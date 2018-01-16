SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look

What's DUB?
SRAM have announced a major revision to their mountain bike cranks and bottom brackets, a change that's intended to increase bottom bracket longevity, as well as simplify the lineup. The revamp also allowed them to shed a significant amount of weight from the XX1 crankset, and it's now claimed to be one of the lightest options on the market.
Called DUB (Durable Unified Bottom bracket), the most significant update is the change to a 28.99mm spindle for all mountain bike cranks. Previously, SRAM had two different spindle diameters (30mm and 24mm), along with a range of bottom bracket bearing sizes. With DUB, they now offer one spindle diameter and four bottom brackets that will fit all of the existing frame standards.
Where did that 28.99mm number come from? Why not just switch everything over to 30mm spindles and call it good? According to SRAM, their product development in San Luis Obispo, California, tried multiple configurations, beginning with the existing 30mm spindle size, before settling on what they felt offered up the ideal balance of bearing size, durability, and weight. The new bottom brackets have more seals than the previous models in order to keep contaminants like water and dirt from working their way into the bearings. Along with the improved weather sealing, SRAM has gone to metal cups on their press-fit bottom brackets, rather than the plastic cups used previously.
The following video from SRAM provides a little more insight into the concept, as well as a chance to witness some interesting Movember facial hair:
The X-Sync 2 SL chainrings found on the XX1 cranks are designed to be as light as possible.
All of the cranks now have 28.99mm spindles, and use a threaded bearing preload ring.
XX1 Gets Lighter
All of the cranksets in the lineup have been updated with the new spindle size, but it's the XC-oriented XX1 crankset that received the most significant makeover, one that allowed SRAM to shave 80 grams off the total weight compared to the previous version. Claimed weight for the cranks with a 32-tooth direct mount ring is 422 gram. The weight savings comes from the use of a lighter spindle, as well as a lighter chainring design, where any unnecessary material has been machined off. Not that the performance of professional athletes should be used to justify a purchase, but for what it's worth, Nino Schurter won the World Cup XC overall and World Champs aboard a DUB-equipped bike.
The chamfer at the end of the spindle is intended to help prevent it from catching on the bottom bracket's seals during installation.
It's too early comment on the effectiveness of the new seal design, but once we get a crankset in for review it'll see plenty of muddy miles.
There are now four bottom bracket options to fit the variety of frame designs on the market.
Can I Still Get GXP Bottom Brackets?
The DUB cranks and bottom brackets do replace SRAM's previous models, but there's no need to rush out to start hoarding all the bottom brackets you can get your hands on – replacement parts will be available for at least the next three years, if not longer. Keep in mind that it's been eight years since SRAM last updated their bottom brackets – it's not a component that constantly changes. That being said, the update does mean that shops will need to stock bottom brackets that work for SRAM cranks with 24, 30, and 28.99mm spindles, at least for the near future. Good thing bottom brackets don't take up as much space as wheels...
Specifications and Pricing
SRAM's DUB technology will be found on everything from the highest end XX1 carbon cranks to the more affordable aluminum Truvativ Stylo cranks. DH options haven't been announced yet, but they're in the works.
• XX1 Eagle: $515 - $525 | €570 - €585 | £510 - £520
• X01 Eagle: $485 - $495 | €540 - €550 | £480 - £490
• GX Eagle: $135 - $185 | €150 - €205 | £135 - £185
• Descendant Carbon DUB: $260 | €290 | £255
• Descendant 6K DUB: $105 | €115 | £105
• Stylo Carbon: $260 - $310 | €290 - €345 | £255 - £305
• Truvativ Stylo 6k: $105 | €115 | £105
• Bottom brackets: $38 - $50 | €38 - €52 | £32 - £44
MENTIONS: @SramMedia
292 Comments
Oh, and the shops now have yet another item to stock.
Shops hate selling things. Its the worst for them.
I currently keep 7 bikes rolling, all of them having compatible cranks, and BCD's matter to me. BB compatibility is not so bad, it's finally more frame related (of Vs threaded).
New bike with DUmB? f*ck.
29 mm instead of 30? Come on...
I suppose they made it so that they can squeeze this thicker axle into to the smaller diameter BB shells (41mm press fit and BSA)... where 30mm just didn't fit.
www.pinkbike.com/news/avid-elixir-interbike-2008.html lol
SRAM: We downsized the 30mm spindle to make a more durable bottom bracket in your press fit frame
Aslo a PinkBike Comment: Why didn't SRAM use a 30mm Spindle so I could re-use the 3 clapped-out bottom brackets I already own?!?
Someone already does. This is SRAM solving SRAM´s problems, not the industries. Nice that you applaud the multinational global efforts they are making to increase their bank balance though. Sure they appreciate it
What about the chainring, have they changed the mounting spline / interface or is at least that still the same?
Bloody stupid comment. If you read the article instead of whincing, you would habe noticed that those spindles are compatible with both bsa and pf bottom brackets, which is exactly the opposite of what you claim: This new system IS COMPLETELY cross compatible with the most common bb standards. From now on, you can use the same crankset for both, BSA and PF.
The chainrings are the same, so you can use every Sram chainring.
They needed to put out a new product on the market (new products more sales) and they figured if they go to 30mm there are several other brands BB and axels to choose from (rf, cannondale, etc etc.). They went with an odd number to increase their sales.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj0_if5Fozg
"But it's not compatible with existing SRAM and aftermarket 30mm, 24mm or 24-22mm stepped bbs that pretty much every crankset on the market currently fits. It's a calculated move by SRAM to freeze out third parties from bottom bracket sales, if only for a few months while they go into their CAD files and make the inner races 1.01mm smaller."
So the spindle size has shrunk by 1.01mm so the bearing has 0.55mm (just over half a mm) more space. So you can increase the radius of the bearing ball by 0.275mm (a little over quarter of a mm). And this results in gains in durability? Really? HOW MUCH!?
Even "24mm" spindles from various brands aren't always compatible. IIRC, Shimano actually measures more like 23.95, where FSA is a true 24. Sounds inconsequential, but I had a 24mm FSA crank that would absolutely not work with an aftermarket "24mm" BB. A Shimano crank worked fine.
Since this doesn't impact frame compatibility at all, no reason for the uproar other than "OMG SIZE WTF GRRR!"
Same as with frame tubing.
And also like with frame tubing, the smaller diameter steel one is more flexible, something Danny may want when hucking to flat on his rigid bike.
Assumptions though, if someone can confirm...
Besides the questionable facial hair, this is a great idea. They rightly saw that 30mm was too large and had bearings too small for the benefit, so they probably just went with the next largest size standard bearing, and that worked out to a 28.99mm spindle. I'm really behind this new design since (eventually) it will lead to a standards reduction; it won't matter what your frame is when buying used cranks anymore, just get a new BB (something you don't want to buy used anyways).
For steel axles and aluminum cranks 24mm has it covered. Good riddance GXP, was always retarded just as well.
The "problem" was the BB30 crank sets could be used with 3rd party BB's since it was a standardized size.... For frames with large diameter BB shell's such as PF30 (46mm inside shell diameter) I actually preferred the BB30 axle version with a nice durable BB such as hope "PF46". Not an option anymore with these DUB's.
I'm pretending this 28.99 thing isn't happening, but I fear it's going to become a PB meme.
trumpgolfcount.com
#SUPERNEWS
Marketing: Just make sure they aren't cross compatible, we don't want people using the Cinch 30 BB for ours
SRAM Engineer: I got you, 28.99 it is.
Marketing: We'll just tell the public that it's because of engirneering improvements, afterall, SRAM | Incremental enhancements. Perpetual improvements ...
I still call bullshit.
Nice to hear what they think of Pressfit.
In every other way: Yes, bullshit!
I am glad the old 29,01mm did not make it and 28,99mm ist the way to go!
Never had a problem with easy to replace $25 Sram GXP BBs, and if you did, they were super easy to swap out and there were a half dozen blinged out upgrades available.
I agree tho and will call BS on the BOOST garbage. In 2013 (FIVE YEARS AGO!) Specialized released a 29er with short 430mm chainstays, 2x compatible frame without BOOST. 148 just allows designers to be lazy, and for 275+ bikes (which proved to be a dud). BOOST 110 on the front was an absolute scam from day one.
By changing two options into one, that is, by definition, a simplification.
I'm not sure how there are this many people who don't see 2 > 1 being simpler.
As an engineer? Heck if I know! I don't like that .99 dangler either, but my point wasn't arguing their numbers choices, it was pointing out the rampant hypocrisy in everyone's pissy comments.
They could have just gone 30mm, and actually simplified things. But they didn't, which proves that this is nothing more than forced obsolescence.
...And since we keep BUYING THEIR PRODUCTS, who's winning that war?
A decade ago: "26-4-LYFE I'll never change wheel sizes!!!"
Crickets now, boys.
as usual, there is an xkcd for this
xkcd.com/927
and then we made the spindles 29.99mm hahahhahaha
What do you expect from a company who charges $1500 for a drivetrain? For them to have your financial interests in mind? I get it, each new model that comes out, I itch to have it whether a frame set or component, but what stops me for the most part is stuff like this...
Glad I’m almost finished converting to Shimsno and seriously thinking about Box, MRP, TRP, etc. and any other US based MFG who values their customer instead of emptying their pocket books and extracting their passion for the sport.
Furthermore, your argument is that those companies value their customers by not doing as SRAM has (innovate better products), a point which I think all of those companies would argue against. Every company has to change standards to make better products. Even Shimano.
That way you could use existing cranks with only one BB and when changing cranks you would not have to think about which bb to get.
But of course that means they wouldn't sell as many crank or bbs and that there would be less junk in the world.
There should be a law that forced all brands to pay millions of eco tax when changing standards after less than 10 or 20 years.
Going from 30mm spindle to 29mm (sorry 28.99mm) makes no sense. First why the .99. Just call it 29mm, makes no sense to design something to two significant digits like that. And please tell me how 1mm difference makes a difference vs 30mm? Other than forcing BB and cranks to be purchased together? I see this as a move to keep people from buying competitor cranks as an "easy" upgrade to the OEM cranks.
Is this a new "standard"? I would argue that it's not. It's a new, incremental development that allows bicycle and component manufacturers to simplify their design, procurement, and manufacturing processes. Manufacturing isn't cheap and any opportunity to simplify how something is made by making common parts and processes is big money for a company.
Does it impact you as a consumer? Well, you can still purchase 24 mm or 30 mm BB's from SRAM for another 3 years or any other number of aftermarket manufacturers beyond that. You'll be able to run whatever BB and crank set you want for the foreseeable future. So no, it probably doesn't impact you as much as you think.
Not only that, but going forward, they will have just one "standard" so now you don't have to worry about multiple sizes and making sure you have the correct BB or spindle size. That's a win.
As far as the 28.99 thing, what does it matter that the spindle isn't a nominal size of 29.00? I guarantee that many of the nominally sized components on any bike aren't exactly that nominal dimension. From an engineering perspective we have to add clearance and tolerance to parts all the time to make things fit. It's a bit weird that something like that has ended up in sales literature, but to you as a consumer and user it doesn't actually matter.
And when you rock strike for the 100th time you'll be fine since it is f*cking metal.
Also, shimano crankset mounting is 100x better than everyone else. I've never seen someone f*ck-up a shimano, I've seen literally dozens of loose SRAM/Race Face setups.
But whatever, a bunch of you jack-holes will buy these f*cking pieces of garbage and yet another standard makes it main-stream.
SRAM offers a 2 year warranty on their bottom brackets.
Chris King offers a 5 year warranty on their bottom brackets.
My bike has SRAM, Shimano, Raceface and Chris King components.
SRAM are a pain for tinkering with stuff. They were on board with Boost, gave us torque caps, 30mm crank spindles and now 28.99mm and they wonder why people think they're just a marketing company? Shimano manage fine on thinner crank axles.
That said, the more companies come out with new standards, the more companies like @bbinfinite will come out with products to make things better.
GTFO! :]
Stiffnes, durability? Hardtail...
Dub who?
30mm bearings by hope work with them and theyre the bomb.
The lower priced 24mm spindle cranks are brilliant foe the money also
24mm axles and threaded bbs!
"When do we want it? "
Pot calling kettle, yer black.
(Yes, as an engineer, I can see how that .99 is really cringe-inducing for the autists among us, but c'mon, simplifying a system gets them in hot water? How?)
"We aren't that stupid" is the moral of this story.
I'ma beg to differ that the vast majority of MTBers will ignore or boycott this...
What's your tire size? What's your current BB type? What about stem type and bar OD? C'mon fellers, when a mfgr moves to a new number / type / gizmo, we all go eventually.
Frankly, the gall is misplaced. Don't complain that they chose something new unless, Like @WAKIdesigns, you actually reference a good reason to keep one old standard or the other. Waki makes the case that 24mm should have been kept. He makes a fair point!
Yes, you're very right.
Also, in two years, at least one of the two of us will probably be riding this setup.
*SHRUG*
Just like all other standards, we don't have a choice in the matter other than just giving up the sport (because that's what "just not buying a new bike" would be). I was just pointing out that we know what this really is.
Yep. That I'll buy.
Heck, I have a perfect example. CAD, Revit, and other drafting software - much like Windows and it's miserable compatibility issues - forces companies like mine to pay for seat-count subscriptions to force updates we wouldn't normally pay for, because we just don't need them as often as the creators think we do.
We're being sold to, and you're correct, at least it's good that we recognize it.
Post a Comment