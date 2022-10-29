Video: Atherton Bikes Staff Ride the All New AM.130

Photography & Words by Dan Griffiths.
Being a local and long-time collaborator with Atherton Bikes has its privileges – not least invitations to their post-work staff rides. Athy Bikes definitely has a work hard, play hard culture, and these post-work rides invariably end up in the pub. Still, they are also a chance for as many as possible from the team to try out different setups on the bikes and test different versions of prototypes over the Dyfi’s many different terrains. The feedback from these rides is essential to guiding the finished product.
This ride was focused on the new trail bike, the AM.130 and was one of the last chances to take advantage of the post-work sunsets before the clocks change, so I brought the camera along to document the fun. "Even I don't mind pedalling this bike up hills, and I hate pedalling!" - Rachel Atherton "I do love the AM.130. I’m not afraid of a pedal, and I’m stoked that we’ve achieved such a great climber. Then when you’re pointing down, the DW6 platform provides an unreal level of grip. Being able to hop up onto a new line covered in off-camber roots is something we all like to push to the max!” - Dan Brown | CEO "We are delighted with how the AM.130 has come together. Whether riding cruisy singletrack or exploring the mountains, this bike is so much fun. It's agile and playful - perfect for big days on the saddle. Saying this, the 'X' still takes the bigger hits like a champ and is no stranger to a day in the bike park either." - Scott Aisthorpe | Design Engineer I'm not usually a fan of short-travel trail bikes because I feel restricted by not pushing them too hard, so it's nice to ride the bike knowing it can take anything I throw at it, despite the lesser travel. - Gee Atherton
"It doesn't feel like a new bike - you feel like you've ridden it before. It's predictable, and you immediately feel familiar and comfortable with it." - Gee Atherton "My first ride on the AM.130 saw me dropping into the first stage at the EX enduro - a 3-day, 100km, 23-stage race. The tracks were super tight through the trees, but the bike's geometry, particularly the low bottom bracket height, gave me a lot of confidence around the off-camber corners, and I ended up coming 5th out of 80 people." - Tom Lancaster | Sales & MarketingI'd take the prototype bike for long trail rides through the summer evenings, maybe starting with the infamous enduro climb up from Corris – 3km of meandering fire roads and 800m of elevation - it's a beast. Maybe hitting the 'Climachx' trail and some off-piste stuff around there as a finale. - Dan Brown | CEOFor the last 15 years as Team Director of Atherton Racing, as an amateur racer, and now in my role at Atherton Bikes, I've been chasing perfection with no thought of compromise. Yet for probably 6 months, I was trying to decide which setup worked best. It was about half a year in that I realised that the bike worked amazingly with both. Just look at your local terrain and pick your fork based on that. For me, that is the 36, but if I was riding more trail centres and less tech terrain, I'd be on the 34 all the way. - Dan Brown | CEO
