw, but I'm not into smashing and replacing $500! derailleurs.
