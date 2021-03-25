First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain

Mar 25, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Two years ago, SRAM made waves with the release of their X01 and XX1 AXS wireless electronic drivetrains. The concept of instant shifting, and the extra-clean look that results from ditching cables and housing was intriguing to many riders, but the $800 - $1000 price of admission was a substantial stumbling block. The height of that financial hurdle has now been lowered with the introduction of GX Eagle AXS, and it's likely that AXS drivetrains will become a much more common sight out in the wild.

$600 will get you a derailleur, shifter, battery, and a charger, everything that's needed to make the switch to the world of wireless shifting. Granted, that doesn't exactly qualify as a value-oriented option, since the price is still three times that of a regular GX derailleur and shifter, but it's a step in the right direction. The derailleur alone is priced at $370, without the $55 battery, and the shifter is $150 USD.
GX Eagle AXS Details

• Compatible with all Eagle drivetrains, 10-52 tooth cassette compatible
• Overload clutch system
• IPX7 waterproof
• Derailleur weight: 454 grams (w/ battery)
• Shifter weight: 68 grams
• Price: $600 USD (shifter, derailleur, battery, charger)
sram.com



What differentiates the GX group from the X01 and XX1 AXS groups? In one word, weight. The GX AXS derailleur weighs in at 454 grams with the battery, compared to 390 grams for the X01 derailleur and battery. The main reason for that 64-gram difference is the material used for the pulley wheel cage – it's aluminum on X01, and steel on GX.

Otherwise the features of the two derailleurs are identical. They'll both accommodate up to a 10-52-tooth cassette, and they have SRAM's Overload Clutch mechanism that disengages the motor gearbox in the event of an impact, which allows the derailleur to swing inboard and then move back into place. It's a handy feature, and one that can help extend the lifespan of your shiny new robot derailleur.

The app makes it possible to change the shifter paddle functions in a matter of seconds.

The shifter paddle shape is identical to what's used on the X01 and XX1 groups, and SRAM also offer a different paddle shape that's closer to a traditional shifter for $20. It's possible to change the shifter paddle assignments via SRAM's AXS app in a matter of seconds. I prefer to have the derailleur move the chain up the cassette when I push upwards, and down the cassette when I push downwards, while I know some riders prefer the opposite orientation.

One final feature of the GX AXS derailleur that's worth mentioning is the new battery cover that's designed to ensure the battery doesn't get knocked off mid-ride, or to prevent sneaky riding buddies from stealing and hiding it when you're not looking. The cover is available separately for $20, and will also work with X01 and XX1 AXS derailleurs.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Looks Drivetrain SRAM Sram Gx Axs


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
99749 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
96453 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
56989 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
55969 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
42829 views
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
42108 views
Specialized Partners with Tesla Co-Founder for a New Battery Recycling Solution
33363 views
Spotted: Garmin’s New 'Rally' SPD Power Meter Pedals
33192 views

144 Comments

  • 198 1
 Scrolls to see price. Acceptable.... Starts from the top again.
  • 5 1
 hahaha read my dam mind
  • 17 1
 I’ve never been a “shut up and take my money” guy........ Until now
  • 21 1
 I am throwing my wallet at my screen, but nothing is happening.
  • 17 5
 I can get an analogue GX shifter and mech for under £150. I can think of quite a few things on my upgrades list before this...
  • 13 3
 Define "acceptable". A full set of Shimano XT components costs 40% less (street prices) than the upgrade kit for GX AXS alone.
  • 3 1
 @moefosho: Try throwing it harder!!! LOL
  • 6 1
 @BenTheSwabian: I would say it is acceptable in the fact that it uses wireless technology to perfectly shift through gears using a little motor. Compare that to using a cable to push through the clicks. Yes the both do the same thing extremely well, but from a tech standpoint, the cost makes sense.
  • 3 0
 This is the first thing that I will maybe buy in a long shot. The prices have skyrocketed for everything.
  • 5 0
 @BenTheSwabian: Yeah. And a roll of toilet paper is even cheaper!
  • 3 0
 I will say - every single person I know that runs wireless (all 3 of them) say it is the best thing ever. My current XO though has never had an issue for me and shifts perfectly.........
  • 3 0
 @Meettaco: AXS is the way to go. Its so good and worth every penny IMO. Have 1200 miles on my XO1 without a single adjustment to date...
  • 7 1
 @moefosho: So, tech for the sake of tech? If they both already work extremely well then adding the wireless adds cost and complexity.

These electric drivetrains are equivalent to putting an electric throttle on a carburetor. It's tech, but it's not addressing the underlying problem that needs to be fixed.
  • 1 0
 LOL FACTS!
  • 1 0
 @Meettaco: Yes, my new bike is coming with XO1 shifters and derailleur. I don't think I can justify changing them out for this unless I smash my derailleur on a rock or something and need to buy a new one anyways.
  • 1 0
 @BenTheSwabian: and it shifts (does its job) better.
  • 1 1
 @HB208: YOu'd be surprised how well that clutch thing works at reducing / preventing damage.

I love all the haters here who have not even tried it saying it sucks.
  • 3 0
 @moefosho: gimme your wallet, I got an arm like a cannon XD
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: I know, I am saying that if I already have a nice derailleur, I can't justify changing it out
  • 1 0
 @BenTheSwabian: this is mtn biking! A sport that is non-essential by it's very nature. People drop thousands of dollars to ride the same trails we rode 35 years ago on bikes that cost 100s. So what if people want to spend their money on stuff? The only people that need to approve of "acceptable" are the ones dropping the cash and their significant other. I'd bet you run gear on your bike that people do without all the time...(says the guy who rides a SS hardtail)...
  • 74 12
 Just set my phone alarm to March 2023 for the much better Shimano Deore wireless
  • 15 2
 for half the price
  • 39 3
 And due to factory issues it wont truly be available to the masses until 2026
  • 5 0
 @mtmc99: should be when sram super eagle with a 60t cassette is available
  • 6 0
 fat chance. if shimano comes out with anything wireless by 2023 I'll buy it for you
  • 2 0
 @chiefsasquatch: can i get in on this deal?
  • 45 0
 While the overall function of a wireless shifter makes more sense, I just really want a cheaper wireless dropper post. Dropper cables are an absolute nightmare.
  • 9 1
 This. I've no interest in wireless shifting (atleast until Shimano releases deore/slx/xt-level stuff), but I'd be super happy to never have to deal with a dropper cable ever again.
  • 5 0
 Dude I was feeling frisky the other day and went to buy an AXS post. I thought they were like 500 bucks or something like that. I saw 800 and instantly said fuck that. Absolutely no reason they should cost that much lol.
  • 1 0
 @Rusettipasta: just like the xt or slx di2? It wont happen, roadies have been waiting for cheap electronic shifting for a while
  • 1 0
 I am really surprised we haven't seen more with the wireless dropper... Install takes what, 3-5 minutes? Probably takes longer getting it out of the packaging than putting it on the bike.
  • 33 3
 Acceptable price for everyone looking for electronic shifting. I'll keep my bike free from electronics though
  • 1 0
 yeah, ive an xx1 eagle bike since eagle release - but not axs. its pricey but my issue isnt the price. eagle is very reliable, doesnt need adjustements over time and no need to care about batteries and stuff. cables dont get "gritty" overnight. i swapped em once, its been 4 or 5 years now?

i dont even know how they can improve eagle mechanica significantly. its just really good.

id get axs on the roadbike though, where shifting needs regular adjustements with cables.
  • 15 1
 Well, $600 is lower than I expected... may give this one a shot once we figure out if the cage is butter or not, haha
  • 5 0
 I bashed my xo1 AXS hard on a rock on my second ride with it. There is a pretty good scratch on the cage, but it still shifts flawlessly and my hanger wasn't bent at all. Gave me a lot of confidence in my $1000 dangly bit. Hopefully the GX version is just as strong if not a little burlier. I'd like to see a review to know if it shifts as quickly as the xo1 version, which is by far the nicest drivetrain I've ever ridden.
  • 3 0
 The cage on the GX is steel vs aluminum on XO so it should be much stronger
  • 1 0
 In mechanical derailleurs, I found there was a notable jump in durability between GX Eagle and X01 Eagle. It will be interesting to see if the same is true for AXS. I’m lucky enough to have XX1 AXS and the derailleur has had quite a few hits and works perfectly. Seems like a solid hunk of material.
  • 3 0
 @DMal: I agree - I had 2 GX 12 speed derailleurs that were garbage. I tried and tried but it was never as smooth or durable as my XO 11 speed. I ended up getting an XO 12 speed and it has been flawless.
  • 1 0
 @DMal: I think this too. I had X1 11 speed in the past which was in between X01 and GX. I feel there’s a group set missing in the Eagle line
  • 2 0
 @cosbot: But but but... it is not the American Steel, it is the Chinese steel.... so weak ~
  • 17 3
 This looks pretty AXSible Wink
  • 1 0
 @AlexTokmakoff you creatively punderful monster!
  • 4 0
 As a bike shop employee, I see something like this as a great leap in the right direction for the industry. Maybe we will start seeing AXS on bikes that are not upwards of seven to ten thousand dollars. That price point is unattainable for many riders, and I am curious to see what this does to the industry. However, I think that there is something to be said by the fact that you can get a full deore groupset with a wide range drivetrain and nice brakes for the same price. And the fact that deore has the same hyperglide technology as XTR is insane. I have ridden both AXS and XTR on demo bikes, and I honestly prefer the shifts of XTR. There is something to be said about how great wireless shifting works, but even the deore drivetrain ,in my opinion, feels better. Now, I know that for races the weight advantage is great and the quick shifts are amazing with AXS. I just personally feel like a similarly priced mechanical drivetrain is the far better drivetrain for the everyday rider.
  • 4 0
 Hey remember that big Shimano 100th anniversary? Me neither.

I've run both SRAM and Shimano over the last 15 or so years, but I generally favor Shimano... this is the first time my eyes are lighting up and I'm thinking about a SRAM upgrade in a long time.

What would REALLY push me over the side is the integration opportunities. I love the idea of a wireless dropper... even if I've had bad luck with Reverbs. The often rumored electronic suspension controls are the game changer. Being able to use a few simple cockpit buttons to manage your suspension is really appealing - I think I'd get a hell of a lot more miles out of climb switches if they were easier to use. Imagine if you automatically when to climb mode if you hit your last cog? that'd be cool, but the opportunity to program that in or out would be great. Or a single click to toggle both ends from climb to open, or to cycle through climb, trail, open or whatever your suspension options are... nerdy fun that could actually be pretty useful on the trail.
  • 6 0
 Question is: Can one fit a short cage from a DH-derailleur and limit it to 7 speed to use on a DH bike?
  • 2 0
 Check bastienranger on Instagram. I think he modified an XO1 AXS and put on a XO1 dh cage.
Trying to post link to his post: www.instagram.com/p/CHDsN1anfjM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
  • 2 0
 @Aledh04: Sweet! Thanks! Now I know what I'm gonna do! I've got a couple of X01 DH cages laying about. It's been a bit pricey to put AXS on a DH bike up until now, but this makes it very feasable. Mod some triggers to downshift on the right thumb and upshift on the left and we're golden!
  • 6 0
 600USD is about 440GBP. So this will retail in the UK for about 600GBP then.
  • 1 0
 £554
  • 1 1
 Nope: The pricing is:
$600 USD
$904 AUD
€620 EUR
£554 GBP

Add to that salestaxes in the US.
  • 2 0
 I am tempted to try ditching shifting cables, but I wish the battery lasted a lot more than 20 hours. I guess they figure not many people are doing a lot of week long bikepacking trips with 16 hour days. But, for those of us who do that sort of thing, having to charge something on your bike in order to ride it kinda sucks. I wonder if these could be charged with a mini solar panel strapped to top of pack bag?
  • 5 0
 Carry a 2nd battery for $55. Or carry the charger and charge it via USB (power pack, solar panel, etc.). You cannot charge the battery while in the derailleur.
  • 3 0
 @neons97: I was assuming I'd have 2 so that I can charge one while riding with the other. I suppose at the point I'm bringing all of that extra stuff, would be best to just stick with cable shifting.
  • 2 0
 @wheel-addict: you might also get a lot more time out of it if you're on flatter journeys with fewer shifts. My rides are all up-down-up-down so I shift a lot and I think the last time I checked, I got about 30 hours of ride time out of the battery. I carry a second one in my tool pouch for a quick swap. It is less of an issue than it might seem.
  • 1 0
 Isn't that 20h of continous shifting? I hope you do a lot more not shifting on a ride, than shifitng.
  • 3 0
 I mean, Lael ran AXS last year on the Tour Divide, with two extra batteries for a 2700 mile trip. Bikepacking.com review of previous AXS, and this new one indicates that the 20-hour battery life is very conservative and lots of folks are getting more time out of them.
  • 1 0
 I did a 4 days self supported trip in the Chilcotins last summer with a group of crazy French men, 12 hours/day, I took an Extra battery just in case, didn't need it. Right now I don't even pay attention when I charge it, even when the battery blinks red you can still ride quite a bit, and charging the battery takes 20 minutes or so. Plus the whole thing can take a beating and never stops working.
  • 6 1
 Pinion riders: “dErAiLeUrS” *wheezing laughing emoji*
  • 1 0
 The instant shifting is a weird feeling. Going back and forth on two bikes between XX1 AXS and X01 standard shifter have to reset my expectations of the feedback loop to my brain about a successful shift. Some kind of haptic feedback would be awesome. I also want to know about the inter-compatibility with road AXS groupsets i.e. can I use this with eTap AXS?
  • 1 10
flag mnorris122 (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Uhhhh cable shifting is more instant than wireless shifting. The time is takes the cable to move at the derailleur once it moves at the shifter is less than the time it takes the electrons to travel from the shifter to derailleur.
  • 3 0
 BikeRumor said in their YouTube video that this was compatible with eTap AXS.
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: Yes, it definitely is, but when I shift two gears I get two clicks on an analog shifter. If it just had some feedback through the shifter about how many shifts I was getting it would be great.
  • 2 0
 Wait, the price difference is approx $200, and the only difference is the cage material? It costs $200 additional dollars to make an alu cage instead of steel? Am I missing something?
  • 1 0
 Sram is really funny about the shape of their actuation paddles on their products.

The introduce the reverb, hydraulically actuated (fine) but then they use a button. Years of bitching goes on about that stupid button until the rest of the industry is starting to catch them and then "we have this all new actuation paddle that is like a shifter paddle" available separate for $$$

Now years later they have done the same f*cking thing with axs - initially a completely different ergonomic that most people dislike, and now for only $20 extra we have a paddle (that we should have f*cking included at the beginning) it can be yours.
  • 5 1
 What a shifting AXSperience.
  • 4 0
 Shouldt have read that. Now i want one. It isnt even that expensive.
  • 5 1
 in a couple months I will glom one of these off buy and sell for $290
  • 5 2
 Looking forward to busting out my oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer when this thing stops working!
  • 2 0
 Kaz, if you were wearing that Bluegrass back protector and knee high boots while you were telling me about this, then and only then, would I be prepared to listen
  • 3 1
 Remind me again why I would want this, when I could alternatively just buy a full set of Shimano XT components for considerably less money.
  • 4 0
 Looks like an AXS
  • 8 7
 Ever ride with someone who forgot to charge their AXS dropper? Now imagine the buzz kill of someone who's derailleur is dead.
  • 1 0
 I just keep pedaling, “buh bye”
  • 2 3
 Getting this to work reliably is truly an engineering marvel. I work with Bluetooth day to day in an engineering capacity and can tell you that Bluetooth in basically a raging tire fire. The spec is massive, around 2300 pages. SRAM has an advantage here in that they control the entire system instead of having to make a device that works with any other BT device that a customer might have, but this is still impressive.

I'd like to pick this thing apart more, but no one seems to have publish any technical details. e.g. I assume it's BLE between the shifter and the derailleur?

I will never buy one of these and I hope my riding friends don't either, but hats off to you SRAM engineers.
  • 2 0
 AXS uses BLE for communication with the smartphone app. Actual shifting commands are sent through Airea (proprietary protocol). ANT+ is used to communicate with head units.
  • 1 0
 @islandlife98: Thanks, you are clearly more informed than me. That makes way more sense than how I thought it worked. Good info here:

bikerumor.com/2019/02/06/sram-axs-wireless-control-system-is-the-all-access-pass-to-future-components
  • 1 2
 Will this last longer than regular cable driven system? Is it modular or am I forking over $370 every time I need a new d'rlr? I suspect I'm in the minority, but I'd rather see SRAM/Shimano spending research $$'s on light reliable IGH tech or gearboxes. What do you think?
  • 5 2
 *Acts surprised*
  • 1 0
 I saw the sram video pop up first but no other sources had anything...checked to see if it was April 1st
  • 1 0
 The weight of the AXS system VS the cabled GX will be nearly equal once you consider the removal of housing and cable.
  • 1 3
 Weight was done with cable and housing. Weight and price penalty. Buy a full GX “acoustic” drivetrain including crank and chainring for less. Spare shift cable - $15, spare battery $55. Seems like maybe a few more years AXS could be viable as more than a gimmick for the techie crowd to drool over.
  • 3 0
 @Mattysville: Shifting reliability is why most people will want this.
  • 1 0
 Hmm this seems pretty reasonable compared to cable X01. Could be worth the switch.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if it will have the same slop in the pivots and mounting bolt as the standard gx?
  • 1 0
 Looks good but three times the cost of GX conventional? I’ll stick with good old cables for now.
  • 1 0
 Time is money! This is going to save me $$$ not having to touch my barrel adjuster every couple hundred miles!
  • 2 1
 did they do anything to fix how sloppy the GX derailleurs get after a couple months?
  • 2 0
 Will still be closer to $1000 CDN, no thanks
  • 2 0
 Cool, can’t wait to read the full long-term review in a couple hours.
  • 2 2
 This only highlights how much Sram is ripping people off. If it's $400 less just for a steel instead of alloy derailleur cage and everytging else is 'apparently' identical?
  • 6 0
 Gotta pay for the R&D for the early stuff. X01 has already been dropped to 800$ USD
  • 2 0
 Happy 100th anniversary shimano. Love from sram
  • 1 0
 Ignoring the cassette, should an AXS GX setup cost more or less than a "analogue" XX1?
  • 2 1
 no thanks, i will stay with my mechanical 11 speed xt which works great after 4 years.
  • 1 0
 wow really thought pinkbike was full of it with that prediction. Insane.
  • 1 0
 Today : First look!
Tomorrow : Full review!
  • 2 3
 So it’s almost 4 times the price of a GX derailleur and shifter and it’s heavier. So the price premium is for cleaning up the cockpit?
  • 4 0
 You haven't tried AXS have you?
It's like knocking full suspension bikes while only having ridden hardtails.
  • 1 0
 Far more durable derailleur (if it’s like x01/xx1), shifting that doesn’t degrade as shift cables or housing degrades, no more loop of cable housing to snag on stuff at the derailleur end, one less cable under your bb if that’s what your frame does, one less cable to rattle, 5-10 minutes you can move shifter and derailleur to a different bike if you’d like. It’s very nice but definitely not necessary.
  • 1 0
 Is the only difference between XX1 axs and gx axs weight?
  • 1 0
 I'd consider this now when it comes to replace my drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 Bring me a GX Level Dropper Post and I'll be happy, hate dropper cables
  • 1 0
 Lol
  • 2 2
 Saw this one coming from awhile
  • 3 0
 Yeah, who didn't?
  • 2 2
 I think it's going to sell really well...good job SRAM!
  • 2 1
 Waiting for wireless NX!
  • 2 0
 What about SX wireless?
  • 3 0
 100% would come with disposable AA BATERIES.
  • 2 1
 Gimmie!
  • 1 0
 It's here!
  • 1 3
 Does the clutch actually work on the AXS version though? Will it wear out to half its initial resistance after 2 days at the bike park?
  • 1 0
 EXX1LLENT!!!!
  • 1 1
 I do love spending XTR money on a heavy, low-quality drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 Your move Shimano...
  • 3 4
 junkyards are filled with failed electronics, we don't need that crap.
  • 1 2
 Useless garbage, but hey it doesn't have a wire and humans are stupid.
  • 3 6
 Never before in the biking sphere has so much money bought so little performance...
  • 2 1
 You're forgetting XX1 AXS.
  • 1 1
 With 90% of MTB/Gravel/Road frame internally routed these days its more about convenience to me. Wireless 4 Lyfe.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018343
Mobile Version of Website