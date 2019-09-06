SRM X Power Pedals - Eurobike 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Power meter company SRM gave us a look at their X Power MTB power meter pedals at Eurobike. The pedals are still in a prototype stage but they will be available in the first half of 2020.

The pedals utilize an SPD cleat and power can be read no matter which side of the pedal you're clipped into. They operate on ANT+ and Bluetooth.

Unsurprisingly, the pedals likely won't be inexpensive but they are serviceable and rebuildable.


We don't have much more info at the moment but once the production version is available we'll do a full test.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pedals Eurobike 2019


8 Comments

  • 25 1
 Waiting for the Shmnos
  • 10 0
 I prefer the 3mm metal tortilla chip with pins in it
  • 7 0
 I can see the rock strikes on the uber-expensive power meter sensor. There is a reason most power sensors are tucked away behind the crank.
  • 9 0
 Will these tell me how amazingly fit and powerful I am on an e-bike?
  • 2 0
 no, you need a powertap hub for that!
  • 1 0
 Comment of the year.
  • 2 0
 Ooooh I hope these are actually available for 2020
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see the power readings for Mike Levy.

