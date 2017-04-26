FIRST LOOK

SRAM's New Code Brakes - First Ride

Apr 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
SRAM Code brakes


Given the success of SRAM's line of Guide brakes, it's not surprising that the classic Code brakes were next in line for an overhaul. The longevity of those powerful DH-oriented stoppers has been impressive, and even on the World Cup circuit last year there were plenty of riders still using them, but SRAM felt there were areas that could be improved and modernized.

The new Codes aren't quite as industrial looking as the previous version, with a lever design that's very similar to what's found on Guide brakes, including the same cam activated cup seal and port system. The main difference is the size of the lever's reservoir, which holds 30% more fluid. This increased volume is intended to help ensure that the brakes feel the same at the beginning and the end of a run, no matter how long and steep it may be.
SRAM Code Brakes

• Intended use: downhill / enduro
• Four piston caliper
• Larger fluid volume
• Aluminum lever blade
• Reach adjust, pad contact point adjust (RSC)
• Bleeding Edge caliper fitting
• DOT 5.1 fluid
• MSRP: $244 (RSC), $154(R)
• Available: May 2017
www.sram.com

At the caliper side the new Codes use 15mm and 16mm pistons; the slightly larger dimension versus the Guide's 14 and 16mm pistons is said to help increase the amount of stopping power by 15%. The brakes use the same brake pad as what was used on the previous version of Code brakes, welcome news for riders who have a stockpile of spares and are considering upgrading. The calipers also now have SRAM's Bleeding Edge fitting, simplifying the bleed procedure and eliminating the tiny screw that loved to fall to the ground and roll to the darkest recesses of a workshop.


SRAM Code brakes
The new caliper has a small heat shield and more room around the top of the pads to help keep the temperature down during long runs.
SRAM Code brakes
A look at the path that the DOT fluid takes inside the caliper.

SRAM Code brakes
SRAM Code brakes



Ride Impressions

Since the Whistler Bike Park is in the process of shedding its thick winter coat of ice and snow, I've been riding the new Codes mounted on a Trek Slash for the last month rather than on a full-blown downhill bike. I've still been able to get them onto plenty of steep trails with sustained sections of heavy braking, I just had to get up to the top under my own power rather than relaxing on a chairlift.

Compared to the Guide Ultimates whose spot they replaced, the additional power the Codes deliver was instantly noticeable—it's like grabbing the emergency brake lever instead of stepping on the floor pedal in your car. I kept the same rotor size as I had before—200mm up front and 180mm in the rear—but after that initial ride I found myself considering downsizing to reduce the power a little bit. I ended up sticking with the 200mm rotor, but there's definitely enough strength in these stoppers that you might be able to go with a slightly smaller rotor, especially if they're being used on an all-mountain or enduro bike rather than a downhill machine.

The Codes have more of an on / off feel than the Guides, but there's still plenty of modulation for creeping into steep rock rolls, or navigating through loose sections of trail where fully locking up the rear wheel will end up making you go even faster. One of the trails I regularly use for brake testing descends 2,300 vertical feet in less than 2 miles, and even on the longest, most unrelenting sections the feel of the brakes remained exactly the same—there was absolutely no pumping up or fading.

The Codes are definitely best suited to downhillers and enduro riders who regularly find themselves in need of as much braking power as possible. For more all-round usage, the regular Guides seem to offer better modulation and deliver their power in a less whiplash-inducing fashion, but for riders looking for extra strong, fade-free brakes, so far the Codes fit the bill. Look for a more in-depth review once I've burned through a couple sets of brake pads and can better comment on their long term reliability.





23 Comments

  • + 3
 GOD DAMN IT, YES!!! That's better than Christmas! Selling XT 8000s and Guides RS as soon as these pop up on bike components de. Guides are not powerful enough, XTs don't provide enough modulation.
  • + 1
 Zees are already available and most likely cheaper.
  • + 1
 My sram guide rs nearly killed me last weekend. The front brake locked up sending me over the bars on some steep chunk. Apparently when it's hot the plastic master cylinder piston expands enough to bind and not release. (Readout SRAM?) Really frustrating as I had a lot of issues with Shimano XTs before this. I think I'll be trying hope next.
  • + 3
 YEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS.......... I CAN FINALLY THROW MY CODE R'S ON MY ENDURO BIKE
  • + 0
 Nice looking caliper. These can be as great performing as everyone claims Codes and Guides are, but I'll be staying away if they go with silly long levers. Never got on with them on Elixirs, Codes or Guides. They look maybe a bit shorter though. It might be nice if manufacturers offered different lever blade options for those with different sized hands/different preferences. Or perhaps it would be a giant waste of time.
  • - 1
 sram levers allows people with hand injury to use them comparing to Shimano
  • + 2
 Success of the Guides?? Please! Those things suck! Interesting that the weight has been left out...
  • + 3
 Code this be the best news for me today?
  • + 1
 I was about to pull the trigger on a used set of codes for my dh bike yesterday! Thank you SRAM!
  • + 0
 Why is the bleeding edge fitting on the wheel size ? Going to be pretty hard to get a seringe there ....

Caliper looks cool, lever looks just like a fat Guide haha
  • + 1
 The wheel must be removed, pads removed, and bleed block installed before a bleed. Otherwise you can overfill the system! Pretty clever actually.
  • + 1
 I'd imagine it's to help protect it from getting damaged while riding. And realistically, you should have the wheel off when bleeding brakes to reduce the risk of contaminating the rotor with DOD fluid.
  • + 1
 2011 AVID Codes ain't dead!
  • + 1
 It's back! SRAM, you just made my day
  • + 1
 SRAM on an absolute tear lately.
  • + 0
 SRAM is on a roll recently. Shimano, you still there? 1x12, Saint?
  • + 1
 Shimano adds a gear about two years after SRAM does. So it'll be at least next year before we see 1x12 from Shimano. New Saint is coming very soon though.
  • + 0
 Finally, we can sell the 'old' 'new' brakes that all our pros run :/
  • + 0
 They look like a Boomarang.
  • + 0
 Emergency brakes arent as strong as floor pedal brakes.
  • - 1
 so... is it better than guide re on the commie I received last week?
  • - 3
 This will be a deadly brake!
  • - 1
 braking news!

