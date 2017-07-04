SPONSORED

SRAM - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced - Rd 4, Vallnord 2017

Jul 4, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
SRAM Fantasy Round 4 Vallnord

Vallnord was a nail biter and saw a continuation of the only consistent thing this season is the unpredictability. From four rounds we've now had four separate winners in both the men's and women's ranks. We had over 1,100 entries with less than 48 hours to vote and we're pumped to announce that @RustyMac and @Bomadics will each be receiving a new SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.

What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

The Vallnord track proved to be one of the riders favorites so far this season and it showed in the intensity of the racing, with many riding on the very edge of control (and some not) as they hurtled toward the valley bottom. In the end, a couple of small mistakes made by Minnaar were enough for Brosnan to capitalize on and take his second World Cup victory. RustyMac was the only person to get the top three in the men's race completely correct and will be taking home a full drivetrain for his efforts.

In the women's race, there were a lot of votes for Nicole, Hannah, and Seagraves to be on the podium, but only 24 people got one and two correct (Nicole and Seagraves). There were six people who had Cabirou in third but unfortunately, none of them had first and second right. From a random selection of entries that had the top two correct, Bomadics came out on top.


SRAM Fantasy Round 4 Vallnord EAGLE GX Drivetrain


The Prize

Two SRAM GX Eagle™ Drivetrains were up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.

About SRAM GX Eagle:
This is the range of Eagle™. The range to reach. To realize. A range beyond limitation or complexity. Beyond what’s been done before. A range where fearless dedication meets relentless engineering. Where silent precision meets trouble-free reliability. Where simplicity matches strength.
A whole new system for whole new horizons. The range to realize. This is GX Eagle


Congratulations RustyMac and Bomadics!


MENTIONS: @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
112288 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
108911 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
79829 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
74775 views
Finals Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
74391 views
2018 Specialized Epic - First Ride
72016 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
71365 views
Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
61595 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029075
Mobile Version of Website