SRM X Power Pedals - Eurobike 2019

Power meter company SRM gave us a look at their X Power MTB power meter pedals at Eurobike. The pedals are still in a prototype stage but they will be available in the first half of 2020.The pedals utilize an SPD cleat and power can be read no matter which side of the pedal you're clipped into. They operate on ANT+ and Bluetooth.Unsurprisingly, the pedals likely won't be inexpensive but they are serviceable and rebuildable.We don't have much more info at the moment but once the production version is available we'll do a full test.