SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist

In a world of spy-shots and social media fudges, it often feels like most things have been done - intentionally or not. Well, if you think you've seen it all then think again.
In a quickly taken down advert on Craigslist, an unknown vendor in San Francisco was selling what looked to be the yet-to-be-released SRAM direct mount derailleur and redesigned shifter. It's described in the advert's blurb as "Top of the line in the SRAM line... High performance and lightweight... Also very atheistically
[sic] pleasing..
."
As the branding on the items would suggest, the advert confirms the units are of the XX1 tier.
What that translates to is a mech that looks very much like the one we've seen in SRAM's Blackbox prototype
program. The direct mount interface, which will replace the hanger entirely, should provide a stiffer structure that could translate to better shifting.
The big takeaway from this though could well be the refreshed shifter. Ergonomically, this seems to be now unbridled by the expectation that an electronic shifter should in some way be constrained by the design cues of a standard cable-operated shifter. This shifter is very different. It's simply two buttons on a rounded unit. We can now also confirm from the pictures that will mate nicely with the current SRAM Matchmaker system while also giving plenty of adjustment options for riders looking to fine-turn the fit.
