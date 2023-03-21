SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup

Mar 21, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

As a side dish to the main course that's the new Eagle Transmission, SRAM has released a line of 'Stealth' brakes. The Stealth designation comes from the orientation of the hydraulic line – it exits the lever body at an angle, putting it closer to the handlebars for a cleaner look, reducing the need to have large loops of housing extending in front of the bars.

While the design was likely inspired in part by the unfortunate increase in the number of bikes with thru-headset cable routing, it's compatible with all frames, stems, and handlbars – SRAM say there are no known incompatibilities at this time In addition, the current configuration will still remain in the lineup for the time being.

As an added bonus for the racers out there, the orientation of the Stealth brakes should make it a little easier to get that race plate mounted up. I have found that the new housing orientation can make it a little more likely to rub on a handlebar, especially if a pile of gritty mud gets between the line and the bar. A little strip of electric tape or clear frame protector probably isn't a bad idea to help prevent any potential scuffing.


Code Ultimate & Silver

For the Code brakes, the only real update is to the look of the lever body, and the addition of an Ultimate version, which receives a carbon lever blade and titanium caliper hardware. The internals and functionality are essentially the same, although there are a few unique parts that will require a specific spare part kit. Bike shops love keeping track of more SKUs, right?

We did see SRAM's DH athletes testing a new caliper on the World Cup circuit last year, but there's no sign of that becoming available to the public any time soon.

The top-tier Code Ultimate Stealth model is accompanied by the Code Silver Stealth brakes, which trade out the carbon lever for an aluminum one, and the titanium hardware for stainless steel. That adds a few grams while also reducing the price – the Code Ultimate brakes retail for $300 per wheel, while the Code Silver brakes are priced at $265 USD. Both versions have a tool free reach adjust and pad contact adjust, and use a bearing at the lever pivot.


Level 4-Piston & 2-Piston

The Code brakes stick with the same caliper, but a new 4-piston caliper has been added to the Level lineup. According to SRAM, the idea behind the new more powerful option was to deliver trail bike stopping power in an XC weight class. We recently received a pair for review, so look for that later this year, which will include comparisons and actual weights.

There's a two-piston option as well, for riders looking to save weight wherever possible. Like the Codes, the Ultimate versions receive carbon levers and titanium hardware, and the Silver versions get aluminum levers and stainless steel caliper bolts. Both version have a tool-free reach adjust and use a bearing, rather than a bushing, at the lever pivot.

Level 4-Piston Ultimate: $300
Level 2-Piston Ultimate: $285

Level 4-Piston Silver: $195
Level 2-Piston Silver: $185



Optional 'stem clips' help keep the housing secured and rattle free.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Brakes SRAM


60 Comments

  • 55 0
 Those stem clips actually look like a good idea. Comptible with most normal stems
  • 25 0
 Clean, simple, removable, functional, cheap. The rest of the bike industry is going to have to find a way to discredit this.
  • 1 0
 (double commented)
  • 2 0
 Can confirm we can’t pick these up on radar
  • 2 0
 I done the less pretty version of this with 2 tiny wire ties (one around the stem screw, with the housing routed tie through the screw tie). Works great and when left a tad loose on the housing side, allows for movement as needed during turning. Keeps the flapping and tapping to a minimum and looks cleaner to me.
  • 3 1
 GL barspining ur trailbike.
  • 1 0
 Don't let those stem clips fool you that they were designed for stem or even handlebar routed cables and only that
  • 29 0
 I think I’m supposed to be angry about this.
  • 12 0
 Yeah this isn’t what I’ve been running for the past 20 years. I’ll get the pitchforks!
  • 6 3
 You are, the stealth brake routing is aimed at making internal headset routing easier lmfao
  • 26 1
 New: cable rub on the handle bar.
  • 2 0
 Look at every old Chromag bar off a dirt jumper from 2012. All the cable rub
  • 1 0
 They do, even on journalists bikes set up by SRAM themselves (MTB-News.de review)
  • 1 3
 How? There is no relative movement.
  • 11 3
 So, out of all things they should’ve change on these brakes, they focused on look and cable orientation?

It seems like a joke to me honestly
  • 4 2
 Huh? The Codes are highly praised brakes, and they bumped the Leve's to 4 Pistons...what else would you like changed? It also appears even the entry level Code's not have contact point adjustment....
  • 1 1
 @bmied31: Try Dominions
  • 1 3
 Seriously agree. They seem to require significantly more effort to pull the lever to generate braking force than other brakes. I also have significant problems with mine overheating on steep tracks (even with 220 rotors). These look great, but I’ll be looking elsewhere for my next brakes…
  • 1 1
 @idecic: Or Hopes.
Or Shimanos.
Or, well, anything else.
  • 1 0
 @idecic: of course there are other good options...but nothing wrong with Codes...
  • 1 0
 @eblackwell: That might be more a function of how you have them setup on the bar.
I've made a couple changes to friends bikes (both big S bands) and it has made significant improvements for them.
Ive ridden most brakes out there, and with the exception of the Dominions, they all seem to have a similar amount of effort required, so I'm curious to what youre experiencing.

Also, what issues are you having regarding over heating? Do you drag your brakes a bit while riding? Do you brake early and light, rather than late and heavy?
When is the last time you did a complete rebuild on your Code brakes (not just a bleed), I feel like your due.
Buddy was complaining about similar issues, then went on to tell me hes only ever bled the brakes 2 in a 3 year period, no servicing, no seals, no nothing.
  • 1 0
 @bmied31: SRAM does not make highly praised brakes. Try Dominions
  • 4 0
 Somewhat of an improvement over the old design; having crashed and bent two master cylinders at the handlebar mount - the only way to fix that is by purchasing an entirely new master cylinder! But still looks prone to bending and breaking in the same place. Shimano design seems to be better with a block/tab built in that prevents any bending of the master cylinder on impact.
  • 2 0
 yeah, just a shame the Saint lever isn't like that...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/24417577
  • 6 0
 Want to run your shifter or dropper inside the brake clamps? Sorry, but here's some stem clips and we hope you like stem routed cables.
  • 2 0
 the first photo shows the shifter mounted inside of the brake clamp...
  • 8 4
 Lame, I thought there would be some improvement of the performance and not just making it easier to route the brake lines through the fu**ing headset
  • 4 0
 No complaints here. I kinda want those stem clips. Seems like a great idea.
  • 2 0
 Not sure how anyone can complain about this, nor why it took this long... No roadie misses the old Shimano levers with the shift cable sticking straight up into the air...
  • 1 0
 Honestly with the stem clips, the housing is running so close to the bike that either you will have a very limited range of turning for the handlebar, or a "medium" loop with horrible sharp bends.
  • 2 1
 "the design was likely inspired in part by the unfortunate increase in the number of bikes with thru-headset cable routing"
Or perhaps that cable routing is more popular because of these brakes?
  • 1 0
 I'm just happy the Code brakes haven't changed outside of the cable orientation. I'm happy to pick up any discounted previous-generation Code RSCs at a discount, thank you very much
  • 3 0
 I dig it. It'll make strapping bikepacking bags to the bars easier and less likely to interfere with housing.
  • 5 2
 Another solid change that Pinkbike will bitch about for some reason...
  • 2 0
 Wow damn SRAM is starting to name product lines like they're new Pokemon games...
  • 2 0
 Does anybody actually runs Level brakes or something more challenging than commuting ?
  • 5 1
 Just about every XC racer I know.
  • 10 0
 Commuting is the most life threatening riding I do.
  • 2 0
 I do. They work great!
  • 1 0
 Had them on my fat bike when I got it. They worked fine until I swapped them out for Shimanos. They now live on my NP Scout and continue to do well.
  • 1 0
 XC racer here. I have two sets of Levels, one hasn't been touched for four years and are just the best thing I've used, the other has the stickiest pistons, needs a bleed every couple of months, and seems light on power. I have no idea whether I'm supposed to be angry with them or not!
  • 9 8
 Those stem clips are what's really keeping the hoses out of the way and "clean" looking. What a scam sram.
  • 5 3
 They certainly help, but you'd still have a larger visible loop of housing with the previous configuration.
  • 2 2
 Try using those clips with a normal brake line angle….
  • 2 0
 yo guys new cable rub spot just dropped!
  • 1 3
 Stem clips, adding more weight and $10 more to retail price of your bike...it does beg the question: hydraulic brake levers kinda emerged to look like cable levers, is there not a shape and orientation that would be lighter, faster stronger vs just a new angle? Same with bike hydraulic "cabling", what is the obsession with one long flexible piece.
  • 2 0
 more weight.... Youre adorable
  • 1 0
 This is great n'all but.... Transition are having a sale on almost all their bikes!
  • 1 0
 I know, both heartbreaking (if, like a buddy you bought a Spire just before the snow) and amazing, like if you wanted to pick up a Spur....
  • 1 0
 The calipers look gorgeous, but the master cylinder body is uh, not that aesthetically pleasing to put it nicely.
  • 1 0
 I like that frame idea with the caliper between the stays. Pretty slick, why not more common? Is that a road frame?
  • 1 0
 So the "Silver" brakes are black, and the "Ultimate" brakes are silver. That won't confuse anyone at all. Nope.
  • 1 0
 I actually like this better than the new Eagle release today - it's great for flatbar bikepacking setups!
  • 1 0
 Mr Kazimer, was there any improvement to the brake performance/stopping power or was it more design/hardware updates?
  • 1 0
 It's more aesthetics / design than anything else - the performance felt identical to the Code RSC's I was on previously.
  • 1 0
 do they come with the little bits of tape to stop the cable rub on your bars?
  • 1 0
 At least they rub on ya bars, instead of your frame
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if I can just buy those stem cable clips? Or any alternatives?
  • 2 2
 My Shimano brakes are pretty stealth as well; sometimes they work and sometimes they don't.
  • 1 2
 No no no no noooo!!!!





