SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look

Jan 16, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
SRAM

What's DUB?

SRAM have announced a major revision to their mountain bike cranks and bottom brackets, a change that's intended to increase bottom bracket longevity, as well as simplify the lineup. The revamp also allowed them to shed a significant amount of weight from the XX1 crankset, and it's now claimed to be one of the lightest options on the market.

Called DUB (Durable Unified Bottom bracket), the most significant update is the change to a 28.99mm spindle for all mountain bike cranks. Previously, SRAM had two different spindle diameters (30mm and 24mm), along with a range of bottom bracket bearing sizes. With DUB, they now offer one spindle diameter and four bottom brackets that will fit all of the existing frame standards.

Where did that 28.99mm number come from? Why not just switch everything over to 30mm spindles and call it good? According to SRAM, their product development in San Luis Obispo, California, tried multiple configurations, beginning with the existing 30mm spindle size, before settling on what they felt offered up the ideal balance of bearing size, durability, and weight. The new bottom brackets have more seals than the previous models in order to keep contaminants like water and dirt from working their way into the bearings. Along with the improved weather sealing, SRAM has gone to metal cups on their press-fit bottom brackets, rather than the plastic cups used previously.

The following video from SRAM provides a little more insight into the concept, as well as a chance to witness some interesting Movember facial hair:




SRAM
The X-Sync 2 SL chainrings found on the XX1 cranks are designed to be as light as possible.
SRAM
All of the cranks now have 28.99mm spindles, and use a threaded bearing preload ring.

XX1 Gets Lighter

All of the cranksets in the lineup have been updated with the new spindle size, but it's the XC-oriented XX1 crankset that received the most significant makeover, one that allowed SRAM to shave 80 grams off the total weight compared to the previous version. Claimed weight for the cranks with a 32-tooth direct mount ring is 422 gram. The weight savings comes from the use of a lighter spindle, as well as a lighter chainring design, where any unnecessary material has been machined off. Not that the performance of professional athletes should be used to justify a purchase, but for what it's worth, Nino Schurter won the World Cup XC overall and World Champs aboard a DUB-equipped bike.


SRAM
The chamfer at the end of the spindle is intended to help prevent it from catching on the bottom bracket's seals during installation.
SRAM
It's too early comment on the effectiveness of the new seal design, but once we get a crankset in for review it'll see plenty of muddy miles.



SRAM
There are now four bottom bracket options to fit the variety of frame designs on the market.



Can I Still Get GXP Bottom Brackets?

The DUB cranks and bottom brackets do replace SRAM's previous models, but there's no need to rush out to start hoarding all the bottom brackets you can get your hands on – replacement parts will be available for at least the next three years, if not longer. Keep in mind that it's been eight years since SRAM last updated their bottom brackets – it's not a component that constantly changes. That being said, the update does mean that shops will need to stock bottom brackets that work for SRAM cranks with 24, 30, and 28.99mm spindles, at least for the near future. Good thing bottom brackets don't take up as much space as wheels...



SRAM


SRAM
SRAM's DUB technology will be found on everything from the highest end XX1 carbon cranks to the more affordable aluminum Truvativ Stylo cranks. DH options haven't been announced yet, but they're in the works.


Specifications and Pricing

SRAM

• XX1 Eagle: $515 - $525 | €570 - €585 | £510 - £520

• X01 Eagle: $485 - $495 | €540 - €550 | £480 - £490

• GX Eagle: $135 - $185 | €150 - €205 | £135 - £185

• Descendant Carbon DUB: $260 | €290 | £255

• Descendant 6K DUB: $105 | €115 | £105

• Stylo Carbon: $260 - $310 | €290 - €345 | £255 - £305

• Truvativ Stylo 6k: $105 | €115 | £105

• Bottom brackets: $38 - $50 | €38 - €52 | £32 - £44







292 Comments

  • + 152
 29 ain't dead, long live 28.99.
  • + 8
 29 is a Zombie...zombie...zombie. Please don't Linger. RIP
  • + 20
 Pinkbike, you've got it all wrong! You're supposed to release your piss take product news on 1st of April. I've almost fell for that one though.
  • + 2
 Where is your mustache?
  • + 4
 Gwin tried 29.0mm, was a hair too big.
  • + 2
 keep em guessing
  • + 1
 The filth at 4:19 “we really love riding our parts..” Dirty boy!
  • + 104
 DUB - Don't Upgrade BB
  • + 65
 DU(m)B
  • + 0
 @Uuno: You got it right!
  • + 4
 Durable unified bottom bracket is DUBB? If they can screw 4 letters up..........
  • + 4
 So is this the first new standard for 2018?
  • + 3
 It's not a new standard. It works with what you already have.
  • + 6
 @racecase: Dude, reason and nuance have no place in the PB comments section.
  • + 2
 despite the constant negative press dubfefe
  • + 1
 @mi-bike: Clearly not! Haha, thanks for that!
  • + 70
 Realistically when you buy a replacement crankset you almost always need a new bottom bracket too so this causes exactly no issues at all. If they last longer than GXP then surely we all win as this will be OEM spec on a lot of bikes moving forward.
  • + 15
 Unless this uses a custom bearing ruling out the ability for people to use other brands bottom brackets? Why not use 30mm?

Oh, and the shops now have yet another item to stock.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: The reason why not use 30mm is outlined in the video and article above. 30mm spindle in an English threaded BB gives less sealing and worse bearing life.

Shops hate selling things. Its the worst for them.
  • - 6
flag WaterBear (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I build my own bikes up from the frame. This unnecessary new standard doodoo ain't coming within a mile.
  • + 4
 @Patrick9-32
I currently keep 7 bikes rolling, all of them having compatible cranks, and BCD's matter to me. BB compatibility is not so bad, it's finally more frame related (of Vs threaded).
New bike with DUmB? f*ck.

29 mm instead of 30? Come on...
  • - 1
 @Racer951: Yeah, previously you could use the Sram BB30 crankset with durable 3rd party PF30 BB's such Hope or ChrisKing. Hope even made GXP adapters for their BB's ... With these 28.99mm you are SOL.

I suppose they made it so that they can squeeze this thicker axle into to the smaller diameter BB shells (41mm press fit and BSA)... where 30mm just didn't fit.
  • + 2
 None of this addresses the fact that the biggest wear factor comes from the plastic press in cups.
  • - 4
flag Muckal (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Racer951: cause roughly speaking the Balls in the new bearings can be 0.505mm (the 5/1000 is what makes the difference here) n*gger in diameter. That makes them stronger, which makes the bearing last a trazillion to quantillion strokes longer and moar betterer, it's franconian Engineering, you know.
  • + 7
 @Patrick9-32: That's utter bullshit of the gloopiest degree. Modern BSA BBs have the cups and bearings outside of the shell. Using a 30mm spindle makes the bearings a bit bigger but has bugger all effect on bearing seals unless the BB is of a poor quality to begin with. Now a 30mm spindle in a BB92 causes all kinds of problems with bearing size and sealing, but if you buy a bike with a BB92 then frankly you deserve it. 1.01mm extra space isn't going to solve BB92 being fundamentally shit.
  • + 3
 @Racer951: i meant 'bigger', of course.
  • + 3
 @Thustlewhumber: This part seems to: "Along with the improved weather sealing, SRAM has gone to metal cups on their press-fit bottom brackets, rather than the plastic cups used previously."
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: It isn't a new standard. The standards are the 4 different interfaces between frame and BB. Every crank manufacture has a slightly different spindle design for which there is no standard which is why you still need to buy the BB that is meant for your cranks as well as the frame you are putting it in.
  • + 1
 Ya not really a new standard, jjust a different design. it sounds decent and sram does have some innovative ideas but their execution is often lacking. Send in the early adopters
www.pinkbike.com/news/avid-elixir-interbike-2008.html lol
  • + 1
 @BryceBorlick: It's pretty challenging to get everything right when companies are constantly trying to be the leader in technology and design. Sram isn't the only one - Shimano had the same challenges with the most recent XT and XTR brakes when they came out, they tried and new piston material and new master cylinder design, both of which didn't workout at all. So why did they mess with a good thing as they already had great breaks? Because everyone always wants to innovate, and if the bike brands people love to hate on didn't do that for us, man our bikes would be boring.
  • + 1
 Not me, I use hope BB with my race face cranks. They will outlive me and my current frame
  • + 1
 @Racer951: Actually its just the opposite. Shops can now stock one crank that will be compatible with any customers bike.
  • + 64
 PInkBike Comment: My press fit BB and 30mm spindle combo are garbage, I'm having to replace a bottom bracket 3 times a season. Why won't someone make a better bottom bracket?

SRAM: We downsized the 30mm spindle to make a more durable bottom bracket in your press fit frame

Aslo a PinkBike Comment: Why didn't SRAM use a 30mm Spindle so I could re-use the 3 clapped-out bottom brackets I already own?!?
  • + 1
 PInkBike Comment: My press fit BB and 30mm spindle combo are garbage, I'm having to replace a bottom bracket 3 times a season. Why won't someone make a better bottom bracket? "

Someone already does. This is SRAM solving SRAM´s problems, not the industries. Nice that you applaud the multinational global efforts they are making to increase their bank balance though. Sure they appreciate it
  • + 2
 @Bustacrimes: SRAM doesn't make 30mm (MTB) spindles that fit BB86. That would be RaceFace, FSA, ethirteen.
  • + 1
 My old Octalink BB on my 2013 Scale is still rocking smooth after 7000 miles. Local trail has a creek crossing as well that I hit many o times.
  • + 44
 This industry is literally mental, 28.99mm? And that's for an engineering reason not purely to destroy cross compatibility?

What about the chainring, have they changed the mounting spline / interface or is at least that still the same?
  • + 25
 "Where did that 28.99mm number come from?" The question is never answered. But this number is engineering BS, what tolerances are they using ?
  • + 12
 Metric chainlink sizing, Bring it on!
  • + 5
 28.99 spindle to fit a 29mm bore. Not sure why 1mm was an issue, to keep it 30mm with a 29.99mm axle. Seems strange....
  • + 77
 I'm fully on board the 28.99 train. From now on, I shall refer to my 30mm cranks as 28.99+.
  • + 2
 @Racer951, yes, the chainrings still use the same 3 bolt direct mount design as before.
  • + 25
 If I did not know better I would think this is all part of April fools...
  • - 10
flag Luke-VTT (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @racer951

Bloody stupid comment. If you read the article instead of whincing, you would habe noticed that those spindles are compatible with both bsa and pf bottom brackets, which is exactly the opposite of what you claim: This new system IS COMPLETELY cross compatible with the most common bb standards. From now on, you can use the same crankset for both, BSA and PF.

The chainrings are the same, so you can use every Sram chainring.
  • + 1
 The “engineering resason” it is just bs in typical sram fashion.
They needed to put out a new product on the market (new products more sales) and they figured if they go to 30mm there are several other brands BB and axels to choose from (rf, cannondale, etc etc.). They went with an odd number to increase their sales.
  • + 1
 Good on them if they have tolerances to the hundredth of a millimeter. At least now we know where the money goes!
  • + 0
 SLO Bro's at their finest. Doing a bunch of stupid sh*t
  • + 4
 I'm just excited to say I'm rollin on DUB's.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj0_if5Fozg
  • + 4
 @jdemeritt: G's up Ho's down as you mfers bounce to this.
  • + 8
 I'd have been happy with 29, but I'm happy they went with 28.99 because I can store all the fucks I give in that 0.01mm
  • + 3
 @Luke-VTT: Settle down there, Lukey. I think he meant "cross compatibility" as in using other brands' cranks (24 or 30mm) with these BBs, or vice versa.
  • + 9
 During testing with Aaron Gwin, he noted that they felt .01 mm too large.
  • + 4
 the dude in the video was like we "slooooowly dialed back from 30mm..." to land on 28.99? what a load of shit. this is marketing BS.
  • + 3
 Really SRAM?? A 1.01 mm difference from an existing 'standard'??? This industry needs a dose of reality!!
  • + 11
 You don't need a new bike with a new BB size, it fits on them now. They made a crank better that works with things you have now! How can you hate on that? All you keyboard warriors do is hate... give something a try! Give me _ props, I don't care, you know it's true.
  • + 0
 @Luke-VTT: Compatible with BAS and PF 28.99mm bottom brackets. Their DUB BB isn't compatible with any other crankset spindles without an adapter (24mm to 28.99) that they don't yet make. A 28.99mm to 30mm spindle adapter may be in the works, but that's down the road.
  • + 3
 @Luke-VTT: 30mm cranks already fit in BSA BB shells... (see RaceFace)
  • + 4
 @Climberdave: its compatible with most all common BB shells. Who cares if the BB doesn't work with another brand? GXP BBs already don't work with any other brand's cranks.
  • + 1
 It's SRAM, SRAM do this for almost every single product they make.
  • + 4
 @Luke-VTT: But it's not compatible with existing SRAM and aftermarket 30mm, 24mm or 24-22mm stepped bbs that pretty much every crankset on the market currently fits. It's a calculated move by SRAM to freeze out third parties from bottom bracket sales, if only for a few months while they go into their CAD files and make the inner races 1.01mm smaller.
  • + 0
 Just wait until Wolftooth comes out with an adapter for 30mm BBs. Just $52.99 for a couple of anodized shims!
  • + 0
 If you ask nice enough maybe they'll bring Italian threading to us mountain bikers
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: Was just about to write this. Everyone please upvote the OP's comment so that we're all aware of the bullshit that's going on. It increases the price of components and makes you're existing eventually incompatible.

"But it's not compatible with existing SRAM and aftermarket 30mm, 24mm or 24-22mm stepped bbs that pretty much every crankset on the market currently fits. It's a calculated move by SRAM to freeze out third parties from bottom bracket sales, if only for a few months while they go into their CAD files and make the inner races 1.01mm smaller."
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: .....stop giving them ideas!.....unless they are paying you!
  • + 1
 Hey, a lot of people have bought a lot of pills to get an extra .01mm . ridiculous is in the eye of the beholder.
  • + 37
 So now bricks and mortar shops have a 3rd size they need to carry plus 4 new bottom brackets in order to make it work. Thanks @SramMedia. Is this April 1st - WTF?

So the spindle size has shrunk by 1.01mm so the bearing has 0.55mm (just over half a mm) more space. So you can increase the radius of the bearing ball by 0.275mm (a little over quarter of a mm). And this results in gains in durability? Really? HOW MUCH!?
  • + 6
 Lol, it's not like there being four different BBs is SRAM's fault. Off the top of my head I can think of BSA, PF30, BB30 and BB90. Those are the four most common ones, but there are lots of other BB "standards" out there.
  • + 4
 @mnorris122: Square Taper in 5 different lengths at least; ISIS; BBright; BB92; Italian threaded; GXP; Octalink; not to mention BMX BBs. We don't have all of these in stock all the time though, that's the distributors job.
  • + 3
 @padkinson: don't forget shimano vs campy square taper. power spline, etc
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: There is already 30mm. You really think they needed to make 28.99mm?
  • + 1
 @padkinson: I'm talking about BB shell standards, more to the point.
  • + 0
 @jclnv: No. They're a*sholes, but different BB shell standards isn't their fault.
  • + 32
 did everyone complaining about 24mm spindles forget that GXP isn't 24mm anyway? GXP requires its own BB.

Even "24mm" spindles from various brands aren't always compatible. IIRC, Shimano actually measures more like 23.95, where FSA is a true 24. Sounds inconsequential, but I had a 24mm FSA crank that would absolutely not work with an aftermarket "24mm" BB. A Shimano crank worked fine.

Since this doesn't impact frame compatibility at all, no reason for the uproar other than "OMG SIZE WTF GRRR!"
  • + 22
 Want to simplify things? How about if Sram and Shimano used the same spindle size? If I had a penny for every time I heard someone complain about the Shimano spindle size, I'd have exactly zero pennies. Want to make consumers happy? For once, just make a change that is in the consumers best interest and not your bullshit marketing divisions best interest.
  • + 0
 Spot on, buuuuut, ain't going to happen.
  • + 20
 A move to 30mm spindle would be stupid enough, but this is retarded. Larger axle makes bearing balls smaller thus less reliable. Riders like Danny Macaskill use 24mm axles to huck to flat from 10+ feet and bike companies say they need 30mm spindles to increase stiffness. My arse. Hey Sram how about you use alloy for your cranks? that would make them more durable, unlike your carbon junk with pedal inserts getting loose.
  • + 9
 I supposed 30mm was rather to make it lighter than stronger? 30mm alu is as strong but lighter than 24mm steel?
Same as with frame tubing.

And also like with frame tubing, the smaller diameter steel one is more flexible, something Danny may want when hucking to flat on his rigid bike.

Assumptions though, if someone can confirm...
  • + 12
 Biggest BMX spindle is 24mm most run 22mm or even 19mm, and they do the biggest huck to flats in the bike industry, without suspension or big wheels.
  • + 5
 @PaulLehr: bmx spindles are steel and heavier,
  • + 7
 the larger diameter is for weight savings, not stiffness. If we were worried only about stiffness we woudl have solid steel axles.

Besides the questionable facial hair, this is a great idea. They rightly saw that 30mm was too large and had bearings too small for the benefit, so they probably just went with the next largest size standard bearing, and that worked out to a 28.99mm spindle. I'm really behind this new design since (eventually) it will lead to a standards reduction; it won't matter what your frame is when buying used cranks anymore, just get a new BB (something you don't want to buy used anyways).
  • + 0
 @Uuno - how does it become lighter when all the weight saving from the axle goes to the bigger outboard bearing and if we are talking pressfit then reliablity goes down significantly since bearing balls size gets smaller by a lot. And there is no other place in the bike where weight saving could be less important. 30mm is a standard bullsht of weight to stiffness ratio as a selling point.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: going from a 30mm spindle to a 29mm spindle allows for bigger ball bearings assuming the BB shell stays the same size.
  • - 1
 @WAKIdesigns: i´ve seen smaller bearings inside a SRAM 24mm than an Enduro bearing 30mm BB. Are we all assuming that BB bearings must be internal, or did i miss something?
  • + 2
 @Bustacrimes: You are missing the fact that some B.B. don’t work well with 30mm. My guess they wanted single largest diameter (for aluminum spindle and carbon bonded to it) that works with everything. 30mm was always an iffy size for that reason. Originated on road bikes.

For steel axles and aluminum cranks 24mm has it covered. Good riddance GXP, was always retarded just as well.
  • + 2
 @PaulLehr: And a BMX crankset weighs between 800 and 1200 g without sprocket opposed to the 400 of a Next SL. So I could run 3 cranksets...
  • + 1
 Waki, they already had a 30mm spindle before. Basically all of their cranks were available in two versions: GXP (24mm steel axle with the 22mm step down on non drive side - a SRAM only "standard" ) and BB30 (30mm aluminum alloy axle spindle).

The "problem" was the BB30 crank sets could be used with 3rd party BB's since it was a standardized size.... For frames with large diameter BB shell's such as PF30 (46mm inside shell diameter) I actually preferred the BB30 axle version with a nice durable BB such as hope "PF46". Not an option anymore with these DUB's.
  • + 1
 @Axxe: Thanks Axxe. I been using a Praxis crank and BB on a BB30 frame and all this noise about issues had passed me by. Smile
  • + 2
 @adrennan: and going to a 28.99mm spindle allows for even bigger balls!
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: "bearing balls" - like Danny boy at Champéry '11.
I'm pretending this 28.99 thing isn't happening, but I fear it's going to become a PB meme.
  • + 2
 @TucsonDon: maybe it could be the DH standard, for danny hart sized balls
  • + 1
 @PaulLehr: Actually, there are 30mm cromo spindles.
  • + 1
 @Uuno: Danny weighs nothing and is smooth. My friend who weighs 66Kg killed a Profile SS crankset in a month. Also, watch Sean Burns for lack of smoothness. He's got plenty of videos showing crank abuse.
  • + 1
 Waki is 100% right. What are those weight savings between 24 and 30mm axle you are all talking about - 50g? Sorry, but this is f*king insane.
  • + 1
 @DarrellW: your buddy killed a profile crank set? damn
  • + 2
 And here I am running Zee cranks
  • + 1
 @lkubica: you added a 0 too much
  • + 24
 SRAM. The Trump of MTB Standards.
  • + 27
 Ease up there Switzerland. We get first dibs at making fun of our president.
  • + 6
 @raditude: in this case,first Dubs.
  • + 1
 @scary1: Trump has been golfing more times a week thank i've gone riding! I need an easier job, like being the leader of the free world!

trumpgolfcount.com

#SUPERNEWS
  • + 23
 I really wanted 29.11mm spindle
  • + 11
 just wait for the boost option next year
  • + 3
 @adrennan: and the superboost 29.99mm the year after
  • + 16
 SRAM Engineer: wow, look at those Race Face cranks, that's a pretty cool design

Marketing: Just make sure they aren't cross compatible, we don't want people using the Cinch 30 BB for ours

SRAM Engineer: I got you, 28.99 it is.

Marketing: We'll just tell the public that it's because of engirneering improvements, afterall, SRAM | Incremental enhancements. Perpetual improvements ...
  • + 0
 Pretty F#cking much eh!?
  • + 11
 From NSMB: " As for durability data from the BB side of things. the spindle diameter was just a result of us reducing the size enough to get the sealing we wanted. Sure 1mm might not sound like a lot, but in seal design language 1mm is a big deal. Same way people at first thought +3mm of clearance with Boost148 frames couldn’t make that big a difference. Turns out for a frame designer, 3mm is HUGE and you have seen the awesome new bikes they have come up with since the introduction of that platform. So there will certainly be skeptics like there are with all designs, but the proof is in the results. In all of our lab testing, when compared to the same conditions as our other BBs, the DUB bottom brackets have outperformed our previously most durable bottom bracket (GXP threaded). And the DUB BBs do so in every configuration we offer, not just the one that is compatible with Threaded BSA frame shell standards." - SRAM

I still call bullshit.
  • + 0
 "our previously most durable bottom bracket (GXP threaded)."
Nice to hear what they think of Pressfit.

In every other way: Yes, bullshit!

I am glad the old 29,01mm did not make it and 28,99mm ist the way to go!
  • + 3
 How often do I really change my BB, though? Anyway a typical BB is what, like $30? How many old-style bottom brackets do I have to change before it becomes worth the extra price to buy the new system (in other words to replace my cranks)? My feeling is that it would take a decade before that price advantage would show up.
  • + 4
 So, threaded GXP was the best and we didn't revert to that because why?

Never had a problem with easy to replace $25 Sram GXP BBs, and if you did, they were super easy to swap out and there were a half dozen blinged out upgrades available.
  • + 1
 If you would like to post your seal design credentials I would love to hear your complaints against the decision. Otherwise the only downsides I see are shops having to stock new a new BB size. For the consumer it seems like added BB life would outweigh the small downside of having a third option when buying a BB. And really SRAM already had GXP which I would expect to disappear so...
  • + 2
 A seal is already only 2-3mm tall anyways, so a 1mm increase is like a 50% increase in seal size (oversimplified, I know, but its to illustrate a point). From an engineering perspective, this can make sense.

I agree tho and will call BS on the BOOST garbage. In 2013 (FIVE YEARS AGO!) Specialized released a 29er with short 430mm chainstays, 2x compatible frame without BOOST. 148 just allows designers to be lazy, and for 275+ bikes (which proved to be a dud). BOOST 110 on the front was an absolute scam from day one.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: It is a tire width thing primarily. That 3mm is critical for getting proper clearance with tires 2.5" and above. Its a perfect storm of larger front chain rings (from large range 1x), a preference for larger rubber (2.5-2.6" even in 29) and properly aggressive large tires like 29x2.5" minions.
  • + 14
 A new standard to help simplify the lineup. Brilliant.
  • + 0
 ...Yes.

By changing two options into one, that is, by definition, a simplification.

I'm not sure how there are this many people who don't see 2 > 1 being simpler.
  • + 4
 @togood2die: but why not use 30mm?
  • + 1
 @Racer951:
As an engineer? Heck if I know! I don't like that .99 dangler either, but my point wasn't arguing their numbers choices, it was pointing out the rampant hypocrisy in everyone's pissy comments.
  • + 5
 @togood2die: No, now you have 3 options because 24 and 30 will be around for many more years unless you expect everyone to change their cranks and BBs overnight.
  • + 9
 @togood2die: Yes, 2 -> 1 is simpler. But this isn't 2 -> 1, it's 2 -> 3. Before we had 24mm and 30mm, now we have 24mm, 28.99mm, and 30mm.

They could have just gone 30mm, and actually simplified things. But they didn't, which proves that this is nothing more than forced obsolescence.
  • + 5
 @TheRaven:
...And since we keep BUYING THEIR PRODUCTS, who's winning that war?

A decade ago: "26-4-LYFE I'll never change wheel sizes!!!"

Crickets now, boys.
  • + 1
 @togood2die: Our choices are to buy or give up the sport. They know this. It wasn't until the direct-ship bikes came along that the industry started listening on price, and now they are reacting. We would need something like that to happen with standards too. Some big enough companies need to decide to tell the standards trends to F-off and continue just building top-notch bikes. That's a bit tougher though than just changing prices. Pivot's "super-boost-plus" idea is a glimpse of that path though. It's a "new standard" that's friendly.
  • + 10
 @togood2die: your math is off, it's 3 vs 2, not 1 vs 2

as usual, there is an xkcd for this

xkcd.com/927
  • + 3
 @xeren: +1 for the xkcd reference.
  • + 8
 What a crock of Bull crap this is! The weight savings has nothing to do with the 1.01mm bearing size reduction... This folks is a new standard for the sake of a new standard... Its official I will no longer be buying any Sram components. Considering I was considering an Etap upgrade on my gravel bike complete with a power meter and a new drive train for my mountain bike this represents allot of my money that wont be spent with this company any more.. Their Japanese competition might be a bit slower to release products but at least you know that in a few years you will still be able to get service parts. I know a number of other local riders who are feeling this way as well.
  • + 1
 what you said...
  • + 6
 I stuck with my 10 speed set up until I switched to Eagle late last year. This meant switching from my Shimano 24mm spindle to the Sram 30... Gear range aside, I saw no difference in stiffness. Literally None! On a side note... there are so many spare parts in my garage! All well worn but excellent for emergency fixes to keep me on my bike. I would take backwards compatibility any day over whatever minuscule bit of performance they've gained.
  • + 5
 I was going to but a new group set for a new frame I picked up recently. I've now ruled out SRAM and their absurd "standards". Complete disregard for riders. Seriously, 1mm diameter to go to an existing BB is negligible weight and performance, that certainly outweighs the negative blow back on this. Give your f*cking head a shake.
  • + 8
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj0uBQ7j5c4

and then we made the spindles 29.99mm hahahhahaha
  • + 6
 I wonder if they licensed Race Face for this design, since it uses a nearly identical threaded pre-load ring and spline interface (and works pretty dang well, in my experience)
  • + 2
 Not sure about licensing, but the pre-load ring design has been around for a while, Rotor was using it before Race Face started using it.
  • + 5
 I am a total SRAM fanboy, but can we please please please let them stay off on their own little world with this crap? If I don't want to try to shove a 30mm spindle into a BB shell designed around a 24mm spindle, i'll use GXP. Why? Because i'm not a god damn pro racer, i'm not flexing a GXP spindle.
  • + 8
 who need durability when the standard change every 2 years???!!!
  • + 7
 f*ck. I just bought an eagle groupset like literally a week ago now u hit me with this bullshit?
  • + 4
 Yeah man, I agree... they just released the GX Eagle in June... think they would have announced this awesome new standard with the release of the original Eagle groupset. They f*ed all of you, but man what do you expect from an industry that has changed wheel size standards twice in 5 years and made half to all framesets 2 or more years old completely obsolete with introducing boost spacing?

What do you expect from a company who charges $1500 for a drivetrain? For them to have your financial interests in mind? I get it, each new model that comes out, I itch to have it whether a frame set or component, but what stops me for the most part is stuff like this...
  • + 2
 Your GXP Eagle will work exactly the same for the next twenty years. You can still easily buy ISIS or square spindle BBs.
  • + 2
 It’s seems more clear than ever that SRAM is the man. Corporate money making machine that gives two shits about the sport that has roots in garage tinkerers, and simple solutions to just get out and have fun. If you are sick of this industry shit, hit em where they hurt, not the PB comments. #BoycottSram
  • + 7
 This not a f*cking joke? Wow. SRAM you are crazy with your proprietary shit and new "standards"
  • + 8
 Ooh boy, another standard Smile What a time to be alive!
  • + 7
 Keep it 24 Shimano and you'll have my business for decades to come....... 28.99 LMAO
  • + 4
 Awesome! Now I have a real world example to point to when explaining the concept of fractional gains...or in this case, loses. Good grief!!!

Glad I’m almost finished converting to Shimsno and seriously thinking about Box, MRP, TRP, etc. and any other US based MFG who values their customer instead of emptying their pocket books and extracting their passion for the sport.
  • + 1
 Dont forget Praxis Smile
  • + 1
 ...all those companies you listed manufacture overseas.

Furthermore, your argument is that those companies value their customers by not doing as SRAM has (innovate better products), a point which I think all of those companies would argue against. Every company has to change standards to make better products. Even Shimano.
  • + 3
 Simplifying would be to force bike manufacturers to use threaded gxp and only use one bb standard (gxp or shimano bb with 24mm axle not 24/22).
That way you could use existing cranks with only one BB and when changing cranks you would not have to think about which bb to get.

But of course that means they wouldn't sell as many crank or bbs and that there would be less junk in the world.

There should be a law that forced all brands to pay millions of eco tax when changing standards after less than 10 or 20 years.
  • + 2
 Simplifying the line up from two products to one makes sense.
Going from 30mm spindle to 29mm (sorry 28.99mm) makes no sense. First why the .99. Just call it 29mm, makes no sense to design something to two significant digits like that. And please tell me how 1mm difference makes a difference vs 30mm? Other than forcing BB and cranks to be purchased together? I see this as a move to keep people from buying competitor cranks as an "easy" upgrade to the OEM cranks.
  • + 2
 Because 29 is gay. That would not work
  • + 2
 Ever wonder why Shimano don't roll out products as often as SRAM? Shimano addresses durability issues before they roll out products to consumers. SRAM rolls out products faster than a new bike standard can keep up and only addresses durability issues after the fact! That's how the industry rolls....create an issue that doesn't exist and later sell a solution!
  • + 0
 Except shimano has recently given up on doing quality control.
  • + 3
 Anyone who thinks this is a good idea is a fuck head. This is clearly obvious way to break free from the 30mm standard for all you suckers out there. Sram doing what it does best.
  • + 6
 Cannot believe what I'm reading here. 28.99?? That has to be a joke
  • + 2
 I’m still rocking a Shimano Hone crank with a HollowTech II BB on my carbon Jekyll Team. Sure it’s heavier but it’s been flawless for two years now. And I’ve got spare cups so I probably won’t need to buy anything new until about 2054.
  • + 4
 Fantastic... another standard to be adopted that is just different enough to make claims no one will ever notice. Way to go Sram
  • + 3
 Well SRAM finally managed to make a carbon crankset lighter than Shimano's alloy cranksets. The real question is - have they fixed the problems that made their cranksets maddening? That would be a real innovation.
  • + 1
 Gxp bottom brackets with 24mm spindles didn’t last very long for me. If this actually improves longevity, fine, but SRAM lost me at bb30/pf30 where truvativ B.B. sleeves would immediately creak and the bearings were made of cheese. Pf86/92 has been solid for me both with Shimano and Wheels Mfg BBs. Sram’s alloy cranks are nice but 30mm spindles were unnecessary. I will concede that direct mount rings are better though.
  • + 1
 What a bunch of whiners!

Is this a new "standard"? I would argue that it's not. It's a new, incremental development that allows bicycle and component manufacturers to simplify their design, procurement, and manufacturing processes. Manufacturing isn't cheap and any opportunity to simplify how something is made by making common parts and processes is big money for a company.

Does it impact you as a consumer? Well, you can still purchase 24 mm or 30 mm BB's from SRAM for another 3 years or any other number of aftermarket manufacturers beyond that. You'll be able to run whatever BB and crank set you want for the foreseeable future. So no, it probably doesn't impact you as much as you think.

Not only that, but going forward, they will have just one "standard" so now you don't have to worry about multiple sizes and making sure you have the correct BB or spindle size. That's a win.

As far as the 28.99 thing, what does it matter that the spindle isn't a nominal size of 29.00? I guarantee that many of the nominally sized components on any bike aren't exactly that nominal dimension. From an engineering perspective we have to add clearance and tolerance to parts all the time to make things fit. It's a bit weird that something like that has ended up in sales literature, but to you as a consumer and user it doesn't actually matter.
  • + 2
 I think someone made a typo and it was too late to correct, the machine tools were already built... No way this was a deliberate decision. Unless it's just SRAM trolling the industry for a giggle.
  • + 3
 Biggest complaint on raceface cranks is those stupid 2 dollar preloaders stripping threads. wonder if this one is machined or if it's plastic also?
  • + 1
 The older Race Face preload rings were alloy, and were pretty durable IME. The plastic ones are much worse. Not sure why they swapper.
  • + 4
 Thanks but I think I'll just stick to my Shimano cranks, at least with them there is no bullshit!
  • + 5
 That and I can get an SLX crankset for $70 (it weighs the same as XT) and it is literally within 70 grams weight of their carbon offerings. You then have about $200-300 extra to save 70 grams if that floats your boat.

And when you rock strike for the 100th time you'll be fine since it is f*cking metal.

Also, shimano crankset mounting is 100x better than everyone else. I've never seen someone f*ck-up a shimano, I've seen literally dozens of loose SRAM/Race Face setups.

But whatever, a bunch of you jack-holes will buy these f*cking pieces of garbage and yet another standard makes it main-stream.
  • + 3
 Another SRAM no need for piece of crap. First the marketing idea second the requirements fit. I would like to see the real added value for the $$$
  • + 4
 Congrats to those, who just bought a multitool, that fits into their spindle!
  • + 4
 a look inside the ego that tried to spin this www.instagram.com/p/Bc6YsOpFm6O/?hl=en&taken-by=duncanriffle
  • + 1
 If you don’t like it, vote with your wallet:

SRAM offers a 2 year warranty on their bottom brackets.

Chris King offers a 5 year warranty on their bottom brackets.

My bike has SRAM, Shimano, Raceface and Chris King components.
  • + 1
 The one nice thing that had started to happen with 30mm cranks was the cross-compatibility across different BB makers. RaceFace 30mm BBs were crap, so it was great news when King and some other smaller brands started coming out with options. Wheels Mfg, Enduro and others offered solutions to the shitty PF interface by have BBs that use an internal threaded sleeve to press into the BB. Now SRAM says "not a new standard" because of frame compatibility, but blows up that growing cross compatibility of aftermarket BBs to cranks.
  • + 1
 Can someone upload what should surely be a 153MB Excel compatibility matrix document that shows all the combinations of DUB BBs and Specialized OSBB/BB30/PF with 84.5, 68mm or 73mm BB shell width on a SCS Boost'ed frame with Italian threading?
  • + 3
 Well, they did'nt wait long to throat us a new standard nobody asked in the first place. Thanks Sram, my money will continue to go on Shimano this year again!
  • + 1
 The most worrying bit is that it sounds like SRAM are thinking about forced obsolescence; the older GXP standards will be supported for at least three years. My XX1 cranks were bought cheap from CRC and I'd hope that they'd last longer than three bloody years.

SRAM are a pain for tinkering with stuff. They were on board with Boost, gave us torque caps, 30mm crank spindles and now 28.99mm and they wonder why people think they're just a marketing company? Shimano manage fine on thinner crank axles.
  • + 1
 OMG - JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER STANDARD. PLEASE SOMEONE MAKE A SHIM SO THEY FIT A 30 mm BB - more business for problem solvers or wolf tooth. SRAM has come up with a solution for a problem that to me is not that big of a problem - let's throw out our 400 buck 30 mm or 24 mm spindle cranks -so we can less frequently replace our 30 to 50 dollars bottom brackets? I cannot speak to wetter climates but my XTR BB gets replaced once a year - at a cost of 40 bucks. NO REASON TO RETOOL!
  • + 1
 SRAM meeting: “Shimano is killing us with these cranksets that cost half as much, weigh less, last longer and their $25.00 bottom brackets. What should we do? A new bottom bracket standard, that will fix it.”
  • + 2
 Another SRAM no need for piece of crap. First the marketing idea second the requirements fit. I would like to see the real added value for the $$$
  • + 3
 This whole press release by SRAM is FAKE NEWS....aka bullshit. 1mm? You have got to be kidding?
  • + 3
 ahhhem! 1.01mm good sir
  • + 2
 Currently building up a hardtail, was debating between GX Eagle and XT. Thanks for making my decision to go with Shimano that much easier!
  • + 1
 Honestly, this is total marketing bullshit. 30mm spindles will fit every BB standard out there as long as they're long enough. BSA, BB30, BB30A, BB386, PF30, BB86/92, BBRight, etc. 28.99mm is just taking the piss.
  • + 4
 "We simplified things by adding another standard." Truly groundbreaking.
  • + 3
 Hmm, looks awfully like the Raceface cinch system. If you can't beat'm, join'm!
  • + 4
 The system looks the same as the one they used on their BB30 cranks for years now. They just shrunk the axle diameter by 1.01mm which is basically nothing and got rid of the spacer for the new wider BB's... except now you cannot use these cranks with 3rd party PF30 BB's such as Hope or CK...
  • + 3
 I love mountain bikes, but sweet jesus I'm really starting to hate the industry.
  • + 1
 Meanwhile, I’ve been waiting for my saint bb and xt crank to wear out for the pass 4 years without any luck. Scuff marks on the crank arms just gets covered up with a $10 decal. Damn you Shimano.
  • + 0
 If some aftermarket company had come up with this crankset as an answer to the bottom bracket woes, say some start-up like Oneup or something, I think people would have a completely different take on it. SRAM's marketing made sense to me - buy this crank; it has ideal weight to strength to durability and can be run in any bike you have or will have.

That said, the more companies come out with new standards, the more companies like @bbinfinite will come out with products to make things better.
  • + 1
 BB shell compatibility is only half of the crankset equation. Tell us more about spindle lengths, q-factor and chailine compatibility? Will the boost crank play nice with 142mm hubs or even super boost 157mm, etc?
  • + 1
 the only difference between SRAM boost and non-boost cranks is the chainring offset. These cranks use the same rings as the existing GXP/BB30 cranks, so swapping to non-boost (6mm offset) ring will work fine on 135/142 bikes.
  • + 1
 If they wanted to do the job properly, they should have come up with a bigger BB shell! I suppose they can do this in a couple of years time when they want to make all the current designs obsolete!
  • + 2
 Two years from now, i am going to look at this thread and laugh as 90% of people will have dub cranks on their bikes.
  • + 2
 I’ve marked my calander. I’ll see you right here for a hearty laugh. I love suspense.
  • + 1
 The answer to a question that no one asked. I'm surprised handlebar clamp sizes have stayed standard so far, since these manufacturers are dead-set on changing everything.
  • + 1
 srs? 25.4, 26, 31.8, 35....
  • + 1
 @mobaar: I meant for mtb, since it's 31.8 or 35.
  • + 1
 @matadorCE: right... except 35mm is still basically new (within the last few years), and 25.4 was the MTB standard before 31.8 existed.
  • + 2
 35 can fuck off
  • + 3
 Time for more forced obsolescence. Just like an iphone
  • + 3
 They forgot the M in the name
  • + 1
 Please explain how this new SRAM spindle standard is really different than the Cinch system. Other than axle diameter of course.
  • + 2
 Could we make f*ck OFF SRAM the most common comment on this thread? Maybe they get the idea...
  • + 3
 So Ridiculously Accurate Measurements
  • + 1
 And in the end you'll buy a non sram BB with NORMAL bearings with reduction to that stupid 29 something mm. We all done that, nothing to see here.
  • + 1
 That's what I call a far fetched number! The industry is actually quitting standards with all these different products. Every man for himself.
  • + 1
 SRAM... YOU made this @%$!11!# "standards" and now you want to save the world by new super-versitile... "standard"???
GTFO! :]
  • + 2
 Thank you for making my choice up, I’ll stick to RaceFace and Shimano and E13 cassette ????????
  • + 2
 Wait, this fits my existing bike? What good is a new standard if it doesn't obsolete my current frame?
  • + 1
 At least they got rid of that stupid "top hat" plastic bushing for bearing preload. Those things would always deform and slip out of place.
  • + 1
 Hell yeah! get me some DUB cranks. Just waiting on dem new 100 spoke 30" super boost Daytons. So I can hit the trails with my pistol grip pump.
  • + 3
 Now I see why YT are turning away from SRAM.
  • + 1
 Finally a solution for a non-existing problem. Next upgrade will be 29.95 BB diameter, thanks SRAM.
  • + 1
 How are they claiming lightest ever when Raceface Next crankset is under 400 grams? Even Next R is just under 400 grams..
  • + 2
 Oh I wish sram goes under in 2018.
  • + 3
 Shimano. Simple.
  • + 1
 Yeap!
  • + 2
 Ha haaaaa... DUmB? No thanks!
  • + 2
 ill just continue to purchase shimano, but thanks anyway.
  • + 2
 And now, my whole new 2018 bike became old.
  • + 1
 Was this filmed during Movember? That's a whole lot of lip caterpillars for one video.
  • + 2
 Imagine if SRAM actually put their efforts into something useful
  • + 1
 In your opinion what would have been a better use of their time? Honestly more just curious than anything, lots of people seem to make this comment when Sram products come out so figured I would finally ask someone.
  • + 2
 @2bigwheels: How about a lightweight functional internal gearbox instead of adding another cog onto their cassette every year?
  • + 1
 @2bigwheels: improve product performance within the current perameters would be the ticket. The fact that they always solve issues by refusing to accept established interfaces it what we bitch about. Refused accepted freehub bodies, force XD. Refused 142, forced 148. Refused 30, 28.99. What other component brand does this?
  • + 1
 @speed10: wait until Shimano comes out with a new freehub for 12 speed. Can't wait for the uproar about Shimano refusing to use XD.
  • + 2
 28.99mm? That's pretty dub...
  • + 1
 So... 24mm BSA with high qualitiy bearing seals. Cheap and simplified!

Stiffnes, durability? Hardtail...
  • + 2
 I thought April Fool's wasn't for a few months?
  • + 1
 Praxis anyone? No more pressfit, saint cranks on any bike you want...

Dub who?
  • + 3
 FUCK YOU GUYS!
  • + 2
 One crank fits all is good for us but none reads just complaining
  • + 2
 What does this mean for us poor Bois still using howitzer cranksets?
  • + 3
 I just buy race face...
  • + 1
 Raceface is the bomb man, still have 24mm cranks on a few of my bikes. They have very easily available product knowledge and compatibility charts. old standard new standard, they have a way to fit it up and make it run primo.
  • + 1
 Yea me to. RF cranks can be used with any system you want - 9speed - 12 speed, removable spindals incase you wanted to use on a fat bike etc (not that I do)

30mm bearings by hope work with them and theyre the bomb.

The lower priced 24mm spindle cranks are brilliant foe the money also
  • + 1
 "Good thing bottom brackets don't take up as much space as wheels..." +1,000,000
  • + 2
 I still prefer a White Industries Crank
  • + 1
 28.99mm makes my OCD twitch!!!
  • + 2
 BOOST!!
  • + 0
 You're showing 4 different BB right there and can't see the problem that's on the table?!! Let me give you a hint: 4
  • + 2
 umm... you know SRAM isn't in charge of designing BB shells, right? Talk to the frame makers.
  • + 1
 @mobaar: .....SRAM is OEM, frame builders can't just build frames without OEM standards.
  • + 1
 raaaaaaa change raaaaaaaa
  • + 1
 Mummy.........its happening again
  • + 1
 Great, another standard I don't understand lol
  • + 1
 Thank the Lord, another "standard"!!
  • + 1
 Stick your uncommon size where the sun don't shine !
  • - 1
 DH carbon crankset option?? Descendants dont come in 165 anymore??? and all cranks are boost only, can you still make it non boost by swapping to a non boost x sync ring?
  • + 1
 "What do we want?"
24mm axles and threaded bbs!
"When do we want it? "
  • + 1
 Preload ring....total pish.
  • + 1
 A guy walks into an LBS, ask for a BB. Walks out with a Dental degree!
  • + 1
 Jesus. I've only just got my head round Boost hubs!
  • + 1
 That was a DUmBstep for Sram.
  • + 1
 9 out of 10 girlfriends can’t feel the 1.01mm difference
  • + 1
 Well, let´s hope it´s better than their taste in beards!
  • + 1
 Fail. I don’t buy SRAM cranks anyway, they’re gash
  • + 1
 Because it couldn't be 30mm
  • + 2
 OK. So, what's next?
  • + 1
 Do Mustaches are the new standard to work for SRAM?
  • + 1
 Must have been filmed in Movember........
  • + 1
 Is not it time to change the design of the carbon crank(Arm)?
  • + 2
 So... Really About Money
  • + 1
 Is it april 1st already? Sram- masters of bs standards...
  • + 1
 At least they did this without introducing a new BB shell into the mix...
  • + 1
 Good riddance to that flimsy POS GXP wavy washer!!!
  • + 1
 Seriously lol How DU(m)B can they be!!!!!
  • + 1
 Came here purely for the comment section...
  • + 0
 This is a move in the right direction. All cranks with one spindle size, easy. Keep making my bikes better Sram!
  • + 1
 is it april 1st already? :/
  • + 0
 Oi! Bike industry...F%#* off with your new standards!?
  • + 1
 Shimano: We have no part of it.
  • + 1
 Meanwhile, at Shimano...
  • + 1
 "Let's improve the performance of all of our new groupsets while keeping the prices the same and accessible for all bikes"
  • + 1
 DU(M)B
  • + 1
 Mind blown
  • + 1
 D.U.m.B.
  • - 1
 They’d be better off not marketing this. It’d do less harm to their reputation.
  • + 1
 all boost too.
  • + 1
 Got mustache"?
  • - 1
 Whats the deal with with the mustaches? new standard?
  • - 2
 DUB be good to me
  • - 1
 wow, a revolution!
  • - 1
 God Damnit.
  • - 1
 Nope
