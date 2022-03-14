SRM Launches $1,499 Power Meter Flat Pedals

Flat pedal fanatics no longer have to miss out on measuring their wattage through their pedals as SRM has launched its new flat pedal power meters.
While pedal-based power meters have previously been reserved for riders wanting to be clipped in, the German cycling brand now offers the technology for those wanting to keep their feet less attached to the bike. SRM previously released an X-Power pedal that was SPD compatible and the new flats use the same spindle containing the power meter inside a flat pedal body. It's definitely an odd pairing but there must be some riders there who want the feeling of flats but still want to keep track of their power.
SRM claims the pedals are accurate to +/-2% accuracy and should be able to keep track of your watts for 30 hours on a single charge. With only the pedal spindle containing the electronics if the pedal platform is damaged, there is no need to swap out the whole pedal system. SRM has also made it so the X-Power flat pedals can be run as a pair or you can just have a single power meter on one side with a meterless pedal on the other foot.
Each pedal is hand-assembled to order and they claimed a very light claimed 205 gram for each pedal. The low weight and power meter do come at a hefty cost with a price tag of $1,499 for two smart pedals or a single leg option for $1,199. You can find out more here
.
88 Comments
They're really hitting into this niche market.
Really want Shimano drivetrain but you already know stages isn't the best?
Have more than one bike?
Lots of little niches. I agree, for most people, just get a Quarq. Can't do that? Then pedals start to look real nice.
Right?!
Like they didn't even attempt to compete with NSB, one up, or even PNW. They took a dogshit Wellgo and put a computer in it.
Hell, I could even buy an eewings and put a stages power meter on that.
Bike industry: “Let’s get more people into biking”
New rider: “Pedals are how much?! I guess I’m going to stick with Frisbee Golf”.
"Bike industry: 'Let’s get more people into biking'"
I don't see efforts to get people into biking, but do see efforts to maximize profits and push outrageous prices as normal.
I guess once million dollar Bugattis arrived, everyone just stopped buying cars and rode razor scooters to their disc-golf games?
Also this:
"Flat pedal fanatics no longer have to miss out on measuring their wattage"
"While power meters have previously been reserved for riders wanting to be clipped in"
What the hell are you smoking, whoever wrote this press release? Power meter cranks are a thing, are cheaper than this and can be used with any pedals.
Im guessing the price is so that the guy who builds them in his garage has time to knock each on out on his miniature milling machine
Makes me wonder what kind of research they've done. Shape and durability are key, power data comes later. I doubt they'll find a target audience that has flipped these priorities and is willing to pay this kind of money for a pair of pedals.
And I'm sure Pinkbike readers will react FAR more positively to a $770 flat power pedal.
although im now questioning myself where that power goes instead
Because a stiff pedal/show is more ergonomically supportive. Less fatigue, more comfort, better biomechanical efficiency (muscles and bones stay in more optimal orientations), etc. So while the rider on stiff pedal/shoe can deliver a given amount of power to the cranks with less energy wasted in muscular adaption to sub-optimal biomechanics, that doesn't mean power was delivered to the pedals that the meter isn't measuring.
EDIT:
This link explains damping somewhat clearly
rubber-engineering.blogspot.com/2011/07/rubber-properties-damping-properties.html
