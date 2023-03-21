SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup

As a side dish to the main course that's the new Eagle Transmission
, SRAM has released a line of 'Stealth' brakes. The Stealth designation comes from the orientation of the hydraulic line – it exits the lever body at an angle, putting it closer to the handlebars for a cleaner look, reducing the need to have large loops of housing extending in front of the bars.
While the design was likely inspired in part by the unfortunate increase in the number of bikes with thru-headset cable routing, it's compatible with all frames, stems, and handlbars – SRAM say there are no known incompatibilities at this time In addition, the current configuration will still remain in the lineup for the time being.
As an added bonus for the racers out there, the orientation of the Stealth brakes should make it a little easier to get that race plate mounted up. I have found that the new housing orientation can make it a little more likely to rub on a handlebar, especially if a pile of gritty mud gets between the line and the bar. A little strip of electric tape or clear frame protector probably isn't a bad idea to help prevent any potential scuffing.Code Ultimate & Silver
For the Code brakes, the only real update is to the look of the lever body, and the addition of an Ultimate version, which receives a carbon lever blade and titanium caliper hardware. The internals and functionality are essentially the same, although there are a few unique parts that will require a specific spare part kit. Bike shops love keeping track of more SKUs, right?
We did see SRAM's DH athletes testing a new caliper
on the World Cup circuit last year, but there's no sign of that becoming available to the public any time soon.
The top-tier Code Ultimate Stealth model is accompanied by the Code Silver Stealth brakes, which trade out the carbon lever for an aluminum one, and the titanium hardware for stainless steel. That adds a few grams while also reducing the price – the Code Ultimate brakes retail for $300 per wheel, while the Code Silver brakes are priced at $265 USD. Both versions have a tool free reach adjust and pad contact adjust, and use a bearing at the lever pivot. Level 4-Piston & 2-Piston
The Code brakes stick with the same caliper, but a new 4-piston caliper has been added to the Level lineup. According to SRAM, the idea behind the new more powerful option was to deliver trail bike stopping power in an XC weight class. We recently received a pair for review, so look for that later this year, which will include comparisons and actual weights.
There's a two-piston option as well, for riders looking to save weight wherever possible. Like the Codes, the Ultimate versions receive carbon levers and titanium hardware, and the Silver versions get aluminum levers and stainless steel caliper bolts. Both version have a tool-free reach adjust and use a bearing, rather than a bushing, at the lever pivot.
Level 4-Piston Ultimate: $300
Level 2-Piston Ultimate: $285
Level 4-Piston Silver: $195
Level 2-Piston Silver: $185
60 Comments
It seems like a joke to me honestly
Or Shimanos.
Or, well, anything else.
I've made a couple changes to friends bikes (both big S bands) and it has made significant improvements for them.
Ive ridden most brakes out there, and with the exception of the Dominions, they all seem to have a similar amount of effort required, so I'm curious to what youre experiencing.
Also, what issues are you having regarding over heating? Do you drag your brakes a bit while riding? Do you brake early and light, rather than late and heavy?
When is the last time you did a complete rebuild on your Code brakes (not just a bleed), I feel like your due.
Buddy was complaining about similar issues, then went on to tell me hes only ever bled the brakes 2 in a 3 year period, no servicing, no seals, no nothing.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/24417577
Or perhaps that cable routing is more popular because of these brakes?