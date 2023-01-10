SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist

Jan 10, 2023
by Henry Quinney  


In a world of spy-shots and social media fudges, it often feels like most things have been done - intentionally or not. Well, if you think you've seen it all then think again.

In a quickly taken down advert on Craigslist, an unknown vendor in San Francisco was selling what looked to be the yet-to-be-released SRAM direct mount derailleur and redesigned shifter. It's described in the advert's blurb as "Top of the line in the SRAM line... High performance and lightweight... Also very atheistically [sic] pleasing..."

As the branding on the items would suggest, the advert confirms the units are of the XX1 tier.

The prototype that's been seen during the 2022 season...

And the mech that was posted on Craigslist.

What that translates to is a mech that looks very much like the one we've seen in SRAM's Blackbox prototype program. The direct mount interface, which will replace the hanger entirely, should provide a stiffer structure that could translate to better shifting.

The new shifter is vastly different from the current model and offers lots more adjustment.

The big takeaway from this though could well be the refreshed shifter. Ergonomically, this seems to be now unbridled by the expectation that an electronic shifter should in some way be constrained by the design cues of a standard cable-operated shifter. This shifter is very different. It's simply two buttons on a rounded unit. We can now also confirm from the pictures that will mate nicely with the current SRAM Matchmaker system while also giving plenty of adjustment options for riders looking to fine-turn the fit.

BNIB.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Drivetrain SRAM Eagle Axs Xx1


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
68970 views
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
63942 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
50431 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
48330 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
47098 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
41302 views
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
27802 views
Kasper Woolley Moves on from Yeti
27586 views

32 Comments

  • 26 1
 Rouge welder industry insider
  • 25 0
 "Rogue" unless maybe you mean they're wearing blush?
  • 23 0
 "Best derailleur on the market" as the man said
Except it not on the Market lol
  • 8 0
 I like that he says that right after stating he doesn't have a need for it essentially because his Shimano "equipment" is better.
  • 7 0
 @i-like-toytles: that’s like the one believable part of this posting. (Joke)
  • 7 0
 Oh, Craig never disappoints. For the full experience, I hope someone offers a "for parts" 1987 KX250 or a lifted '98 Toyota Sienna. Maybe some FTX or NFTs to sweeten the deal.

- Some Nigerian Prince
  • 7 3
 Here we are January 10 and we’re seeing posts about Craigslist ads.. who won the win it Wednesday that ended November of last year or any of the advent winners that were supposed to be announced 3 days ago? Cool shifter though it would go pretty good on my 2005 Schwinn stingray/chopper. Don’t you worry I got some pegs for you to stand on sweetie
  • 3 0
 Also, I don't think they ever announced the video of the year winner? Organization and follow through are lacking as of late...
  • 7 1
 Genius PR move from someone internally. Clap clap Sram.
  • 5 0
 Best on the market, but I don't like it because I ride Shimano.
  • 1 0
 I heard that it allows to preselect gears and senses chain tension (so it changes gear when you actually start pedaling) and it's supposed to be a game changer. I heard about it in September, quite amazing that it did not leak before.
  • 4 0
 $725…. I’ve got a feeling we’ve just missed a bargain. Hate to think what the RRP is going to be.
  • 1 0
 I once purchased a brand new Black Box fork on ebay. Didn't know it was Black Box until I sent it into RockShox for service. They got back to me and were like......... Where did you get this from ? It had prototype internals that were not meant for release. They sent it back to me, but I'm assuming they took the secret bits out.
  • 5 0
 Stolen?
  • 2 0
 Nope. Custom welding job, as the man said. Now, the welding job was to cut thru a few locks....
  • 1 0
 Congradulations! you have just sold this to the highest bidder! instant sell
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike Tabloids
  • 2 1
 Next up: "spy shots" of unreleased components on the dresser in the background of OnlyFans streams.
  • 2 0
 I WOULD say it is athiestically pleasing. Or not. Maybe I'm a nihilist.
  • 1 0
 I'm holding out for the monotheistically pleasing model.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if he’ll catch this article in time to double his asking price lol
  • 1 0
 Now with 100% more functional clutch (2x0=0)
  • 1 0
 Buy now….delivery in 1-2 years
  • 1 0
 frank the welder is trying to cash in on his industry contacts.
  • 1 0
 Buy it - Just buy it! Then review it!
  • 1 0
 Ex Twitter employees need to make a buck somehow tup
  • 1 0
 Sram would probably buy it back off him for 10 times what his asking
  • 1 0
 I think Alibaba is selling these
  • 1 1
 This for real or is early April fools today?
  • 1 0
 Amazing!!
  • 1 0
 deleted
  • 1 0
 god damnit craig





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031355
Mobile Version of Website