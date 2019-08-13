SRAM's Prototype 7 Speed AXS Drivetrain - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

SRAM had Brandon Semenuk's Raw 100 V5 bike on display at Whistler, but there was one big difference from the setup he was riding in Utah. Instead of Brandon's customary single speed, the Ticket S at Crankworx was sporting a prototype 7-speed AXS drivetrain.

The black box hiding the Blackbox goodness.

AXS Eagle was released in February this year as the first wireless shifting system to come to mountain biking. On release, it was a 12 speed only drivetrain available at XX1 and X01 level. The drivetrains employed the same cranks, cassette, and chain as the mechanical version, with the only difference being the 'oil slick' finish (officially called "Rainbow") on the latter two and that appears to be the case here as well. The cassette is their existing 7-speed mini block with a 10-24t range, while the chain appears to have been lifted from an XX1 drivetrain.

This looks to be the same controller as the XX1 and X01 versions of AXS.

The only new bit of tech here is the derailleur. The upper casting appears to be the same as the regular X01 AXS but the parallelogram and lower knuckle appear to be different castings. There is also a shorter cage, as would be expected on a 7 speed derailleur. The technical gubbins are currently hidden by a black plastic cover with five slits in it, which looks a bit bulkier than the current AXS models we've seen. Are the internals are different or is it just different programming with a new bit of plastic to throw people off?

The standard X01 AXS Eagle derailleur for comparison.

We don't expect many slopestyle bikes to be running this 7 speed set up and Brandon's bike is probably just being used as a way to grab attention here. Instead, we see the real benefits coming for downhill racers as a wireless groupset will make life easier for mechanics who strip-down and rebuild bikes many times a year and an even greater advantage could come from the "Overload clutch" that is already found on AXS derailleurs. The clutch isolates the tiny gearbox from the forces of you smashing the derailleur into a rock and allows it to recover from a potentially damaging impact in a race run, as demonstrated on the XX1 derailleur here:
SRAM Eagle AXS Overload Clutch Demo

by mikelevy
Views: 24,973    Faves: 6    Comments: 2


The system is in SRAM's Blackbox prototyping stage, so it is only available to athletes and details are thin on the ground, but we've been told that there's a chance we'll see it in action on some bikes this weekend. SRAM were very keen to stress that this is only a prototype and wouldn't confirm if it would ever become a production model. We'll let you know any more details as we get them.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Drivetrain SRAM Sram X01


15 Comments

  • + 36
 Sick. Now I can do barspins on my DH bike.
  • + 2
 Comment of the day!!!
  • + 13
 yeah, because derailleurs on dh bikes are treated with the utmost respect; cleaned daily and never bashed off boulders. I can think of no component better to spend more money on!
  • + 10
 honestly, why not invest on gearboxes ?? its the future ! im sure they already have prototypes and its gonna be the next "standard".
  • + 1
 As someone who ordered a Zerode Katipo, I am totally biased but totally agree
  • + 6
 Hard pass.
  • + 1
 "The technical gubbins are currently hidden by a black plastic cover with five slits in it, which looks a bit bulkier than the current AXS models we've seen." Probably so your Battery doesn't get ejected.. I hope this can be retrofitted on to the current XX1 AXS.
  • + 4
 7 speed on DJ bike... never changed out of 7th.
  • + 1
 I have a 11 speed, had a single speed, but then went to the mountains with my friends, and was blowing it. My legs are too weak not to sit down nowadays though. Pretty much just need stronger legs. Standing up in first gear is like hurting yourself on purpose.......
  • + 2
 Mountain bikes involve quite a bit of consumerism (a worthwhile tradeoff) but electronic things go past that and are completely avoidable hedonistic consumerism.
  • + 2
 i imagine it would only take some programming for them to change the amount of gears its for
  • + 2
 AXS wide range 9 speed. That would be perfect.
  • + 1
 yup.... don't need anything more than 9,
  • + 1
 That's the devil's magic right there.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



