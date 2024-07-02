SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain



With a similar form factor to the sturdy GX crankset, the S-1000 cranks are likely to be a little bit beefier on the scales. Chainring compatibility is the same, with the option for steel and aluminum rings, giving you the choice between durability or overall weight.



Additionally, there is an S-1000 e-MTB crank in the lineup as well. With fitment options for SRAM, Brose, Bosch, and ISIS splines, they have an identical form factor and finish color. Length options for the e-MTB cranks are 150-170mm, in standard 5mm increments.

S-1000 Crankset Details



• Forged aluminum arms• 8-bolt chainring mount• Same integrated bash as GX and XO• Lengths: 155, 160, 170, 175mm• Stamped steel or aluminum chainrings• Compatible with all T-Type components• OE availability only



Built with the same architecture used on the T-Type GX derailleur, the S-1000 variant cuts cost in one key way, while remaining upgradeable down the line. The main (and perhaps only) difference between the two comes down to the clutch mechanism, with the S-1000 using a "drag spring cage damper" as opposed to the higher quality friction damper found in all other T-Type derailleurs. Luckily, the interface is identical and fully serviceable, so you'll be able to upgrade the clutch or entire lower cage assembly should yours wear out.

S-1000 Derailleur Details



• GX Transmission architecture• Black colorway• Drag spring cage damper• Full Mount hangerless attachment• OE availability only



The XS-1270 cassette houses all the same shifting profiles that the higher-end T-Type cassettes use, but with a different driver body interface and a more traditional construction. The 1270 mounts to standard HG driver bodies (steel only), and can be replaced in segments as those teeth wear. This cassette will work with all T-Type chains and components, but there are some details to keep in mind should you want to upgrade to a higher-end cassette down the line.

XS-1270 Cassette Details



• 10-52t gear range• Replaceable 10-18t gear cluster• 8, 9, 10, speed steel HG driver body mount• X-Sync tooth profile• 55mm chainline• Black nickel chrome finish

SRAM's Transmission drivetrains are becoming an increasingly common site, both as original equipment and via aftermarket installs. Today's release should make those OE builds even more accessible, with a new budget-minded series of T-Type components that slot right into the broader family. Simply dubbed S-1000, this gruppo includes a derailleur, cassette, and crankset - all optimized for price, while still retaining compatibility with upgrade parts from the higher end groups.Since all other SRAM T-Type cassettes use the XD driver body mount, you'll need to swap your wheel's driver body to be able to mount those nicer options. Not an immediate consideration, just something to keep in mind.