SRAM - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced - Rd 4, Vallnord 2017

Vallnord was a nail biter and saw a continuation of the only consistent thing this season is the unpredictability. From four rounds we've now had four separate winners in both the men's and women's ranks. We had over 1,100 entries with less than 48 hours to vote and we're pumped to announce that @RustyMac
and @Bomadics
will each be receiving a new SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The Vallnord track proved to be one of the riders favorites so far this season and it showed in the intensity of the racing, with many riding on the very edge of control (and some not) as they hurtled toward the valley bottom. In the end, a couple of small mistakes made by Minnaar were enough for Brosnan to capitalize on and take his second World Cup victory. RustyMac was the only person to get the top three in the men's race completely correct and will be taking home a full drivetrain for his efforts.
In the women's race, there were a lot of votes for Nicole, Hannah, and Seagraves to be on the podium, but only 24 people got one and two correct (Nicole and Seagraves). There were six people who had Cabirou in third but unfortunately, none of them had first and second right. From a random selection of entries that had the top two correct, Bomadics came out on top.
Congratulations RustyMac and Bomadics!
