SRM Launches $1,499 Power Meter Flat Pedals

Flat pedal fanatics no longer have to miss out on measuring their wattage through their pedals as SRM has launched its new flat pedal power meters.While pedal-based power meters have previously been reserved for riders wanting to be clipped in, the German cycling brand now offers the technology for those wanting to keep their feet less attached to the bike. SRM previously released an X-Power pedal that was SPD compatible and the new flats use the same spindle containing the power meter inside a flat pedal body. It's definitely an odd pairing but there must be some riders there who want the feeling of flats but still want to keep track of their power.SRM claims the pedals are accurate to +/-2% accuracy and should be able to keep track of your watts for 30 hours on a single charge. With only the pedal spindle containing the electronics if the pedal platform is damaged, there is no need to swap out the whole pedal system. SRM has also made it so the X-Power flat pedals can be run as a pair or you can just have a single power meter on one side with a meterless pedal on the other foot.Each pedal is hand-assembled to order and they claimed a very light claimed 205 gram for each pedal. The low weight and power meter do come at a hefty cost with a price tag of $1,499 for two smart pedals or a single leg option for $1,199. You can find out more here