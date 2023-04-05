HQ Tour: Inside SRAM's Drivetrain Development Facility

Apr 5, 2023
by Ralf Hauser  

Image Ralf Hauser
Behind Closed Doors at the SRAM Schweinfurt Factory

WORDS: Ralf Hauser


Enter SRAM's German headquarters and you enter a bit of bike history. From SRAM's first Grip Shift iterations to its latest electronic Pod unit, there have been significant advances in technology since the company's early days. With the introduction of their latest Eagle drivetrain group, we were allowed to not only take a peek into their front offices but got rare access to their test lab.

SRAM's facility in Schweinfurt, Germany was once a manufacturing center for internal gear hubs under the name of Sachs. The facility's focus shifted when SRAM acquired the brand, and today it's the main development facility almost the entire drivetrain range. Chains are developed in a close relationship with their own factory in Portugal, and crank development mostly happens in San Luis Obispo, California. Some team members have been with SRAM for 35-40 years, having previously worked at Sachs.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser


Strolling Through the Halls

While the facility is no longer a major manufacturing center, it is still a hub of activity and innovation that is constantly growing and being altered in its structure.


Image Ralf Hauser
Cafeteria following the showroom.
Image Ralf Hauser
SRAM Technical University

The factory building also houses the SRAM Technical University (STU), which hosts workshops for dealers and mechanics, and SRAM Technical Service (STS) to provide service and warranty to products (including RockShox and other brands under the SRAM umbrella) that are sent in or are dropped off. In Germany, STS can be directly connected to the rider if they want to handle communication or even drop-off on their own.

Image Ralf Hauser
SRAM Technical Service
Image Ralf Hauser

Also under the same roof is a small warehouse that handles European warranty claims and stores spare parts and equipment. Shipments to dealers or bike companies are handled from warehouses or distributers around the globe.

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser


The engineering department, located next to the warehouse section, is off-limits to most people, as the team is typically working on projects that are two to three years ahead of the current state of the industry. Multiple types of engineers, like quality engineers, industrial design engineers or test engineers are work together on different projects.

Inside, the seating arrangement allows for a flexible concept where groups can move together to to work together. Also, depending on the project, it sometimes makes more sense to mix people from different departments or to create groups of one specific department.

Image Ralf Hauser
No access beyond this point. The engineering department is off-limits to visitors.

Inside the engineering technician area, prototypes from the prototype machine department are assembled and put on bikes to be secretly tested in the real world. Development requires more than test lab machines - a lot of testing still happens while riding test bikes outdoors.

Image Ralf Hauser
Still plenty of room to expand.
Image Ralf Hauser
Again, no access to the engineering technician area.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Some patents that were introduced under SRAM and Sachs.
Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
This golden 'Mona Lisa' of internal gear hubs represents the 25 millionth Torpedo hub that was manufactured at Sachs in Schweinfurt.
Image Ralf Hauser

The prototype department is dedicated to developing and testing new ideas, and run by machining experts, with the machining department having extended its capabilities through the use of advanced technology such as ERTD (Extended Reach Tooling and Drilling).

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
From functional sample ....
Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser
... to mass production.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser
Some of the European race truck's drawers can be changed out to better cater to which type of race it's going to, say for example road or mountain bike.

Image Ralf Hauser
Next to the race truck, race bikes are being assembled.


Test Lab

The test lab at SRAM is one of eight around the world and is responsible for coordinating field testing and collecting data on various products. The team, currently made up of eleven people at Schweinfurt, custom builds most of their own test rigs and develops the software accordingly. Testing for durability and robustness is one factor for testing, strength and fatigue strength in particular - like cyclical loads on an e-bike for example - another. Some machines simulate real-world scenarios with changing load capabilities.


Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Usually off limits, we got the tour that day.
Image Ralf Hauser


SRAM is tests with loads taken from the field and also cycles from the field, but they also usually test beyond the real-world requirements to make sure that the end user runs into as few problems as possible. In order to be able to even build machines that simulate real-world conditions they have gathered (and are still gathering) huge amounts of data over the years and then broken them down to test for the range of data that they need.

SRAM has recently started testing with 3D high-speed image scanning via two Phantom cameras they can use outdoors to understand the workings of forces and impacts on the product better, and to find better ways to correlate field testing to lab testing.

Image Ralf Hauser
This rig was designed specifically to test the quality of shifting more consistently than humans could and also using high-speed video to analyze the function. With the new T-Type Eagle, they had to change the way they were testing, now looking much more at the quality of each shift and the workings of the shifting lanes, even under loads of an eMTB.

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

Around 4,500 samples per year are running through the machines, requiring a minimum of 250 meters of chain every month. Spread over the area, all types of components are tested in multiple ways, from derailleur to shifter.

One of the machines in the lab is simulates shifting under load, allowing them to compare their products to competitors and previous generations. In addition to making sure the chain shifts smoothly in certain locations, they also work to prevent shifting in other areas. The team has gone through 900 cassettes for the latest drivetrain generation.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

A machine, dubbed 'Death Star', is used to push the limits of cassettes and go way beyond standard ISO performance testing – which doesn't require much to pass as it only resembles a static safety test of a 150kg person standing on a bike – to gather valuable data on durability and other factors. Since it can generate so much power, it acts as a performance/durability testing device where it can wear out and break cassettes over time or allows them to simulate real-world (and far beyond) conditions and loads on the products, including steep hill climbs and strong e-bike wattage, in order to learn from the results to make improvements.

The Death Star's primary function is to find the limits of the cassette. To get to that point, it can take multiple chains to be replaced, as the chains are running dry in the machines to not make a huge mess, with the negative side effect of reducing their lifespan severely due to heat buildup. As a development tool, SRAM tests to failure a lot to see if they want to improve a product further.

Image Ralf Hauser
Out for destruction: The Death Star

Image Ralf Hauser
Since chains are run dry on purpose their life span is greatly reduced.
Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser
Not just the work of the Death Star ...

Image Ralf Hauser
The crank test machine simulates about 10 years of use on cranks and bottom bracket, going well beyond the ISO requirement of 50,000 cycles.

The climate chambers allow them to test products in different conditions, including dry and wet phases. Different types of dust - collected from different riding areas around the globe - can be added to the machine to simulate different geographic areas and different types of wear.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

SRAM Test Lab 2022

by ralf-hauser
Views: 147    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Some of the testing is not overly realistic but engineers sometimes want to see if the system can handle a certain kind of abuse.

Image Ralf Hauser

Image Ralf Hauser
Image Ralf Hauser

SRAM has also created testing procedures for impact scenarios for singular major impacts. The drop test machine subjects the product to worst-case scenarios.

Image Ralf Hauser
The 9kg weight can be dropped from different heights.

The bike swing came to life from playing around with new ways to abuse components in an easy and repeatable way. They usually also attach dots and high-speed motion cameras to the process so they can motion track the process. They can then calculate the energy of that impact along with friction and other factors.

Derailleur vs. a block of steel.
Over and over again ...

Image Ralf Hauser
Data acquisition: check.
Image Ralf Hauser
One of the engineers decided to build his own test bike. Lots of real world testing is still being conducted out on the trails.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech SRAM


21 Comments

  • 31 3
 All this fancy equipment and out comes SX.
  • 2 0
 Proving it's not the equipment, but the person operating it.
  • 8 0
 As a person who works in product development, I am always fascinated and extremely interested to see how others, especially in completely different industries outside of my focus, perform their work. Thanks to SRAM for a inside look.
  • 10 0
 People will hate but that's a lot of time, money and engineering into bike component development.
  • 2 2
 I'm going to guess you ride singlespeed.
  • 4 0
 That one engineer keeping it real with the steel full suspension bike on aluminum wheels, nice.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure this is same said engineer showing all the work that's was put into the diy build. (google translate from German to English to read)

www.mtb-news.de/forum/t/voll-stahl-fully-i-got-99-problems-but-steel-aint-one.941175
  • 3 1
 At my work visitors are usually not allowed into the engineering area either. Because I am there and people find my abrasive personality off putting.
  • 4 1
 Stools everywhere! bless their destroyed backs
  • 5 4
 Where do they test how efficiently Transmission can break chainstays? The armchair engineer/conspiracy theorists want to know.
  • 3 0
 They just asked Henry to stand on the side of a bike, test complete
  • 6 5
 So many fancy test equipments. Why is my SRAM NX derailler on my Status having after 3 rides? Where as my low-end Shimano Deore never needed adjustments after many years?
  • 1 1
 NX is supposed to act as an affordable way to get 12-speed wide range gearing onto a bike. I'd much rather see it on low-mid tier MTBs than the cheap Shimano shite that doesn't even have a clutch.
  • 1 1
 So many fancy text components. Why is your MS WORD literater on your Script having after 3 writes? Where as my low-end Open Office never needed adjustments after many years?
  • 1 0
 @seraph: The deore HAS a clutch.
  • 3 1
 That lineup of old derailleurs is more like a lessons learned handbook of mistakes
  • 1 2
 And how did they not realize before launch that the Eagle was going to pop the top pulley when the chain lost indexing with the NW teeth of the bottom pulley?
  • 2 1
 Build a f*cking gearbox ! Since you already have $2000 drivetrains...
  • 1 1
 Can we have a tour of SRAM’s transmission development facility?
  • 1 2
 I am the force, the force is with me
  • 1 1
 Needs more pictures.





