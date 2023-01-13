SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer

According to multiple reports
, SRAM has purchased Amprio, a German manufacturer of electric motors, displays, and batteries. Rumors about SRAM entering the eMTB world have been circulating since 2019, and last June we spotted
what was more than likely a test mule for a new motor at the Tweed Valley EWS.
A large portion of SRAM's drivetrain development and engineering takes place in Schweinfurt, Germany, so the addition of Amprio's resources makes sense from a logistical standpoint. As for what SRAM's motor will look like when it's released, there still aren't any concrete details.
Amprio's current motor, the RMAG, delivers 75 – 90 Nm of torque, and provides up to 420% of support at a weight of 2.85 kg. They also have multiple battery options, ranging from 500 to 710 Wh.
Shimano, Bosch, and Brose are currently the most common options for full power eMTBs, with TQ and Fazua gaining ground in the lighter weight segment. It'll be interesting to see what SRAM's offering brings to the table to set them apart from the crowd when that time comes. SRAM declined to comment.
