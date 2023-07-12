SRAM Releases New Bronze-Tier Brakes

Coming hand-in-hand with the new GX Transmission
drivetrain launch, SRAM has released a new budget-minded tier of their Stealth brake lineup. The updated series includes the Code Bronze Stealth, Level Bronze Stealth 4-Piston, and the Level Bronze Stealth 2-Piston.
These are an equivalent offering to their former "R" series brakes, falling below RSC and RS. What that gets you is tool-free reach adjustment, a stamped aluminum SwingLink lever, and bushings in the lever pivots.
The new Bronze-level brakes will probably be seen on lots of cost-efficient OE builds, as the price-to-performance ratio on the lower tier Codes has always been compelling for both brands and end users. The newly minted 4-piston Levels are an interesting offering, and in my limited experience with them so far I'm struggling to see why it's worth taking the performance hit moving away from a Code, when the weight savings are pretty minor. I'm sure some XC folks will beg to differ here, and we'll see how things shake out in long-term testing.