SRM Launches $1,499 Power Meter Flat Pedals

Mar 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Flat pedal fanatics no longer have to miss out on measuring their wattage through their pedals as SRM has launched its new flat pedal power meters.

While pedal-based power meters have previously been reserved for riders wanting to be clipped in, the German cycling brand now offers the technology for those wanting to keep their feet less attached to the bike. SRM previously released an X-Power pedal that was SPD compatible and the new flats use the same spindle containing the power meter inside a flat pedal body. It's definitely an odd pairing but there must be some riders there who want the feeling of flats but still want to keep track of their power.

SRM claims the pedals are accurate to +/-2% accuracy and should be able to keep track of your watts for 30 hours on a single charge. With only the pedal spindle containing the electronics if the pedal platform is damaged, there is no need to swap out the whole pedal system. SRM has also made it so the X-Power flat pedals can be run as a pair or you can just have a single power meter on one side with a meterless pedal on the other foot.


Each pedal is hand-assembled to order and they claimed a very light claimed 205 gram for each pedal. The low weight and power meter do come at a hefty cost with a price tag of $1,499 for two smart pedals or a single leg option for $1,199. You can find out more here.

88 Comments

  • 99 2
 Based on the price, I assume this is made for professional flat pedal racers, so their addressable market is... 3? (Hill, fearon, Brendog). Well, actually, more like professional flat pedal racers that also care about wattage, so let's round that down to 0.
  • 27 3
 Nah, made for professional enduro dentists who definitely use flat pedals Wink
  • 11 0
 Morgane Charre would like a word.
  • 3 0
 so why not just chainring power meters? Pedal/crank agnostic, and captures data from both sides
  • 7 0
 I'm not sure. There does seem to be a large number of wealthy gapers out there with $8,000+ rigs equipped with $15 plastic flat pedals because clipless pedals are just simply too dangerous!

They're really hitting into this niche market.
  • 4 0
 @hamncheez: There are situations where pedal based power meters make a lot of sense. Have superboost? Need cranks under 170mm? Ebike? Gearbox bike (zerode)?

Really want Shimano drivetrain but you already know stages isn't the best?

Have more than one bike?

Lots of little niches. I agree, for most people, just get a Quarq. Can't do that? Then pedals start to look real nice.
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: pedals can move from bike to bike. chainrings are not crank agnostic - everyone runs direct mount rings. the existing designs for a chainring power meter (only powertap ever made this) were extremely limited in size options and required a 5-bolt 110 bcd. they had one strain gauge array per bolt/spider arm to measure flex, so that design wouldn't work for a direct mount application (not to mention how small the rings are).
  • 3 1
 Based on the price, I assume this is an early April Fool’s joke.
  • 2 0
 It's funny because they also look like shit. If you're going to price it at $1500, it has to at LEAST look nicer and be thinner than a petal less than 1/10th the price but they missed even that mark
  • 3 0
 @dairydolores:
Right?!
Like they didn't even attempt to compete with NSB, one up, or even PNW. They took a dogshit Wellgo and put a computer in it.
  • 2 0
 @litany: ok for this price, I can buy an XTR crankset for my trail bike, an XX1 crankset for my XC bike, a Dura Ace for my road bike, and put a stages meter on each one.

Hell, I could even buy an eewings and put a stages power meter on that.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Good idea. Chuck an Ochain mechanism in at the same time and you could charge another 500 USD.
  • 1 0
 I came here to make a similar joke, but now I really want to know if Sam Hill does use power in his training or not. I suspect he just goes by feel on the bike, but checks where he's at on the Wattbike now and then.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: because they also need o'chain for more money milking /s
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: I want Taj to illustrate a enduro dentist.
  • 3 0
 Nope people who buy these have a BMX background
  • 1 0
 Early April fool$$$$.
  • 1 0
 @wheelsmith: Even BMX racers use clipless....
  • 45 0
 These will be great on my dirt jumper!
  • 31 0
 You still have time to delete this
  • 22 0
 Finally!
  • 18 0
 These are gonna look baller on some 55 year old’s S Works Turbo Levo.
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb Ha, but thing is, those Spec Turbos have it built in already.
  • 5 0
 @Chuckolicious: Why would that stop anyone?
  • 17 1
 SRAM will counter with power meter pedals at $1,499.98.
  • 17 1
 Oh f&ck off!
  • 11 0
 I think it's spelled SCAM not SRAM or SRM.
  • 7 1
 I’ve bought bike crap at silly prices, but this is a new low point.
Bike industry: “Let’s get more people into biking”
New rider: “Pedals are how much?! I guess I’m going to stick with Frisbee Golf”.
  • 3 0
 Woah ... hold on. I'd like to see an article or ad copy where this was promoted recently:

"Bike industry: 'Let’s get more people into biking'"

I don't see efforts to get people into biking, but do see efforts to maximize profits and push outrageous prices as normal.
  • 2 0
 No, pedals are still starting around $40 for decent composite flats.

I guess once million dollar Bugattis arrived, everyone just stopped buying cars and rode razor scooters to their disc-golf games?
  • 7 0
 Normally I like to leave Pink Bike comments sections alone, because...reasons....but this particular article made me puke in my mouth a little bit.
  • 5 0
 Haha brilliant, just what the market needed Big Grin

Also this:
"Flat pedal fanatics no longer have to miss out on measuring their wattage"
"While power meters have previously been reserved for riders wanting to be clipped in"

What the hell are you smoking, whoever wrote this press release? Power meter cranks are a thing, are cheaper than this and can be used with any pedals.
  • 3 0
 power meter aside, the actual pedal platform doesnt look anywhere near as good as most budget pedals available, i think anyone wanting power meters, and willing to pay money$, will also want a pedal their foot sticks to.
Im guessing the price is so that the guy who builds them in his garage has time to knock each on out on his miniature milling machine
  • 1 0
 Judging by the holes and the shape, I suppose these are extruded (and then finished on a mill). They could just as well extruded concave pedals. Doesn't make them one bit more expensive. The only reason I can think of this didn't happen is that the spindle needs a lot of room to accommodate the electronics and whatever it takes to measure the loads. Which makes me think that any half serious plat pedal rider won't compromise on pedal shape, even if it provides you with data.

Makes me wonder what kind of research they've done. Shape and durability are key, power data comes later. I doubt they'll find a target audience that has flipped these priorities and is willing to pay this kind of money for a pair of pedals.
  • 1 0
 You'd think it'd be easier to take a popular existing pedal and make a strain gauge axle for it.
  • 8 0
 Excuse me, watt?!
  • 1 0
 Typed from your chaise lounge?
  • 6 0
 They look like they came off Aliexpress
  • 3 0
 Is it based on a simple torque sensor (essentially a tape strip with two electrodes), or a rotating magnet? Either way, not technologically advanced enough to charge that amount of money..
  • 6 0
 Two weeks too early.
  • 5 0
 Isn’t too early for the April fools posts??
  • 4 0
 $1500 for a pair? kinda a steal, thought it would be $1500 a piece for all that innovation..... definitely a game-changer
  • 1 0
 There's an arbitrage opportunity here. Buy the two-sided pair for $1500, mate each with a cosmetically similar Wellgo ($40/pair) and you've now got two one-sided meter pedal sets for "only" $770 each.
And I'm sure Pinkbike readers will react FAR more positively to a $770 flat power pedal.
  • 6 1
 So... SRAM or SRM?
  • 1 0
 SRM www.srm.de/home
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: haha i know they just had a typo in the article
  • 3 0
 Or for half that price you put a Favero spindle on a shimano pedal. Cheaper and miles better.
  • 1 0
 Not only is there no market for this, but even if there was, it’s too thicc to appeal to anyone who runs flat pedals. Like great you’ll know how much power was exerted into your shin when the pedal rolls…
  • 5 2
 Well, I guess inflation has finally hit the bike market.
  • 2 0
 "SRAM has also made it so the X-Power flat pedals..." Not sure SRAM want to be associated with SRM.
  • 1 0
 I’d probably try the Favero Assioma Duo-Shi spindles and add them to my Shimano pedals for 1/3 the price. Just me though, and I’m not a professional…
  • 1 0
 Have their xc clip in one's. Nothing but issues with accuracy. Had to send them to SRM service center twice already to fix calibration issues. The app also is disappointing
  • 3 1
 The person who wants this does not exist.
  • 2 1
 Since flat shoes flex more than clip shoes the numbers are going to be off.
  • 2 0
 I don't think physics works like that? does it? regardless of how bendy the pusher is, all of the push energy goes through the pedal.. assuming the bending action doesnt generate heat or sound? not picking, just questioning
  • 1 0
 @Alan1977: Push energy goes through the sole of the shoe. If there was no loss of power why would racers use superstiff carbon soled shoes?
  • 2 0
 @Krol: this is true
although im now questioning myself where that power goes instead
  • 1 0
 @Alan1977: You've made me wonder as well, where the enegry goes? Maybe someone else has something to add...
  • 1 0
 @Krol: "push energy goes through the sole of the shoe. If there was no loss of power why would racers use superstiff carbon soled shoes?"
Because a stiff pedal/show is more ergonomically supportive. Less fatigue, more comfort, better biomechanical efficiency (muscles and bones stay in more optimal orientations), etc. So while the rider on stiff pedal/shoe can deliver a given amount of power to the cranks with less energy wasted in muscular adaption to sub-optimal biomechanics, that doesn't mean power was delivered to the pedals that the meter isn't measuring.
  • 1 0
 @Alan1977: Energy transfer is not a state variable, it is path dependent. Think about if I held a shoe in my hand and flexed it and let it unflex over and over again. It cost me energy to do it, even though the shoe ends up in the exact same state. Energy is dissipated through the damping property of the shoe sole.

EDIT:
This link explains damping somewhat clearly
rubber-engineering.blogspot.com/2011/07/rubber-properties-damping-properties.html
  • 2 1
 Let's take the most expensive part of the bike and put it right inside the piece most likely to get smashed by a rock!
  • 2 0
 Available in 2024? With current inflation, this is a bargain price.
  • 1 0
 If it was me, I would buy the set of two, and then just sell the other one.
  • 1 0
 If the single leg option saves $300, does that means a pair of these pedals with no power meters will cost $899?
  • 1 0
 SRAM should introduce the crank PM for MTB like that have with Rival1. GX power meter.
  • 2 0
 This is just insane!
  • 1 1
 Now you too can reach Van der Poel's power numbers,when you huck to flat on your DH bike.
  • 1 0
 It's a good thing I'm strapped in right now.
  • 1 0
 April has come early, apparently.
  • 1 0
 stop the world i want to get off.
  • 2 0
 might get two pairs
  • 1 1
 What on earth is the target market for $1.5K flat pedals with power meter?!?
  • 1 0
 Techbros named Chad
  • 1 0
 Is this an out of season April Fool's joke?
  • 1 0
 Why can't I post the Picard Facepalm GIF here?
  • 1 0
 Just use a spider power meter
  • 1 0
 Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo
  • 1 0
 Probably could get it for about 350 once you sell it.
  • 2 1
 Satan help us all....
  • 2 3
 Why so much?!?! I understand that it´s expensive to make high-quality pedals, but $1,500!
  • 2 0
 It's the part about the power meter...
  • 1 1
 $750 for one pedal,...fukme!
  • 1 1
 That's one ugly flat pedal! Looks like a brick.
  • 1 0
 1st of April leak?
  • 1 1
 I'm waiting for toe strap power meters
  • 1 0
 Aprils pool??
