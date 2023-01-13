SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer

Jan 13, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

According to multiple reports, SRAM has purchased Amprio, a German manufacturer of electric motors, displays, and batteries. Rumors about SRAM entering the eMTB world have been circulating since 2019, and last June we spotted what was more than likely a test mule for a new motor at the Tweed Valley EWS.

A large portion of SRAM's drivetrain development and engineering takes place in Schweinfurt, Germany, so the addition of Amprio's resources makes sense from a logistical standpoint. As for what SRAM's motor will look like when it's released, there still aren't any concrete details.

Amprio's current motor, the RMAG, delivers 75 – 90 Nm of torque, and provides up to 420% of support at a weight of 2.85 kg. They also have multiple battery options, ranging from 500 to 710 Wh.

Shimano, Bosch, and Brose are currently the most common options for full power eMTBs, with TQ and Fazua gaining ground in the lighter weight segment. It'll be interesting to see what SRAM's offering brings to the table to set them apart from the crowd when that time comes. SRAM declined to comment.



Posted In:
eMTB Industry News SRAM


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist
114241 views
[Updated - Keegan Swenson Signs with Santa Cruz for Another 3 Years] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
78421 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand
69310 views
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
67748 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
50689 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
50434 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
48148 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
41016 views

19 Comments

  • 42 0
 HammerSchmidt 2: Electric boogaloo
  • 6 2
 420% of support. At 2.85kg for the motor, add in the cables and control for another .28kg. And you have a 6.9lb motor.
  • 11 0
 Weird, adding cables and the controller changes the units of measure from metric to imperial?
  • 3 0
 @slumgullion: weighs about 1.5 stones
  • 2 0
 @kingbike2: I've got 1.5 grains of sand here - is that the same?
  • 2 0
 Nice
  • 2 1
 Personally the TQ-HPR50 or BiMotal motors are the only I'd consider investing in. On looks alone, other motors are just hideous. No matter how good they are I can't get past that.
  • 3 0
 Nice Gearbox... oh wait...
  • 1 0
 Yeah I had some hopes seeing the miniature of the article and then eBike stuff ... lame.
  • 2 0
 I’m surprised that the ebike market can support so many different motor manufacturers.
  • 1 1
 It can't, in a sense. There have been a spate of ebike motors from very large companies that have come and gone over the years (Continental, for example). So I expect a few of these will only see moderate adoption or get shut down in a few years.
  • 1 0
 @tegnamo: If we could standardize motor mounts then a variety of motor choices would be great but as we are still in the infancy of this tech, we will have to wait and see. In the mean time, I struggle with the claim of ebikes being greener transportation just because they dont have a tail pipe. Nothing green about a short life span(relative) landfill product
  • 3 0
 SRAM: Relentless innovation through acquisition.
  • 1 0
 I give your comment 9.99 out of 9.99.
  • 3 0
 420%, I'm in...
  • 2 0
 Schweinfurt, Germany**
  • 3 4
 Curious what the ratio is of companies Sram bought and killed versus bought and kept around. Only Trek has a worse record of destroying bike brands they've acquired.
  • 1 0
 just here for the "below threshold" comments
  • 11 12
 Who cares .. ebikes suck.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025672
Mobile Version of Website