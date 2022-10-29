Video: Atherton Bikes Staff Ride the All New AM.130

Photography & Words by Dan Griffiths

Straight out of Atherton Bikes HQ, we're met by the A487. Shortly afterwards, we would find ourselves at a familiar playground.

A 15-minute pedal brought us to the Jurassic Park arch of Dyfi Bike Park, where our backcountry adventure would begin.

The staff ride would cross 26km of mountain terrain before finishing on the Aberdyfi coastline. Before the real fun could begin, a refuel was essential.

In the meantime, the AM.130 fleet sat pretty, eager to hit the trails.

The AM in the name stands for additive manufacturing. There’s been a lot written about the process, so I won’t go too deep here, but it’s essentially 3D printing in titanium. Because it’s managed entirely digitally, Atherton Bikes can offer 22 standard sizes - or a custom fit option for a millimetre perfect match.

Any excess titanium that doesn't directly add to the strength of the lugs on the 130 has been stripped out to offer a lighter ride. This resulted in a reasonably effortless climb out of the bike park, even for those of us who favour the shuttle.

"Even I don't mind pedalling this bike up hills, and I hate pedalling!" - Rachel Atherton

The next trail consisted of natural singletrack, which would further test the bike's pedalling capabilities. The seat tube angle is steep and sits between 77 and 79 degrees, depending on your height. It's designed to put you in an optimal pedalling position, so you can eat up tech with ease, and on a ride of this calibre, we needed all the help we could get.

The first peak rewarded us with panoramic views of the Irish Sea.

The AM.130 is the go-to for Dan Brown, who played a significant role in its development over the last few years.

"I do love the AM.130. I’m not afraid of a pedal, and I’m stoked that we’ve achieved such a great climber. Then when you’re pointing down, the DW6 platform provides an unreal level of grip. Being able to hop up onto a new line covered in off-camber roots is something we all like to push to the max!” - Dan Brown | CEO

Next stop - the beach.

Dropping in, Gee led the charge and showcased the AM.130's playful nature.

The Atherton Bikes crew describe the bike as confidence-inspiring, without the need for additional travel, allowing them to let off the brakes and push its capabilities in the descents.

The AM.130 is designed to be a gravity-orientated trail bike that can do it all. Once in the woods, the boys got a chance put this claim to the test on the rough enduro trails.

The entire Atherton Bikes range is tested by the EFBE Tri-Test. The AM.130 has passed category 4, which covers enduro, and category 5, which covers downhill. The result is that they can offer a lifetime first-owner warranty, regardless of what you're riding.

Seeing him float through the woods, it was clear that Scott Aisthorpe was enjoying his time on the new rig.

"We are delighted with how the AM.130 has come together. Whether riding cruisy singletrack or exploring the mountains, this bike is so much fun. It's agile and playful - perfect for big days on the saddle. Saying this, the 'X' still takes the bigger hits like a champ and is no stranger to a day in the bike park either." - Scott Aisthorpe | Design Engineer

The staff ride conceptualised everything that makes trail riding fun.

Gee usually favours a bigger travel bike, but he's found a special place in his heart for the AM.130.

I'm not usually a fan of short-travel trail bikes because I feel restricted by not pushing them too hard, so it's nice to ride the bike knowing it can take anything I throw at it, despite the lesser travel. - Gee Atherton



He felt right at home onboard the new rig.

"It doesn't feel like a new bike - you feel like you've ridden it before. It's predictable, and you immediately feel familiar and comfortable with it." - Gee Atherton

Build 'X' gives you additional travel with 150mm up front and half a degree slacker head angle.

It offers extra confidence and stability while only adding 100 grams of weight onto the final build for those wanting a little more bounce to the ounce.

"My first ride on the AM.130 saw me dropping into the first stage at the EX enduro - a 3-day, 100km, 23-stage race. The tracks were super tight through the trees, but the bike's geometry, particularly the low bottom bracket height, gave me a lot of confidence around the off-camber corners, and I ended up coming 5th out of 80 people." - Tom Lancaster | Sales & Marketing

Over the past 12 months, Dan Brown has tested countless 130 setups in the Dyfi region.

I'd take the prototype bike for long trail rides through the summer evenings, maybe starting with the infamous enduro climb up from Corris – 3km of meandering fire roads and 800m of elevation - it's a beast. Maybe hitting the 'Climachx' trail and some off-piste stuff around there as a finale. - Dan Brown | CEO

Each team member has their unique riding style, and all of the different feedback is taken on board and shaped into the finished product.

All the bikes are built around Dave Weagle's DW6 suspension platform - a new take on his 4-bar linkage system. The DW6 gives impressive small bump sensitivity - like in the case of these roots - but it's also progressive enough to take the big hits.

Around six months into the development of the AM.130, having not decided whether Fox 34's or 36's would work best, Dan had a realisation - why not offer both? And so was born the AM.130 X.

For the last 15 years as Team Director of Atherton Racing, as an amateur racer, and now in my role at Atherton Bikes, I've been chasing perfection with no thought of compromise. Yet for probably 6 months, I was trying to decide which setup worked best. It was about half a year in that I realised that the bike worked amazingly with both. Just look at your local terrain and pick your fork based on that. For me, that is the 36, but if I was riding more trail centres and less tech terrain, I'd be on the 34 all the way. - Dan Brown | CEO

Out of the woods and onto the home straight. Well-earned refreshments at the seaside within touching distance.

The day's efforts were rewarded with a crisp, autumnal sunset.

And an even crisper pint.

The Atherton Bikes AM.130 - available now.

Being a local and long-time collaborator with Atherton Bikes has its privileges – not least invitations to their post-work staff rides. Athy Bikes definitely has a work hard, play hard culture, and these post-work rides invariably end up in the pub. Still, they are also a chance for as many as possible from the team to try out different setups on the bikes and test different versions of prototypes over the Dyfi’s many different terrains. The feedback from these rides is essential to guiding the finished product.This ride was focused on the new trail bike, the AM.130 and was one of the last chances to take advantage of the post-work sunsets before the clocks change, so I brought the camera along to document the fun.