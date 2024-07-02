Powered by Outside

SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain

Jul 2, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo


SRAM's Transmission drivetrains are becoming an increasingly common site, both as original equipment and via aftermarket installs. Today's release should make those OE builds even more accessible, with a new budget-minded series of T-Type components that slot right into the broader family. Simply dubbed S-1000, this gruppo includes a derailleur, cassette, and crankset - all optimized for price, while still retaining compatibility with upgrade parts from the higher end groups.

photo


With a similar form factor to the sturdy GX crankset, the S-1000 cranks are likely to be a little bit beefier on the scales. Chainring compatibility is the same, with the option for steel and aluminum rings, giving you the choice between durability or overall weight.

Additionally, there is an S-1000 e-MTB crank in the lineup as well. With fitment options for SRAM, Brose, Bosch, and ISIS splines, they have an identical form factor and finish color. Length options for the e-MTB cranks are 150-170mm, in standard 5mm increments.
S-1000 Crankset Details

• Forged aluminum arms
• 8-bolt chainring mount
• Same integrated bash as GX and XO
• Lengths: 155, 160, 170, 175mm
• Stamped steel or aluminum chainrings
• Compatible with all T-Type components
• OE availability only
sram.com


photo


Built with the same architecture used on the T-Type GX derailleur, the S-1000 variant cuts cost in one key way, while remaining upgradeable down the line. The main (and perhaps only) difference between the two comes down to the clutch mechanism, with the S-1000 using a "drag spring cage damper" as opposed to the higher quality friction damper found in all other T-Type derailleurs. Luckily, the interface is identical and fully serviceable, so you'll be able to upgrade the clutch or entire lower cage assembly should yours wear out.
S-1000 Derailleur Details

• GX Transmission architecture
• Black colorway
• Drag spring cage damper
• Full Mount hangerless attachment
• OE availability only
sram.com


photo


The XS-1270 cassette houses all the same shifting profiles that the higher-end T-Type cassettes use, but with a different driver body interface and a more traditional construction. The 1270 mounts to standard HG driver bodies (steel only), and can be replaced in segments as those teeth wear. This cassette will work with all T-Type chains and components, but there are some details to keep in mind should you want to upgrade to a higher-end cassette down the line.
XS-1270 Cassette Details

• 10-52t gear range
• Replaceable 10-18t gear cluster
• 8, 9, 10, speed steel HG driver body mount
• X-Sync tooth profile
• 55mm chainline
• Black nickel chrome finish
sram.com

Since all other SRAM T-Type cassettes use the XD driver body mount, you'll need to swap your wheel's driver body to be able to mount those nicer options. Not an immediate consideration, just something to keep in mind.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain SRAM Sram Transmission


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
205 articles
Report
63 Comments
  • 30 0
 This won’t have any positive effect on the price of bikes for consumers, this will replace GX T-type on lower spec bikes and GX will just get moved to more expensive builds. Profit margins on lower spec bikes will go up but prices won’t come down.
  • 1 2
 Short term I disagree, everyone is fighting hard for sales atm. medium to long term yes, probably
  • 2 0
 Back in my day, GX was the low end. Then NX was the low end. Then SX was the low end. Well, just when you thought SRAM couldnt get any lower....
  • 29 0
 Price : See PB BuySell in 6 months.
  • 23 1
 what's the point of xd then if you can mount 10-52 to hg?
  • 4 0
 yeah, XD is better, but not so much better to make it worth the effort to create a whole new standard or the money for the end user to change if in fact HG can take a 10t which previously they told us it couldn't. Unless OE wheel builders have warehouses full of HG drivers they desparately need to use up
  • 4 0
 My guess is that the 10t sprocket doubles as lockring, considering I don't see anything else in the image that could serve as lockring. Not sure how this would work properly in terms of alignment (which is even more critical with the T-stuff) and whether you're ever going to get it off after some months of hard pedaling. So these might be some compromises which prevent us from having seen this more often. That, or my guess is just plain off.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: At least it will never come loose.....or off. Explains why the freehub body has to be steel.
  • 13 3
 What’s the point in OE only, when it breaks you still have to buy the more expensive one anyway, and it will make bike pricing more confusing as it doesn’t have an RRP to work out if you are being mugged off on price point or not…
  • 37 1
 Dude that is literally the point
  • 5 0
 @Jer3myF: Yeah sad to see my brain wash over the obvious, back to being salty about Sram I guess!
  • 3 6
 Fair point but these things are SUPER tough and likely to last most riders a very long time. Especially with replacement parts available
  • 7 0
 Haven't seen much talk of it, but apparently t-type derailleurs have major misalignment issues after a few hits. Saw a video where a tester pulled out 7 wonky t-type derailleurs just from a year of riding.
  • 1 0
 This is not too uncommon. Shimano also has the non-series which often isn't too different from the aftermarket Alivio or Deore components. If it is compatible otherwise, it isn't that much of an issue. Plus of course, shops who have their own line of bikes have access to the OEM supply and are willing to sell those under the counter as well.
  • 3 0
 @vinay: Yeah but those level of parts are on commuters and generally for people who don't care about what mech they are running, but I bet these ones will be coming on 6k enduro bikes before you know it instead of GX or XO1
  • 1 0
 @willshw123: Nah, loads of non series Shimano components on the base models of Rocky Mountain, Kona and Vitus mountainbikes of which there are more high spec versions available. Deore is fine for a lot of riding hence non-series will do as well. I think we've seen a good few SX spec'd 4k bikes in recent history so yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if the more advanced S-series drivetrain ends up on even more expensive bikes. Whether or not people are going to buy it is always up to them of course.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I mean I hope its good stuff, has no problems, and saves people money, but the cynic in me is strong today
  • 9 0
 Calling it now (based on some shots of new stumpy):

Bikes without derailleur cable routing will be the next infuriating trend, replacing headset cable routing which is hopefully on the way out.
  • 1 0
 You can always route the cable externally. I don't have a bike with internal routing at the moment, but should I ever get one I'd probably stick on these guides as well. If it had headset routing, most definitely.
  • 1 0
 Interesting point! Seems that you've already seen the new Specialized bike being released later today. If the new Stumpy/whatever else they release doesn't have rear derailleur housing ports, it makes sense that this would come from SRAM today as these derailleurs will be the spec on lower end Specialized builds.
  • 9 0
 11 speed X01 was the best combination of range, durability, weight and performance. Change my mind.
  • 1 0
 Agree
  • 5 2
 6 of my friends have Transmission. One had his fail mid-ride (something internal), and 3 others have broken a total of 6 cages between XO and XX models. XX cage and clutch assemblies are close to $200 a piece so one individual has spent over $1000 on just his derailleur. Can you stand on them - sure. Can they take a hit to the cage any better than a mechanical derailleur? NOPE - and I'd argue they are more susceptible to damage since they can't swing backwards when hit.

All this to say, if the expensive versions of Transmission can't handle trail/enduro riding without various parts exploding I can only imagine how bad this budget Transmission is.
  • 6 3
 your anecdotal stories don't line up with my experiences or any of the reviews I've read.
  • 5 0
 I believe there must be some people out there who have smashed a couple, but I've had only good experience with all of mine thus far, including one hard vertical load on the bottom of my derailleur cage that it survived smoothly, even if it took some cosmetic damage.

The nice part about these is that the cage is replaceable. If you buy the standard black aluminum cage (without the clutch assembly and pulley wheels pre-installed, that is a more expensive part) it's only $29.
  • 2 0
 @bmied31: maybe I'm missing sarcasm here... but you're saying a few online reviews after very limited use (and likely direction from SRAM marketing) override actual real-world examples from paying customers? Interesting.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: No I'm saying my 1000 miles of personal usage and multiple long term reviews tout how tough it's been. The more inboard location of the derailluer, the overload clutch, the ability to rotate back and the fact that it mounts directly to the axle not the frame has made it incredibly tough for most people. Maybe if you bash your bike into rocks on a regular basis it isn't the right solution, but for most people they have been better and I so enjoy the days of not having to worry about a bent derailluer hanger being 1mm out of alignment.
  • 1 1
 @bmied31: SoUrCe>?
  • 1 1
 @bmied31: I'm happy that your experience has been better than the experiences of my friends. The average consumer will always be the more accurate representation of a product's performance compared to a reviewer.
  • 2 0
 @bmied31: I have the XX SL & XO Transmissions on two bikes. I am on my third XO cage. Two of which i had to replace with an XX cage due to the XO not being available.

However, the times i bent/smashed those cages I was able to still shift (honestly didn't miss a shift) & continue my ride.

So I would say overall the transmission stuff is tough but just like any other derailleur those cages have a limited life span.
  • 1 0
 @ira4ever76: Of the 6 damaged cages I mentioned only two have had major shifting issues after sustaining the damage, which aligns with your experience. For me personally it's hard to imagine spending that much on something that has parts just as prone to breaking as a normal derailleur 1/3 it's cost. I guess I'm cheap and salty.
  • 2 0
 Was there ever intention to make a cable actuated version of this? I'm in the process of reverting my AXS back to a cable derailleur. My '22 frame is "too old" and doesn't have a UDH compatible frame so I couldn't use this anyways but just curious. Don't know if this is a cop-out but I'm just tired of having more and more things in my life that I need to remember to charge the battery for.
  • 5 0
 Cable x01 is so good and cheap currently, I cannot fathom going any other route. I recently got x01 shifter/derailleur/1299 casette and an x01 chain for ~425 USD.
  • 2 1
 I believe they already make cable actuated derailleurs?
  • 1 0
 @AccidentalDishing: Yeah I picked up an X01 derailleur for $160 and going to pair it with an old shifter I have lying around. AXS is super loud / clackity when I descend and the batteries just aren't my thing.

@venturavin They make a cable actuated version of the T-Type? I haven't seen that and can't find it online anywhere.
  • 1 0
 @venturavin: I think they meant with the integrated UDH mounting method instead of the traditional hanger.
  • 2 0
 The "Replaceable 10-18t gear cluster" is really interesting. If you can buy this for sale it's super cool.

I'm really stoked about the cheap cassette with HG compatibility. I've got some old wheelsets kicking around this would be perfect for.

Would love to understand how the 10-52T cassette on a HG freehub is possible.
  • 1 0
 The 'othersite' got the answer.....the 10t is intgerated into the lockring (at least it will never come loose).
  • 2 0
 I'm curious if it's because of the T-Type groupsets being offset to the driveside. As far as I know, you can't install a T-Type cassette on a non-UDH bike because the 10t cog is too close to the dropout, but the UDH opens up some room to shift the cassette that way. So maybe the 10t in this s1000 cassette is offset enough to the right that it "hangs off" the freehub.
  • 5 0
 I wonder if this is the SX version of electronic shifting Smile .
  • 1 0
 My first thought... SX, only more expensive. Soon to be found on 5-6.000$ Santa Cruz compete bikes.
  • 1 0
 ...and this pairs to existing AXS shifters? I've ridden T-type drivetrains and while it works, it is far from the revolutionary change that came a dozen years ago with the first 1x drivetrains. This is simply a way for more Transmission drivetrains to find their way onto complete bikes at a lower cost and make those riders be part of that universe. Sure, fine, whatever. My mechanical XO1 and GX drivetrains continue to serve me well.
  • 1 0
 If I'm reading this right, there is a 155mm crank for analogue bikes (shortest e-bike size is called out as 150mm). I reckon that this is the first 155mm mountain crank available from the major manufacturers. Makes sense as this is OE product, but also surprised to see that option show up at the low end first.
  • 3 0
 'Less expensive', meaning how much less? What sort of MRSP bikes is this meant for?
  • 2 0
 "MRSP prices has to be always super overpriced "... the more expensive the more added value to the full bike-deal... real prices comes secretly with OEM...
  • 2 0
 Same tucked-away battery setup as the GX version. Looks nice. Hopefully it doesn't have the same durability issues as the lower-end mechanical groupsets from sram.
  • 6 3
 "budget transmission Drivetrain" that's a nice use of fancy words to say "expensive derailer".
  • 2 0
 So long as they keep manufacturing mechanical X01 IDGAF. After that I'll run stuff from whoever else still offers quality bicycle parts that don't require a battery.
  • 1 0
 Any information on total weight of the gruppo or the individual parts? I even went looking, but while the parts can be found in the search, their individual pages are 404s: www.sram.com/de/search?t=s-1000
  • 1 0
 I should be stoked on this, but the fact its not actually for sale seems to make me angry instead
  • 1 0
 Very interested to see a review on this and how it stacks up compared to GX transmission. OE only is a bummer though
  • 2 0
 But can you stand on it???
  • 4 1
 Bring back cable !
  • 2 0
 Shifter? Weights?
  • 1 0
 I guess you use any eagle shifter? Seems odd they didn’t release one.
  • 4 0
 Weighs so much they left it out of the announcement. But hey, you get to charge it, so it definitely worth it.
  • 1 0
 The cassette specs are confusing.
  • 1 0
 10t on a HG freehub.......how?
  • 1 0
 Found it....integrated into the lockring!!
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: so you will not be able to unscrew it after first ride Smile
  • 1 0
 OE only, haha.
Below threshold threads are hidden







